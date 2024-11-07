Ask HN: Life-changing purchases since 2020? (Under $100 and under $1000)

Hey folks,
I’m curious – is there anything you've bought in the past few years (since 2020) that really changed something in your life? Could be anything, like a gadget, a course, a subscription, even a massage or some random item you didn't think much of at first.
Let’s split it up into two categories:
- Under $100
- Under $1000
What did you get? And what was the impact? I’d love to hear the stories – big or small changes, whatever made a difference for you.
Thanks in advance for sharing!
1) A bidet! Got one in the pandemic when toilet paper was scarce and I wanted to be more efficient, but now I'll never go back. The Tushy ones are good.
2) A safety razor & accessories. I get a cheaper, closer, less irritating shave, and I get to customize every part of it. This can certainly be a rabbithole you spend a lot of money on, but you can get a solid customized starter kit for under $100 that will be totally solid, and from then on you're saving money over cartridges and gel unless you really want to splurge.
I'll second the electric toothbrush suggestion too, its great having my teeth fel clean and smooth.
