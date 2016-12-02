Useful cross-references:
Thomas Franks, book, Listen, Liberal. http://www.worldcat.org/title/listen-liberal-or-what-ever-ha...
Franks makes the point that the USA is the only developed nation in the world where the major leftward-leaning political party does not appeal to working people, but rather to elites.
A Bloomberg piece on how Larry Summers, president of Harvard, economic bigshot in Obama 44's first term, blasted Trump's move to keep some United Technologies (Carrier) mfg jobs in Indiana instead of moving them to a maquiladora. He blasted Trump on the grounds that politicians have no business trying to influence keeping jobs in their districts. That's an astonishing position. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-02/summers-s...
Max Weber, book, The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Protestant_Ethic_and_the_S... This three-generation-old work digs in to the moral roots of lonely striving.
It's ironic. Corporations are anything but individualist. They're collectives. Almost always top-down authoritarian structures that resemble fascism closer than most fascist governments. And full of bureaucracies that have nothing to do with making products, like marketing & finance depts.
And in this article, "education" is a euphemism synonymous with college. Not talking about self-learning. Some administration that gives people certificates.
Except of course that (1) the corporation only survives ultimately by selling a product or service that someone of their own free will, wishes to purchase; i.e., it is of more value to them than their cash. (2) local conditions excepted (no other job available), people are not forced to work in these organizations.
Making products is all very well but if your potential customer doesn't know about it and/or its production is not financed properly, the activity is a waste of time.
Well that's had highly debatable. Consider the amount of resources corporations spend trying to convince people what their will should be.
