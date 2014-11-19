The article also heavily implies that Bram is the sole and only developer, and mentions that vim has had four updates since 2006. Both of these are true only up to extremely narrow interpretation, and not what I would expect from an article purporting to interview and describe a project maintainer and the project.
I would guess neovim isn't even on the radar of most vim users. I don't see neovim surpassing vim any time soon, personally.
There are numerous improvements and features but I'll not talk about them. It has the momentum. Hundreds of developers are contributing to it. That should be the biggest reason to switch as it directly means Neovim will be much healthier than Vim which lacks the momentum.
If you want to know more about what exactly Neovim is doing on the technical side, I suggest you read up the 7 newsletters [0] since the inception of Neovim.
[0] https://neovim.io/news/
I love neovim, but the idea that "most people use nvim" or "vim is dying" is just wrong. Though I really do think nvim's development philosophy will lead to better results than Moolenaar's.
I think Neovim also has a pluggable engine, so IDE vim emulators can simply include that portion rather than implementing the functionality per platform.
It feels faster to me, but I haven't compared to vim 8. I don't use any plugins doing work in the background, so that's not the difference here.
Point is I use all three all the time, and I fully expect to continue doing that until world hunger or me ends.
http://www.guidebookgallery.org/screenshots/amigaos204
Suffice to say, I have been a very happy emacs user since then ;)
As the quote goes, "The only "intuitive" interface is the nipple. After that it's all learned."
The word you're looking for is "different". Vim (and Emacs) have different shortcuts than what you're used to from Windows. That's because they're much older. Vi and Emacs actually predate those "intuitive" shortcuts of yours.
And like with many things our industry standardized on these days, just because it's popular, doesn't mean it's not utter shit.
You make it sound like vim is a new thing. It's 25 years old. And vi is 40 years old. If you've been writing code for longer than that, then damn. I'm impressed.
> prefer a software, where you do things intuitively without needing to first learn a shortcut for everything.
Like what? ctrl + c or ctrl + v? I doubt anyone has every figured those out by themselves. They either read the documentation, or someone showed them. Or do you mean intuitive as in right click on selected text, and then click the copy option? to each their own, but I couldn't stand wasting that much time every time I want to copy or paste something.
> accepting that I must use mouse and the editing process might take slightly longer.
Kind of answers my previous question. But for me, it's not that using the mouse wastes an extra second here and there. But it breaks the constant flow of typing on the keyboard. I don't like that constant start/stop of switching between the keyboard and mouse. But you don't mind it, and that's fine. (I'm just explaining from my perspective, why people would prefer something like vim)
> visually vim looks a bit ugly to me
Everyone's tastes are different, but I don't understand this. It's just a cursor, the text you are working with, and a small bar at the bottom with some info. How is that ugly? I mean you can change the font to whatever you like.
But people are different, some prefer it this way and some not. Even on the keyboard-driven side there is a clear divide between those who like single-mode interface of Emacs and those who love Vim and hate the pianist training of Emacs multi-finger actions.
That doesn't even apply for an IDE. As a vim user I always feel lost in those at first.
Any tool with a bit of power will require familiarization. You won't get the most out of that IDE unless you learn it.
Some people will love Java and accept its verbosity, I cannot.
Now I found out about lisps, ml, or even ruby and suddenly verbosity decreased.. you need less text edition.
And even more than that, focusing on algorithms and conceptual structures makes you forget about editing, formatting, or even live check etc. You often think deep beforehand. Then type a few things, because the design is more balanced.
> Nice article about Vim on hostingadvice.com
> Releasing version 8.0 and getting close to the 25th birthday inspired the writing of this article. It contains links to relevant info and can be used to convince a friend to start using Vim. (Bram Moolenaar)
> “Just a simple ‘change this text into that text’ can be very laborious without a repeat command,” he said. “I haven’t seen another editor that provides this feature.”
Note that emacs has had the repeat command since version 20.3, released 19 August 1998[2]. I suppose that means he's not used it since then …
[1] https://www.gnu.org/software/emacs/manual/html_mono/efaq.htm...
[2] https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/EmacsReleaseDates
Personally, I'll rather use Vim as it focuses on stability and long-term compatibility. I have a huge respect for Braam for maintaining the project for so long. On the other hand, some of the Neovim's promises are just that, big dreams. Development on Neovim has slowed down and if you look at their git history, you'll see most of their commits are actually upstream patches taken from Vim.
I also see a lot of hate towards Vim source code and code styling, which is not that bad and I actually prefer it to Neovim's two spaces per indentation style.
