Ask HN: Life-changing purchases since 2020? (Under $100 and under $1000)

Hey folks,

I’m curious – is there anything you've bought in the past few years (since 2020) that really changed something in your life? Could be anything, like a gadget, a course, a subscription, even a massage or some random item you didn't think much of at first.

Let’s split it up into two categories:

- Under $100 - Under $1000

What did you get? And what was the impact? I’d love to hear the stories – big or small changes, whatever made a difference for you.

Thanks in advance for sharing!