ASK HN: Will we ever return to variable residences? Lately I keep thinking about a world with containerization of houses. This could enable transportation of entire houses and stimulate people to live at multiple locations with the same house. When people want from their relax weekend spot to their work in a city, they tell their home. The home takes care of the rest and registers itself for transport at for example a train. The house will be loaded automatically on the train and so the travel begins. Benefits of variable residences are more frictionless travelling and it could also brake the large countryside to city movement of the last few decades. What would be the challenges for culture, standarization or society if we ever embrace such a way of living?