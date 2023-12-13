Ask HN: Netflix doing mass layoffs today?

Just heard word from a friend who has a connection there that got the axe. 2 weeks before Christmas. Classy..
EDIT: changed the title to a question and make it an Ask HN instead of a Tell HN. My source told me it was a mass layoff but it might be smaller in scope than I was lead to believe. Apologies for the FUD here if so.
When you're on a team you know you can be cut at any moment. It's ruthless over there and the recruiters will make sure you're aware of that early in the interview process. Netflix was never known as a good place to work which is why they pay outrageous salaries and the average employment length is a little over a year.
reply