Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Media Arbiter
1 point by MarekKRK 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Media Arbiter (media-arbiter.com) is a social review aggregator that searches comments on Twitter to determine the general opinion on movies opening in theaters. The website calculates the percentages of negative/neutral/positive comments and identifies common terms used in tweets, e.g. good acting, great plot. The idea is to compete with other movie review websites and in long run build a custom service for market research companies. The service would search social media to find, aggregate and report information on products.

Technologies Used: Scala, Scala.js, React, GAE

Any feedback is welcome!






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: