Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An Introduction to Geometric Algebra (bitworking.org)
101 points by ingve 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





> Similarly, to rotate vectors you have to create matrices, which don't exist in ℝ2, and apply them to vectors through matrix multiplication.

You don't "need" matrices, they're just one way to represent linear functions that map vectors, and the complex field is another (for R^2).

Coincidentally, most of the concrete implementation described for operations in G^2 here are applications of Euler's formula.

This article drops off in extending the lessons from R^2 to R^3. Comparatively, matrices excel for comprehensibility in this regard -- if you know how to apply matrices in R^N, you can apply the same knowledge to R^N+1.

reply


It's a reasonable nit, but that section is just background and rotors are introduced farther down. Rotors are unit elements in the even-numbered subspace of Cl_2(R), and that subspace can be shown to be (ring) isomorphic to the complex numbers.

Personally I find the formulations for geometric algebra to be simpler than the formulations for equivalent concepts using matrices and linear algebra, in the situations where they exist.

reply


There's a library called versor that might be handy for folks that want to use geometric algebra in programs.

https://github.com/wolftype/versor

https://github.com/weshoke/versor.js/

reply


I LOVE Clifford algebra. It has been a gateway for me into multilinear algebra and abstract algebra, among other topics.

If a computer were able to do Clifford multiplication in a single process, it'd be able to do some NP tasks in polynomial time. Clifford algebras are a sweet intersection of combinatoric and geometric thinking.

Edit: didn't even read the article, just upvoted because of the topic.

reply


Which NP tasks? ("Some" NP tasks are already possible in polynomial time)

reply


Seconding the question because I want to see the encodings.

Intuitively this makes sense: in the GA formalism a "single" term requires 2^n fields (where n is the spatial dimension), and "simple" operations like addition and multiplication thus require 2^n (or more) operations to evaluate.

If you could instead somehow do those operations in O(1) time you would clearly pick up a rather nice speedup, but again I'm curious what the problems and encodings (as GA) actually look like.

reply


Actually easy to find, for example here: https://members.loria.fr/RSchott/staceyredujanv08.pdf .

reply


Is this a genuine question, or are you trying to be blasé about employing the Socratic Method on HN?

reply


It's hard to understand why he complains about vector operations that require stepping outside of R^2 but then introduces a 4 dimensional vector space. The justification needs to be reworded in my opinion.

reply


Please don't conflate sets with algebras. Strictly speaking the tuple (R^2, +, ·) (where · is multiplication by a scalar) is a linear algebra over R, R^2 is just a set.

Now I know mathematicians often refer to spaces by their underlying set, but the notation G^2 doesn't really make sense (for starters R^2 = R x R, what is G?). Calling it the Geometric Algebra over R^2 would be fine. You can even refer to it as just R^2, as long it's clear that you're using the geometric product (and what metric you're using).

reply


In the first paragraph, do you mean vector space over R? I wouldn't say "algebra" unless I were specifying a way to multiply two vectors.

I agree that you've found two notational abuses but I think they're very common; as an example of the second, the sphere S² is not the same as the torus S¹xS¹.

reply


G is a 4th dimensional vector space over R so it's underlying set is not R^2. The geometric product of two vectors is not an element of R^2 - it's a real number + a bivector. We are really working in the exterior algebra.

reply


You're right, it's not really the product of some set "G" with itself but hooooo boy a programming/hacker forum is probably the wrong place to be defending the syntax of mathematical notation

reply


> but the notation G^2 doesn't really make sense (for starters R^2 = R x R, what is G?)

A superscript can refer to other things besides exponentiation, and using "R^2" to refer to the vector space is a perfectly valid thing to do.

reply


Read it first as algebraic geometry, was confused that I understood some of the words.

reply


Thanks for the clear and concise exposition. It was quite useful.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: