Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mapping Types to Values (in C++) (gpfault.net)
1 point by nice_byte 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I only skimmed the article but it seems this requires "registration" for each type and does not support template types.

What I would love to see it a completely generic type-to-value map ToValue<T> for ANY T, possibly template types, and without any sort of registration required. If the results are integers or otherwise ordered, they could then be used for compile-time ordered data structures like RB trees or heaps, for the implementation of some metaprogramming concepts.

Granted I believe that is impossible in plain C++.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: