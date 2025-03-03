Ask HN: Freelancer? Seeking freelancer? (March 2025)

Hacker News new | past | comments | ask | show | jobs | submit login
SEEKING WORK, Burlington VT, Remote! -----

My name is Mike Coughlin and I am a 6+ year Full-Stack engineer with a BS/BA from the Grossman School of Business. I have worked my way up to Director of Engineering at a 30+year business services provider as well as founded my own startup in January of 2023. I am exacting, persistent, and thoroughly experienced with pursuing success in the face of ambiguity.

I am eager to work on projects for teams actively and seriously pursuing market success.

I have professional experience in:\n - Ground up production app development - React - React Native - Typescript - Linux/Bash - HTML5 - CSS/SCSS/TailwindCSS/Bootstrap

I contract on an hourly basis and my most recent experience is: - Integrating an OAuth2.0 integration for a nationwide health services provider - Migrating legacy systems and data for a statewide educational nonprofit

# Availability: up to 30 hours/week ## Rate: $125/hr

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-e-coughlin/ CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UCAEss-3VaO2GKBihG5SRWZfMeY...

SEEKING WORK, Data Engineer, Primarily Remote / Bay Area

Well-rounded Scala/Rust/Python dev, well-versed in data engineering, with deep knowledge of the internals of distributed datastores. I have experience with data modeling for high throughput database activity and a strong understanding of which workloads and data access patterns are scalable and what datastore the data should reside in. I have a highly confident ability to lead a data / MLops project from start to finish. Hire me.

Core Skills:

● Cassandra (Data Modeling, Troubleshooting Performance And Operational Issues)

● Stream Processing At Scale: Kafka, Flink, Spark Streaming, Storm

● Custom-Crafted TF-IDF / Embeddings, Vector-Based Semantic Search, Deep Intent Recognition In Search Engine Queries

● Languages: Scala, Rust, Python, SQL (proficient), Golang, TypeScript (ramping up)

Other Skills: Airflow, DBT, Snowflake, Qdrant, Databricks/DeltaLake, BigQuery, Redshift, Hive, Kinesis, PrestoSQL/Trino, gRPC, Airbyte, Terraform, Reverse-Engineering Search Engine Technologies.

Educational Background: Computer Science.

Solid experience working remotely and working with teams that are distributed geographically. I typically work Pacific Time hours.

More details: https://is.gd/resume2024q4

E-mail address in the profile.

SEEKING WORK | Berlin, Germany (UTC+1) | Remote/Hybrid/On Location (right to work in EU/UK)

Fullstack developer with 10+ years experience building systems that scale. Strong backend focus but with 4+ years frontend work, 3+ years devops work

Experience:

- Backend: Clojure, Python, Java, Ruby, microservices, monoliths, Kafka

- Databases: PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis, Cassandra (, Kafka?)

- Frontend: ClojureScript, React, re-frame, Sass/SCSS, stylus

- DevOps: AWS, CI/CD pipelines, Bash + Automation, Terraform

- Industries: Design Tools, Internet of Things (IoT), Ad Tech, Startups

Happy to jump into projects using Rust, TypeScript, Golang, or Scala too.

-------------

I excel at:

- System architecture and backend development

- Building reliable, maintainable software

- Adapting to challenging environments with competing priorities

- Direct communication and pragmatic problem solving

- Reviewing and mentoring team members to reach their potential

Available for fullstack development, backend architecture, or improving development processes. Open to discussing any technical challenges.

-------------

Email: hire.ben@lovell.io

Web: https://ben.lovell.io

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/ben.j.lovell

GitHub: https://github.com/socksy

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Troy, NY (EST/EDT)

Independent software developer and system administrator available for flat-rate projects, and as a fractional embedded team member. I've been building and maintaining full-stack web applications and cloud software solutions for over eight years. My work emphasizes simplicity, security, accessibility, and reliability.

Solutions - Custom software development, data processing, content management systems

Services - Web development, Data engineering, Cloud sysadmin + DevOps, Software consulting, Tech leadership

Skills and experience - Read my portfolio blog here: <https://www.matthewcardarelli.com/blog/client-stories.html>

- Web UI: HTML/CSS/JS (React, NextJS, Typescript, and more)

- Web server: Python (FastAPI), NodeJS (Express), GraphQL, Nginx

- ETL: Python (petl, multiprocessing, Boto3)

- Database: SQL RDBMS (PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite)

- Cloud sysadmin: AWS (RDS, S3, VPC, and more), GCP (Tasks, Cloud Functions, Firestore), Akamai/Linode

- DevOps: CircleCI, Terraform, Ansible, Docker/Podman, Prometheus, OpenTelemetry

- Auth: OAuth 2.0 + OpenID Connect (Auth0)

Pricing - Available on a fractional or flat-rate project basis: <https://www.matthewcardarelli.com/pricing.html>

More information available at: <https://www.matthewcardarelli.com/>

SEEKING WORK | UK | REMOTE

I'm a programmer with more than 10 years experience, primarily working remotely on a freelance or contract basis. My recent work has fallen into two main areas:

Scientific / numeric computing: e.g. I've contributed to research projects on quantum error correction and probabilistic programming languages. Tech: Python, NumPy, JAX, PyTorch, Matplotlib, JavaScript.

Backend web dev: e.g. I worked at a tiny start-up where I built a web app for automatic meeting scheduling. Tech: Python, Flask, SQLAlchemy, PostgreSQL, Celery, OAuth, Google Calendar APIs, AWS.

Please feel free to get in touch if you have a project (of any kind!) you think I might be able to help with, I'd be happy to chat.

More info and contact details on my website: https://paulhorsfall.co.uk/bio.html

SEEKING WORK - Chicago, IL - Remote

Skills:

– visionOS, iOS, and macOS Swift/SwiftUI Development

– Augmented Reality & Spatial Computing Development (ARKit, RealityKit, Reality Composer Pro, Shader Graph, SceneKit, Object Capture, object tracking, Metal, Vision, RealityKit Postprocessing, LiDAR scene reconstruction, hand and finger-recognition AR controls, world tracking, hand tracking, body tracking, face tracking, image saliency analysis, room tracking, semantic segmentation, depth estimation, Speech, Natural Language, shaders, custom CoreML models, Create ML)

I specialize in developing augmented reality & spatial computing iOS/visionOS apps. Several of my apps were handpicked and featured worldwide by Apple. I worked with Walmart on an internal computer vision product. I developed an iOS open-source WebXR browser with Mozilla. An AR startup I developed for had their app demoed by Tim Cook on HBO's Axios show. I won first place in the Vision Hack hackathon (XR Demoparty category). I've built augmented reality, photogrammetry, music, travel, ecommerce, social, gaming, SDK, messaging, computer vision, interior design, developer, lending, consumer, enterprise video conferencing, construction/architecture, workout, industrial training, and location-based products.

Experience with: Swift, Vision Pro, ARKit, SwiftUI, RealityKit, SwiftData, RoomPlan, Reality Composer Pro, SceneKit, Object Capture, Photogrammetry, CoreML, Create ML, Spline, OpenAI API, Metal, Combine, iMessage extensions, Firebase, Firestore, Vision, Speech, Natural Language, WorkoutKit, Stripe, Sketch, Wireframing, UX, and SQL

Website: https://1984.dev

Email: tony@1984.dev

visionOS Blog: https://vision.engineer

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/atmorales0/

GitHub: https://github.com/robomex

Clients: Walmart, Carnegie Mellon University, TXI, Madespace, Hyper, Makeshift Studios, Remotion, Supermedium, Mozilla, Hopper, Mask Market, Tempus Ex, Virtruvia, iScape, NudgeTV, Hillside Software

Some of my clients' investors: Y Combinator, DARPA, A16Z, Greylock, First Round

Some of my clients went on to get acquired by: OpenAI, Shopify

If you have any questions or you want to get a conversation started: Shoot me a message & let's talk!

SEEKING WORK - Mexico - Remote

Time zone is usually not a problem, I've worked with clients from several states from the USA, Europe (Austria, Germany, Spain), and even Australia.

I'm open to full time, half-time or even contracting for a few hours per week (10-20) if that's what you need.

I've been doing web dev for the past 20 years of my life, the past couple of years worked with the PELT stack (Phoenix, Elixir, LiveView, and Tailwind CSS).

But lately I've been getting my hands into machine learning and LLMs using the Elixir ecosystem.

Tech stack: Elixir, Phoenix, LiveView, Tailwind CSS, Ollama.

I'd love an opportunity doing AI engineering stuff. Hit me up and let's talk!

Résumé/CV: https://lobotuerto.com/about/cv

Email: adriandcs@gmail.com

SEEKING WORK - REMOTE

Senior Technology Leader & Cloud Architect | FinTech & AI/ML Specialist

Experience:

* Built $100M+ daily volume trading systems and led FinTech transformations for banking/crypto infrastructure

* Designed AI/ML platforms with GPU optimization (98% cost reduction)

* Fractional CTO experience modernizing legacy systems to microservices

Tech:

* Cloud/Infrastructure: AWS/Azure/GCP, Terraform, Kubernetes, GPU optimization

* AI/ML Stack: PyTorch, LLM APIs, Vector DBs, distributed training

* Languages: Go, Python, Node.js, Rust

* Domain: Banking APIs, payment processing, crypto integration

Seeking: Fractional CTO, FinTech architecture, and AI infrastructure projects

Location: Remote (EU-based)

Contact: dev (at) azdv.co

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Worldwide

---

Full stack developer focused on frontend development with 10+ years of experience (7+ years backend experience). I specialize in building scalable, high-performance web applications with modern frameworks like React, Vue, and Svelte. On the backend, I have experience with Go, Python, and Node.js, designing efficient APIs and microservices.

I'm open to freelance, contract, or full-time remote opportunities. Whether you need help with frontend architecture, backend development, or full-stack solutions, I'm happy to contribute.

---

- Email me at: mpourismaiel@gmail.com

- Portfolio: https://mpourismaiel.com

- GitHub: https://github.com/mpourismaiel

- Projects:

  - UniDeck: https://unideck.app
  
  - Ainur: https://ainurhq.cloud
---

Tech stack:

- Languages: Typescript/Javascript, Go, Python

- Frontend: React, Vue, Svelte

- Backend: Nest.js, Express.js, Gin, Django, FastAPI

SEEKING WORK | Germany | Remote or Hybrid (Germany for onsites) CV: on request Email: hello (at) orellgarten.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ogarten/

Technologies & Skills: Software Engineering, Data Engineering, Data Modelling, Data Strategy, Python, SQL, FastAPI, flask, AWS, Azure, PySpark, API design, C++, CMake, ARINC, Linux (full list on request)

Experienced Engineer looking for Software or Data Engineering contracts.

My main goal is to support you in developing great products that require data. From data exploration to fully automating data flow in your products and organization. I have also worked successfully with many custom setups that required data integration and automation

7+ years of experience. Industries: Automotive, Logistics, Aerospace, AdTech

As an experienced software and data engineer, my main expertise is connecting legacy, often custom-developed systems to modern data stacks and infrastructure.

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | WORLDWIDE

Freelance UX/UI & SaaS Product Designer for hire, remotely.

Hey, I'm Bren - a product & UX designer with a Bachelor's Degree in Interaction Design.

8+ years of experience designing UI/UX for startups and founders, including web and mobile apps.

---

I'm available for:

• SaaS UX/UI Design for Web & Mobile - Stop losing users due to clunky interfaces. I create sleek, modern, and intuitive designs for web apps, dashboards, and mobile apps that boost user engagement, attract new users, and drive retention.

• Ongoing Design Partnership - I'll provide continuous, development-ready designs with custom workflows and processes, ensuring a smooth design-to-development handoff, allowing you to focus on your business and deliver iterative improvements to your product.

• Scalable Design Systems - Need a scalable, efficient approach to your product design? I can create a design system for your business. This will help save time and keeps your brand experience unified across all platforms.

• Interactive Prototypes - Avoid costly development mistakes by testing ideas early with high-fidelity, clickable prototypes. I'll help you gather crucial user feedback and validate your concepts before you commit to full development, saving time, resources, and reducing risk.

• Skills: Figma, Design Systems, SaaS Design, Dashboard Design, User Experience, User Interface, UX Design, UI Design, Product Design

---

• Retainer, ongoing UI / UX design arrangements available.

• Portfolio: https://SaaSDesigner.com

• Location: Toronto, Canada (GMT-4)

• Email: bren@saasdesigner.com

SEEKING WORK | Canada | Remote | Operations Research Scientist

I have a PhD in computer engineering, specializing in operations research, optimization, constraint programming, and integer programming. As an operations research scientist, I implement custom, production-ready solutions for a variety of optimization problems (scheduling, routing, rostering, etc). Recent work includes a sophisticated optimization model for the selection of indexes in Postgres, and a scheduling tool for workshops, used in hundreds of locations.

Résumé/CV: https://github.com/PhilippeOlivier/curriculum-vitae/blob/mai...

Website: https://www.pedtsr.ca

reply


SEEKING WORK | REMOTE / US

Full-stack JavaScript-focused engineer/entrepreneur with lots of experience in building scalable single page apps, multiplayer web games, web3, simulating networked LLM-augmented agents, building transformers and other neural networks, all sorts of things. Product-oriented, executive and leadership experience, capable Linux sysadmin.

Available for consulting, projects, anything web or AI.

email: hello @ bad-software dot com

GitHub: https://github.com/soulofmischief

SEEKING WORK | EU, Croatia (UTC+1) | REMOTE ONLY

Experienced full stack software engineer with a demonstrated history (15+ years) of working with enterprise solutions on premise and in cloud. I don't shy away from maintaining old code bases or learning new/old technologies and I'm very comfortable wearing many hats.

I love working directly with stake holders, even if they don't have engineering background. I can also team up with other freelancers and I know a few I've worked before in case you need more hands on deck, or need someone with a specialization, e.g. UI/UX design, translations...

Tech stack: NodeJS (Typescript), .NET (C#), VueJS, React, Blazor, Svelte, PostgreSQL, MS SQL Server, DevOps, Docker, Linux

Cloud: Azure, AWS, Hetzner, Digital Ocean

Contact: https://ica.hr

SEEKING WORK | Germany | Remote or Hybrid (Germany for onsites) CV: Full CV and details on request Email: hackernews (at) eugengeist.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eugen-geist/

Technologies & Skills: Software Engineering, Requirements Engineering, Data Modelling & Pipeline Design, Python, SQL, AWS, Azure, Kafka, Postgres, Airflow, PySpark, Clickhouse, API design (full list on request)

Experienced Engineer looking for Software / Data Engineering contracts.

I support you through all phases of the software development lifecycle - from planning and requirements engineering through development and testing until go live and maintenance.

8+ years experience in different industries (HFT, automotive, logistics, internet telecommunication technology, energy) helping customers to solve their problems.

As a seasoned software and data engineering expert, my extensive experience lies in developing and connecting software to various trading exchanges worldwide in different domains (inter alia XETRA, LSE, TSX, ASX, Binance, EPEX, Reuters,..).

reply


SEEKING WORK / US / HYBRID, REMOTE, AVAILABLE FOR TRAVEL

I'm a Splunk Certified Architect with 20 years experience with OS, platform, HPC and adjacent technologies, looking for short-term engagements. I currently run a multi-clustered Splunk infrastructure built by me, in AWS and on-prem, with 15TB per day ingest by volume.

Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CjaIKN8WAPcpWOFqB3RR2MZmhH4... Email: in my CV and HN profile

  SEEKING WORK | CENTRAL EUROPE | REMOTE

  Premium service, fourteen person team of developers + 2 PMs + 1 QA + 1 UI/UX designer, focused on the design &
  development of web and mobile products and custom integrations.

  Working with EU & USA (EST & PST) clients from funded startups to corporations (Fortune500) 

  Can work as an outsourced team or cover the full product development cycle.

  Email: info [at] higroup.io
  Website with portfolio: www.higroup.io 
  Rate: Either fixed per project or $75/hour; Fast turn around. You receive a quote in 48 hours.

  -----------------------------------------------------------
  Location: Slovenia, Ljubljana, European Union 
  Frontend: HTML5 (Bootstrap,Tailwind etc.), CSS3 (Sass), JavaScript (Vue.js, Nuxt.js, React), Three.js
  Backend: PHP (Laravel), GO and Node.js (NestJS), Python (FastAPI)
  Mobile: Flutter
  Databases: MySQL, NoSQL, MongoDB
  Platform: AWS, Azure, Oracle, DotDigital, Terraform
  Integration experience: Stripe, Mollie, PayPal, Klarna, BigCommerce, Contentful, hygraph, Directus ...
  -----------------------------------------------------------

  We always listen to the needs and wishes of our customers when advising on product 
  realization, we can proudly say that customer satisfaction is our guarantee.

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE ONLY | Freelancer/Contractor | Software Developer

PureScript, Haskell and FP in general

- Location: Brazil (UTC-3)

- Hourly rate: 40 USD / hour

- Availability: up to 40 hours/week

- Contact: walkerleite490@gmail.com

- CV/Other Links: https://linktr.ee/klarkc

SEEKING WORK | Remote

I am a full-stack developer with focus on PERN/MERN stack and over 10 years of experience delivering software. I have a strong background as a software architect and have successfully led teams as a fractional CTO. I have worked with clients from diverse industries worldwide. I have successfully delivered over 20 projects for a range of clients, including solo founders, early stage startups, growing startups, digital agencies, and notable companies like Apple and Binance.

Technologies: React.js, Node.js, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, AWS, Heroku, Datadog, JavaScript, Next.js, Apollo, GraphQL, data visualizations (D3.js, Mapbox, Leaflet), headless CMS (Contentful, Prismic, Strapi), MobX, Redux, Wordpress, Tailwind, Bootstrap, Material UI, Webpack, TypeScript, Web3 (ethers.js), Chrome extensions and more.

Portfolio: https://andrejgajdos.com/projects/

Email: mail[at]andrejgajdos.com

Personal Website: https://andrejgajdos.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrejgajdos

Github: https://github.com/AndrejGajdos

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Contract

Hi! Do you need engaging, useful technical content?

That amazing thing you're building—I can show people how to use it. I'm a tech writer with extensive experience in engaging demanding technical and non-technical users with relevant, accurate content. And I've helped documentation teams to write more and fuss less by implementing process improvements and automation.

Current and past deliverables: Developer advocacy, technical blogging, white papers, ghost writing, user documentation, API/SDK.

Subjects: AI, SaaS platforms, software development, healthcare, fintech, open source software.

More info:

https://egopontem.com

https://github.com/marcpaq

https://www.linkedin.com/in/marcpaq/

SEEKING WORK | Worldwide | Remote

I’m a product designer with a passion for crafting user experiences that are not just visually appealing but also intuitive and enjoyable to use. Whether it’s a simple app or a complex business solution, I specialize in designing data-heavy interfaces that turn intricate information into clean, user-friendly designs.

I’m dedicated to seeing projects through from the first brainstorming session to the final launch. I love taking on complex challenges and transforming them into elegant, easy-to-use solutions. My approach is hands-on and detail-oriented: I dive deep into planning, create detailed prototypes, and ensure every pixel is in the right place before a product goes out the door. I believe in the power of data-driven design, but I also never forget the importance of making products that users will love.

For over two decades, I've designed, built, and led product teams, creating impactful projects across a wide range of industries. Whether it's advertising, startups, browser-based games, or complex analytics solutions—whatever you need help with, I've got you covered.

Portfolio: https://monkin.co

E-Mail: p@monkin.co

SEEKING WORK - Remote - A designer who can code!

I have 10 years of experience in Fin-Tech and over 14 years combined in Journalism, TV and Media, Health, Science, and more. I've worked for clients like JPMorgan Chase, Santander Bank, Rob Walling, Trello, Peter Diamandis, Syncthing, SimplyCredit and others.

I'm experienced in Vue.js, Django, Phoenix framework, Quasar to name a few. Pick up new tech easily and like working on complex products. Old case studies are on my website: https://gilli.is. However, most work from recent years has been buried behind NDAs. I can provide the following for you:

- Design — Whether you need a design from scratch, a redesign, or you're having issues with a small part of your product, I can design it.

- Front-end Development — I can build the design into a pixel perfect product. This is rare among us designers and has proven to be extremely powerful for the result since there is less wasted effort.

- Analysis — Your users, know everything that's wrong with your product but have difficulty communicating it. Often it comes out in anger and frustration. That's where my usability analysis comes in. I'll review your app from an outsider and expert point of view, and give you actionable feedback.

- Free advice — You might not be sure if I am the right fit, and I very well might not be. I can help you figure out the best direction to go for free.

I take my work very seriously and put a lot of work into excellent communication, proper planning, and, last but not least, properly understanding your product so that we can produce great results.

Portfolio at: https://gilli.is

Contact me at gilli@hn.gilli.is

I am a highly experienced .NET Full-Stack Developer with 11+ years of expertise in:

Backend: .NET Core, C#, MVC, Entity Framework, SQL Frontend: CSS, Bootstrap, Responsive Design UI/UX & Design: Photoshop Other Technologies: .NET Framework, VB.NET

I specialize in building scalable web applications, crafting modern UI/UX designs, and optimizing database performance. Available for remote freelance work.

Please contact me on abhiujagtap@gmail.com

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | Worldwide Availability (EU-based) | Senior iOS Developer

I'm an iOS developer with over 14 years of experience building, releasing and maintaining high quality mobile apps and games, including some with millions of active users (e.g. https://apps.apple.com/app/id1215380527, https://itunes.apple.com/app/id572537866). I can help you build an app that provides a great experience on top of a rock-solid tech foundation.

I'm open to flat-race pricing for well-scoped projects.

Tech stack: My main expertise is in iOS, Swift, SwiftUI, UIKit, Objective-C, CI/CD pipelines, Bitrise, Git, analytics, Crashlytics, etc. I'm also proficient with Flutter, AWS Lambda, API design, UX design and graphics programming.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/albertodn/

Email: contact [at] albertodenia.com

    SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | WORLDWIDE

    I'm a Serial YC Engineer who loves to solve complex problems in Systems / Infrastructure / Backend

    Some of my previous works include:
    - Building a Karpenter controller for a cloud provider
    - Building a self-driving (ADAS) stack which can run on your Android phone
    - Running Gentoo Linux on bare-metal Android phones, and running Android userland in a LXC container on the Gentoo userland

    Resume: https://bin.wantguns.dev/resume
    Blogs: https://wantguns.dev/blog
    Email: mail [at] wantguns [dot] dev

SEEKING WORK | Croatia, (UTC+1) | REMOTE ONLY GIS Software Engineer and SQL Developer with 18+ years of experience specializing in database design, optimization, and GIS data analysis. I excel in building robust data solutions, optimizing performance, and integrating GIS tools with enterprise systems. I’m open to roles that require database expertise, GIS solutions, or DevOps practices, and I’m comfortable collaborating with clients or other freelancers. Tech stack: PostgreSQL, MS SQL, PL/pgSQL, T-SQL, PostGIS, QGIS, GDAL, Docker, Linux, HAProxy, Jira, Git, Agile (Scrum)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/omar-beganovi%C4%87-47647a158/

Résumé/CV: Available on request

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | WORLDWIDE

Location: Dubai, UAE

Remote: Yes, full-remote (5+ years)

Willing to relocate: No, but I can visit

Technologies: Product Management, Growth Marketing

Résumé/CV: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1920g_elqcSAYFKSHnS3-vkw4...

Email: rishunk16@gmail.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rishabh16/

Open to full-time, part-time & contract opportunities. Please reach out to rishabh@roasexpert.com

SEEKING WORK | Location: Bangalore, India (Working in multiple Time-Zone-US/UK/AUS/NZ and EUR) Remote: Yes

Focus Areas: FinTech:- Financial Services Product Development, Payment SDKs, B2B SaaS (USA, Europe, India)

AI & ML:- LLM, OpenAI, GPT4 All (Working with 4 clients in LLM based Agents)

SportsTech:- Sports Product Development (USA, Australia)

LegalTech:- Document Assembling, DocumentAI (Blockchain)

Real-time Engagement with Audio and video, Streaming

Technologies: NextJS, NestJS, NodeJs, Angular 14, TypeScript, Redux, NoSQL, ReactJS, Tailwind CSS, Shopify, AWS, Serverless, Kubernetes, iOS, Java, React Native, Flutter, Full-stack

Availability: We are a product consulting and development studio. Due to budget cuts, two of our large customers have paused their engagements. We will have more bandwidth in the coming months. We also provide fractional engineers for services.

In the last engagement, we managed the front end (Storybook + React) & back end (Serverless). We follow a ticket-based branch strategy & have written unit test cases (TDD) as well.

Schedule a Chat: https://calendly.com/mobilefirst-intro

Email: rupal(.)mobilefirst at gmail(.)com

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | WORLDWIDE

Location: Serbia, GMT +1

Remote: Yes

Technologies: React, Next.js, JavaScript/TypeScript, Node.js, Astro, TailwindCSS, Jest, Cypress, Prisma, PostrgreSQL, MongoDB, Docker, C#/.NET

Resume/CV: Available on request

GitHub: https://github.com/nemanjam

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nemanja-mitic

Email: nemanja.mitic.elfak [at] hotmail.com

I am a full stack developer with a Master's degree in Computer Science and 4.5 years of professional experience with JavaScript. My top skills are React/Next.js and I am also good with Node.js backends. I have decent experience with C# and .NET but currently it is not my main focus. I have a decent understanding of DevOps technologies (Linux, containers, IaC, automation) for a developer. I also have interest an in Python and FastAPI.

Here are some of my projects:

1. Comprehensive project: full stack Next.js, Prisma, unit, integration, e2e tests, CI/CD.

https://github.com/nemanjam/nextjs-prisma-boilerplate

2. Latest project: HN job ads aggregator, Next.js, SQLite (GitHub and demo links are in the first post)

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=42373936

I have experience working remotely for startups within globally distributed multicultural teams.

I have detailed resume available upon request. You can check out my other projects at https://github.com/nemanjam . You can tell me about your project via email: nemanja.mitic.elfak [at] hotmail.com or connect with me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nemanja-mitic .

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | Dublin, Ireland, EU

Hi, I’m Rodhán. An experienced CTO and mobile app developer, ready to help you solve your business, product or engineering problems!

Services: Fractional CTO, Startup CTO Coaching, Mobile Software Development

Technologies: Swift, iOS, SwiftUI, Objective-C, Kotlin, Firebase, Node.js, Vue.js.

Website: https://swiftcto.com LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/rodhan Email: rodhan [at] swiftcto.com

SEEKING FREELANCERS| https://enjin.io/opportunities FULLY REMOTE Work

I'm part of Enjin's HR team and we're looking for additional members to our accounting / finance team. Please submit your CVs here if you're interested. Job descriptions can be found in the links as well.

Blockchain Accountant https://enjin.io/opportunities/blockchain-accounting-consult...

Blockchain Accounting Documentation Assistant https://enjin.io/opportunities/blockchain-accounting-documen...

SEEKING WORK - Remote, US-based

Remote: Yes (have worked exclusively remotely for past 13 years)

Willing to relocate: No

I've been doing backend work for the past 13 years, with Python, Django, and Django REST Framework. I'm intimately familiar with schema and data migrations, including migrations between Django projects. I've done a lot of full-stack work as well, with HTML, CSS, JavaScript/jQuery, and React.js. I've worked extensively with startups and I've worked with Twitter. I have a lot of experience working with distributed teams and am open to occasional travel. Available full (~32hrs) or part time. Interested in Python work or full-stack with Python.

Résumé: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8b4x4qzEFAOS0FFb1NhcDBOVkE...

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dustan-bower-722331ba/

Email: dustan.bower at gmail

SEEKING WORK | Minneapolis, MN | Remote | C# .Net Consultant

I am a software consultant with 24 years of experience specializing in healthcare and legal software solutions.

Technologies: C# .NET, SQL Server, React, Angular, Azure

Experience:

- Develop mutli-tier web applications for healthcare and legal organizations in C# WebAPI, Angular and React.

- Modernize legacy systems for improved performance, scalability, and compliance.

- Implement data visualization tools to transform complex data into insights for stakeholders.

Recent Work:

- Built a healthcare data portal that streamlined clinical decision-making through enhanced data visualizations and secure data management.

- Migrated a critical research system from a legacy .NET Framework to .NET Core.

- Designed and deployed scalable, cloud-based architectures for a leading healthcare institute.

Contact:

Email: clint@parkasoftware.com

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/clintmcmahon

Website: https://www.clintmcmahon.com

  SEEKING WORK | Full-stack Django Developer & AI Engineer

  Location: Thailand (GMT+7)
  Remote: Only
  Willing to relocate: No (Within Thailand only)
  Technologies: Django, Python, HTMX, AlpineJs, Tailwind, SQL, PostGreSQL
  Résumé/CV: https://edwin.genego.io/
  Email: edwin@genego.io
  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edwin-genego/
As a Sr. Software Engineer & Web-developer primarily working with Python frameworks. I am comfortable wearing many hats, and have worked through small to large sized projects for different sized clients (small to enterprise), building tech both on the Back & Front-end as well as Infra. I am currently looking for an AI or LLM company to work with. I have worked with clients in AI since 2022 - and am currently spending several hours per day experimenting with AI & LLMs. From getting my hands dirty with the latest models and papers, to working on small applications that use AI. Especially when it comes to agentive apps (read: function calling or code writing-and-executing models), real world simulations (simulating 1000s of interactions with LLMs) or forecasting with LLMs. I have a few exploratory side-projects to show. And a huge amount of passion for the subject matter (productizing AI & LLMS) to bring to the table. AI-Stack keywords: LangChain, LLamaIndex, AutoML, MLFlow, AG2 (formerly Autogen), TinyTroupe, Oasis

  SEEKING WORK
  Location: Dublin, Ireland
  Remote: Yes, but some time in an office would be nice
  Willing to relocate: Yes, I'd like that
  Technologies: Golang, Python, C++
  Résumé/CV: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XhSKk9FijlrP8jhbEVrBs5TG9dXe6f4wt9vnPBWclnY/edit
  Email: todormihai [at] gmail [dot] com
  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mtodor
  GitHub: https://github.com/mihaitodor
Hey everyone, I am a mid-career Software Engineer seeking research assistant / academic / industry opportunities in computational biology which can help me gain domain knowledge.

I would like to explore topics such as cancer immunotherapy, genome engineering, epigenetic clocks and the underlying mechanisms of biological ageing. Don't hesitate to get in touch with me if you're interested in bouncing around project ideas or starting a collaboration.

SEEKING WORK | Denver, CO | Remote | Manufacturing Engineer I am a mechanical engineer with a background in CNC manufacturing. I work with clients ranging from start-ups to established corporations, helping to consult and manufacture prototypes. I excel in helping other engineers who lack manufacturing experience design a product which will be manufacturable, along with discovering ways to lower costs and improve the product goal.

With my own in-house CNC manufacturing capabilities (milling, turning, plasma cutting) using state of the art industrial equipment, I am able to easily expedite prototypes for my clients.

I am well rounded with skills outside of mechanical engineering including experience in automation and control systems, robotics, software development, and more.

Current projects include developing engine dynamometer systems, including the required control systems and mechanical assemblies to accurately test racing engines: https://www.precisiondynotech.com/

Email: Sean@SeanBeever.com Web: https://seanbeever.com

SEEKING WORK | FinTech focused Dev Shop | REMOTE or Office Team Strength: 65+ Devs focused on FinTech Web, Mobile & Cloud FinTech Expertise: Financing/ Lending Journey, Investment & Wealth Products, Risk Analysis, InsureTech

Frameworks: Plaid, Codat.io, Rutter, Salt Edge, Persona/ Prove, Alloy, Canopy LMS, KYC, Onboarding, AML/FATF

30 mins Chat: https://calendly.com/arpand

Fees: $27 to $45/hour

Skills:

- Frontend: React/NextJS, Vue, Tailwind CSS, Java/Typescript

- AI: LLM, Langchain, Pinecone, ChromaAPI, OpenAI

- Backend: Nest/Node, Serverless, Kubernetes, Docker

- Mobile: React Native, Flutter, Native

Contact: arpan@mobilefirst.in

SEEKING WORK | London, UK | Thailand | Remote

Technologies: Javascript, TypeScript, Node.js, Next.js, React, Python, Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, AWS, GCP, SQL/Postgres, MongoDB, Redis.

Résumé/CV: Available on request via email

Email: sam [at] jayasinghe [dot] io

I’m a generalist engineer with past experience including full-stack engineering at a YC legal-tech startup and full-stack + cloud infra at an NYC quant fund. I also have entrepreneurship experience that gives me an understanding of the end-to-end product development process at early stage startups.

My recent projects include building a realtime voice-based AI personal assistant—one that actively calls you on the phone, rather than passively waiting for you to interact with it, as well as a philanthropic project in the AI ed-tech space.

I’m skilled at taking initiative on projects and synthesizing requirements from multiple stakeholders into meaningful technical solutions. I’m passionate about functional programming, building reliable and scalable distributed systems, and optimizing developer experience. I also speak 4 languages (English, Sinhala, Mandarin Chinese, and Thai).

https://center.app | Center Pixel, Inc | Engineering | Full-time | Palo Alto, CA & Remote | 100k+ and up (we are flexible on salary since we're venture-backed and still a 4-person team) We build web3 developer tools and are most focused on solving the "schlep" types of problems that every team ends up building in house but shouldn't have to.

Building stuff in crypto today is really hard. Imagine if you wanted to put up a personal website and all you had to do was start by breaking ground to build a data center. Your personal page probably would not be that good, would it? Small teams can only focus on so many things; we want them to use center so they can focus on the details that truly matter and make products beautiful.

We want to eliminate all of these annoying, cumbersome, expensive problems that devs face so that they can build incredible user experiences that help people flourish and rise to the level of their ambition, without having to think about if their nodes are online or if their indexer is missing any data.

We started about 3 years ago and have finally started to find product market fit. We're looking to scale the engineering team so that we can finally bring our products to market.

Our investors include Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, SV Angel, @balajis, and many more incredible folks who have taken a chance on us; it's been my mission for the last 3+ years to make sure that everyone involved in this venture does phenomenally well.

https://jobs.ashbyhq.com/center

Or email me directly: omar+hn@center.app

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Onsite San Francisco Bay Area |

Versatile back end code and infrastructure development services. Typical deliverables are Dockerized microservices specified by OpenAPI, written in Go or Python, with a REST/JSON API and backed by PostgresDB or MySQL. And of course your custom business logic.

I take your OpenAPI spec and implement it, or I can help you develop your back end infrastructure from the ground up. Basically I offer back-end componenets you can slot into your Kubernetes or Docker environment from day one.

On the business side, you get a fractional developer for a no-haggling fixed monthly rate, corp-to-corp billing, long term support for your code, careful vetting of dependencies for licensing and security, and a professional approach to your technical needs.

If you have more complex needs, e.g. project or team management please reach out as I have extensive career experience in all aspects of of technology development and management in startups and large enterprises. Need a contract manager or CTO perhaps?

See details and current pricing plans on https://nulladmin.com/

Contact: contact@nulladmin.com

Website: https://nulladmin.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abnulladmin/

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | Worldwide Availability (EU-based)

Technologies: Kotlin (Android), Python (Django), Java, Dart (Flutter), Stripe, FHIR, Compose Multiplatform

About Me: Formerly at Google and Amazon, driven by a deep passion for software and technology

Contact: myerou {at} paleblueapps.com

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/myerou

SEEKING WORK | Zagreb, Croatia (Europe) | Remote (any time zone)

I’m a web developer with 12+ years of experience helping companies turn ideas into real products. For the past five years, I’ve worked remotely; before that, I was onsite in SF and Berlin, contributing to fast-growing companies (one recently acquired for $7.1B).

I focus on front-end, UX, and product development, but I’m also comfortable working with back-end code when needed. I’ve led front-end teams and built several products from scratch—always aiming for a great user experience.

Ready to jump on a call and chat about how I can help out!

—————

Location: Zagreb, Croatia (Europe)

Remote: Yes (US or EU time zone)

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: JavaScript (React, Redux, Apollo/GraphQL, TypeScript, Next.js, Node.js, Webpack/Vite), Ruby/Rails, REST, Docker, web3

Website: https://smikulic.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sinisamikulic

Email: sinisa@codewell.studio

—————

Sample projects:

https://movieo.me/ - A movie discovery platform (co-founded and got traction on Product Hunt & Reddit)

https://yourmonthly.app/ - A personal finance tracking app (a helpful side project)

SEEKING WORK, EU / US, REMOTE

Location: Budapest, Hungary (company in the UK)

Summary - I'm an experienced developer, I can build your full stack web app on my own. - Be it your MVP or later iterations.

Platform - Existing software stacks are a complexity hell, I've built a full-stack web development platform called Boomla to simplify it 10x. - To clarify, Boomla is my startup. - Boomla removes problem spaces, thus simplifies learning it and building with it. It improves iteration speed. - It fully supports code, partially nocode. The goal is to fully support both, with an AI assistant. - Version 1 of the platform was a website builder with thousands of users. It has been in production for 8 years. - Version 2 is aimed at interactive web apps, both internal and customer facing. - The platform is really fast due to having 10.000x faster data access compared to SQL databases. (Too good? Let's talk.)

Pros - You get a motivated and very capable developer with 20+ years of experience. (I've built the programming language, storage, web design language, etc.) - Get white-glove treatment as an early customer plus favorable pricing. - You can transition to a dedicated team later, happy to help. The platform reduces the amount of things to learn and do, thus ideal for less experienced developers, who are easier to find.

Lived in: UK, Germany, Hungary

Languages: English, German, Hungarian

See profile for email.

SEEKING FREELANCER

Location: SF Bay Area Remote OK

I'm looking for one or more freelancers to help with two different projects. One requires text transformation animations between two different words for a word game, and the other involves extending a text editor and display for a 'programming language of poetry'.

For the latter, on the left-hand side is the editor (and the 'meta-poem', as I'm calling it), and on the right-hand side is the interpreted poem. Challenges include highlighting different parts of the text different colors according to their bracket depth, keeping mappings between editor line numbers and final poem line numbers, and switching representation from a json array of meta-poems to a json array of 'operations' or 'diffs' using operational transforms or similar technologies.

Additionally, if you have expertise building parsers in haskell and running haskell in js, this would be particularly helpful for the second project.

Please email kian[dot]locke[at]thekeyunlocks[dot]us if any of the above challenges sound like a good fit.

SEEKING WORK | Europe | Remote

I'm a freelance consultant specializing in document processing.

Currently building an app that extracts key information from PDFs and automatically highlights the source text for each extracted data point, allowing users to easily verify the accuracy of the extracted information.

I can help with:

  - LLMs, RAG, Structured Extraction
  - Data extraction from PDF documents
  - OCR projects
  - Table detection/recognition
  - Document classification
  - Document splitting
  - PDF workflow automation
Email: superdocsio@gmail.com

Web: https://superdocs.io

SEEKING WORK - Remote | USA

We are a small remote full-stack design and dev team specializing in healthcare apps. Our portfolio: https://vitalsphere.digital. Some recent projects we've worked on: https://pathways.org/mobile-app, https://axiosint.com/digitalsolutions, https://popset.xyz, https://www.signupmedia.com, https://emulatebio.com, https://conveyour.com, https://www.webvideocaster.com, https://ways2well.com.

Some of the technologies we're most familiar with: Web and mobile design, UI, UX, iconography, illustration, design prototyping, PHP, Node.js, Meteor, Python, Ruby, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Sass, LESS, Stylus, CoffeeScript, WebSockets, AJAX, MongoDB, Redis, MySQL, Cordova, PhoneGap, React Native, iOS, Android, Browser extensions (Chrome, Firefox, Safari), AWS, WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, C, C++, C#, Java, Objective-C, Swift, pharmacy systems such as QS/1, HL7, HIPAA, Smart Contracts, Motoko, Web3.

We offer hourly rates and discounted monthly retainer options. Contact: via our website or you can contact me directly at eliyah@vitalsphere.digital.

Location: Lester, WV Remote: Yes Willing to relocate: No Technologies and tools: TypeScript, Next.js, React, Redux, Angular, RxJS, Python, Webpack, Tailwind CSS, Chakra UI, GraphQL, Node.js, Google Maps API, AWS Resume/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18cSmv9cn06drYq6rmLsBrYy8Pc-... Email: arron.hensley112@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aaron-hensley-051314333/ Personal Website: http://arronhensley.vzy.io/

Hi there! I'm Arron, Senior Frontend Developer with 8 Yrs of Experience | React & React Native Specialist | Formerly IBMer | Expertise in Performance Optimization & Responsive UX Design, I built and led many software apps in various industries like Social Media, Rental, Sales, Clouding, Education, so on and so forth. Now looking for a product-focused technical leadership role at an early-stage startup. Please check it out here: http://arronhensley.vzy.io/

Drop me a line! Thanks.

Location: Connecticut, USA

Remote: Yes (20 years experience, efficient, productive, and highly available)

Willing to relocate: For the right position; remote with occasional travel much preferred

---

Seeking part-time or full-time work in development, source code audits, or reworking codebases left in poor shape. Specializes in Ruby, Rails, React Native, Node, React, and Javascript. Experienced in all phases of software development, including architecting solutions from the ground up, reworking/rebuilding/refactoring existing projects, and contributing to modern codebases. Focuses on React Native (core contributor), React, Ruby on Rails, and Javascript/Ruby.

---

Technologies: React Native (core contributor), React, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, Perl, Objective-C, Java, Swift, C, C#, Python, Node.js, Express, PHP, GraphQL (Apollo), Mobile Development (Native: iOS/Xcode, Android/Android Studio, Hybrid: Cordova/Ionic, HTML5/Canvas, CreateJS/ImpactJS/Phaser, Flux (Redux, Alt.js, Mobx)), MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Firebase, RSpec, Cucumber, Selenium, Mocha, Jasmine, Sphinx, Solr, Lucene, Elastic Search, AWS (S3, EC2, Lambda, Amplify, RDS, etc), Linux, Apache, Git/GitHub workflow, DevOps, Heroku, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket, MongoDB, Web3, Crypto, NestJS, TypeScript

Resume: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kQ6wp-hvewB-fGRNEVnywVpL...

Email: adamjroth@gmail.com

SEEKING WORK | Remote Only

Location: Europe

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: React, React Query, Redux, Javascript, Typescript, Next.js, Material UI, .NET Core, C#, SQL, Node.js, Chart.js; excited to learn and adapt to other technologies; mentoring, coaching, teaching

Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gMAhcDJABR4B_AmLEphHbEv2Sqz...

Email: ionutcpreda[at]gmail.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ionutcpreda/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

• Senior Software Engineer with 7+ years of experience building enterprise applications with React, .NET, and Node.js.

• Trained 40+ junior and senior developers, streamlining onboarding and improving team productivity.

• Cut development costs by up to 30% by aligning business goals with technical solutions.

SEEKING WORK | Remote (happy to travel for kickoff, though) | Michigan, USA

I'm Sam Bleckley, a full stack engineer with 2 decades of successful outcomes consulting across dozens of industries. I can help with:

- Technical challenges ("We know the feature we want, but we don't have the expertise or the time to get it built")

- Process challenges ("We keep missing deadlines," "We're deploying too many bugs," or "The team has no motivation")

- Product design challenges ("We believe this solves our users' problems, but they aren't using it they way we expect")

I also offer fixed-bid development of small prototypes and MVPs, if you need to prove an idea, or have a new project hit the ground running.

If you're looking for experience in a specific tech stack, here are some of the technologies I'm comfortable using:

```AngularJS, Angular, AWS (S3, Lambda, RDS, &c.), C, CSS, Creative Cloud, Flask, git, Glamor, GCS, HTML, Javascript/ECMAscript, Lisps of many varieties, Next.js, Node, Photoshop, Python, Ruby on Rails, React, Ruby, SASS, SCSS, Svelte, Swift, Typescript, Vue, whatever legacy DSL you've got ```

If you want to know more about me, the services I provide, or my approach to software, check out https://sambleckley.com, or reach out to sam@sambleckley.com

SEEKING WORK | Edinburgh, UK | Remote or on-site | Web, UI/UX & Print Designer

Portfolio: https://angeliqueboudeau.org/#portfolio

Contact: hi@angeliqueboudeau.org

I’m a web & print designer who helps organisations involved in social and environmental causes. I’ve helped clients in the past with projects focused on thermal solar energy, household waste reduction, plant-based food advocacy and data science for social/environmental issues. My design process aims to understand your needs and challenges and create designs aligned with your goals and values.

---

Design services:

· Web design: responsive mobile/desktop designs that are lightweight and fast, where I can also arrange web development

· UI design: wireframes, mockups, clickable prototypes

· Print design: posters, flyers and business cards, with prints optimised for reduced ink and material usage

· Branding: logo design, style guides, posters, booklets, slideshows and social media banners

· Included in all services: advice on sustainability, accessibility (WCAG), content/copy, and SEO

---

Skills: Figma, FigJam, Canva, Inkscape, GIMP, Scribus. Basics of Git, HTML, CSS, Linux, Visual Studio Code, Hugo, static websites. Fluent in French and English.

---

Contact me via https://angeliqueboudeau.org or hi@angeliqueboudeau.org with a short description of your project, and how you think I can help, then we can arrange a call to discuss next steps!

            ,
           _o_
      ._ ,'   `o'
  ----(_)      :       ^aNT
      '  `.   .o
           ~o~  `
            '
SEEKING WORK - Data scientist, remote worldwide, email in profile.

I'm a data scientist, things have been rough during the recession but are starting to firm up now. I'm looking for hard problems to solve. I'm not interested in cube-farm DS, but hair on fire "This is causing lemon-law recalls and we can't solve it."[1] type problems.

I love avant garde problems, and have a pretty unique toolset (LLMs+KB, OR+ML, etc). I've worked with names you know in automotive, tech, and other spaces.

I've worked on projects including current en vogue large language models, knowledge extraction, automotive part failure prediction, translation, maintenance optimization, automated sports highlights, and more. I've also done some more interesting work including vehicle route planning in constrained environments.

Get in touch. Even if you're unsure, get in touch. Referals welcome. Email in profile.

[1] Yup. Done that. A few times.

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | U.S. + Europe

Location: Tennessee, United States

I help startups and small teams (independent or embedded in a company) to ship great looking, stable features + software, fast. I'm a "unicorn" type that can do everything from design to development and infrastructure.

I've been building the Joystick JavaScript framework (full-stack [1]), Mod CSS framework [2], and Push deployment service [3] for the last 4 years. Recently, I shipped Parrot [4].

I have solid experience building AI-driven apps (I've worked with APIs from OpenAI, Anthropic, and AWS Bedrock), too.

Though I prefer my own stack to move fastest and deliver the best results, I'm competent with and adaptable to any/all JavaScript + Node.js frameworks and tools.

I don't need to be babysat, just set loose with a clear idea of what needs to be built and open lines of communication if/when I have questions (a Slack/Discord will suffice). I can be available to consult long-term by contract but not looking to transition to a full-time position.

Contact: ryan.glover@cheatcode.co (or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryangglover/).

[1] https://cheatcode.co/joystick

[2] https://dribbble.com/shots/25591970-Mod-Checkout

[3] https://cheatcode.co/push

[4] https://codewithparrot.com

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE | Worldwide availability (EU based)

Technologies: Swift (iOS), Kotlin (Android), Dart, Java, Python (Django), Docker, Stripe, Vue.js, Compose Multiplatform, KMP, FHIR

Small team (3). Experience in top-tier companies (Google, Amazon). We develop custom software solutions, including mobile and web applications.

Contact: info {at} paleblueapps.com

Location: Ukraine

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: TypeScript/Javascript, Python, PHP, Laravel, React, Vue, Next.js, Svelte, Vue.js, Angular, Postgresql, MySQL, MongoDB, NoSQL, Redis, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, GCP, Azure

Résumé/CV: https://drive.proton.me/urls/8XTJD19M58#yvWAP3QHbSXa

Email: ihoronishchenko0113@proton.me

Accomplished Full Stack Developer with over a decade of comprehensive experience in both front-end and back-end web development and mobile development. I possess strong technical proficiency in a variety of JavaScript frameworks including React, Redux, React Native, Vue, and Typescript. My back-end web development skills are equally robust, with extensive hands-on experience in Laravel, Python, Node, C#, and Ruby. I hold specialized expertise in SaaS, CRM, AI App development, a niche skill set that has been honed over years of practice. An effective communicator with a knack for problem-solving, I am capable of working efficiently both independently and as part of a team. With a strong work ethic and technical acumen, I am committed to delivering high-quality results that drive company growth.

SEEKING WORK | USA | REMOTE

  Technologies -
  Programming: C/C++, Python, JavaScript, Kotlin
  Embedded Systems: PowerPC, ESP32, STM32, Altera MAX10, Lattice iCE40UP5k
  ML: TensorFlow Lite, PyTorch, OpenCV, MATLAB, ONNX
  IoT: BLE, WiFi, MQTT, LoRa
  Digital Logic: VHDL, Verilog

  Resume: https://docs.google.com/document/d/18mjB1tIH5s-ZmiET_smUxbMo3FaiC637aW_us8P0U5I/edit?usp=drivesdk
  Email: dm@datameta.info
Hi, I'm an embedded systems engineer/architect with experience in software, hardware, IoT, and machine learning. Seeking projects from low-power remote applications to mid-range edge compute and HPC.

My latest projects have been in full-stack edge AI R&D, memory controller firmware dev, and chip bringup/testing. I'm passionate about modular synthesis and tinkering with all sorts of circuits and DSP. Currently upskilling in analog PCB design and refining my abilities in FPGA development. Also WIP on a 3D-printed robot arm to practice control systems and actuation.

  SEEKING WORK
  Location: Los Angeles, CA, USA
  Remote: Yes, or local to Los Angeles
  Willing to relocate: No
  Technologies: Python, C/C++, C#, JavaScript, x86 Assembly, YARA, Snort, Bash/zsh, PowerShell, IDA Pro/Hexrays, x64dbg, DNSpy, Cobalt Strike, Impacket, Mythic, Splunk, XWays, Volatility, Wireshark, Burp Suite, Encase, Microsoft Office/GSuite, AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubectl, IceKube, Jenkins, GitHub Actions, Git
  Résumé/CV: https://www.mayer.cool/resume.pdf
  Email: dan@mayer.cool
SECURITY ENGINEER/SECURITY RESEARCHER/RED TEAM OPERATOR/REVERSE ENGINEER ===================== Howdy, I'm Dan. I currently am employed as SpecterOps, a premier red team consultancy. I execute bespoke offensive security and application security assessments including binary reverse engineering, vulnerability identification, and attack path assessment via kubernetes and active directory abuse.

In my free time I create video game cheats. You may have seen some of my previous blog posts on the top of Hacker News, emphasis on "hacker" [1][2]!

I will say that I am honestly quite happily employed but I still think it is always worth putting my resume out into the aether.

If my skills seem valuable to your organization, please don't hesitate to reach out - I am very interested in/available for contract work as well!

[1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=35824115

[2]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=38525978

SEEKING WORK | North America | Remote

Location: Ontario, Canada

Willing to relocate: No, but open to travel

Technologies:

- AI/Machine learning (including LLMs, retrieval augmented generation, agents etc.)

- Full stack web development (Python, TypeScript/JavaScript, Go)

- Mobile app dev for iOS and Android (Flutter, React Native)

- Payments, financial systems and quantitative trading platforms

- Oil and gas

Email: tale_me@outlook.com

Experienced generalist product engineer specializing in applied machine learning and fintech. Shipped multiple products to market. Familiar with financial services, sustainability, and various other B2C/B2B SaaS verticals. Reach out if you need to bring a greenfield product to market or integrate AI into your services.

Industries/opportunities that I am particularly interested in:

Machine learning (or "AI"), logistics, e-commerce, fintech, EdTech

SEEKING WORK

  Email: c410.f3r (at) gmail.com
  Location: Brazil
  Remote: Yes
  Résumé/CV: https://c410-f3r.github.io/curriculum.pdf
  Technologies: AngularJS, Assembly (x84_64), C, C++, Cryptography, Docker, Docker Compose, Ember.js, GCP, Golang, Java, JavaScript, Kubernetes, Linux, MongoDB, MySQL, NodeJS, PHP, Polkadot, PostgreSQL, Python, ReactJS, Rust, SQL Server, Smart Contracts, Solana, Solidity, Substrate, TypeScript, Vue.js
  Willing to relocate: No
Hello! I am a software engineer with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, more than 10 years of experience and 10 professional certifications earned after a lot of study and hard work.

While I'm familiar with various technologies, my passion lies in programming with Rust. Whether it's backend development, blockchain, compilers, DevOps, embedded systems or mobile applications, I am totally onboard as long as there is a little bit of Rust involved.

For more information, take a look at my CV (https://c410-f3r.github.io/curriculum.pdf) or my GitHub account (https://github.com/c410-f3r).

SEEKING WORK | Europe | Remote

Location: Europe

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: Java EE, Spring, Spring Security, REST, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Node.js, Python, Jaspersoft Studio, Eclipse, Tomcat, MySQL, Oracle, Git

Résumé/CV: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lMjbMfEHKdCETFNXcV3Q4dRu...

Email: nishchalaro[at]gmail[dot]com

I am a senior Java developer / consultant with over 11 years in the industry. My expertise is in building robust, secure and scalable backend services and enterprise Java applications. Also specialize in data visualization, business intelligence and analytics and have extensive experience with the TIBCO Jaspersoft BI suite - Jaspersoft Studio, JasperReports Server and Jaspersoft ETL (Talend Open Studio and Server).

I am looking for part-time or full-time contract or freelance/consulting opportunities at the moment (up to 40 hours/week).

Website: https://www.nishchalarora.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nishchal-arora

SEEKING WORK - Designer/Front-end Engineer - Remote

Location: Bangalore, India

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: HTML/CSS/JS, Node, WordPress, Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, After Effects, Principle

Portfolio: https://www.dffrnt.com

Email: vijay@dffrnt.com

**

I'm Vijay Nair, design partner and front-end engineer for startups with over 19 years of experience. I specialize in:

- UI/UX for websites and SaaS products that convert visitors to customers

- Brand identity systems (i.e., logomarks, app icons, favicons, UI style guides, printed office stationery, flex hoardings etc) that scale with your growth

- Design systems that enable engineering teams to move faster

- Interactive prototypes that help secure funding

- WordPress plugin and theme development, customization, installation or migration with a strong focus on your brand's unique identity and user experience

Previously won the brand identity contest for io.js (which later merged into Node.js) and have worked with dozens of funded startups across logistics, social media and B2B SaaS.

I offer flexible engagement models - from quick design sprints to ongoing collaborations. For all your graphic and motion design, interactive prototype development, web apps or WordPress jobs, please contact me at vijay@dffrnt.com.

Thank you.

SEEKING WORK | Remote (flexible with timezone)

---

  Location: Dhaka, Bangladesh | Flexible with timezone
  Remote: Yes
  Willing to relocate: No
  Technologies: JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Django, HTML, CSS, Web Accessiblity, AWS, Design Systems, LLMs and RAGs, Technical Writing
  Résumé/CV: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lCdSQRImDC7M7rdLqv6mp1XQDXzRc1XuyAF570BO9qw/edit?usp=sharing
  Email: tahmid.hm.dev@gmail.com
---

I'm Tahmid, a full stack web engineer with a strong eye for product design and UI/UX. I've also built two open source projects that I want to showcase here. Both projects were a solo effort.

- Forms.md (https://forms.md): Open source TypeForm alternative (350 stars on GitHub), complex project built with JS/TS, fully-tested, lots of functionality. Just launched two weeks ago.

- Halfmoon (https://www.gethalfmoon.com): CSS framework (3k stars on GitHub), drop-in replacement for Bootstrap. 1.1M total downloads (from JSDelivr).

Recently I've worked a lot on RAGs and LLM wrappers, so I have quite a bit of experience with prompt engineering/AI stuff as well.

SEEKING WORK

Location: San Francisco, USA

Remote: Open to it

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Python, C++, ROS, OpenCV

Resume/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ebnufTQEDP4AzwodnjnDKgeLk3L...

Email: nitinjoseph1997@gmail.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nitin1106/

Hi there! I'm Nitin, a software engineer with a passion for AI/ML, computer vision, and automotive software.

I’ve spent some time at Bosch developing real-time ADAS applications and optimizing perception pipelines, and I'm now deep into research at NC State—exploring information bottlenecks in deep learning and contributing to open-source projects like SGLang. I've also led projects in robotic navigation using Visual SLAM and ROS, fueling my interest in autonomous systems. Lately, I've been diving into AI agents and exploring innovative applications across different domains.

I'm eager to collaborate on challenging projects in robotics, intelligent systems, or any cutting-edge tech. If you're working on something exciting in these areas, let's connect!

SEEKING WORK | India | Remote Global

Location: Kerala, India Remote: Yes (Preferred EU / USA Timezones)

Technologies: Python, Django, FastAPI, Cython, NumPy, Pandas, Polars, GeoPandas, PostgreSQL

Résumé: https://dheerajck.github.io/dheerajck/

Email: dheerajck18@gmail.com

Python Backend Role

Hi there, I’m looking to join a small startup where I can focus on backend development, implementing new features, and optimizing existing code and workflows. I have experience building scalable systems, working with data processing, and full-text search. If your team is tackling performance bottlenecks, database optimization, or any Python-related challenges, I’d love to help.

I work within EU / USA timezones.

While I specialize in Python, I can adapt to other programming languages, though it may take some time to get familiar with your existing codebase and workflow compared to Python rn.

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Based in Berlin, Germany

Hi, I'm a freelancer with 8+ years of international experience as a Solution Architect, Data Engineer, and Python Developer, specializing in cloud platforms, scalable data infrastructures, and machine learning solutions.

Recently, I led the implementation of a modern Azure Databricks Data Lakehouse for a Swiss-German manufacturer, delivering a scalable analytics infrastructure with data governance frameworks, CI/CD pipelines, and LLM-powered analytics interfaces. I’ve worked with clients across various industries, delivering end-to-end data solutions.

Freelance projects I can help with:

- Building complete data platforms from scratch, tailored to your needs.

- Enhancing and upgrading legacy data systems for better performance and scalability.

- Establishing robust Databricks environments with proper governance and scalability.

- Developing machine learning and GenAI applications that integrate seamlessly with your data.

- Providing strategic guidance on how to kickstart your data initiatives or MVPs effectively.

Some of the technologies I work with:

Python, Spark, SQL, Terraform, Databricks, Airflow, Docker, MLflow, PyTorch, LangChain, SpaCy, Kafka, Bash, JavaScript, Fivetran, Flask, FastAPI, Power BI.

If you have a data or ML/AI project in mind — or just want to explore possibilities — feel free to reach out. I’d be happy to have a chat!

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/tomislav-grbe%C5%A1i%C4%87-388442328/ Github: https://github.com/grbtm Email: in profile

SEEKING WORK | Dhaka, Bangladesh |

Remote Software Engineer with 14+ years of experience specializing in refactoring, bug fixing, updating legacy code base, data mining applications, automation, software, database, websites, etc

Skills:

- Desktop applications - Tauri, iced, Python, CLI Tools

- Automation - Web scraping, Scripting

- Backend: - Django, Axum, Spring Boot, Flask, FastAPI

- Databases: - PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite

- Programming languages - Rust, Python, TypeScript/JavaScript, Java, Or anything, I can learn pretty fast

Recent projects:

Automation of detecting missing products in an Amazon shipment and preparing invoices with the missing products using supplier's invoices, to submit claims. Also automatically keep track of emails from Amazon regarding claims and generate documents accordingly.

    Python, PDF processing, ML, Classification
Portfolio: https://github.com/tmahmood Email: mahmood . tarin at gmail Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/tmahmood

SEEKING WORK | local or REMOTE

Location: Africa or REMOTE

Willing to relocate: yes, to any location in Africa, where I can get the necessary permission to live and work. Occasional travel is possible.

Technologies: Linux, Front or Backend Web Development, General Software Development, System Administration.

Résumé/CV: on request (software development, CTO, mentoring, training, fluent in English and German, german citizenship)

Contact Email: see profile or http://codingforafrica.at/

Like this Ask HN: Recommend employers with positive social impact [https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=31518945], I am looking for similar work. I am a European software developer who has lived and worked on four continents. Now it's time to move on and so I am in the process to relocate to Africa.

While I could find a job elsewhere I believe that the experience living in an area where my work is going to have an impact gives me a better understanding of the needs of the location I am serving. Whether it is through direct contact with clients and users or just by being part of a local community and learning about the reality of living there.

I have more than a decade of experience running a company, doing software development, support and training and mentoring adults and students, as well as working on educational projects, and I am willing to take on a mixture of roles as needed to support a project.

I am also open to work for companies anywhere as long as the work can be done fully remote from Africa.

In addition, my plan to use some of my income to hire local interns and junior developers and train them in order to pass on my experience. If you want to support this, I would love to work with you. Also if you are interested in hiring African developers yourself. I can help you build up your team.

SEEKING WORK | Remote | USA. DevOps | Cloud Architecture | Infra | Platform | SRE. Electrical engineering grad with 10+ yrs exp, comfortable as equally with code as with people. US Citizen.

My strength is empowering code to run at scale, helping scaling products from 1 to 10, incident management, building a DevOps/SRE practice, and driving improvements in your existing infrastructure. Cloud architecture in AWS and Azure.

I've supported clients in the Fortune 500 (healthcare and finance), US Federal Government, and several startups scaling after achieving PMF.

Former startup founder - I am now focused on contract engagements as a sole practitioner. You can contact me directly at mjmoped+hn@gmail.com

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Based in Chicago, USA (open to travel for kickoff)

15+ years as a software engineer, now a PhD candidate in computer science. I specialize in:

- Web & mobile apps (React, React Native, Next.js, Zustand, TypeScript)

- High-performance systems (AI, Python, C++, Dask, NumPy)

- Project leadership (10+ years managing teams and timelines)

- Clients served: Fintech, insurance, oil & gas, retail (web/mobile apps at a major software firm)

I can help with technical challenges, process improvements, or research-driven prototypes (MVPs, proof-of-concepts). While I'm equipped for high-performance or distributed computing tasks, I particularly enjoy full-stack web and mobile projects—those come naturally to me. Open to short-term or long-term freelance work.

- Email: izzet@izzet.dev

- GitHub: https://github.com/izzet

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/izzetcyildirim/

Portfolio available upon request.

SEEKING WORK | Boston, MA USA | REMOTE | Technical Copywriter

Have a new product launching soon? Or some content you have been meaning to get to?

Hi, I'm Jeremy, an ex-software engineer who writes about tech. After helping build a cloud storage unicorn, I got into teaching developers and found out that I'm pretty good at making complicated stuff make sense. Now I write technical content mainly for SaaS companies. Happy to also chat about open-source, cloud architecture, or where tech content is heading.

If you want to learn more, reach out to me at mail@jeremybarbosa.com

--

My Main Services

- Blog Writing: I turn complex tech topics into articles people actually want to read. Whether it's deep dives for your engineering audience or guides that won't scare off beginners.

- Topic Planning: Not sure what to write about? I look deep into what your users care about and map out content that'll actually help them while helping you grow.

- SEO That Makes Sense: No keyword stuffing here - just strategic writing that helps you show up when people Google their problems.

--

Read more on my website: https://jeremybarbosa.com

SEEKING WORK | Austin, TX or remote

10+ years experience in python, both scientific (numpy, pandas, matplotlib, statsmodels, jupyter) and web backend (django, flask, sqlalchemy). Also experienced in R (experiment design, linear and nonlinear analysis, graphic presentation of data). Previous experience in experimental design and analysis when I was a manufacturing engineer in semiconductors. Able to work W2 or 1099, remote or in-person (as long as it's in Austin). Willing to do full or part-time.

https://www.rosshartshorn.net/RossHartshornResume.pdf

SEEKING WORK | USA | Remote

Web Developer + Graphic Designer

I am a graphic designer and web developer who creates websites, brand identities and marketing material for a variety of companies including startups, agencies and non-profit organizations. In addition to my design skills, I am also a full-stack web developer.

DESIGN: websites, apps, UI/UX, mobile, logos, marketing material, trade show displays, packaging, photo retouching, book covers

DEVELOPMENT: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, Django, SQL, PHP, Bootstrap, Foundation, REST APIs, Wordpress, Webpack, Jekyll, Hugo

PORTFOLIO: https://sunderland.studio

LINKEDIN: http://linkedin.com/in/stevesunderland

CONTACT: stevesunderland@gmail.com

SEEKING WORK | Accra, Ghana | Remote Software Engineer with 9+ years of experience specializing in cross-platform development, mobile applications, and blockchain technologies.

Skills: - Mobile: Android (Java/Kotlin), iOS (Swift/SwiftUI), React Native, Flutter, KMM - Desktop: Delphi/FMX, C++/QT for cross-platform applications - Backend: Node.js, Express, Hapi.js - Databases: MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Redis - Blockchain: Crypto wallet integration, Lightning Network implementation - CI/CD: Docker, GitLab CI, Codemagic, Gradle

Recent projects: - Cross-platform desktop applications for digital forensics using Delphi/FMX - Crypto wallets integration (custodial/non-custodial) for mobile apps - Video streaming applications with payment gateways - Remote Zoom meeting control applications

Industries: Fintech, Crypto, Forensics, Media, Healthcare

Portfolio: github.com/adukugideon Email: gideonaduku@gmail.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/gideonaduku

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Europe

I'm a Fractional CTO that specialises in helping B2B SaaS avoid costly technical mistakes early on. I'm available to join your team as a Fractional CTO on a limited-time basis (max 1-2 years), but I also offer an advisory retainer aimed at technical leadership that provides immediate, 24/7 access via phone, Slack and email.

I bring 10+ years of experience in a variety of industries, ranging from e-commerce, to real estate, to insurance. I've worked at startups and highly regulated companies, where I've helped launch products from the ground up and scale them to 50 million+ users globally. I also frequently launch my own products.

Given the current state of the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, I can also help you de-risk your B2B SaaS by providing advice regarding moving critical infrastructure to the EU and away from the US. This will give you a leg up on your competition as it brings you one step closer to true GDPR compliance, without relying on negotiated frameworks.

Contact details and pricing is available at https://www.soeren.codes.

Location: Chicago, IL

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: JavaScript, React, Next.js, Node.js, PHP, WordPress, Tailwind CSS, Hugo, SQL, APIs, AWS, GCP, Vercel, Netlify, CDNs, Shopify, iOS, Swift, Progressive Web Apps

Résumé: https://hire.scottmakes.tech/resume

Portfolio: https://hire.scottmakes.tech/portfolio

Email: scottmakestech+hn@gmail.com

--

Full-stack developer with 18+ years of experience building websites and applications across industries including media, finance, and e-commerce. I work across the full stack to create fast, accessible, and scalable solutions. Comfortable owning the entire development lifecycle—from architecture and infrastructure to UI/UX and performance optimization. Deep experience with custom CMS solutions, serverless architectures, and integrations with complex APIs.

SEEKING WORK | Mumbai | Remote OK for India/Some of EU timezones

  Location: Mumbai, India
  Remote: OK
  Willing to relocate: No
  Technologies:
  - Python/Pandas
  - Java/Spring Boot
  - Data Engineering (ETL/ELT, data pipelines)
  - Product Development
  - Other (SQL, Redis, Docker, AWS, Azure, DBT)
  Résumé/CV: https://dvalia.in/blob/Darshan_Valia_Resume_Technical.pdf
  Email: On Resume
  Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dvalia/
Data/Backend engineer for the past ten years (Java, Python, SQL). Experience building ELT pipelines and data platforms (from scratch!) for financial data, but happy to work at any level for any problem that needs solving. Would love to work on product management, solutions architecture, or customer engineering. Remote is preferred for time zones spanning Europe to India; onsite/hybrid in Mumbai is also great. Unfortunately cannot relocate.

SEEKING WORK | Philadelphia, PA | REMOTE or hybrid in greater NYC area

Willing to relocate: No, but willing to travel

Technologies: Python, PyTorch, scikit-learn, pandas, Django, Flask, FastAPI, PostgreSQL, Swift, SwiftUI, JavaScript, React, Terraform

Résumé/CV: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MK6O_lsRz_x3gD6NFBkWPiHY...

Email: gavinhackeling atgmaildotcom

I am a generalist software engineer and data scientist more than twelve years of experience at early-stage startups backed by Breakthrough Energy, Emerson Collective, Founders Fund, First Round Capital, GV, General Catalyst, and IA Ventures. I have built products and engineering teams from scratch and led them to seven-figure ARR at two SaaS companies. I am the author of the first and second editions of Mastering Machine Learning with scikit-learn, and the inventor of one patent.

SEEKING FREELANCER, Arizona, REMOTE (US)

COMPANY: fifo.com - Startup in the fintech space targeting self-employed individuals.

Remote, software dev position that uses primarily CoffeeScript and some HTMX, for the backend.

(CoffeeScript is JavaScript with a different syntax.) The backend is in CoffeeScript, while the frontend is in JavaScript. Backend is most needed right now.

Email jenny@fifo.com with your intro/resume (and/or GitHub/portfolio, if you have). Could you let me know how many hours are you looking to work per week? (We let you choose your schedule.)

Max hours that you’re able to give, preferred.

What monthly salary you'd require to work your max hours for this position?

Also, where are you based? (For example: Are you a U.S. citizen? Also, we are willing to hire international/foreign nationals.)

And include which days/times you’re free to a 30-60 minutes interview (it’s not a coding interview, so it’ll be convenient.)

I will respond back to your email scheduling when I’m free to interview.

Thank you!

Please email me at jenny@fifo.com for more details!

SEEKING WORK

Full-Stack Engineer | React, React Native, Nextjs, Node.js

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: Open to opportunities worldwide

Technologies: React, React Native, Next.js, TypeScript, Node.js, MongoDB, Tailwind CSS, Docker

Portfolio: angelofpc.com

Resume: https://docs.google.com/document/d/16xRGYfmkKf0_D4iGeq028ZKt...

Email: ace@angelofpc.com

I'm a Full-Stack Engineer with 6+ years of experience building scalable web and mobile applications either as a frontend, mobile or backend developer. As the Head of Engineering at Rumi Africa, I've led the development of high-impact products, solving real-world problems with React, React Native, Next.js, TypeScript, and a strong backend foundation.

Open to opportunities that challenge me—whether full-time or contract—where I can contribute to high-growth products and teams. Let's build something great!

SEEKING WORK

Location: Pennsylvania, USA

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: Python, Django, Flask, FastAPI, Amazon Web Services, CI/CD, SQL, NoSQL, Git, Docker, Terraform, Kubernetes

Résumé/CV: https://s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/misc.resume/christian_hog...

Email: 1cph93@gmail.com

Hi, I'm Christian! I'm a senior software engineer with 9 years of experience and I help teams deliver solutions on time. My focus is API development, integrations, and cloud infrastructure. My strengths include working with stakeholders across multiple business units, defining engineering best-practices, spearheading ambitious projects, and mentoring other engineers.

SEEKING WORK | Europe | Remote

Location: Europe

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies:

Design: Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Experience and Miro

Presentation: Keynote, InVision, Microsoft PowerPoint

Project Management: Jira, Kanban Boards, and Trello

Prototyping Tools: InVision, Axure RP and Figma

Programming: Basic HTML & CSS

Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1stXm3PbP-_20SKp-RK-KEPfINGO...

Email: shetyemanasi18[at]gmail[dot]com

Introduction: I am a UI/UX designer with a background in graphic design, art direction, and more than six years of experience in the design industry. I am proficient in creating digital products in agile environments for the consumer and healthcare markets. With my strong analytical, research, and teamwork skills, I have successfully led a variety of projects from conception to development in both office and remote settings. I have extensive experience crafting personas, qualitative analysis, user journeys, user flows, user interface design, low and high fidelity prototypes, stakeholder presentations and design systems for UI components.

I am looking for full-time contract or freelance/consulting opportunities at the moment (up to 40 hours/week) in UI UX Design

Portfolio: https://www.manasishetye.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manasi-shetye

SEEKING WORK | REMOTE contract

Need help with migrating to next.js? Looking for a React developer who would be productive from day 1?

Hi. I'm looking for full-time remote roles in a well-funded stable company (I will work in the company's core office hours. 0 issues with timezones. Been working remotely before covid)

Building websites since 2016, working with React since 2018 and have 2 years of production next.js experience

Super comfortable with Next.js, React, Redux (with sagas), tailwind, material ui, styled-components, SEO schemas, AMP, MERN, scalable deployment on GCP/AWS/Vercel, incremental migration and parallel deployment (WordPress blogs, new next.js code and old code working on the same domain)

I value web performance (web vitals) and accessibility and could create high conversion dynamic pages

Email: contact+hn@abhineet.me

Résumé/CV: https://abhineet.me

SEEKING WORK | Bali, Indonesia | Remote Only (US/EU/AU timezone)

― ― ― ― ―

Tools: Figma, Framer, Webflow, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop

Technologies: HTML/CSS/JS, Tailwind CSS, Vue, and Git

Portfolio: https://oninle.com

Email: elnino@uisual.com

― ― ― ― ―

I'm El, a senior product designer, UX/UI designer, and graphic designer with 7+ years of experience working remotely for US/EU/AU-based companies. I've worked for B2B and B2C companies and startups in various industries: energy, entertainment, education, and finance.

I'm a designer who codes and the creator of Uisual (https://uisual.com), a free library of Figma, Framer, and Tailwind CSS components and templates. Built with Vue + Tailwind CSS.

I charge $40/hr or $3,000/mo (20hr/wk retainer). I’m also open to contract or project-based work at a fixed price.

SEEKING WORK | Frankfurt, Germany | Remote or on-site

I'm a software engineer and architect, 10+ years experience in servers, desktops, embedded systems, DSP, and the communication between all of them, experience in interim leadership, helping setup development processes, CI/CD and quality measures.

I prefer to work in Rust, C/C++ and .net and I'm happy to use and Linux, Windows or MacOS as required and additionally target any UNIX server and STM32, ESP32 or other microcontrollers.

Résumé/CV (EN): https://www.maximilian-keller.de/cv-max-keller-en.pdf

Résumé/CV (DE): https://www.maximilian-keller.de/cv-max-keller-de.pdf

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Prague, Czech Republic | Robotics Software Developer

I'm a robotics software developer with experience leading teams and integrating software on various platforms (custom industrial robots in smelters, UAVs, rovers, USVs). Have experience on robotics full-stack from low-level interfaces of actuators, sensors etc. to deploying navigation and behaviour trees. Mostly experienced with ROS, but did a fair bit of work working with Px4 autopilot. My super power is putting things together and diagnosing difficult issues.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mateuszsadowski/

Personal Website with some older projects: https://msadowski.github.io/

E-mail available on my HN profile

SEEKING WORK - (WORLDWIDE availability) - Remote Technologies: iOS (Swift), KMM KMP, Android (Kotlin), Python (Django), Stripe

Super-short bio: 15+ years of professional software engineering experience

Email: mmavris{at}paleblueapps.com

Looking forward to hearing from you!

SEEKING WORK | AWS Expertise | Remote (USA Based)

I've been working on production-grade AWS deployments for over 10 years, so it's a bit hard to frame my experience/skill set. That being said, if you need help with almost anything AWS - architecture, infrastructure, performance, scale - feel free to reach out. Although versed in Well-Architected/multi-region/multi-account, I strive to supply the simplest solution for your particular scenario.

Keywords: IAM, VPC, Cloudwatch, EC2/ASG/ELB, Lambda, API Gateway, RDS, Redshift, DynamoDB, CodeDeploy, Cognito, Athena, S3, Cloudfront, Kinesis, SQS, SNS, IoT Core, Sagemaker, ElastiCache, MediaConvert

$150 USD/hour, minimum 50 hours (rates are standard and listed on my website)

hn@cldcntrl.com

SEEKING WORK

Location: Berlin

Remote: Flexible

Willing to relocate: Can visit as long as it is necessary during the work

Technologies: Javascript, Python, Go, Node, React, React Native, Electron, D3, Postgres, advanced SQL, Linux, Cloud Native, Microservices, Serverless, WebRTC, Ethereum

Resume: https://gwn.wtf/mortals.html

Email: hire@gwn.wtf

---

Experienced (10+ yrs) full stack product engineer. Very good at both web & mobile & desktop apps, APIs, Postgres, Linux, mentorship, and communication in general. Touch typist, VIM ninja, refactoring monster. With an academic background of philosophy.

Been developing a lot of different projects for different teams, company types (startups, scale-ups, enterprise) and industries (finance, crypto, digital marketing, automation, online education, e-commerce).

My technical specialty is building simple systems with few moving parts that contain as little accidental complexity as possible. I'm pragmatic but always chase proper implementations at the same time. I don’t easily buy the hype nor subscribe to every new shiny tool & paradigm. I focus on robust & reliable software as much as possible.

My business specialty is caring greatly about understanding your domain, business model, figuring out your product priorities and actually iterating fast. In a world where the majority of software projects fail and the majority of engineering hires disappoint, I am promising you the peace of mind of knowing that you have an actually capable engineer beside you who understands your business model, cares about your investment and is able to make good judgements.

Always looking for interesting & challenging projects and smart people.

Feel free to contact if you don't have the luxury of failure.

SEEKING WORK | Egypt | Remote AI/ML Engineer | Data Scientist

I specialize in AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision, with experience in deep learning, NLP, and computer vision applications. I have worked on projects including sign language recognition, image segmentation, fake news detection, and time series forecasting.

Skills:

AI & ML: Deep Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, Transformers, LLMs

Frameworks: TensorFlow, PyTorch, OpenCV, Hugging Face, YOLO, MediaPipe

Data Science: Pandas, NumPy, Scikit-learn, XGBoost

Cloud & Deployment: Azure, Streamlit, Flask, Docker

Programming: Python (primary), SQL

Portfolio & Contact:

Résumé/CV: https://ziadai.me/files/cv.pdf

Website: https://ziadai.me

Email: ziad.zero1245@gmail.com

Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: React, Next.js, React Native, Node, Nuxt, Vue, Python, Golang, C#, ASP.NET, AI, ML

Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hIZEs0o_c2uuIsWYFkHqr9LB8Uu...

Email: john.forrester941104 @ proton . me

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-forrester-aab200351/

A highly creative and driven Full Stack Engineer with a 10 years of experience in both enterprise and startup environments. Passionate about challenging the status quo and writing a unique story in my developer diary.

Shoot me an email if you want to chat!

SEEKING WORK

Remote: Yes

Location: Jobs worldwide, I'm from Brazil

"Time to kick off that new priority in your company!"

Web developer, mainly frontend and application logic, with basic infra and backend skills to get my work online.

Examples:

PDF generators, Payment processing, Maps and routes, VoIP, Browser extensions, SFTP server client.

Stack: SvelteKit, Microsoft Azure functions, Netlify functions, AWS Lambda functions, Node, Docker, Appwrite as a full backend (Supabase alternative), Caddy as a front door (Nginx alternative).

Reach out to me vini.britox@gmail.com or just message me here.

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Worldwide (±4 CET)

  Location: Berlin, Germany
  Remote: Yes
  Willing to relocate: Within Europe and Japan
  Technologies: TypeScript, JavaScript, Python, Rust, SQL, GraphQL, React, React Native, Next.js, Node.js, Jest, Storybook, Terraform, Docker, Cloudflare Developer Platform, Google Cloud, SQLite, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
  Résumé/CV: koray.onl/resume
  GitHub: github.com/koraybey
  Email: hello (at) koray.onl
Technical leader with over a decade of experience in building and scaling applications to millions of users, including two venture-backed companies. Deep expertise in cross-platform design and development, combined with strong product sense and data-driven decision making. Looking for opportunities where I can apply both technical and product experience.

SEEKING WORK | SF Bay Area, CA | Remote OK

Programming Languages: Ruby, Scala, Python, Javascript, TypeScript, Haskell

Programming Strengths: Data Structures and Algorithms, Data Engineering, Programming Language Theory, Type Theory, No-Code, AI&Prompt Engineering

Front-End, Databases & Tools: Vue, Postgres, HBase, MongoDB, Kafka, Jenkins, AWS, Docker

Other Skills: Leading Teams & Managing Projects, Architecting & Implementing Greenfield Solutions, Education & Team Growth, Leading Communication and Coordination Between Stakeholders Across Teams and Organizational Silos

CV: Available Upon Request

Email: poetic.artifice@gmail.com

I am a seasoned (>10 years experience) full-stack principal software engineer and software manager specializing in the backend, platform engineering, internal tools, and data engineering. In addition to strong programming and architectural skills, I'm a force multiplier for any team through the three T's -- teaching, talking, and tooling.

In the past, I've managed teams of up to 12 engineers and pioneered a number of no- and low-code solutions for stream processing, data model and query generation, form building, workflow systems, and front-end construction for a variety of industries, including those with strong regulatory requirements and complex business rules such as healthcare and fintech.

More recently, I've built a no-code form-filler and a workflow engine for coordinating LLMs and other generative AI processes, and on top of this a platform for both minimizing hallucinations and working with documents that are far too large for existing context window outputs using a novel, patent-pending process.

I am also an improvisational pianist and distinguished poet.

I have extensive experience working for and running both startups and software consulting shops, which gives me a unique insight into speaking with customers, translating between engineering and other organizational departments, gathering requirements, and aligning stake-holders across departments. If any of the above seems like a match for you and your organization or project, don't hesitate to reach out.

SEEKING WORK

Location: UAE, Europe, Remote Remote: Yes Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Python, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Hugo Framework, Python for Power Analysis(PyPSA)

I'm a freelance developer with experience in Python and modern web frameworks. I have a background in energy policy and modelling, so particularly interested in projects that are in climate, energy domain.

Upwork Profile: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~017d5a422a4d666430 Website: https://rishikeshs.com CV: https://r1l.in/cv Email: hello[at]rishikeshs.com

SEEKING WORK: Poland (US timezones OK) | Remote | Senior Full Stack Engineer:

  Remote: Yes, ok with in-office meetings

  Willing to relocate: Yes for epic offers

  Technologies: 
   * Python, Django, FastAPI
   * React, React Native
   * Kubernetes, AWS, GC, Azure, Terraform, CephFS, GlusterFS, Proxmox, esxi
   * PyTorch, Apache Spark, Apache Airflow, Kafka
   * LLM Integrations: Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, Mistral, DeepSeek

  Résumé/CV: https://michallech.info/static/Michal-Lech-Resume.pdf

  Email: michal@michallech.info
Well rounded Full Stack Engineer (and a former CEO) with 15 years of experience - who thrives in high pressure startup environments, mentor, geek and a budding ML/LLM researcher.

Location: Rio Branco, Brazil Remote: Yes Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Swift, Objective-C, React Native, Redux, UIKit, iOS Frameworks, Core Data, Core ML, Metal, SwiftUI, ReactiveSwift, Firebase, Google Maps SDK, CocoaPods Lottie-iOS, SDKs, VoIP, SIP, XMPP, TypeScript, Supabase, Vercel, Python, SwiftUI, MVVM, Git

Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n9lZ64NJVQ-U6_dk8Z9AXzGUwzn...

Email: markanthonymapacpac48@gmail.com

Hi! I am Mark, Mark is a seasoned iOS developer with 10+ years of experience crafting exceptional mobile experiences. Deeply familiar with Apple's ecosystem, he excels at creating high-performance, polished iOS apps. Mark's passion for innovation and staying at tech's forefront make him a sought-after expert. His ability to transform ideas into seamless user experiences ensures an unparalleled experience. Whether building apps or enhancing iOS ecosystems, Mark brings his clients' vision to life.

Contact me via email if you want to bring your ideas to Life.

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Worldwide (US-based)

Location: Telluride, CO

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Product Leadership: Scaling SaaS startups → PE exit, 100+ remote teams

AI/Innovation: OpenAI, RAG, LangChain, NLP/LLM pipelines, distributed systems

Technical: TypeScript, Node, Python, React/Vue, AWS/Azure, SQL/NoSQL

Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-borden/

Email: jborden13 [@t] gmail [dot] com

Built and sold a B2B SaaS company serving Fortune 500 brands with e-commerce intelligence and compliance. Now seeking to lead product/innovation teams solving complex problems at the intersection of data, AI, and scalable systems.

* Open to fractional, advisory, or full-time roles.

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Berlin, Germany

Freelance software engineer with experience across a wide range of areas in web and software development. Skilled in delivering projects that require autonomy and focus.

Expertise includes JavaScript, Go, Python, and PHP, along with frameworks such as Node.js, Django, Flask, and Laravel. Proficient in cloud and infrastructure tools, including AWS, Kubernetes, Terraform, and Serverless.

Capable of handling static websites, web applications, and custom cloud solutions with a focus on simplicity and thoughtful design.

  Contact: frederik.ring@posteo.de
  CV: https://www.frederikring.com/experience/
  GitHub: https://github.com/m90

SEEKING WORK - software development - remote

Recent languages: Clojure, Clojurescript, Ruby, Python, Javascript, Lua, Rust

Recent technologies: PostgreSQL, Rails, Django, React

Email: zak.wilson@gmail.com

Github: https://github.com/zakwilson/

A few things I've worked on: priceonomics.com, remarkbox.com, trucentive.com

I'm looking for freelance projects from short-term to long-term. The technologies listed above represent recent experience that I'd be productive with immediately, but are in no way an exclusive list. If you're using something different, perhaps something hard to hire for, I'm always interested in learning something new.

SEEKING WORK

Location: Nigeria

Remote: Yes

My email is chistev12 at gmail dot com

My Github is https://github.com/chistev but my professional projects are private.

I have extensive experience building software with Python and Javascript (along with their respective frameworks and libraries).

I've built E-com software serving an international community of over 1,000 users.

I've helped a California engineering student with their React and Express js assignments.

Technologies I Use -

- Frontend: HTML, CSS, Vanilla JavaScript, TypeScript, Svelte, React, Material UI, Bootstrap.

- Backend: Django, Express.js

- Others: Experience integrating third-party APIs like Stripe, Flutterwave, Coda, Circle.so, Dropbox, Google authentication, Brevo, etc.

Let me help build for you or join your team!

SEEKING WORK | Remote (US/UK timezones) | UK (dual national US citizen)

I'm Christopher Hoult, 20 year vet of web technologies with a wide variety of scale (from proofs of concept to working with major telecoms and social media companies).

I work with startups and scaleups in the areas of technical architecture, management, integrations, API design, technical product management and M&A integration strategies. I currently offer hourly or monthly rates, with an eye on fractional roles.

Email: chris@xarma.co / LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/choult

SEEKING WORK

Location: Coimbatore, India (Timezone US/UK/AUS)

Remote: Yes

Skill: Python, Django, Flask, FastAPI, React, AWS

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/rajasimon

Email: coderxsimon@gmail.com

SEEKING WORK | Mauritius | Remote

Skills: Python, Django, Typescript, ReactJS, AlpineJS, HTMX, databases, containers, AWS, GCP.

I'm currently building https://milliontimer.com and looking for part-time work up to 30 hours per week.

Hourly rate: $50

Visit my website at https://joshkaramuth.com/work/ to find my email address.

SEEKING WORK

Location: Hamburg, Germany Remote: OK Willing to relocate: YES Technologies: Math, pytorch etc Github: https://github.com/pannous/

Wanna give lectures in AI or help a team. Recently gave a 1 month course about deep learning and reinforcement learning, also happy to give a shorter crash course, walk through the difficult math and resolve any theoretical or practical difficulties. Experience 10 years with deep learning frameworks.

alternatively @Apple you can hire me for half a million but I don't wanna do leet tests I wanna enter at a higher level.

SEEKING WORK | Remote (based in Denver, Colorado, USA) EMBEDDED FIRMWARE and HARDWARE

Got an embedded programming or hardware design challenge you need solved? I'll solve it!

15 years of experience consulting, and I've seen it all; for the past decade I've been exclusively consulting independently. Past clients have included companies large and small, with everything from green-field ideas for new products to tricky situations with existing products they needed fixed. Comfortable working under regulatory constraints; many of the projects I've worked on have been medical devices.

C is my bread and butter on the embedded side, and Python is my go-to for developing PC utilities and scripts, but I'm comfortable working in a lot of languages from assembly all the way up to Javascript when needed. I can even patch embedded binaries by hand when needed.

Architectures? Well, these days it's mostly ARM Cortex, but I've done everything from 8051 and 6502 to STM8 to PIC16/24 to all of the modern stuff, plus a handful of really obscure things. Specific chip families that I've dealt with a lot lately include STM32, nRF5x, and PIC16, but again, I've successfully worked with MCUs from ST, Nordic, NXP, SiLabs, Renasas, Atmel, Nordic, Microchip, and various other vendors.

Super comfy with Linux, though most of my practice is bare-metal or with true RTOSes.

Bespoke drivers need development? No problem. USB, I2C, SPI, CAN? Yup, all of those and more. BLE, LoRa? Expert. Power optimization for battery operation? That's a specialty of mine: I squeeze out every last nanoamp -- and quantify the improvement.

BS in EE. Designing analog and digital circuits, laying out PCBs, bringing up boards, debugging hardware, simulating designs (including EM simulations for antennas, transmission lines, etc.), and consulting on hardware improvements are all no problem. I have an extremely well equipped EE lab bench, including for RF out to 8 GHz, and am very comfortable doing fine-pitch soldering under a microscope as needed.

US citizen, masters from Stanford. Licensed professional engineer (PE) in Colorado.

Feel free to reach out and let's see if there's a good fit. Thanks!

jeff@nesota.com

SEEKING FREELANCER | Ruby on Rails | Remote (US East or EU compatible timezone)

getregistered is a better way to do event registration.

We're looking for a freelancer for immediate projects and potential ongoing engagement.

--

Rails Developer - Integrations

We're looking for an experienced Rails developer to:

* Deliver working integrations to SalesForce and other identified platforms.

* Improve error handling, testing, robustness, code quality and consistency of our existing integrations codebase.

* Provide input on tooling and approaches for future API enhancements

--

Please email hn@getregistered.com with LinkedIn / CV / Samples of work and any relevant experience integrating systems via APIs as well as an indication of your rates and availability.

SEEKING WORK | Munich, Germany | REMOTE

Full Stack Laravel & Vue.js Engineer with 10+ YoE. I build SaaS applications, AI-powered tools, and integrate OpenAI/Anthropic APIs into business applications.

I'm available for long-term contracts (20 hours/week, can increase) and also take on strategic technical consulting.

Skills: Laravel, Vue.js, PHP, AI integration, database optimization (200M+ records), SaaS architecture, SEO expertise. Also handle WordPress, general web development, and business strategy.

Website: https://t1p.de/61k3e

Email: see profile

Location: Wildomar, CA

Remote: Yes Willing to relocate: Yes

Technologies: Javascript, Typescript, React.js, Vue.js, Angular, D3.js, Chart.js, Three.js, Storybook, Material UI, React Native, Node.js, Express.js, GraqphQL, Python, Ruby, Jest, Cypress, ENzyme, AWS EC2/S3/Lambda

Résumé/CV:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yxShBr6LC3LwtEt5-XEYAdZA0UB...

Email: johnhood920924@gmail.com

Passionate Full Stack Developer with 10 years of experience in writing complex logics beneath a simple UI/UX. Possesses a keen eye for detail and a design-oriented mindset, which has led to the successful delivery of successful products like Zillow, Airbnb and Walmart+

  SEEKING WORK|Devops|Linux|Full-stack Django|FastAPI Developer & AI Engineer

  Location: Bihar India (GMT+5.5)
  Remote: Only
  Willing to relocate: Yes depends
  Technologies: Linux, C/Python, SQL, Networking, building Apps, computational research & security
  Résumé/CV: 
  Email: bipul.personal7@gmail.com
  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bipul7/

SEEKING WORK | Remote with overlap UK < IN > JP | Travel OK

https://www.evalapply.org/hire.html (contact points here)

I love to help small B2B SaaS product teams be mighty.

  - "Write to Scale"
  - Build You a "Micro SaaS"
  - Clojure SaaS Upkeep
Credo: "Grow product, not headcount. Burn thru roadmap, not people. Get sleep, not stress."

SEEKING WORK | Laravel / PHP and React / Vue

Remote: Yes

Location: UK (Flexible on your timezone)

Relocation: No

Languages\Tech:

* PHP + Laravel + PHPUnit/Pest

* Javascript

* Typescript

* Python

Backend: Laravel, Node

Frontend: React , Vue , Livewire

Email: PTGPSoftware@outlook.com

Very competitive pricing available for fast turnaround PHP / JS or Node projects. If you are looking to develop a new project, clean up/refactor an existing one or something else/different then please get in touch. Just as happy to work on legacy/vanilla PHP applications as Laravel apps, or to port from one to the other (or give opinions on feasibility of that for your project).

  SEEKING WORK | Montreal, Canada | Remote/Freelance
  Technologies: iOS/macOS, UIKit/AppKit, Objective-C/Swift/SwiftUI
  Web: http://chriscomeau.com
  Resume/CV: http://chriscomeau.com/resume
  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christiancomeau
  GitHub: https://github.com/chriscomeau
  Email: chris.comeau@skyriser.com

SEEKING WORK

  Location: Toronto  
  Remote: yes  
  Willing to relocate: yes  
  Technologies: react,vue,svelte,node.js,python,firebase,gcp,figma,postgres,nosql 
  Résumé/CV: https://olsz.me/docs/marcel-olszewski-technical-resume.pdf  
  Email: in my resume above

SEEKING WORK

Location: United Kingdom, UTC+0

Remote: Yes

Technologies: Rust, compiler engineering (query languages, code generators, dev tools, programming languages, LLVM), Linux kernel (eBPF, io_uring, low-level networking, performance optimisation)

Email: nikita.baksalyar@gmail.com

I'm a systems engineer with 8+ years of experience in Rust. Solving problems in low-level programming, design and implementation of compilers and programming languages.

SEEKING WORK | US | REMOTE

I help startups with cloud infrastructure (AWS, GCP), security, and compliance(SOC2, HIPAA) through tailored monthly plans. I have 10+ years of experience managing cloud infrastructure and have helped multiple companies through these monthly threads.

• Cloud Management & Architecture

• DevSecOps

• Infrastructure as Code(CDK, Terraform)

• SOC2/HIPAA Audit Readiness

• Cost Optimization

contact@tysonworks.com

SEEKING WORK | Remote | Based in Massachusetts, USA

Technologies:

- AI/LLMs (LangChain, LangSmith, RAG)

- Full-stack Web (TypeScript, Rust, React, Next.js, Node.js)

- Mobile (React Native)

Senior full-stack developer with 15 years of experience specializing in web applications. Recently worked on an AI-powered customer self-service platform.

Email: peter@peterstuart.org

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/peter-stuart-94348292

GitHub: github.com/peterstuart

SEEKING WORK | UX/UI & web design

Portfolio: https://seanw.org/

Live example projects: https://checkbot.io/ https://inclusivecolors.com/

Location: Edinburgh, UK and remote (I’m used to time zone differences and async work)

---

I help startups with the UX/UI and web design of their products. This includes web apps, websites, landing pages, copywriting, and I can assist with frontend development where needed. My background of launching my own products and being a full stack developer helps me create practical designs that balance usability, aesthetics, development effort, and performance. I work to fixed price quotes for self-contained projects.

---

The best live example of my work is Checkbot (https://checkbot.io/), a browser extension that tests websites for SEO/speed/security problems. The entire project is my own work including coding the extension itself, UX/UI design, website design (the homepage is optimised to load in 0.7 seconds, 0.3MB data transferred), marketing, website copy, and website articles on web best practices.

[ Rated 4.9/5, 80K+ active users, 100s of paying subscribers ]

---

I have 10+ years of experience, including a PhD in software verification and 5+ years working for myself helping over 25 companies including Just Eat, Triumph Motorcycles and Fogbender (YC W22). See my website for testimonials, portfolio and more: https://seanw.org

Skills: Figma, Sketch, TypeScript, JavaScript, Vue, Hugo, Jekyll, WordPress, Django, HTML/CSS, Bootstrap, Tailwind, OCaml, Java, Python, C, analytics, WCAG accessibility, website SEO/speed optimisation.

Note: For large projects, my partner usually assists me in the background (I’m working on starting a design studio with her in the future)

---

Email sw@seanw.org with a short description of 1) your project 2) how you think I can help 3) the business outcome you’re looking for and 4) any deadlines. I can get back to you in one working day to arrange a call to discuss a quote and how we can work together!

SEEKING WORK, Sweden, Remote

Helping companies with counseling, development and auditing of software. Specializing in software with specific security requirements and/or technical/scientific challenges.

Available part-time or for shorter assignments. Either on an hourly basis or for a fixed price for well defined assignments.

Reach out to me via hi@kryptogram.se

SEEKING WORK | Remote | NY

Application Developer with over a decade of experience.

* Native application development for iOS, Android, Mac and Windows

* Backend services in Go

* Creating and/or integrating APIs/SDKs

* TV/Video applications on all platforms (Apple, Android, Amazon, Roku)

Extensive experience building products and platforms from the ground up.

Email: info at squirrelpointstudios dot com

SEEKING WORK | WORLDWIDE | FULLSTACK PRODUCT ENGINEER

Resume: https://saksham.work?name=HN%20Reader

See my website for showcase of work and what I’m good at. I’m looking for a part time role working on cool AI products.

SEEKING WORK

Location: Germany (Dusseldorf)

Remote: Yes

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: React, Next.js, TypeScript, Mantine UI, Tailwind CSS, shadcn, Material UI, Bootstrap, Node.js, Express, PostgreSQL, various auth solutions (Supabase Auth, Auth0, Firebase Auth etc.), Golang, Kubernetes, AWS, Swift, Unity, various analytics and monitoring solutions (Prometheus, Grafana, Pendo etc.), OpenAI API, AI agents.

Résumé/CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UVHNlrDhIZwHV2N0XmGhOluLguZ...

Email: opudrovs@gmail.com

Available for remote work worldwide, very flexible across time zones. Looking for permanent or contract positions.

Hi! I’m Olga, an experienced software engineer looking for frontend or fullstack projects.

I have experience building greenfield projects and complex features that “just work,” as well as diving into complex legacy codebases, fixing “unfixable” bugs, and performing major refactoring.

In addition to React/Next.js and Node/Express.js development, I also have experience with cloud-native workflows (Golang + Kubernetes), OpenAI API integration and agentic workflows, native iOS development, and game development. Thanks to my multi-platform experience, I can help you port large products across different platforms.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/olga-pudrovska/

My contributions to Weave GitOps (React/Golang Kubernetes dashboard project): https://github.com/weaveworks/weave-gitops/commits?author=op... https://github.com/weaveworks/weave-gitops-enterprise/commit...

My latest fullstack code sample: https://github.com/opudrovs/react-api-data-sample/

Frontend: React/Next.js/TypeScript/Mantine UI/Tailwind CSS Backend: Node.js/Express/TypeScript/PostgreSQL/Supabase Auth

SEEKING WORK

Location: Portugal

Remote: Yes, remote only

Willing to relocate: No

Technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, RxJS, Angular, Ionic, Cordova, Capacitor

Résumé/CV: https://nunoarruda.com/resume.pdf

Email: nuno@nunoarruda.com

Frontend Angular Developer and Ionic Developer Expert

SEEKING WORK | India | Remote

Location: Noida

Skills: Technical Writing

Email: himanshu.garg@gmail.com

Preferred hourly rate: $30-$40

GitHub: https://github.com/himanshugarg/

SEEKING WORK | Arkansas, USA | Remote Only (CT/PT)

  Rate: $30/hr
  Email: hn@ramsey.one
  Availability: ~25/hrs a week
  Services: Web/API development
  Technologies: C#, TypeScript, React, Tailwind, PostgreSQL, AWS, Docker

SEEKING WORK | Chicago area | Remote

Technologies - C, Python, embedded systems, hardware design, motor control, low level data interface and management, mechanical design, hardware proof of concept

Mechatronics and automation engineer.

Email ryan@rhobic.com

Looking to pick up a gig and help fill in the gaps on an existing project or kickstart a new one. Motion control, test automation and embedded data management applications are typically where I am a good fit. I can also be quite good at getting a hardware PoC up and going quickly as needed.

Always happy to discuss!

SEEKING WORK

Linux, MySQL, devops freelancer in the EU (Poland). https://silvermou.se/consulting

  SEEKING WORK

  Location: Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
  Remote: Yes
  Technologies: C, Java, Clojure, Common Lisp, PostgreSQL
  Résumé/CV: upon request
  Email: ska80 [at] gmx [dot] com

SEEKING WORK | Raleigh/Cary/Durham/Morrisville in NC,USA | Remote, Yes |

Technologies: Senior/Lead/Generalist, still hands on, and currently mostly working on backend development and java. I have considerable experience on the Java, Microsoft C#/.NET stack, Javascript and AWS. See below for a larger list. I used to have a fair amount of experience on the frontend/JS in the past but now I prefer to stick to the backend, unless the role is lead/managerial. See below for keywords and buzzwords.

Résumé/CV: https://bit.ly/3Wtvj8E

Email: dennis.mathew2000 #at# gmail dot com

*These are keywords/buzzwords:*

    Tools/languages/applications - Java (J2EE) - Servlets, JSP, JDBC, EJB, JSF (Java Server Faces) , Java 8, Java 11, JavaMail, Core Java, Junit, ANT, Jdk, Maven, log4j, SQL, T-SQL, PL/SQL, stored procedures, data structures, algorithms, cron jobs, Quartz, HTML, HTML5,  XML, XSD, DTD, REST, SOAP, SOAP UI, Web Services (SOA), WSDL, CXF, Axis,  Jersey, XPath, XSLT, iText, iTextSharp, AJAX, VoIP, SIP, JavaScript, EXT JS, CSS, CSS3, Object oriented programming, Data Structures , Collections, Common Algorithms, Optimizeit, javadoc, Popchart Java, VtigerCRM, Smarty,  jQuery, JQuery UI, phpMyAdmin, ASP.NET, .NET, Visual Studio.Net IDE, NetBeans, Eclipse, VJ++, VSS, GIT, SVN/Subversion, Dreamweaver, TOAD, Winmerge, Microsoft Visio, Microsoft Project, Mantis, Java on Android, Android SDK, AVD Manager, Android Emulator, Android Debug Bridge,  Spring Boot, Spring REST/JSON webservices,  API design and development, monolithic  and microservices architectures, Spring JMS, Spring  Zuul API gateway, Struts, EJB, Hibernate, Wireshark, Apache Camel, OSB, UC4, Clearcase, Splunk, Crucible, JMS, VB script, bash script, Python(beginner)  Active MQ.  MQSeries/WebSphere MQ/IBM, Kafka, CI/CD, Jenkins, UrbanCode Deploy, QuickBuild,  Sonar Qube. Checkmarx, Fortify, Apache JMeter, Mulesoft API Designer, Swagger, OAuth 2.0/Okta/Jwt, LINQ, DHTML, XHTML, ASP, PHP, C#, Windows Forms, Crystal Reports, VB6, ActionScript, Flash,  Camunda Modeler, Camunda Engine, Work Flow Engine, BPMN,  

    Databases – Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL,  Postgres, MS Access, SQLite, NoSQL/Mongo

    O.S – Primarily Windows and rest Unix (AIX, Solaris, HP) and Linux (Centos / Servers and Android)

    Cloud - Kubernetes, AWS( EC2, EBS,S3, RDS, lambda etc.) Google Cloud (Data Store, Storage Bucket, Pub/Sub) Docker

    Servers – Apache, IIS, node.js Tomcat/Clusters/Load Balancers, WebLogic, JBoss, Asterisk, , Jserv, GNU Jsp

SEEKING WORK | 100% REMOTE (on-site travel possible) | Central Europe, timezone independent but living in UTC+1

Email: tinmarkoviccs (at) gmail.com

I'm a generalist and an opinionated software engineer with experience both in management and as an indepth technical designer, I am looking forward to work with you. If you need a larger team at your disposal, I can arrange that with my industry connections. I guarantee all my work will bring value, or I'm not charging for it. I'm not looking for "cog in the machine coder" type positions :)

Leave me your contact if you'd utilize my help with:

- Large web API implementations

- Automatic code quality checks and processes

- Software Engineer management coaching or mentoring

- Process and scoping help (how to leave development hell)

- Large data streaming and processing systems

... and plenty other things, really. I am certain we can figure out a way to solve your issues in the way that _brings joy_.

I've got 8+ years of senior experience (leading and managing projects and teams). I've recently written code in Go, TS (& React), and Python (deployment and architecture included) with traditional stacks (Postgre, Redis, Kafka, etc. etc) and I'm comfortable with all the modern web tech-stack. I've got some past experience with C#, PHP, and all kinds of scripting languages. I pick up languages quite quickly, so that shouldn't be a problem, and I've got a working knowledge of most programming paradigms.

Reach out to me:

- via email at tinmarkoviccs (at) gmail.com

- via linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/tin-markovic

Feel free to browse my web to learn more about me at https://tinthe.dev/ :)

SEEKING WORK | Dubai, UAE | Remote/OnSite Technologies: Game Dev, Unity/C# (uGui, Ui Toolkit, App Ui), BrainCloud (successor to GameSparks Classic), Playfab with Azure Scripting, Skillz, Epic Online Services, Xsolla Backend, Adobe + Figma Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manofspirit

Portfolio: https://dribbble.com/manofspirit

Email: manofspirit@gmail

Available for Principal Unity UI-based App/Game Development, Gaming Backends, and UI/UX Design Opportunities – One-Man Army from Concept to Launch

I’m currently available for on-site/remote roles worldwide, as well as remote opportunities in Unity UI (uGUI, UI Toolkit) based App/Game Development, including gaming backends and UI/UX design. As a one-man army, I have a proven track record of taking projects from concept to launch across desktop, mobile, and web.

Here’s a summary of what I’ve been working on over the past 5 years: www.linkedin.com/posts/manofspirit_opentowork-activity-7237722209241214977-U3ZG

As a versatile designer and developer, I’ve created UI-based 2D games and applications with multiplayer features, ranging from XR-based Metaverse app WeDream to the NASBA-accredited educational app Earmark CPE, to Scrabble-inspired UGC-based Word Game, and even Ludo and Bonza-inspired puzzle games across various platforms.

Starting with GameSparks (RIP) in 2014, I’ve since worked with BrainCloud, PlayFab with Azure Scripting, Epic Online Services, and most recently started exploring Xsolla Backend (AcceleratXR). I’ve built fully integrated BAAS games and apps that often include async multiplayer, user-generated content (UGC), social integration (friends, messaging, etc.), tournaments, achievements, leaderboards, and monetization strategies (in-app purchases, subscriptions, virtual currencies, sales, ad mediation, etc.). Additionally, I’ve developed Unity-based admin tools for seamless management of users, content, and reporting.

On the UI/UX side, I started with Adobe Photoshop 8 and CorelDraw 9 almost 20 years ago; today I design beautiful applications and 2D games while utilizing my development skills to automate design tools for bulk art generation, variations, and solving repetitive tasks. I also leverage AI tools like MidJourney to push beyond creative limits.

Even though my focus is on the design and development of backend-driven Unity-based apps/games, my diverse skill set and ability to wear multiple hats allow me to seamlessly contribute to every stage of a project—from initial concept and UX design to backend integration, multiplayer systems, and final launch. This versatility enables me to adapt to different roles and challenges, delivering comprehensive solutions that align with the project’s goals.

If you have any openings that align with these diverse skills, I’d love to connect and explore how I can contribute.

reply


Here are some of my projects, each highlighting my strengths in different areas: - WeDream (An Augmented Reality Metaverse Platform for iOS & Android) where I worked as a Senior Unity UI Designer & Developer and Sole Backend Developer. https://dribbble.com/manofspirit/projects/6770090-WeDream-A-...

- Words Search Challenges (A gaming app which is a tiny yet personal showcase of my impressive design to animation to development skillset, both front-end and backend). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-AZba_diys

- Earmark CPE (an audio-based continuing professional education mobile app), where I worked as a one-man army and turned this amazing idea into a full-blown product with tons of features similar to Udemy app, ignore the Ui/Ux here as Ui was never a priority of the client. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/earmark-cpe/id1562599728

- Designed & Developed “WizzyMotion”; one of the world’s Most Advanced Extension ever created for Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects along with a cloud based backend (BrainCloud) and Admin App (Users, Licensing, Content, Promotions, Affiliation, Analytics, Reporting) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPPMlj29LKs

- Another project is an advanced Mac + Windows application, featuring database, multimedia, and imaging capabilities. https://www.behance.net/gallery/44639953/Mind-Conductor-for-...

- Web Automation Apps for Windows & macOs https://www.youtube.com/@ManOfSpirit

Here’s a summary of what I’ve been working on over the past 5 years: www.linkedin.com/posts/manofspirit_opentowork-activity-7237722209241214977-U3ZG

SEEKING WORK | Seattle | Remote OK

I am a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE), Google Style, with experience at both large and small organizations. I can help you build a Platform Engineering practice from the very beginning. I'm looking to help small dev teams increase their velocity by implementing best-practices of Devops: CI/CD, Kubernetes Deployments, and effective Monitoring frameworks.

My resume: https://resume.gauntletwizard.net/ThomasHahnResume.pdf

My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomas-hahn-3344ba3/

My Github: https://github.com/GauntletWizard

SEEKING WORK - Currently Remote from Thailand (UTC+7), with potential for short on-site trips if necessary. Relocating to Australia soon(ish).

20 years experience across a mixture of Ops/Infrastructure/Dev-Tools and web application architecture/development, with a focus on solving unique/uncommon problems.

I’m looking for opportunities to help companies with

- server infrastructure setup/maintenance;

- backend/server-side architecture & development (primarily PHP MVC);

- system integration;

I currently work remotely from Thailand, on a reasonably flexible schedule (I can schedule work hours to get overlap with most other timezones when required) but on-site visits to pretty much anywhere are a possibility if required too.

Contact me via email (in my profile) if you want to have a chat about what you’re working on!

I am an electrical engineer based in Ontario, Canada. I'm very interested in the energy transition, especially the shift to electric vehicles, electric heat and the opportunities this creates in the electricity sector.

Looking for contract, part-time or volunteer work, specifically in renewable energy or smart grid consulting. I can also help write/review grant applications for Canadian federal/provincial support, but outside my areas of direct work.

Preferably smart grid technology, wind energy, solar PV, energy policy. Happy to chat about the long term revenue streams on the electricity grid, especially opportunities on the distribution system.

Location: Remote, prefer opportunities in US/Canada

Experience - Fifteen years total. Wind energy design background (Netherlands), Power systems degrees, experience working with the Canadian Federal government.

Remote: Yes, please.

Willing to relocate: No.

Résumé/CV: On request. See linkedin: https://www.linkedin.co/in/eldrichrebello

Email: eldrich [at] eldrichrebello.ca

Scientific publications: https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=a0oog-YAAAAJ

SEEKING WORK | Boston | REMOTE

UI/UX Specialist & Product Manager

I help developers who are focused on functionality and performance craft intuitive, user-friendly, seamless UI/UX. I have led small product teams to launch and I build products of my own. I'm design/experience oriented as well as technically proficient (React ecosystem), so I bridge the gap between product design and development.

Portfolio: https://heyyfernanda.com

Contact: graciolli.f@gmail.com

