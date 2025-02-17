I've been thinking about this one for a while, does it make sense to work on small ideas? Something like a utility a PDF converter or a small game and attempt to make it into an asset generating $10K - $30K in MRR? Or is it better to aim for building something as big as you can?
My thinking around that is it's pretty much the same effort to build something small or something big (especially since you have to start small to go big). Might as well go for the big ideas. But curious if others have different views (or similar for that matter)?
You might've had a solid calendar scheduling app in 2015, but by 2024 everyone is eating your lunch from every angle, while the plumbers continue to plumb. And the major moats like network effects or marketing specialization usually only apply to larger businesses.
His advice was to always go big, grow quickly, and sell quickly. Even if you go smaller for a higher chance success, the income stream likely will crumble as soon as you stop actively pressing forward with the product because of the intense competition in the software space. The lower risk option of growing and selling quickly, in his estimation, was the best risk-adjusted return.
