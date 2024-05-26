Ask HN: How would you chunk a large Excel file?

Let's say you had an Excel file with 10,000 rows and you wanted to break it up into many Excel files each with 500 records. Each new file should have the header fields from the original. How would you do it? I did it by writing a node script but I'm wondering if there's an easier way.
Edit: Guys this is just an example. I'm looking for a general solution. It could be 10 million rows.
I had a similar problem at work where I needed to do some formula on a 5 GB CSV file. Excel can't handle more than 1M rows. Database through command line is too clunky. I did try to split the CSV into multiple files before but using formula on top of multiple files isn't easy. Eventually I built a Desktop GUI wrapper on SQLite, and it grew into Superintendent.app (now powered by DuckDB).
The newest version supports "Ask AI", which can be used for "Ask your CSVs anything" and "Ask AI to write/rewrite SQLs for you". It has been pretty fun to use and tell AI to "Expand *", "format all dates to something like May 3, 2024", and etc.
