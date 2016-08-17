Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Washington, DC apartment building offers an 'Uber room' (engadget.com)
2 points by pkaeding 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





"There will be magazines and stuff to kill time," developer Joe Bous explained, apparently unaware that everyone who uses Uber also has a smartphone full of ways to kill time.

:-D

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: