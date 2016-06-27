Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
RedHat OpenJDK Windows installers (redhat.com)
68 points by jsiepkes 5 hours ago





In case you don't know what this is all about:

Oracles Java contains a number of "commercial" stuff that costs money. So in theory, you could download the standard Java SE and run certain tools or the standard tools with certain command line arguments and suddenly owe Oracle a shipload of money. And I am talking a lot of money, like $40.000 for a single machine. And yes, they have started using SDK analytics to map potential "costumers" and sending them huge bills:

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/12/16/oracle_targets_java_...

Someone suggested migrating to OpenJDK which does not (for most parts) include these tools and have a more sane license. The problem is that OpenJDK does not come with a Window installation from a reputable source.

TL;DR: Larry Ellison needs a new yacht and since Google is not paying he is now sending his lawyers after ordinary folks who thought Java was free.

Honestly, we need to just fork Java away from Oracle, just like Solaris and ZFS have been done.

I find it deliciously ironic that Oracle's products are no longer compatible with Solaris and ZFS because they won't follow upstream... because they don't understand they aren't upstream anymore.

Java needs the same treatment.

Why exactly would we want to do that? OpenJDK is already the main branch/upstream/however you want to name it, most people just don't use it for various reasons. Maybe this will change now, problem solved.

OpenJDK has about ~750 contributors with more than half associated/employed or sponsored by Oracle contributing to most significant part of JDK.

It is about 1M+ lines of highly optimized C/C++ code and 4M lines of Java code. So it is not like a package or a library that a dozen or contributor manage well. And Considering payment is the core issue here I do not know how highly paid people will be made to work on JDK.

Do these issues effect clojure which use the jvm and can rely pretty heavily (depending on application/dev preference) on Java interop?

I found most articles on the subject very confusing. But from what I read, the commercial features in the Java SE download are behind a very obvious flag (UnlockCommercialFeatures), which should avoid accidentally using those features without knowing it.

The definition of "general purpose computing" is confusing to me, I've no idea where full computers/desktops that control specific devices would fall under this definition.

Yeah, but what does "CommercialFeatures" mean? How much do each use of each function costs you? If you are already paying for standard Java support, wouldn't you assume it includes these features?

Also, one particular company with tens of thousands of installations was hit by Oracle lawyers because a software they bought from third party had for some reason this flag enabled.

I think "Commercial Features" is pretty much clear enough, especially since the Oracle paid features aren't really kept in secret.

Is there a way to download this without registering to red hat developer network?

Interesting. In light of recent Oracle JavaSE licencing enforcement (MissionControl etc.) this will provide some safety from legal uncertainty.

And maybe redHat will also release a JDK6 build for Windows for the poor souls (cough) who are forced to deploy with good old JDK6 even though it is unpatched.

Given that those stuck on JDK6 tend to be large corporations with deep pockets (and often a policy requirement to have a commercial support contract for all their software anyway), I think that's precisely the part they wouldn't want to do for free.

I love OpenJDK. It hurts my soul whenever I see an open source project using proprietary Oracle APIs. Most recently I ran into this with Graylog. Great product, but it's unit tests won't run without the Oracle JDK.

You can also get OpenJDK for Windows (with support) from Azul systems: http://www.azul.com/downloads/zulu/

direct download without any registration !

Coincidentally when i tried that link ( https://developers.redhat.com/products/openjdk/overview/ ) yesterday it wasn't available.

there's also a github repository with openjdk 8 windows builds availabe as zip : https://github.com/ojdkbuild/ojdkbuild

I guess some more people that Oracle can fine.

