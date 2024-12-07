Tell HN: Need help, locked out of Google account with 10 years of personal data

I've been locked out of my Google account which contains over a decade of my digital life, and I'm at my wit's end trying to recover it.

The situation:

- Woke up today completely locked out

- Got "secure your account" message

- Set new password + recovery info but kept getting redirected to login

- Received "unusual activity" warning (around the time I was asleep)

- System asks for old phone number (lost in 2022)

- Have tried recovery dozens of times through g.co/recover

- Still have access to old recovery email but system never asks for it it

What I've tried:

- Using same devices and network as always (google pixel)

- Multiple recovery attempts with both old/new phone numbers

- Both old/new passwords (then never say which one they accept)

- Following all official Google recovery guides

I have so much of my life there:

- Primary email communications

- Password manager data

- Business documents and projects

- Personal documents

- Google Drive contents

- Contacts

- OAuth access to numerous services

- Years of irreplaceable data

I've exhausted all official channels and online resources. The thought of permanently losing access to this account is terrifying. Has anyone successfully recovered their account in a similar situation? Any Google employees or security experts who might be able to help?

This account represents my entire digital identity, and I'm desperate for any guidance or assistance.