Ask HN: Best non-fiction book you read in 2024?
Tyler Cowen just published his best non-fiction books of 2024 list on Marginal Revolution: https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2024/11/best-non-fiction-of-2024.html

The best non-fiction books I have read this year are:

"Six Pillars of Self-Esteem" by Nathaniel Branden - Interesting insights into the concept of self-esteem and how it is influenced by the wider world

"The Code Book" by Simon Singh - An oldie but saw it recommended last year on HN and found it to be a fascinating look at the history of cryptography, written in an engaging and approachable way

"Poor Charlie's Almanack: The Essential Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger" by Charles T. Munger - After Charlie's unfortunate passing, I read this again. So much life wisdom on every page

What's the best non-fiction book you read in 2024?






I really enjoyed reading "The Blue Machine: How The Ocean Works".

It turns out the Ocean is fascinating, and I learned something crazy:

"Between 1950 and 1973, world fish harvest trippled, but the amount of fish directly consumed by humans stayed the same. The rest went into fishmeal, as a supplemental food for livestock, and this became an essential ingredient for modern industrial farming".

I didn't realize that fishmeal was a primary input to modern animal agriculture. Global fish stocks collapsed not only because people ate fish, but also because of animal agriculture in general. It's fascinating how it's all connected.

Also, sea turtles cry 8 litres of tears an hour.

Needless to say, this book ended up as a permanent fixture on my bookshelf.

> Also, sea turtles cry 8 litres an hour

"Turtles cry because they’re eating.

No, really! The example that Czerski uses is a turtle eating jellyfish. Less than one percent of jellyfish is organic material and a turtle (the author uses a leatherback as an example) must eat 80% of her body weight.

Jellyfish have the same salinity as the ocean itself, so as you can imagine, this results in a TON of salt being ingested by turtles.

It’s not just jellyfish, either. Other marine substances and creatures have the same salinity as the sea. For example, algae.

To avoid ingesting all of this salt (which would kill the turtles), they expel it back out in the form of tears."

https://kookaunty.com/kook-aunty-blog/3vnblbkjnil2txo7jevy1u...

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/316669935_Crying_a_...

That was such an obscure fact that I had to look it up. Wow wild. Thanks for sharing.

Without a doubt "Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage" by Alfred Lansing.

Read it, read it now.

It's the kind of book that you once you read, you'll never forget. 4.8 stars with 23k reviews on Amazon. Similar survival story vibes as books like "Into Thin Air" or "Into the Wild" but just on another level. It follows the story of a journey to Antarctica in 1914 that goes wrong and ends up with the ship trapped in ice for many months, and follows the crews absolutely insane attempts at survival.

I am waiting for time to forget enough of it so that I can read it again.

Definitely adding this to my list. I was stationed in Antarctica for three months earlier this year and it really gave me a newfound respect for these early explorers. I can’t imagine navigating such an environment with only relatively basic equipment and the stars.

Wow, what was being stationed in Antarctica like? Have you written about your experience?

I'm reading Endurance now after just having finished Into Thin Air. Good stuff.

> I am waiting for time to forget enough of it so that I can read it again.

Incredible book and story, I read it this year too and your statement resonates.

Yes. I could not put this book down.

If you liked this one as an against the odds shipwreck survival story, David Grann’s The Wager is also very good.

Thinking of Into Thin Air still makes me feel cold, intense book :)

Culture of Flowers by Jack Goodie. An anthropology book that compares the culture of Flowers across civilizations. "No flowers in Africa" to China being most gifted place in terms of flowers. Variability across Europe and Muslim civilizations etc etc.

As an Indian, I found how civilizations treat luxury (flowers) and necessity fascinating. Apparently Europe had a culture of garlands before the banquet culture. India is still predominantly garlands expect for a few highly westernised places. Muslim treatment or rather rejection of flowers in mosque but giving the world spectacle of flower gardens was very fascinating.

The book is not going to win any prize for prose or even coherence structure.

I’ve been getting into self-optimization lately, and sleep has been a game-changer. Two books that really opened my eyes are Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker and Outlive by Peter Attia. Walker breaks down why sleep is so critical, while Attia ties it into the bigger picture of health and longevity. Also been exploring Bryan Johnson’s Blueprint Protocol.

Wounded Tigris By Leon McCarron

This book is not something you can read and forget. Leon and his small team travel down the entire Tigris River. They start in Turkey, go through all of Iraq, and end in the marshes.

I picked it up, thinking it would be an interesting adventure with a heavy dose of history. Instead, I got an utterly fascinating account of the river, its ecosystem, the heavy impact of pollution and water management, and the cultural impact of all these changes on the people who live alongside it.

Longer thoughts here: https://shepherd.com/bboy/2024/f/bwb

So far Ive asked around 1,200 readers for their 3 fav reads of the year. Here are the nonfiction results so far: https://shepherd.com/bboy/2024/nonfiction

You can share yours too if you want :)

Not 2024 book, but I found "Essentialism" by Greg McKeown valuable despite it being a mainstream self-help book.

While the core message isn't revolutionary (focus on what truly matters), it provided a useful framework for re-examining my priorities and look and my current state of things from different perspective. Sometimes the obvious needs to be stated well to sink in.

"Heavenly Numbers: Astronomy and Authority in Early Imperial China" by Christopher Cullen

I read it for a course assignment. The book is structured as a continuous narrative of the development of astronomy throughout the Qin and Han dynasty in early China. It balances general information with mathematical details very nicely, so I feel it will appeal to both readers interested in the history or the astronomy. A pretty fun read for me, despite my purpose.

> "Heavenly Numbers: Astronomy and Authority in Early Imperial China" by Christopher Cullen

I'd be curious for a book about the ~1500s AD, roughly when the Europeans/Jesuits initially showed up, and the ~1600s (post-telescope), and how the various worldviews interacted.

Extracting book titles from comments used to be an excellent exercise in named entity recognition, but with ChatGPT and transformer, it's now trivial.

So far? It could be (read: is) recency bias, but I recently finished Silent Spring by Rachel Carson and found it fascinating and relevant, although some of the one-off science facts are outdated. I'm planning on reading her other books. I've heard they're much more poetic annd have a nicer subject matter than how we're killing ourselves.

The Ray Tracer Challenge by Jamis Buck. It uses Cucumber tests to specify the behaviour of the code, without giving you the code. Not a single weekend project. I've been doing it in C++ to learn about the modern language, but any language can be used.

reply


I wish more books did this. Mostly they just spoonfeed code. It kind of ruins any interaction you can have with the book.

Got halfway through in 2022, implemented it with Crystal (being into ruby, it was the natural choice)

Great book - I only abandoned it halfway because my first child was born :)

Crystal sounds like a good choice, performance without being too hard to learn. I have been thinking about changing language because its been so slow-going. Without chatgpt it would have been nigh-impossible to solve a segfault in a destructor caused by a missing & in a parameter causing a shallow copy.

This year, I decided to read more fiction, and I like it.[1] Here are some of the interesting non-fiction books I liked;

- Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology by Chris Miller

- How We Got to Now: Six Innovations That Made the Modern World by Steven Johnson

- The Accidental Masterpiece: On the Art of Life and Vice Versa by Michael Kimmelman

- The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin

- The TATAS: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation by Girish Kuber

1. https://brajeshwar.com/2024/books/

Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilization

I guessed about four but i was completely blown away by some of the details. Absolutely fascinating.

reply


This sounds right yp my alley. I'm not much of history or "human interest" reader like most of the other suggestions but this one sounds good.

Code: The Hidden Language of Computer Hardware and Software

this book is a good read if you wanna know computer history , how it started and how it evolved

The Simple Path to Wealth by JL Collins (the guy that started the FIRE movement.)

Great read, and not dry like many finance/investing books can be. Worth a read if you want to retire early, or even just retire normally.

If you happen to live in NZ, then Rich Enough by Mary Holm is a great read. (again about best way to manage your money, but focused on NZ)

I think Your Money or Your Life (Vicki Robbins, 1992) predates it and helped inspire Mr Money Moustache, but Collins’ book is great too.

For everyone reading this, pursuing FIRE will impact your life more than any other book. Set the ball in motion and wait. Soon you’ll have time to enjoy all these other great books.

reply


I read The Hot Zone by Richard Preston and Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer. Enjoyed both. Think I preferred Into Thin Air.

Fundamentals: Ten Keys To Reality by Frank Wilczek (winner of 2004 Nobel in Physics)

"The Alchemy of Air" by Thomas Hager. This covers the discovery of fertilizer, its strategic implications (it was the oil of its day), the creation in Germany of the Haber-Bosch process for producing fertilizer and gunpowder precursors from air, and how it fueled two world wars. An incredible story that is not widely known these days.

"The Making of the Atomic Bomb" by Richard Rhodes. This is an old one, but still a classic. The first half is like a scientific detective story about the discovery and development of quantum theory itself, in Germany and Denmark, and can be read by itself as an engaging history of physics. Then Hitler rises to power, we learn how most of the characters we've met so far escape to England and the USA, and the others except Bohr become part of the German nuclear project. It then becomes an engineering management history of the Manhattan project, and a fascinating look at the challenges they overcame. The final chapter is a sobering play by play description of what happened to the people of Hiroshima, and was hardest but necessary to read.

I'll put a word in for _High And Rising_:

https://www.amazon.com/High-Rising-k-Soul/dp/0358494885

Completely, 100%, off topic and not within the parameters of the question.

But if you are the type of person who thinks a De La book is for you, read “Go Ahead In The Rain” by Hanif Abdurraqib

And if you like that, definitely check out “They Can’t Kill Us, Until They Kill Us”.

I'm liking High and Rising more than Go Ahead In The Rain (which I liked too). Note that De La does not like High and Rising. :)

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

I liked how it connected dis-connected stories and extracts a truth or message from observing each situation

Brezhnev: The Making of a Statesman by Susanne Schattenberg

Dr. Mike Israetel Scientific Principles of Hypertrophy Training (Renaissance Periodization

The World That Wasn't: Henry Wallace and the Fate of the American Century by Benn Steil.

I like reading Sophie's World by Jostein Gaarder. It is an introduction to philosophy in an interesting way.

Shameless plug, https://louiscordier.com/the_3_book_of_louis/ I wrote it earlier this year and are tracking its adoption and spreading. It is hitting a plateau though, so now I am nudging it ;)

I don’t read much non-fiction but for this year my pick is “Everyone Who is Gone is Here” by Jonathan Blitzer.

It’s a well-researched and original account of immigration at the US Southern border. It tells the story of many individuals and also whole Central/South American countries. The news media will tell you about caravans and people sneaking through Mexico but it’s hard to get a spin-free version of who is actually coming here and why.

It was enlightening and infuriating. Both political parties have lied to us for their benefit, and it made me realize I understood almost nothing about immigration before reading this. Highly recommend. Those of us who were born in the US are very lucky to not have to fight our way in.

Well I don’t read much fiction, any good picks?

Oh no! Is it that time of year again?

reply


Yes. Cue the “I only read 453 books this year, but here’s my top 50” comments

reply


I am a terrible reader and I'm really ashamed of it. I don't know how people can read that many books, I think in my lifetime I've finished at most 4 books? and two of them were technical books.

I think I suffer from aphantasia which may be related to the impossibility of getting hook to anything by reading. I've tried mangas as well and it's a bit easier, but still find hard to really enjoy.

Of course, most of the books I tried are the ones that I had to read in school, but I also tried a few recommendations from friends and the result was the same.

It makes me a bit sad.

To build up the habit or hopefully get passionate, try to read with/for your or your relative’s kid(s). Not necessarily together with the same book, just sit beside them on the couch, park, or wherever and see what conversation follows.

Need time to read? I find the best ones are while waiting to board your flight, Uber, and other transport.

Try picking books just for fun, and reading in a pleasant setting. It makes a big difference.

I doubt aphantasia is related. I have it, but have been a huge book reader all my life. Have you tried audiobooks? That's been my go to whenever I'm driving, cleaning, brushing teeth, etc.

Ah, I used to be that. Now I start gazillions and finish very few. I think it's related to the shift from primarily print books too primarily ebooks. And also how I've been getting into more social media after trying out Mastodon.

I read 453 books if you run cat | wc on all the HN submissions I read.

It's the most wonderful time on the year..

And we haven’t even started putting up the Christmas lights.

Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer

If I had to pick one: The rise and fall of American growth: the U.S. standard of living since the Civil War by Robert Gordon. The gains that we have made in the (early) 20th century are unlikely to ever be repeated, and progress in many metrics has measurably slowed or even stalled since ~1970s (likely being asymptotic). And while the Internet (classified under the Information, Communication, Technology (ICT) chapters) gave a bump in the 1990s, it's mostly been flat since 2004.

More economic history with Slouching towards Utopia: an economic history of the twentieth century by J. Bradford Delong. More economic ideas stuff in Value(s): building a better world for all by Mark Carney (ran the Banks of Canada and England). Also Waphsott's Keynes Hayek: the clash that defined modern economics and Samuelson Friedman: the battle over the free market.

The currency of politics: the political theory of money from Aristotle to Keynes by Sefan Eich, Money: the true story of a made-up thing by Jacob Goldstein, and The power of gold: the history of an obsession by Peter Bernstein (also his Against the Gods on risk). Show how much of a human construct "money" is, how its meaning changes in different times and places/cultures. Should be required reading by all the 'hard money' folks (gold standard, BTC).

The good life: lessons from the world's longest scientific study of happiness by Waldinger and Schultz (directors of the Harvard study). If there's one 'magic' thing for health and happiness it seems to be having good relationships (family, friends) in your life.

Religion: what it is, how it works, and why it matters by Christian Smith and Strange rites: new religions for a godless world by Tara Burton. While many think that religion is in decline, the non-material/supernatural things that people believe in has actually shifted. And having beliefs in a super-human entity seems to be the basis of most societies and civilizations. Related, The warfare between science and religion : the idea that wouldn't die, a series of essays; the conflict thesis bunk, both historically and presently.

The origins of Canadian and American political differences by Jason Kaufman, two seemingly-the-same neighbouring countries that have had different development paths when it comes to culture and government. (I'm Canadian.)

Speaking of government: Civil resistance: what everyone needs to know by Erica Chenoweth. Seems violence/force is generally a less effective way to affect change in society than non-violence.

The week: a history of the unnatural rhythms that made us who we are by David Henkin. Seems that while seven days has been around for a long while, making it a really 'hard' structure/schedule around it is a more recent phenomenon than you'd expect.

If you have kids, Karen Le Billon's French kids eat everything (and yours can, too) and Getting to YUM: the 7 secrets of raising eager eaters, her husband is French and she lived there for a year and found many things done better there than US/CA. See also The happiest kids in the world: how Dutch parents help their kids and themselves by doing less by Acosta and Hutchison.

Flying blind: the 737 MAX tragedy and the fall of Boeing by Peter Robison is an HN favourite. While we get a lot of engineer vs MBA comments, I think the bigger problem (associated with the MBA-types) is financialization, i.e., returns over everything else. Having non-engineers/MBAs can be 'fine' also long as trying to squeeze blood/money from a stone at the cost of everything else.

Some philosophy with Alasdair C. MacIntyre: After Virtue is a good starting point. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/After_Virtue

Sapiens

reply


I only have time to listen to audiobooks so I hope this list is not too basic.

On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything by Nate Silver

The End of Reality: How Four Billionaires Are Selling a Fantasy Future of the Metaverse, Mars, and Crypto by Jonathan Taplin

The Value of Others by Orion Taraban

Rinsed: From Cartels to Crypto: How the Tech Industry Washes Money for the World's Deadliest Crooks by Geoff White

Why We Die: The New Science of Aging and the Quest for Immortality by Venki Ramakrishnan

Extremely Hardcore: Inside Elon Musk's Twitter by Zoe Schiffer

Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom by Katherine Eban

AI Snake Oil: What Artificial Intelligence Can Do, What It Can’t, and How to Tell the Difference by Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor

Hijacking Bitcoin: The Hidden History of BTC by Roger Ver

Go Woke, Go Broke: The Inside Story of the Radicalization of Corporate America by Charles Gasparino

The Catalyst: RNA and the Quest to Unlock Life's Deepest Secrets by Thomas R Cech

and my book of the year

Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health by Casey Means M D

> I only have time to listen to audiobooks

RTO commute has me listening to audiobooks again, or as my kids call them “Read-A-Louds”

