You don't "need" matrices, they're just one way to represent linear functions that map vectors, and the complex field is another (for R^2).
Coincidentally, most of the concrete implementation described for operations in G^2 here are applications of Euler's formula.
This article drops off in extending the lessons from R^2 to R^3. Comparatively, matrices excel for comprehensibility in this regard -- if you know how to apply matrices in R^N, you can apply the same knowledge to R^N+1.
Personally I find the formulations for geometric algebra to be simpler than the formulations for equivalent concepts using matrices and linear algebra, in the situations where they exist.
If a computer were able to do Clifford multiplication in a single process, it'd be able to do some NP tasks in polynomial time. Clifford algebras are a sweet intersection of combinatoric and geometric thinking.
Intuitively this makes sense: in the GA formalism a "single" term requires 2^n fields (where n is the spatial dimension), and "simple" operations like addition and multiplication thus require 2^n (or more) operations to evaluate.
If you could instead somehow do those operations in O(1) time you would clearly pick up a rather nice speedup, but again I'm curious what the problems and encodings (as GA) actually look like.
Now I know mathematicians often refer to spaces by their underlying set, but the notation G^2 doesn't really make sense (for starters R^2 = R x R, what is G?). Calling it the Geometric Algebra over R^2 would be fine. You can even refer to it as just R^2, as long it's clear that you're using the geometric product (and what metric you're using).
I agree that you've found two notational abuses but I think they're very common; as an example of the second, the sphere S² is not the same as the torus S¹xS¹.
A superscript can refer to other things besides exponentiation, and using "R^2" to refer to the vector space is a perfectly valid thing to do.
