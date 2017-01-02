Hacker News
Dolphin Progress Report: December 2016
46 points
by
crummy
1 hour ago
1 comment
Fej
41 minutes ago
Dolphin is still a wonder of engineering. Still one of the most impressive emulators. It's one of the few emulators that has an organized team of people who are willing to work together, instead of having all the developers make their own, worse emulators. GameCube and Wii emulation is infinitely better for it.
