Ask HN: Best non-fiction book you read in 2024?

Tyler Cowen just published his best non-fiction books of 2024 list on Marginal Revolution: https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2024/11/best-non-fiction-of-2024.html
The best non-fiction books I have read this year are:
"Six Pillars of Self-Esteem" by Nathaniel Branden - Interesting insights into the concept of self-esteem and how it is influenced by the wider world
"The Code Book" by Simon Singh - An oldie but saw it recommended last year on HN and found it to be a fascinating look at the history of cryptography, written in an engaging and approachable way
"Poor Charlie's Almanack: The Essential Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger" by Charles T. Munger - After Charlie's unfortunate passing, I read this again. So much life wisdom on every page
What's the best non-fiction book you read in 2024?
It turns out the Ocean is fascinating, and I learned something crazy:
"Between 1950 and 1973, world fish harvest trippled, but the amount of fish directly consumed by humans stayed the same. The rest went into fishmeal, as a supplemental food for livestock, and this became an essential ingredient for modern industrial farming".
I didn't realize that fishmeal was a primary input to modern animal agriculture. Global fish stocks collapsed not only because people ate fish, but also because of animal agriculture in general. It's fascinating how it's all connected.
Also, sea turtles cry 8 litres of tears an hour.
Needless to say, this book ended up as a permanent fixture on my bookshelf.
reply