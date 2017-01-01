Hacker News
Machine Learning for Cyber Security
13 points
by
Faizann20
2 hours ago
Faizann20
46 minutes ago
Source:
http://fsecurify.com/machine-learning-and-cyber-security/
vladsanchez
50 minutes ago
I wondered about this topic last week! Whether it was possible to use ML/DL to model and predict cyber-attacks?
Faizann20
49 minutes ago
I hope you are not wondering now. :D
vladsanchez
45 minutes ago
Thanks for sharing, fascinating stuff in your link! :D
