Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How to Simulate Language Immersion
(
medium.com
)
4 points
by
_chu
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
lupin_sansei
58 minutes ago
Browser extensions that can translate the selected text into English are nice
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/google-transl...
as you can attempt to read a foreign language website and only get translations for words you don't know.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply