U.S. Hits Russian Officials with Sanctions Over Election Hacks (bloomberg.com)
3 points by bedhead 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Admittedly I haven't been following this extremely closely, nor do I want to come off as an apologist, but has the Obama administration released, well, any evidence of that Russians were behind this? Or is it all being claimed secret in the interest of national security?

