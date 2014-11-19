Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I love vim, and I'm always happy to read interviews with the developers who make and manage the tools I use or like. However, I find this article to be somewhat of a mishmash with an uncertain audience. From the title, I had expected this to be a transcript of an interview. But it's not. Thank you for the link.

The article also heavily implies that Bram is the sole and only developer, and mentions that vim has had four updates since 2006. Both of these are true only up to extremely narrow interpretation, and not what I would expect from an article purporting to interview and describe a project maintainer and the project.

Has Bram Moolenaar ever publicly acknowledged the influence of Neovim on Vim 8? At the very least, Neovim provided the market research to show that async was worth doing.

Neovim is Vim for me and many other users. Vim is irrelevant to me now. The community is rallying behind Neovim and it shows great potential. It just needs to be bundled by major distros so it can be installed on servers with 1 command and that'll be the end of old Vim. Bram has done a tremendous job with Vim but it's time to move on to the Vim of the future.

Why would it be the end of old vim? I've never used neovim and I don't plan to use it, vim is perfectly fine for me, as it is. I guess, most of vim users don't even know of neovim. Sure, it's good to have a choice.

I've never touched neovim as I'm perfectly happy with vim - what reasons are there for me to consider making the switch?

I would guess neovim isn't even on the radar of most vim users. I don't see neovim surpassing vim any time soon, personally.

> what reasons are there for me to consider making the switch?

There are numerous improvements and features but I'll not talk about them. It has the momentum. Hundreds of developers are contributing to it. That should be the biggest reason to switch as it directly means Neovim will be much healthier than Vim which lacks the momentum.

If you want to know more about what exactly Neovim is doing on the technical side, I suggest you read up the 7 newsletters [0] since the inception of Neovim.

[0] https://neovim.io/news/

The honest truth is that almost everyone will have the same exact experience in neovim as in vim, and that the differences right now (this could always change) are mostly for developers hoping to use vim in a creative way. For example, nvim has a decoupled back end, so ides could emulate vim without having to do emulation at all -- they would literally just communicate with the neovim backend. Another example, which I think is great, is that to support python extensions, nvim does not need to be recompiled. A third one, which is perhaps the least valuable but is also the most user-facing, is that you can now open terminals within neovim. Of course, you can do this with vim and tmux, but sometimes it's nice that I can set up a binding for <leader>-t to open a terminal, or <leader>-p to open an ipython shell instead of using tmux's more cumbersome default bindings. That said, there are of course ways to set up fantastic tmux bindings, I just haven't.

I love neovim, but the idea that "most people use nvim" or "vim is dying" is just wrong. Though I really do think nvim's development philosophy will lead to better results than Moolenaar's.

Neovim's popularity is more with extension developers. My understanding is that it enables them to develop features rivaling those in IDEs. Vim users won't switch for Neovim itself, but they might if extension writers only target Neovim.

I think Neovim also has a pluggable engine, so IDE vim emulators can simply include that portion rather than implementing the functionality per platform.

That got me: https://github.com/neovim/neovim/wiki/FAQ#how-can-i-change-t...

It feels faster to me, but I haven't compared to vim 8. I don't use any plugins doing work in the background, so that's not the difference here.

You must be living in a bubble tbh. I am using vim for 12+ years now and it is perfectly fine.

vim is great, but neovim is better. Of course these days I'm a spacemacs proselyte. On my dev box spacemacs and neovim is used interchangeably. On most servers I just stick with the default distro vim, unless it becomes a remote dev machine.

Point is I use all three all the time, and I fully expect to continue doing that until world hunger or me ends.

Plus 1 for spacemacs. Magit is amazing software and I held out for a long time learning it because I didn't think that it was worth the time. It's so good that it makes you rethink version control. Makes everything so easy... Even the more advanced features.

I've not seen anything which is disappointing, the NeoVim team have done a fantastic job at modernising Vim. I've not followed Vim development very closely but the whole async thing did give me a chuckle when I read about it after years of not accepting async patches. A real shame he made it incompatible with the NeoVim async with no real reason.

Yes, http://www.binpress.com/blog/2014/11/19/vim-creator-bram-moo....

He mentions it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayc_qpB-93o

At 50:15, 54:00 and 59:10 [edit: also 1:05:15]. The last two are specif about the fork (all quite short).

I was surprised to learn that vim started out on the Amiga. Back in those days I was using DME, by a certain Matt Dillon (of Dragonfly BSD fame, not the actor ;-) ). At the time it was the only editor that could drag me away from Emacs. Ironic that Vim later seduced me away from Emacs again...

Incidentally, the Amiga Workbench Utility disk (or whatever they called it) included a very nice microemacs implementation:

http://www.guidebookgallery.org/screenshots/amigaos204

Suffice to say, I have been a very happy emacs user since then ;)

I don't know if I am too old or just think differently than vim enthusiasts, but I somehow couldn't bring myself to like vim. Of course that's might be since I can't find motivation to dig into it further. As a developer I use it almost daily when doing something on the server, like editing some config etc., but I somehow always prefer a software, where you do things intuitively without needing to first learn a shortcut for everything. I just prefer Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code from Microsoft when developing code, accepting that I must use mouse and the editing process might take slightly longer. Also, as awkward as it might sound, visually vim looks a bit ugly to me and I never could get fully over it. :-)

> but I somehow always prefer a software, where you do things intuitively without needing to first learn a shortcut for everything.

As the quote goes, "The only "intuitive" interface is the nipple. After that it's all learned."

The word you're looking for is "different". Vim (and Emacs) have different shortcuts than what you're used to from Windows. That's because they're much older. Vi and Emacs actually predate those "intuitive" shortcuts of yours.

And like with many things our industry standardized on these days, just because it's popular, doesn't mean it's not utter shit.

> I don't know if I am too old or just think differently than vim enthusiasts

You make it sound like vim is a new thing. It's 25 years old. And vi is 40 years old. If you've been writing code for longer than that, then damn. I'm impressed.

> prefer a software, where you do things intuitively without needing to first learn a shortcut for everything.

Like what? ctrl + c or ctrl + v? I doubt anyone has every figured those out by themselves. They either read the documentation, or someone showed them. Or do you mean intuitive as in right click on selected text, and then click the copy option? to each their own, but I couldn't stand wasting that much time every time I want to copy or paste something.

> accepting that I must use mouse and the editing process might take slightly longer.

Kind of answers my previous question. But for me, it's not that using the mouse wastes an extra second here and there. But it breaks the constant flow of typing on the keyboard. I don't like that constant start/stop of switching between the keyboard and mouse. But you don't mind it, and that's fine. (I'm just explaining from my perspective, why people would prefer something like vim)

> visually vim looks a bit ugly to me

Everyone's tastes are different, but I don't understand this. It's just a cursor, the text you are working with, and a small bar at the bottom with some info. How is that ugly? I mean you can change the font to whatever you like.

In terms of doing things intuitively -- I think (maybe incorrectly) that you mean seeing icons that you can click on to perform a certain action rather than the keyboard command that does the same. If so, that is easy to fix by adding buttons. The problem with this approach is that mouse-driven commands are almost never "mouse-only" -- you still need to move the hands back and forth between keyboard and the mouse (e.g., after you click "save as" you need to type the file name to save to) and this wastes quite a bit of time.

But people are different, some prefer it this way and some not. Even on the keyboard-driven side there is a clear divide between those who like single-mode interface of Emacs and those who love Vim and hate the pianist training of Emacs multi-finger actions.

> I somehow always prefer a software, where you do things intuitively without needing to first learn a shortcut for everything

That doesn't even apply for an IDE. As a vim user I always feel lost in those at first.

Any tool with a bit of power will require familiarization. You won't get the most out of that IDE unless you learn it.

It can vary with time and context. I had a long period where mangling text in high prowess was important to me. Because I was somehow in love with programs, and doing lots of things with my fingers felt good and worthy. Also because I was using Java, very verbose as everybody knows.

Some people will love Java and accept its verbosity, I cannot.

Now I found out about lisps, ml, or even ruby and suddenly verbosity decreased.. you need less text edition.

And even more than that, focusing on algorithms and conceptual structures makes you forget about editing, formatting, or even live check etc. You often think deep beforehand. Then type a few things, because the design is more balanced.

No, this is just a clickbait article.

I found the article on vim.org:

> Nice article about Vim on hostingadvice.com

> Releasing version 8.0 and getting close to the 25th birthday inspired the writing of this article. It contains links to relevant info and can be used to convince a friend to start using Vim. (Bram Moolenaar)

So, what does he think about Emacs?

There is an answer in the video at 1:06:11. "In some way it's actually nice to have competitor [he is speaking about Neovim] and Emacs has disappeared, so.. [I think, he smiles at this point]".

reply


> Bram admitted to using other editors on rare occasions, and said he always misses the dot (.) command, which repeats a change several times in different positions, and the ability to record and replay a sequence of commands.

> “Just a simple ‘change this text into that text’ can be very laborious without a repeat command,” he said. “I haven’t seen another editor that provides this feature.”

Note that emacs has had the repeat command since version 20.3, released 19 August 1998[2]. I suppose that means he's not used it since then …

[1] https://www.gnu.org/software/emacs/manual/html_mono/efaq.htm...

[2] https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/EmacsReleaseDates

Too bad most of the new features are already in Neovim.

Why is it bad? Competition is always a good thing, and I'm glad that Neovim urged Braam to improve Vim as well.

Personally, I'll rather use Vim as it focuses on stability and long-term compatibility. I have a huge respect for Braam for maintaining the project for so long. On the other hand, some of the Neovim's promises are just that, big dreams. Development on Neovim has slowed down and if you look at their git history, you'll see most of their commits are actually upstream patches taken from Vim.

I also see a lot of hate towards Vim source code and code styling, which is not that bad and I actually prefer it to Neovim's two spaces per indentation style.

