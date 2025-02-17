I've been thinking about this one for a while, does it make sense to work on small ideas? Something like a utility a PDF converter or a small game and attempt to make it into an asset generating $10K - $30K in MRR? Or is it better to aim for building something as big as you can?

My thinking around that is it's pretty much the same effort to build something small or something big (especially since you have to start small to go big). Might as well go for the big ideas. But curious if others have different views (or similar for that matter)?