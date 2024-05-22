Hacker News new | past | comments | ask | show | jobs | submit | best login
1.
Leaked OpenAI documents reveal aggressive tactics toward former employees (vox.com)
1715 points by apengwin 21 hours ago | 506 comments
2.
Statement from Scarlett Johansson on the OpenAI "Sky" voice (twitter.com/bobbyallyn)
1518 points by mjcl 2 days ago | 992 comments
3.
Gordon Bell has died (arstechnica.com)
1248 points by dcminter 2 days ago | 68 comments
4.
US Justice Department to seek breakup of Live Nation-Ticketmaster (bloomberg.com)
839 points by 1986 21 hours ago | 297 comments
5.
What UI density means and how to design for it (matthewstrom.com)
746 points by delaugust 2 days ago | 381 comments
6.
Windows 10 wallpaper was physically built and photographed (2015) (gmunk.com)
712 points by onhacker 17 hours ago | 240 comments
7.
Pluckable Strings (spiel.com)
664 points by bcjordan 1 day ago | 115 comments
8.
CADmium: A local-first CAD program built for the browser (mattferraro.dev)
649 points by samwillis 2 days ago | 236 comments
9.
Try Clojure (tryclojure.org)
524 points by ducktective 1 day ago | 354 comments
10.
The curious case of the missing period (tjaart.substack.com)
522 points by the_real_tjaart 2 days ago | 188 comments
11.
OpenAI didn’t copy Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT, records show (washingtonpost.com)
491 points by richardatlarge 17 hours ago | 956 comments
12.
Amber: Programming language compiled to Bash (amber-lang.com)
434 points by weaksauce 1 day ago | 305 comments
13.
Enlightenmentware (mmapped.blog)
432 points by zaik 2 days ago | 234 comments
14.
Show HN: Pls Fix – Hire big tech employees to appeal account suspensions (plsfix.co)
428 points by jpdpeters 2 days ago | 390 comments
15.
Going Dark: The war on encryption is on the rise (mullvad.net)
410 points by janandonly 2 days ago | 211 comments
16.
Introducing Copilot+ PCs (microsoft.com)
402 points by skilled 3 days ago | 567 comments
17.
Sal Khan is pioneering innovation in education again (gatesnotes.com)
397 points by Brajeshwar 1 day ago | 379 comments
18.
One-third of Amazon warehouse workers are on food stamps or Medicaid (twitter.com/danpriceseattle)
392 points by ZuckMusk 1 day ago | 442 comments
19.
Sam Altman is showing us who he really is (slate.com)
382 points by panarky 1 day ago | 443 comments
20.
Shipbreaking (edwardburtynsky.com)
354 points by thunderbong 2 days ago | 191 comments
21.
Firefox bug gets fixed after 25 years (bugzilla.mozilla.org)
335 points by claviska 2 days ago | 168 comments
22.
The OpenAI board was right (garymarcus.substack.com)
334 points by isaacfrond 2 days ago | 340 comments
23.
'Right to roam' movement fights to give the commons back to the public (mongabay.com)
333 points by Breadmaker 1 day ago | 391 comments
24.
pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL (tembo.io)
327 points by samaysharma 3 days ago | 73 comments
25.
WinDirStat – Windows Directory Statistics (windirstat.net)
322 points by whereistimbo 17 hours ago | 157 comments
26.
NoTunes is a macOS application that will prevent Apple Music from launching (github.com/tombonez)
318 points by faebi 2 days ago | 262 comments
27.
Storing knowledge in a single long plain text file (breckyunits.com)
315 points by breck 2 days ago | 118 comments
28.
Show HN: I built a game to help you learn neural network architectures (sabrina.dev)
314 points by sabrina_ramonov 2 days ago | 62 comments
29.
Number 16 (spider) (wikipedia.org)
303 points by histories 17 hours ago | 106 comments
30.
Chameleon: Meta’s New Multi-Modal LLM (arxiv.org)
301 points by gabrielbirnbaum 2 days ago | 40 comments

Guidelines | FAQ | Lists | API | Security | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: