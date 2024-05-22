Hacker News
1.
Leaked OpenAI documents reveal aggressive tactics toward former employees
(
vox.com
)
1715 points
by
apengwin
21 hours ago
|
506 comments
2.
Statement from Scarlett Johansson on the OpenAI "Sky" voice
(
twitter.com/bobbyallyn
)
1518 points
by
mjcl
2 days ago
|
992 comments
3.
Gordon Bell has died
(
arstechnica.com
)
1248 points
by
dcminter
2 days ago
|
68 comments
4.
US Justice Department to seek breakup of Live Nation-Ticketmaster
(
bloomberg.com
)
839 points
by
1986
21 hours ago
|
297 comments
5.
What UI density means and how to design for it
(
matthewstrom.com
)
746 points
by
delaugust
2 days ago
|
381 comments
6.
Windows 10 wallpaper was physically built and photographed (2015)
(
gmunk.com
)
712 points
by
onhacker
17 hours ago
|
240 comments
7.
Pluckable Strings
(
spiel.com
)
664 points
by
bcjordan
1 day ago
|
115 comments
8.
CADmium: A local-first CAD program built for the browser
(
mattferraro.dev
)
649 points
by
samwillis
2 days ago
|
236 comments
9.
Try Clojure
(
tryclojure.org
)
524 points
by
ducktective
1 day ago
|
354 comments
10.
The curious case of the missing period
(
tjaart.substack.com
)
522 points
by
the_real_tjaart
2 days ago
|
188 comments
11.
OpenAI didn’t copy Scarlett Johansson’s voice for ChatGPT, records show
(
washingtonpost.com
)
491 points
by
richardatlarge
17 hours ago
|
956 comments
12.
Amber: Programming language compiled to Bash
(
amber-lang.com
)
434 points
by
weaksauce
1 day ago
|
305 comments
13.
Enlightenmentware
(
mmapped.blog
)
432 points
by
zaik
2 days ago
|
234 comments
14.
Show HN: Pls Fix – Hire big tech employees to appeal account suspensions
(
plsfix.co
)
428 points
by
jpdpeters
2 days ago
|
390 comments
15.
Going Dark: The war on encryption is on the rise
(
mullvad.net
)
410 points
by
janandonly
2 days ago
|
211 comments
16.
Introducing Copilot+ PCs
(
microsoft.com
)
402 points
by
skilled
3 days ago
|
567 comments
17.
Sal Khan is pioneering innovation in education again
(
gatesnotes.com
)
397 points
by
Brajeshwar
1 day ago
|
379 comments
18.
One-third of Amazon warehouse workers are on food stamps or Medicaid
(
twitter.com/danpriceseattle
)
392 points
by
ZuckMusk
1 day ago
|
442 comments
19.
Sam Altman is showing us who he really is
(
slate.com
)
382 points
by
panarky
1 day ago
|
443 comments
20.
Shipbreaking
(
edwardburtynsky.com
)
354 points
by
thunderbong
2 days ago
|
191 comments
21.
Firefox bug gets fixed after 25 years
(
bugzilla.mozilla.org
)
335 points
by
claviska
2 days ago
|
168 comments
22.
The OpenAI board was right
(
garymarcus.substack.com
)
334 points
by
isaacfrond
2 days ago
|
340 comments
23.
'Right to roam' movement fights to give the commons back to the public
(
mongabay.com
)
333 points
by
Breadmaker
1 day ago
|
391 comments
24.
pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL
(
tembo.io
)
327 points
by
samaysharma
3 days ago
|
73 comments
25.
WinDirStat – Windows Directory Statistics
(
windirstat.net
)
322 points
by
whereistimbo
17 hours ago
|
157 comments
26.
NoTunes is a macOS application that will prevent Apple Music from launching
(
github.com/tombonez
)
318 points
by
faebi
2 days ago
|
262 comments
27.
Storing knowledge in a single long plain text file
(
breckyunits.com
)
315 points
by
breck
2 days ago
|
118 comments
28.
Show HN: I built a game to help you learn neural network architectures
(
sabrina.dev
)
314 points
by
sabrina_ramonov
2 days ago
|
62 comments
29.
Number 16 (spider)
(
wikipedia.org
)
303 points
by
histories
17 hours ago
|
106 comments
30.
Chameleon: Meta’s New Multi-Modal LLM
(
arxiv.org
)
301 points
by
gabrielbirnbaum
2 days ago
|
40 comments
