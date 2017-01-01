Hacker News
Donald Trump says 'no computer is safe'
(
theverge.com
)
2 points
by
cdvonstinkpot
28 minutes ago
hide
past
web
4 comments
favorite
shams93
11 minutes ago
If you intend on doing crime then really it is safer to not use computers for the kind of fraud people like Trump do. In a democracy we demand accountability, can be overcome the normal accounting rules and run the entire us budget off the back of a napkin lol
shams93
9 minutes ago
The NSA would be able to see what he's doing, the kind of blanket surveillance he wants would also catch his own wrongdoing, so he wants to do things Mafia style
Davidbrcz
21 minutes ago
This might be the most pertinent thing he has ever said. But when he says "If you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier.", it is not entirely safe, one still need encryption because mail can be intercepted.
aligajani
26 minutes ago
But he used them to win elections. How appropriate.
