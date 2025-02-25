Tell HN: Y Combinator backing AI company to abuse factory workers

Optifye.ai is a dystopian company backed by Y Combinator. They’re using AI to further dehumanise and abuse individual factory workers and treat them like disposable automatons.

See a now deleted post where they show how it works:

https://hachyderm.io/@YvanDaSilva/114063748264591929

The founders look to be a couple of rich kids with little world and work experience:

> We’re CS grads from Duke and because our families run manufacturing companies (…)

They also display a profound lack of empathy by bragging about lowering stress for rich company owners, which they do by increasing the stress of everyone who works for them:

> Know any manufacturing company owners?

> Let us know at founders@optifye.ai, and we’ll help them drop their cortisol levels :)

https://www.ycombinator.com/companies/optifye-ai

This is the AI world we all know is coming, brought to you by Y Combinator investors and founders. It doesn’t “benefit humanity”, it just serves to “put you in your place”.