(He drew soft shadows!)
'60 Minimalism in sculpture, that is. e.g. Tony Smith, or Gego.
To be honest, the author seems to be talking more about a more recent idea of minimal sculpture, like polyhedra made out of wire. A google image search for "minimal geometric sculpture" (no quotes in the search) will show a lot of that work.
Minimalist is defined in Websters as
> of, relating to, or following a style in art, literature, or music that is very simple and uses a small number of colors, parts, materials.
This book clearly violates the spirit of that even though the first use of the phrase as in 1929. One could argue that the use of monochrome woodcuts is minimalist but it is doubtful it was a deliberate artistic choice.
One could argue it is not even about geometry but actually concerns itself with perspective as representation.
Getting the shading and proportions exactly right is an exercise of both aesthetics and calculative reasoning, and so I find it's uniquely delightful.
