Top algorithms in Interview Questions
geeksforgeeks.org
37 points
by
g2183889
2 hours ago
3 comments
andrewvijay
6 minutes ago
I genuinely want to know where people use these algorithms in their code. I'm a non CS dev to begin with so may be I don't know where to use them since I didn't get formal CS education. This way of interviewing is not what I prefer. I have been told I write better code than my CS grad peers but I have no clue about these algorithms and data structures. What do you guys think about this form of interview?
tzs
4 minutes ago
Convex hull is in the number theory category?
known
26 minutes ago
Good list; Please add Containers to the list
http://www.cplusplus.com/reference/stl/
