Ask HN: Why hasn't YouTube removed those fake MrBeast $1000 giveaway ad scams?

Example scam in the YouTube app: https://ibb.co/BNVy1ZR
I have been seeing this scam ad in the YouTube mobile app for the last few months, that claims anyone who sees this ad will get $1000 dollars. It seems crazy to me that Google/YouTube hasn't done anything about it so far, or have they?
1. The ad is paid for already by someone.
2. To remove an ad, there needs to be a system to report it (or an automation).
3. To check that system, requires human effort.
4. The human effort to review ads likely costs more than the ad paid to be displayed.
5. The effort to minimize that cost costs more than the revenue lost by displaying bad ads.
6. etc.
Personally I value my time more than the $12/mo it costs to not see ads on YouTube.
