Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Recommendation for a non-Linux OS to play around with?
2 points by Apocryphon 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Looking for an OS to install into a partition and experiment with, besides Linux. *BSD, Chromium OS, Firefox OS, Haiku, AROS/MorphOS, OpenIndiana, OpenVMS, what's worth checking out?





Why not try them all? They've all got their good points, also recommend picking up a small notebook or something to experiment with, making a partition isn't a great idea.

reply


Curious why you want to partition and dual boot. Why not make a VM? Of the ones you listed I like FreeBSD. That'd be my vote.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: