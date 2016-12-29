Hacker News
U.S. Hits Russian Officials with Sanctions Over Election Hacks
bloomberg.com
3 points
by
bedhead
10 minutes ago
bedhead
6 minutes ago
Admittedly I haven't been following this extremely closely, nor do I want to come off as an apologist, but has the Obama administration released, well,
any
evidence of that Russians were behind this? Or is it all being claimed secret in the interest of national security?
