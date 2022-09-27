Ask HN: Why corporate culture never increment your salary?

I work for biggest and soughtafter corporate company in Canada. I have been at the company for 2 years. Since I joined, my manager and team feels productivity, code quality and delivery time of team has improved by 50%. I work extra hard and spend overtime to run this team. Over this time, demands of my manager has increased ten folds. I have received no complaints in my performance review meets. My performance review meets are only about what my manager wants next. No single mention of pay and salary improvement. My clients have put in recommendations to my manager highlighting my quality of work. Those recommendations never helped.
HERE IS THE PROBLEM.
For last 2 years, my compensation has remained the same. Not a 0.1% increase. Over last 2 years, this corporate has exceeded the expectation in quarterly results and gained billions in surplus.
I am deeply hurt and disappointed with way corporate works. I feel cheated.
They exist to make money, not to enrich their workers. The optimisation strategy is to pay as little as possible for as much productivity and labour as possible, then charge as much as possible for it to customers as a package item. Everything trickles up to the top of the pyramid.
Sadly the only way to reliably increase your pay is to dust off your CV and change jobs.
You might get a counter-offer from your current employer if they feel you're particularly valuable -- but I'd never accept one. At best, you'll end up being higher paid than some or all of your colleagues, and if they find out or suspect that (they certainly will if you flip from "I'm leaving" to "I'm staying") then you should expect resentment from them.
It's really better to walk away and start with a clean slate in another place. I've never regretted moving jobs -- but I've definitely regretted staying at a bad one, or one which didn't value my input.
