|Ask HN: Does anyone else think this 2FA everywhere is getting out of hand?
50 points by cloutchaser 1 day ago
|I probably have to enter 20-30 different 6 digit codes every day logging into various accounts. It's ridiculous. I can't believe it's come to this. It's about as annoying as the cookie bar.
Why does it have to be 6 digits? Especially if it expires in like 5 minutes? And why can't we have some sort of centralised solution to all this? The authenticator apps are probably worse than SMS in terms of the interface.
I am starting to think the amount of manpower wasted on this globally is way more than the fraud preventing in terms of economic cost.
Thanks for listing. Rant over.
> The authenticator apps are probably worse than SMS in terms of the interface.
I don't share your opinion. I use andOTP[2] and it does exactly what it needs. Password managers may also allow you to store them next to your passwords, but this is not something I do nor something KeePassXC recommends[3].
[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time-based_one-time_password
[2]: https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.shadowice.flocke.andotp/
[3]: https://keepassxc.org/docs/#faq-security-totp
