Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? Becoming a Secret Travel Agent (ccc.de)
20 points by based2 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This was a fantastic talk. Both the content and the quality of the talk itself exceeded my expectations. I knew that bar codes on boarding passes are PDF-417 and have lots of info embedded, but the attack vectors they discuss are NUTS.

I tried posting this earlier in the week and it didn't get any traction, but user sleavey posted a great summary of the talk in that thread in case you don't have an hour, which is worth reading: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13273314

reply


description for those puzzled by the title:

> Travel booking systems are among the oldest global IT infrastructures, and have changed surprisingly little since the 80s. The personal information contained in these systems is hence not well secured by today's standards. This talk shows real-world hacking risks from tracking travelers to stealing flights.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Distribution_System

reply


Also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PNR for the personal information it stores.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: