That said, accumulating /thousands/ of edits is definitely unusual. For example, my top-edited article is the South American dreadnought race, where I've made 800 edits over four years.[1]
For another example, last year's list had "Geospatial summary of the High Peaks/Summits of the Juneau Icefield" at #2.[2] It was just one person making over 7,000 edits.
I still don't understand why many academic institutions dislike Wikipedia so much. Articles like this show that a well written Wikipedia article is often the best place to start researching.
Sadly most k-pop topics are maintained by fans, editing without registration or much regard for notability and quality standards. Compare with 2016 in American music: everything in the American version is wikilinked, while half the artists mentioned on the Korean list wouldn't meet WP:BAND, much less have any particular release included in a "list of notable events and releases".
Wow. I count 4930 edits to that page, by a single account, over the 199-day period from January 20, 2016 to July 26, 2016. And then 56 edits by other accounts cleaning up after that one account -- an awful lot of them by just one other account -- with comments like "prune. excessive detail, excessive quotation, excessive referencing".
The result seems to be quite a nice page. I've noted in other contexts that a certain kind of two-author team can be very productive: one who can spew out mountains of verbiage, and one who can edit it down to something readable. Here we see the phenomenon at work once again.
Compare that to journalism (news reporting). Those facts are in common flux, and nowadays get journaled in detail which does the very same as death of a (known) human. If you look through the list, a lot of the most edited articles are news. In an encyclopedia!
I'd argue news is, in essence, assimilation; Wikipedia even more so. Some things which are in full momentum, like a new startup, are technically news as well. Yet you won't find that on Wikipedia since it isn't part of establishment! It is still too much in motion, but later on you may actually very well see it part of an entry if the startup got bought. Which is, quite obviously, assimilation.
Like I said earlier, death is akin to assimilation in biology. Heck, death is the way a human assimilates.
In the first 3 months of 2016 famous people died at 2x the rate of previous years. Since then there has been a normal rate of famous person death.
"Quantity of famous people dying" is measured using BBC obituary count (which they admit as in imperfect measure).
Anywhere I could get a list for the entire year? (that shows the past week ^)
I tried to edit this:
"was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter who is among the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art." to simply "was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter who is among the most famous and influential figures in Western art." which has the same meaning without unnecessary fluffery (like "in the history of the world" to "in history" ) - obviously western art means that.
But i can't because it's protected. Grandstanding indeed.
1) From the list of pages it seems that Wikipedia is a news site, and a list site, and a calendar site. Yet it uses an wiki format that is ill-suited to any of those tasks. Discuss.
Four Wikipedia editors collaborated to rewrite the article on Vincent van Gogh, one of the most well-known painters in Western art, and brought it to ‘featured‘ status, a quality marker awarded only after an extensive peer review process by fellow Wikipedia editors.The effort required to rewrite van Gogh’s article was “enormous,” Wikipedia editor Victoriaearle told us, due to the amount of research, reading, and writing required. This shows up in the number of edits made by the four, which put it at the twentieth-most edited article in the entire year.
2) If it takes such an enormous amount of effort to create one "featured article", it becomes impossible to get all articles to featured status. There simply is not enough time/people to do the work. The question is: where is the quality boundary drawn? Go to any random page and see when it was last updated, or if it has outdated time information. The "infinite monkey" theorem says an infinite amount of monkeys working for an infinite amount of time will come up with the complete works of Shakespeare. But in this case, there is neither infinite time, nor infinite monkeys. I'll call this Sparkzilla's Theorem: Given a finite amount of people and time, the quality of Wikipedia articles will always be suboptimal. It would be interesting for someone with a statistics background to prove this...
"There are limitless things we would like to do, and limited time and resources with which to do them"
The definition of a featured article is quite rigorous, and there's zero expectation that all wikipedia articles will hit that bar.
2) Not quite sure what you're getting at. Having standards attainable only through months of concerted effort is a choice to encourage people to expend that effort. The featured article criteria could be made arbitrarily more or less difficult, and article quality wouldn't change as far as people uninterested in the distinction are concerned.
2) We don't need an infinite number of featured articles, we only need one per day.
You're also making the mistake of assuming articles that people visit are evenly spread across all the levels of quality. I'm doubting that the thousands of stub articles that are just demographic info on US counties get much in the way of visitation, for example.
For more:
