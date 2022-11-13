I come from a very poor background, so I quickly learned that if I wanted something I needed to cling onto any opportunity that came up as if my life depended on it, because it did. From high school, to university, now to grad school, all I have done is stay indoors and study. It seems that learning and accumulating information is the only thing I am good at.
I am almost done with my master's and I am also working FT at a FAANG company. I had some free time this weekend, when I realized I could do anything, but there was nothing I wanted to do.
I know that to some degree I am burned out due to studies, courses and everything else, but I honestly don't know where to go from here.
I don't find my job particularly engaging, and I am considering returning to academia. I am having conversations with my co-supervisor on working with them after I graduate, and if that goes well, a PhD at the intersection of privacy, medicine and ML.
It that unless I find some big goal to work towards, I am empty, a vessel, becoming what I am doing du jour. I spend all my time working and thinking about the problem and when that stops I don't have anything else.
What can I do to deal with this apparent emptiness? I don't think diving into another project will cut it.
1) "Becoming what I am doing" is the normal human experience resulting from the adaptive nature of the brain and such. Life is dynamic.
2) It's only a problem if it's a problem. Is it a problem? The sense of being a vessel, I mean. There is nothing objectively or inherently wrong with that. If you are questioning it, then there is some potential value misalignment.
3) Get clarity on your values. Whether that's from doing the work in Simon Sinek's book Find Your Why, or The One Thing Core Values deck, or some form of Ikigai exercise, or whatever. This will help you learn the shape of your vessel.
4) When you are the sort who tends to function as a mirror, reflecting only the influences around you, and you want to find out "who you are" beyond the reflections, you will have to retreat away from those influences for a time. So, meditation practices and the like, where you can find some distance, some space, some quiet, for "you" to appear. I'd suggest avoiding the flaky commercialized crunchy social media conformant trendy meditation garbage, but that may not be useful until you can discern the difference.
reply