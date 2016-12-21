Hacker News
A Sad Announcement – The Omniref Blog
omniref.com
25 points
by
dkarapetyan
2 hours ago
nemild
1 minute ago
I'm sad to hear the news - code annotation is something we need more of, especially for teaching and debating different design choices.
wasd
48 minutes ago
Would you consider open sourcing some of your work on Ruby analysis?
