Carrie Fisher has died (theverge.com)
287 points by antr 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 82 comments | favorite





RIP. She is, of course, someone special for many of us because of her role in Star Wars.

I guess we need to get used to the rapid loss of famous personalities in the future. Stars are not in short supply because media is good at finding extreme talent and injecting them into our special moments. I remember seeing her on the big screen when I was a kid. I also remember listening to Leonard Cohen with my then-girlfriend and now-wife, or dancing to George Michael songs with friends in my youth. I can think of many great artists, and relate them to special moments. I'll surely miss the ones I'll outlive when the day comes.

60 for Carrie Fisher (or 53 for George Michael, for example) is too young of an age to die. I wish a longer and healthier life for others who make unforgettable moments for us, the audience.

I have a feeling that that we'll have fewer celebrities that have the same magnitude of the ones in Fisher's generation, or prior to it, mostly because we have a much more splintered entertainment world. Which is a good thing, because today's world allows for us to be exposed to so much more talent and genre that the movie and music industries would have previously ignored. But it's hard to imagine anyone who is famous right now, in their 20s and 30s, having the same grip on American culture as Michael Jackson or Muhammad Ali.

>Which is a good thing, because today's world allows for us to be exposed to so much more talent and genre that the movie and music industries would have previously ignored.

I think whether it's a good thing depends on whether the important thing is to have access to some better art, or to have shared access to art, even if it's slightly less good.

In other words, art as a shared cultural discussion, vs art as individual consumption. I believe that even the best of art (from a technical standpoint) losses artistic power if it's just consumed by fewer people -- and I mean that it loses it even for those people that do consume it (e.g. they don't get additional layers of meaning/feelings etc by being exposed to the interpretations of the same piece by people and other artists).

Both her and George Michael died of heart attack.

With all technology/medicine advance it's incredible how many people heart disease still kills in 2016.

May Carrie and George Rest In Peace.

Technology's all very nice, but she died* during a long-haul flight. That severely limits options.

*I hold the theory she's been braindead since then, and the family made a decision today. It sounds cold, but it also means she hasn't been suffering for four days.

I noticed that George Michael died of heart failure. As far as I understand it, this is a generic term for death. Perhaps the actual cause will be revealed at some point when it is more appropriate.

We all have a bunch of organs which are single-point-of-failures to our lives. It's crazy, I know.

>Stars are not in short supply because media is good at finding extreme talent and injecting them into our special moments.

Not as much these days and not of the same magnitude. When Carrie Fischer was made a star there were like half a dozen tv channels, movies and music releases were major events, and almost everybody heard the same songs on the radio or MTV (or Ed Sullivan etc before).

Now a song can be in the top 20 and most of the people might still have not heard it (being in top 20 takes much less units and attention is dispersed in micro-genres and 20000 different media outlets). We have 100x as much of everything on demand (including from other decades), internet, gaming, youtubing, social media, etc, all of which were not a thing back then.

People write about fantasies like Star Wars, but now also the mysterious girlfriend of Joliet "Jake" Blues has passed away.

Yes, the big cohorts of baby boomers are now getting older and we'll see more obituaries.

Just for correctness' sake, and to engage in utterly unnecessary and ultimately meaningless pedantry, it's the "Joliet" that should be in quotes. "Joliet Jake" was Jake Blues' nickname, taken from his frequent home away from home, Joliet Prison/Correctional Facility.

Thanks, yes, I mis-typed. And originally, I think the names are related to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joliet_Army_Ammunition_Plant in Elwood, south of Joliet, Illinois.

People aren't dying any more rapidly. You're just getting older, so you're starting to notice the famous people you looked up to in your formative years dying off.

Eh, that's not true. It's more of an issue that there are more famous people now. I'll be honest, I don't know most of the people I see pop up on sites about them dying (I suck at names), all I know is they are a star. I notice there are more are coming up in media, though.

"Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not." -Master Yoda

May the Force be with you Princess

Source: a Reddit comment [1]

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/movies/comments/5kkzmo/comment/dbon...

She is one with the Force, the Force is with her.

source: the comments in that thread.

That... hit way harder than it should. Thank you.

Condolences to her family and to the wider Star Wars community.

On a film-related note: I'm assuming any role she might've had in Episode 8 might've already been shot since the film is in post production, but given that she's passed away and (I figure) Leia almost certainly won't be recast, how might Disney rejigger the storyline going forward? Furious 7 handled Paul Walker's death through CG and the use of Paul's brother to stand in for missing shots, but that was to close out a single film rather than to adjust for broader plot gaps in an overarching series.

Maybe CG will be good enough to keep casting dead actors?

The face2face[1] tech looks pretty convincing to me and it already works in real-time (which isn't necessary for films) and you have plenty of old footage of them.

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohmajJTcpNk

It wasn't really good enough in Rogue One, but of course will be getting better.

Personally, I hope that never really becomes popular. Culture is already far too backwards looking and nostalgia filled for my taste. I'd hate for us to get stuck using dead actors providing something mimicking a performance.

Far more interesting will be the possibility of wholly CGI actors with artificial vocaloid voices. That'll be a ways off since a voice actor would be cheaper.

> That'll be a ways off since a voice actor would be cheaper.

Fox will probably beg to differ.

>It wasn't really good enough in Rogue One, but of course it will still be getting more use.

Neither of my parents realized Peter Cushing was played via CG while watching Rogue One, so while it was terribly distracting to me, it's apparently pretty successful.

I personally didn't realize he was fake until after. Possible because Tarkin was so stoic his face barely moves. Leia looked a but unnatural but it didn't ruin it for me.


I noticed it during his first scene, but either my suspension of disbelief won out of they got better tech as the movie progressed, because it looked totally natural later.

Of course, I was expecting to notice it. If I hadn't known about it, maybe it would have gone right by me.

Most likely by GC replacement. They already did this with young Leia in Rogue One, which also prominently starred Grand Moff Tarkin played by GC stand-in, as Peter Cushing, actor who portrayed the character, passed in 94

I think Rogue One has shown that actors from the original series, dead or alive, are fair game.

Perhaps a tasteful hologram?

You didn't see Rouge One? There's an actor who's been dead for 20 years. Carrie Fisher didn't play her part.

And it looked bloody awful! Talk about uncanny valley!

I thought Tarkin looked a bit creepy (in a bad way; the scriptwriters captured his ghastly Lawful Evil personality beautifully, and the voice actor (Guy Henry, who I've never heard of) did a masterful job).

But Mons Mothra looked fine, and I didn't get to see enough enough of Leia to tell --- and the other CGI actors I didn't know were CGI and completely failed to notice.

So it's definitely getting better. This was no _Polar Express_.

As a counterpoint, when my wife and I saw Rogue One we were both impressed that they managed to find somebody that looks just like Tarkin from the original film. I had no idea he was CG until reading about it after the fact.

I was thinking the younger characters are probably harder to do because they can't hide the flaws anywhere. Leia was very creepy in Rogue One, but it didn't even occur to me that Peter Cushing had died 20 years ago until after I finished watching the movie. His recreation was very good.

I thought it looked like a PS4 cutscene tbh. I think if you play video games then you're primed to notice the facial animation techniques.

Yes, I couldn't help but feel like they were very well rendered video game characters surrounded by live actors, and I had to force myself back into the movie. I still have no idea what happened in the first scene Tarkin appears in.

You probably only thought that because you knew ahead of time. Did you also notice the two rebel pilots who were CG?

I suspect some people have different levels of sensitivity here.

I certainly didn't notice it was CG while I was watching the film. Nor did my wife, who was watching it with me.

Awful news. 60 is young, but as Fisher herself has noted, she's lived a pretty hard life when it came to drugs and alcohol. Her reported weight loss regiment for Star Wars VII couldn't have helped [0]

I'm glad she lived long enough to get her new memoir out. Sounds like a must-read, with her affair with Harrison Ford being the least interesting part of how she dealt with Star Wars at the age of 19 http://themuse.jezebel.com/carrie-fisher-fucks-han-solo-figh...

[0] http://www.businessinsider.com/carrie-fisher-pressured-to-lo...

Unless she was taking stimulants to lose weight, it would prevent here from having a heart attack. (Dumb idea to do but they're used for that)

Viseral fat is the biggest issue with being overweight. Organs have to work harder because of it.

I really doubt "getting fitter" increased the likelihood of a heart attack! If anything that probably gave her more time...

As an aside, she played a character who had forgone the luxuries of "being a princess" for a life living in the field with the troops, fighting or training every day. I am not into this Hollywood body-shaming crap at all, but a character who lived that lifestyle would look tough and lean.

"To lose the weight, she watched what she ate and exercised more."

Watching caloric intake and exercising tends to decrease your chances of heart attack.

Stop with the 2016 nonsense... get a grip. Death is the next baby-boomer surge. Because there are so many celebrities in this group, we'll see daily death announcements in the coming years that will make 2016 look like a picnic.

Thank you. And honestly if you look at wikipedia's notable deaths and IMDB's, 2016 was actually a light year. 2015 and 2014 both had more per day.

This is sad. For Star Wars fans, and for her friends and family, but the worst part is Carrie's mother, Debbie Reynolds, is still alive at 84.

This is sad. My condolences to her family and friends. At least this was after the Star Wars: Rogue One movie.

Edit: I think the downvotes misunderstood the intent of my comment. I'm glad she was able to enjoy the new Star Wars movie, and I'm glad her friends, fans, and family also were able to enjoy it without mourning.

>At least this was after the Star Wars: Rogue One movie.

huh? why would that matter?

> huh? why would that matter?

Well, it's nice that she lived long enough to see the part that her character played in the movie, and that her family was able to enjoy it for a brief time without her death casting a pall over it.

Well put. She was able to enjoy the new movie, and so were her friends, fans, and family. It would be even sadder had she not gotten a chance to enjoy a new installment to a franchise she has contributed so much to.

It's just a movie. It's like that old saying, "No body every said on their death bed, 'I wish I had spent more time in the office.'

But she was an actor; this was the thing that she chose to spend her life doing, and something she loved doing. She wasn't collating expense reports - she was doing something very creative, with like-minded people, to create something enjoyed by millions of people world-wide.

Someone else played that part. It was done with cg.

Really? An aging actress might not be too happy seeing the highlight of her career replaced by a combination of stand-in teenagers and cgi.

Fisher has always seemed to have a mature, nuanced take on what the role of Leia meant in her life. Both a love that she got her life transformed, coupled with the bemused resentment of people's expectations and the reality of being an aging actress. Hard to imagine she was terribly bitter about Rogue One.

http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-et-mn-carrie-...

When some moviegoers complained on social media about how much older she looked in “The Force Awakens” than when she had last played the character more than three decades earlier, she retorted on Twitter with her typical sharp wit, “Please stop debating about whether or not I aged well. Unfortunately it hurts all 3 of my feelings.”...

...“It's not always fun, but it’s certainly life-changing,” she told The Times last year. “I have been Princess Leia exclusively. It’s been a part of my life for 40 years…. I’m like the diplomat to a country that I haven’t been to yet. I am that country.”

What a contracted actor says in interviews should always be taken with a grain of salt. These are professionals.

I doubt this is an issue since everyone knows that no one can replace Carrie Fisher as Leia.

Except for the younger generations for whom rogue1 might be their first sw movie. I run into kids every day who dont know the originals. It makes me feel very old.

There was a great interview with Carrie on Fresh Air last month as she promoted her memoir. She had a difficult relationship with the press over the decades, but in this interview she came across as a funny, caring, and interesting person. Take some time to listen to it: http://www.npr.org/programs/fresh-air/2016/11/28/503602884/f...

As a friend put it more eloquently, Fuck 2016.

Really getting sick of this meme. There hasn't been anything particularly special about this year. Say nothing about years being arbitrary means by which to group deaths of people.

> There hasn't been anything particularly special about this year.

For you, perhaps.

We are not robots. Perceptions matter.

I really thought she was gonna pull out of it this time. Geez.

Her book Wistful Drinking was very good, funny, and sad. Recommend, particularly the audiobook since she narrates herself.

Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter - Yoda

Rest in peace.

With George Michael passing, and now Carrie Fisher - it makes me think of the rule of '3'. It always crops up.

I thought all planes had to have on board defribillators?

reply


Since they were performing CPR on her, it's likely she had a very weak or no heartbeat (asystole), which defibrillators are no good with.

Defibrillators are only good when your heart is working erratically, not when it doesn't work at all.

Defibrillators do mostly nothing for heart attacks.

May she rest in piece. I also thought she was going to pull through this. A loss for the film industry but moreso for her family :-(

So nothing can be done for someone with a weak heart? Perhaps the medical team was waiting for a transplant?

reply


She may have experienced a lot of brain damage, so even a functioning heart wouldn't keep her alive.

reply


Thanks, this agrees with what I read elsewhere.

I think the short answer is sadly no. Heart attacks are one of the more common causes of death. Resuscitation isn't always possible.

I am genuinely heartbroken. Rest in peace. :(

2016 man, 2016.

It hasn't been such a bad year, really.

http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-38329740

The celebrity deaths have been rough, but I think the political success of racism, hate and fear has been at least equally depressing this year. It's been a bad year.

TL;DR "2016 has seen the largest number of famous people die"

http://www.nooooooooooooooo.com/

HRH Prince William ‏@DukeCambridgeUK Condolences from the House of Windsor to the House Organa. RIP HRH Princess Leia.

https://goo.gl/8TqY8Y

That's not a real account...

People can't even tell when a Twitter account is fake (even when the bio clearly says "fictional") and yet somehow people think that we can trust the masses to discern fake news. Ugh.

Terrifying, isn't it.

