Tell HN: Need help, locked out of Google account with 10 years of personal data

I've been locked out of my Google account which contains over a decade of my digital life, and I'm at my wit's end trying to recover it.
The situation:
- Woke up today completely locked out
- Got "secure your account" message
- Set new password + recovery info but kept getting redirected to login
- Received "unusual activity" warning (around the time I was asleep)
- System asks for old phone number (lost in 2022)
- Have tried recovery dozens of times through g.co/recover
- Still have access to old recovery email but system never asks for it it
What I've tried:
- Using same devices and network as always (google pixel)
- Multiple recovery attempts with both old/new phone numbers
- Both old/new passwords (then never say which one they accept)
- Following all official Google recovery guides
I have so much of my life there:
- Primary email communications
- Password manager data
- Business documents and projects
- Personal documents
- Google Drive contents
- Contacts
- OAuth access to numerous services
- Years of irreplaceable data
I've exhausted all official channels and online resources. The thought of permanently losing access to this account is terrifying. Has anyone successfully recovered their account in a similar situation? Any Google employees or security experts who might be able to help?
This account represents my entire digital identity, and I'm desperate for any guidance or assistance.
I lost a gmail years ago and only use it as a throwaway email client now. You get what you pay for.