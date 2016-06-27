Oracles Java contains a number of "commercial" stuff that costs money. So in theory, you could download the standard Java SE and run certain tools or the standard tools with certain command line arguments and suddenly owe Oracle a shipload of money. And I am talking a lot of money, like $40.000 for a single machine. And yes, they have started using SDK analytics to map potential "costumers" and sending them huge bills:
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/12/16/oracle_targets_java_...
Someone suggested migrating to OpenJDK which does not (for most parts) include these tools and have a more sane license. The problem is that OpenJDK does not come with a Window installation from a reputable source.
TL;DR: Larry Ellison needs a new yacht and since Google is not paying he is now sending his lawyers after ordinary folks who thought Java was free.
I find it deliciously ironic that Oracle's products are no longer compatible with Solaris and ZFS because they won't follow upstream... because they don't understand they aren't upstream anymore.
Java needs the same treatment.
It is about 1M+ lines of highly optimized C/C++ code and 4M lines of Java code. So it is not like a package or a library that a dozen or contributor manage well. And Considering payment is the core issue here I do not know how highly paid people will be made to work on JDK.
The definition of "general purpose computing" is confusing to me, I've no idea where full computers/desktops that control specific devices would fall under this definition.
Also, one particular company with tens of thousands of installations was hit by Oracle lawyers because a software they bought from third party had for some reason this flag enabled.
And maybe redHat will also release a JDK6 build for Windows for the poor souls (cough) who are forced to deploy with good old JDK6 even though it is unpatched.
there's also a github repository with openjdk 8 windows builds availabe as zip : https://github.com/ojdkbuild/ojdkbuild
