Transfer Learning and Fine-Tuning Deep Convolutional Neural Networks
revolutionanalytics.com
24 points
by
rasmi
2 hours ago
rasmi
2 hours ago
This is one of the most concise and accessible explanations of fine-tuning CNNs that I've come across. I hope someone finds it as helpful as I did.
