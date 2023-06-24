Hello,
Hope all is well.
I love math but haven’t studied much of it.
I have only studied up to real analysis. But definitely not a whole semester worth; my experience with analysis has been analogous to Poor performance in a quarter based analysis course. I did some exercises but not many.
I have heard from an mit professor[1] that math is the way to learn to think rigorously. So I’m curious about this and I’d like to improve my thinking skills in the hope that I will become a better programmer.
In an article a math professor said that there was some evidence that math improved logical skills[2].
So I’m wondering if any of you noticed that your thinking skills improved thereby making you a better programmer after studying analysis or topology or some other proof based math course.
Also which math other than the math required in CS programs should one study to be a better programmer and thinker?
Thanks
[1] https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SZF0MFm9pqw&pp=ygUTQWR2aWNlIHJ1c3MgdGVkcmFrZQ%3D%3D
[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/13/opinion/sunday/math-logic-smarter.html
Now I mostly do full stack web development (I have goals that require doing it), and I do often think about my programming informed by intuitions from topology and algebraic geometry (e.g., scopes in programming are like neighborhoods in topology). Having experience with formal logic and proofs also helps in reasoning about what code I'm looking at will do. Experience with rigorous mathematics also makes me more humble about just how difficult it is for anybody to ever reason correctly about anything.
I taught mathematics to many undergrads over the years, and I would recommend anybody interesting in a career in programming also learn at least the basics of group theory and abstract algebra. It's extremely beautiful, and probably different than the other mathematics you encountered, e.g., in high school or engineering courses. There's just so many beautiful and deep ideas in an intro abstract algebra course that aren't very difficult to learn. I initially got into mathematics when I was an undergrad browsing the programming section of a used bookstore, and found an abstract algebra book that was misfiled in the programming section.
reply