Ask HN: Recommendation for a non-Linux OS to play around with?
Apocryphon
38 minutes ago
Looking for an OS to install into a partition and experiment with, besides Linux. *BSD, Chromium OS, Firefox OS, Haiku, AROS/MorphOS, OpenIndiana, OpenVMS, what's worth checking out?
Cozumel
12 minutes ago
Why not try them all? They've all got their good points, also recommend picking up a small notebook or something to experiment with, making a partition isn't a great idea.
gigatexal
18 minutes ago
Curious why you want to partition and dual boot. Why not make a VM? Of the ones you listed I like FreeBSD. That'd be my vote.
