Ask HN: How to run an old-school mailing list?

I'm not talking the newsletters that are in vogue these days. I'm talking about about the classic mailing lists that are common in the open source world, where you reply-all and everybody can chime in on a topic.

I am considering starting one with a select few to talk about software and our side projects, to brainstorm and talk shop, without the urgency of chats like Discord or IRC, and with much less friction than a regular forum. I find I have no patience for these, while email is king and doesn't demand immediate attention.

My questions are:

- how hard is it to run a classic mailing list? How to deal with spammers, etc?

- is there any kind of good mailing list cloud service? Or is running it on my own VPS the best approach?

- is GNU Mailman still the gold standard? Is there something more modern?

Also, in case this idea of a mailing list to talk and brainstorm with fellow programmers sounds interesting to you, send me an email. I don't want this to be a huge thing, but just a place to share cool code, ideas and discussion with a small group of people, with no urgency and at our own leisure.