Ask HN: Experiences with cloud-based dev platforms?

I started using CodeAnywhere earlier this year to manage a small PHP+mysql geospatial email system for an aviation charity I do the tech for...so wanted something cheap (its $120 a year?) and able to teach a non-tech how to go in and make a change (as I don't want them making edits in the github UI).
I was also using my Chromebook a lot while traveling and using shared space, so I needed a decent dev environment without Chrome plugins/jankiness/slowness from a 4gb system.
They have Android and iOS apps that make changes when on the go a touch easier, though code on a Nexus is pretty rough on a plane :-)
So far, pretty good - initially they were making changes to how containers were created and destroyed, causing some changes in the syntax of how a container is defined thus causing mine to be troublesome. However, their support was pretty responsive and got it sorted out.
gomix.com as mentioned here already is pretty new but has been reliable for me so far. It is a fogcreek venture so I imagine it will mature pretty quickly.
- A cheap VM on Digital Ocean close to my location
- tmux
- vim
I have never been so productive before and they give me more flexibility than any cloud dev service at a much cheaper price point. And now after two or three years, I am a tmux, vim, console pro. Everything else compared feels slow and limited.
I see the cheapest one has only 512MB RAM.
I dislike the proprietary ones, I don't think proprietary developer tools should be supported anymore tbh, but they force you to use them only-for-x and that means you're looking at alternatives every other time too!
Can you provide me with a link or two on how to do that?
The last time i looked, i think it was "just" their IDE on Github (or other) with next to no documentation on how to set up all the other bits and pieces - hopefully this has changed and i can make the whole thing work the same as if i would give them my money? :)
git clone git://github.com/c9/core.git c9sdk
cd c9sdk
scripts/install-sdk.sh
Best
It used to have a minimal set of things you could install but moved to a clean Ubuntu box that you can pretty much muck about with and install what you like.
For Rails, it is perfectly suited and very easy to spin up an Ubuntu VM and play.
I used Cloud9 before hand and though this was a while ago, I had a demo of an Express thing with MongoDB and about 15 mins before said demo it started falling apart.
I believe the uptime is pretty great, just a lasting impression of failing just at the wrong time.
Codio seems to have pivoted however to be more about offering educational institutions the ability to create courses etc. so though powerful, that is what the developers are focused on now
Occasionally the version number of things lag behind in Codio and that is my biggest gripe. That and PHP boxes not having mod_rewrite enabled out the box, but that is just me
I guess it depends on what you're looking for - i.e. some new kind of collaboration workflow or a nice GUI or some other IDE features.
I do! I used afraid.org at first, but since my company blocks DynDNS domains (don't ask), I switched to gandi-dyndns [1] using my own domain.
[1] https://github.com/jasontbradshaw/gandi-dyndns
