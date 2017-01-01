Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Donald Trump says 'no computer is safe' (theverge.com)
2 points by cdvonstinkpot 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





If you intend on doing crime then really it is safer to not use computers for the kind of fraud people like Trump do. In a democracy we demand accountability, can be overcome the normal accounting rules and run the entire us budget off the back of a napkin lol

reply


The NSA would be able to see what he's doing, the kind of blanket surveillance he wants would also catch his own wrongdoing, so he wants to do things Mafia style

reply


This might be the most pertinent thing he has ever said. But when he says "If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier.", it is not entirely safe, one still need encryption because mail can be intercepted.

reply


But he used them to win elections. How appropriate.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: