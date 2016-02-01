Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Teechan: Payment Channels Using Trusted Execution Environments [pdf] (cornell.edu)
38 points by mrb 14 hours ago





I call bullshit. This relies on special access to SGX which Intel controls. This means you must trust Intel and anyone who may hack Intel and therefore it is not a secure decentralized solution.

SGX requires contacting Intel's servers to get an attestation key. There is a good reason Intel requires this. That reason is that SGX doesn't otherwise provide the DRM it was designed to for. With out Intel's attestation keys anyone could emulate SGX in software thus exposing the code and data in the SGX enclave.

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/02/01/sgx_secure_until_you...

Unfortunately, SGX is not open for public use yet. You currently need special permission from Intel to access it.

Wow, there's been some interesting discussion on reddit about this too.. looking forward to seeing the implementation https://www.reddit.com/r/Bitcoin/comments/5jqxxc/scaling_bit...

Related blog post: http://hackingdistributed.com/2016/12/22/scaling-bitcoin-wit...

