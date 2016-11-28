I guess we need to get used to the rapid loss of famous personalities in the future. Stars are not in short supply because media is good at finding extreme talent and injecting them into our special moments. I remember seeing her on the big screen when I was a kid. I also remember listening to Leonard Cohen with my then-girlfriend and now-wife, or dancing to George Michael songs with friends in my youth. I can think of many great artists, and relate them to special moments. I'll surely miss the ones I'll outlive when the day comes.
60 for Carrie Fisher (or 53 for George Michael, for example) is too young of an age to die. I wish a longer and healthier life for others who make unforgettable moments for us, the audience.
Not as much these days and not of the same magnitude. When Carrie Fischer was made a star there were like half a dozen tv channels, movies and music releases were major events, and almost everybody heard the same songs on the radio or MTV (or Ed Sullivan etc before).
Now a song can be in the top 20 and most of the people might still have not heard it (being in top 20 takes much less units and attention is dispersed in micro-genres and 20000 different media outlets). We have 100x as much of everything on demand (including from other decades), internet, gaming, youtubing, social media, etc, all of which were not a thing back then.
With all technology/medicine advance it's incredible how many people heart disease still kills in 2016.
May Carrie and George Rest In Peace.
Yes, the big cohorts of baby boomers are now getting older and we'll see more obituaries.
May the Force be with you Princess
On a film-related note: I'm assuming any role she might've had in Episode 8 might've already been shot since the film is in post production, but given that she's passed away and (I figure) Leia almost certainly won't be recast, how might Disney rejigger the storyline going forward? Furious 7 handled Paul Walker's death through CG and the use of Paul's brother to stand in for missing shots, but that was to close out a single film rather than to adjust for broader plot gaps in an overarching series.
The face2face[1] tech looks pretty convincing to me and it already works in real-time (which isn't necessary for films) and you have plenty of old footage of them.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohmajJTcpNk
Personally, I hope that never really becomes popular. Culture is already far too backwards looking and nostalgia filled for my taste. I'd hate for us to get stuck using dead actors providing something mimicking a performance.
Far more interesting will be the possibility of wholly CGI actors with artificial vocaloid voices. That'll be a ways off since a voice actor would be cheaper.
Fox will probably beg to differ.
I certainly didn't notice it was CG while I was watching the film. Nor did my wife, who was watching it with me.
I'm glad she lived long enough to get her new memoir out. Sounds like a must-read, with her affair with Harrison Ford being the least interesting part of how she dealt with Star Wars at the age of 19 http://themuse.jezebel.com/carrie-fisher-fucks-han-solo-figh...
Watching caloric intake and exercising tends to decrease your chances of heart attack.
Edit: I think the downvotes misunderstood the intent of my comment. I'm glad she was able to enjoy the new Star Wars movie, and I'm glad her friends, fans, and family also were able to enjoy it without mourning.
huh? why would that matter?
Well, it's nice that she lived long enough to see the part that her character played in the movie, and that her family was able to enjoy it for a brief time without her death casting a pall over it.
When some moviegoers complained on social media about how much older she looked in “The Force Awakens” than when she had last played the character more than three decades earlier, she retorted on Twitter with her typical sharp wit, “Please stop debating about whether or not I aged well. Unfortunately it hurts all 3 of my feelings.”...
...“It's not always fun, but it’s certainly life-changing,” she told The Times last year. “I have been Princess Leia exclusively. It’s been a part of my life for 40 years…. I’m like the diplomat to a country that I haven’t been to yet. I am that country.”
With George Michael passing, and now Carrie Fisher - it makes me think of the rule of '3'. It always crops up.
Since they were performing CPR on her, it's likely she had a very weak or no heartbeat (asystole), which defibrillators are no good with.
Defibrillators are only good when your heart is working erratically, not when it doesn't work at all.
