When people say "I don't do or have the opportunity to do ML at work" it's because they don't have data to analyze or actual things to program or do in order to gain the experience they need to make the videos worthwhile to watch.
If I were to watch 10 videos on ML, but not actually go write code or analyze data, then the videos aren't going to get me a ML job.
