Top algorithms in Interview Questions (geeksforgeeks.org)
37 points by g2183889 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I genuinely want to know where people use these algorithms in their code. I'm a non CS dev to begin with so may be I don't know where to use them since I didn't get formal CS education. This way of interviewing is not what I prefer. I have been told I write better code than my CS grad peers but I have no clue about these algorithms and data structures. What do you guys think about this form of interview?

Convex hull is in the number theory category?

Good list; Please add Containers to the list http://www.cplusplus.com/reference/stl/

