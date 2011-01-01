Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Principles of Programming Languages (2011)
(
feederio.com
)
48 points
by
Chesco_
9 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Nekorosu
7 hours ago
Another good book on this subject
http://papl.cs.brown.edu/2014/
It's less profound but easier to understand. Good fit for PLT beginners.
reply
lachm
4 hours ago
A newer version is available elsewhere.
http://pl.cs.jhu.edu/pl/book/dist/book/book.pdf
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply