What I would love to see it a completely generic type-to-value map ToValue<T> for ANY T, possibly template types, and without any sort of registration required. If the results are integers or otherwise ordered, they could then be used for compile-time ordered data structures like RB trees or heaps, for the implementation of some metaprogramming concepts.
Granted I believe that is impossible in plain C++.
