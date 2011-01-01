Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Principles of Programming Languages (2011) (feederio.com)
48 points by Chesco_ 9 hours ago | 2 comments





Another good book on this subject http://papl.cs.brown.edu/2014/ It's less profound but easier to understand. Good fit for PLT beginners.

A newer version is available elsewhere.

http://pl.cs.jhu.edu/pl/book/dist/book/book.pdf

