Ask HN: Does anyone else think this 2FA everywhere is getting out of hand?

I probably have to enter 20-30 different 6 digit codes every day logging into various accounts. It's ridiculous. I can't believe it's come to this. It's about as annoying as the cookie bar. Why does it have to be 6 digits? Especially if it expires in like 5 minutes? And why can't we have some sort of centralised solution to all this? The authenticator apps are probably worse than SMS in terms of the interface. I am starting to think the amount of manpower wasted on this globally is way more than the fraud preventing in terms of economic cost. Thanks for listing. Rant over.