Ask HN: Best non-fiction book you read in 2024?

Tyler Cowen just published his best non-fiction books of 2024 list on Marginal Revolution: https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2024/11/best-non-fiction-of-2024.html

The best non-fiction books I have read this year are:

"Six Pillars of Self-Esteem" by Nathaniel Branden - Interesting insights into the concept of self-esteem and how it is influenced by the wider world

"The Code Book" by Simon Singh - An oldie but saw it recommended last year on HN and found it to be a fascinating look at the history of cryptography, written in an engaging and approachable way

"Poor Charlie's Almanack: The Essential Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger" by Charles T. Munger - After Charlie's unfortunate passing, I read this again. So much life wisdom on every page

What's the best non-fiction book you read in 2024?