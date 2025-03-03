Ask HN: Freelancer? Seeking freelancer? (March 2025)

Please lead with either SEEKING WORK or SEEKING FREELANCER,
My name is Mike Coughlin and I am a 6+ year Full-Stack engineer with a BS/BA from the Grossman School of Business. I have worked my way up to Director of Engineering at a 30+year business services provider as well as founded my own startup in January of 2023. I am exacting, persistent, and thoroughly experienced with pursuing success in the face of ambiguity.
I am eager to work on projects for teams actively and seriously pursuing market success.
I have professional experience in:\n - Ground up production app development - React - React Native - Typescript - Linux/Bash - HTML5 - CSS/SCSS/TailwindCSS/Bootstrap
I contract on an hourly basis and my most recent experience is: - Integrating an OAuth2.0 integration for a nationwide health services provider - Migrating legacy systems and data for a statewide educational nonprofit
# Availability: up to 30 hours/week ## Rate: $125/hr
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-e-coughlin/ CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UCAEss-3VaO2GKBihG5SRWZfMeY...
