A complete daily plan for studying to become a Machine Learning engineer (github.com)
Seems interesting. I haven't been able to look through all of the links, but I assume there are practical exercises and "homework"?

When people say "I don't do or have the opportunity to do ML at work" it's because they don't have data to analyze or actual things to program or do in order to gain the experience they need to make the videos worthwhile to watch.

If I were to watch 10 videos on ML, but not actually go write code or analyze data, then the videos aren't going to get me a ML job.

Looks to be both a thoughtful listing of resources / tutorials, but also reinforces that to become ML capable, there is considerable effort involved. Things worth doing may require a lot of work, and I'm happy this wasn't another "Learn ML is 24 hours!" type resource.

