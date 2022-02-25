Hacker News new | past | comments | ask | show | jobs | submit login
A lot of discussion on this last time it came up:

Author here, didn’t expect to see this here again after two years!

I guess I’ll give a quick update on how things have been since this article was written. I haven’t used or studied French much since then, and have gotten quite rusty, though I’ve had a few conversations fully in French in the last few months and can still maintain a conversation. I have been thinking of picking up French again soon, as traveling to a French speaking country becomes more of an option.

I also did roughly the same thing with my Spanish in the following year, with similar results, though I’d say I probably reached a solid B1.5 or weak B2 after a year (due to COVID I was unable to take the proficiency test and lost some motivation to continue studying to a high level as a result.)

My recommendations are still largely the same, though I haven’t used these resources (e.g. Duolingo) since I stopped studying a while back. And as others have noted, for other languages, particularly those that are less closely related to English (e.g. Japanese), you’ll have to follow a different path to achieve the same proficiency. However, language learning resources are getting better constantly, so you can certainly still learn quite a lot without total, in-person immersion, as I did!

I like to think learning it is "easy", not getting rusty is the hard part :)

Since I left France the only way to maintain motivation is continue reading French books (OMG there is so much to chose from). But bittersweet having to make a choice as I now want to dive into Italian. And so with every hour I spend on Italian I see my previous skill and speed with which I could form a French sentence wane ...

The best thing about language is the vast ocean of superb material to chose from as you dive in. It's like a honeymoon phase with the country and its people.

Spending a whole year learning and then let yourself get rusty is almost like spending 12 months on crafting a magic key then throwing it away before entering the castle. Not that there is anything wrong with "learning for learning sake" but I know the feeling when you can literally see it slipping from your grasp and still can't stop it.

French Spanish English maybe not so much because it's everywhere so practicing it is easy. But many languages you have to actually be there if you want any chance at all of being good at it. I liked being able to brag about what rare, exotic languages (for a European) I was able to converse fluently in. After leaving these countries, breaking up with girlfriends, change of social circles, etc I felt like a fraud every time somebody introduced me with "and he is fluent in <xyz> can you believe it" ... the conversation had to quickly be corrected by "oh I'm totally rusty" which got the response of "oh don't be modest I am sure bla bla" which made me regret that the whole thing ever came up. Putting much effort into languages is quite a humbling experience.

What you say is very relatable. I did a bit of reading in French after this article, though I haven’t kept up with it. A huge motivation for me while learning was that I wanted to experiment with living in France for at least a year or two after finishing school, to be able to experience living abroad, while speaking a foreign language, before “life happens” and I get too rooted here in the US. That didn’t end up happening (which in hindsight was very fortunate, as my time in France would’ve been severely compromised due to COVID), but is still something I would consider in the future. Of course, visits will certainly be an option in the future.

I’d definitely still say the experience was worth it, given that I still have much of my previous ability and can probably relearn it rather quickly. It certainly is a bit sad to see your skills degrade over time, and this has certainly contributed to some fear of picking up the language again, but that probably goes for most skills and hobbies anyways.

And as you said, I have the same experience whenever someone asks me about my language learning experience —- I always mention how rusty I am these days, and there’s a nagging feeling I need to shake off the rust so I don’t have to say that anymore. But in the end, I guess we have to settle for doing whatever we think is best in the moment, and if it’s important enough, we can always pick it up again some day.

Native speakers are often very forgiving about rustiness (even enthusiastic that you've taken the time to learn the language at all). I tend to think of rustiness as a function of how actually invested I am in the culture.

At this point, I suffer from the opposite problem: I've invested so much of my life into english (which is a second language for me) that I'm now losing vocabulary in my native tongue. I don't even regret it that much; language isn't really about the bragging rights, and how one feels about language shouldn't center around their ability to use it as a party trick IMHO. Instead, I think a healthier way to think about languages is to just see them as what they are: tools to communicate with the people around you. What you said about doing what's best in the moment is pretty spot on. Live in the moment, and let your language skills reflect from that.

Hi, first off thanks for sharing, both the original post, and on your practice / rustiness since. Would or has any game-based learning made sense for you? I mean by this either playing RPG or story-rich games in French for practice, or playing games made for learning/practicing (like Conjugo Speed for conjugation).

Bravo et bonne continuation!

The good thing is... it's not that hard to get your level back. I went from A0 to B2 in German in about a year, 9 years ago. After that I lived for 1 year in Germany then left the country and didn't use nor practiced any German again for 8 years.

A couple of months ago I booked a Lingoda sprint and my first German B1 class was embarrassing. Had to go back to A2. I had forgotten so many basic words, but it took only a few classes to go back to B1 and only a few more to go to B2 (I knew it was time to go up when I felt my classmates were speaking unbearable slow).

I feel like my grammar is still worse compared to 9 years ago but my understanding and speaking are almost back to where they were before. Definitely good to know it only takes a couple of months to get your level back. Oh and I think this time my English hasn't suffered that much, since I'm not a native English speaker.

Around 2000 I spent 2 years in Mexico as a missionary. I became fluent enough that when people called on the phone they thought I was Mexican.

When I returned it the US, for the first few months I actually felt more comfortable in Spanish than English. I spoke Spanglish for a while.

I went to school and studied Latin American studies and Spanish.

Without daily practice I lost increasingly more vocabulary. I can listen to spoken Spanish and understand it pretty well but I have a hard time speaking or writing because of a lack of recall of vocabulary.

I have a feeling if I went back to being immersed in the language daily I could become comfortable again within a month.

I have decided to look at the situation this way: learning it once means that if I really need to, I can learn it again. That’s pretty cool. Also, one thing I have learned is that a lot of people who say they know more than one language frequently don’t know the secondary languages very well at all.

How do you find books? I've lived in the US for a decade after growing up going to school in French and find it hard to find books I enjoy reading. Not knowing many French speakers means I don't get book recommendations like I do for English.

reply


One resource you may not be aware of is https://languagetransfer.org. It is easily the best language acquisition system I've ever used (I did the Spanish course). I've previously learned French, German, Sesotho and Japanese using a variety of techniques, and I wish Language Transfer had been around then!

The courses are entirely audio (using a convenient app or downloadable MP3 files) and it all runs on donations.

And you can speak each of those fluently?

I could at one time. I have lived in Germany, Lesotho and Japan after growing up in Canada. German and Sesotho are rusty because I haven't been exposed to them in decades. I still sometimes find myself occasionally coming up with Sesotho when I'm trying to remember a word in another language.

I'm so jealous. I tried to learn French a few years ago. I went after it pretty hard with Pimsleur for at least a year and then eventually hired an in person French tutor but we did not click. Things basically collapsed after that.

It was nice to hear about your success with online tutors. Finding speakers was essentially impossible for me. South Carolina is not exactly a hot bed of French speakers.

You may have inspired me to pick up the torch again. Look out Chamonix, here I come!

> Look out Chamonix, here I come!

There are beautiful landscapes on the seaside as well!

Thanks for the update. I think it's healthy and encouraging to hear stories about people who deep-learn something for a while, get most of what they need out of it and move on to the next thing. All learning is good and nobody should feel guilty about putting things down - you can always pick them up later if you need to :)

Thanks for writing this. I hadn’t seen it Before and I needed to today. I hope you’re thriving

How much time did you spend on Duolingo per day at the beginning?

reply


At the very beginning, just enough to maintain a streak. Once I started getting into it, I spent quite a bit of time on it, up to a couple of hours a day on average at the peak. It’s worth noting this is on the desktop version, so that meant a lot of typing actual sentences. I’m not sure how Duolingo works these days and if anything’s changed, so I’m not sure if I would do things differently if I were to be learning today.

Thanks. The French tree is now quite large. I'm currently about 15% done with the entire tree, but 2/3 through the A1 content. Sometimes 15 minutes a day when I'm not feeling super motivated, an hour or two on other days. I'm thinking about taking the DELF A1 test through Alliance Française as a progress check and to get used to the test process. Don't know if I'll get all the way to B2 in one year, but your story is very motivating!

I learned Spanish, too, in about 12 months to dogfood my new app for learning vocabulary (which I just recently launched) [0]

Even though I made an app that helped me along the way to learn words, I don't believe in a single app/book/approach for learning a language. You need to expose yourself to A LOT of different language materials.

I was learning for about 2h a day, 6 times a week. I would read articles, books, websites in Spanish. I would watch YouTube videos [1]. I would read news, initially for beginners [2] and later regular [3]. And most importantly, I would have 4-5h a week itakly conversations.

After 6 months I understood quite a lot, but couldn't speak almost at all. Then magic happens and 6 months later, I was having a normal conversation (though still with some errors) about any range of topics: politics, global warming, travel, engineering etc.

I believe the key for me was to read a lot of books which were interesting to me. For example I read Bill Gate's book "How To Avoid A Climate Disaster" in Spanish, as well as about ~8 others in the first 12 months.

[0] https://www.obstino.com

[1] https://www.youtube.com/c/DreamingSpanish

[2] www.newsinslowspanish.com

[3] https://elpais.com

B1 in 5 months, as follows:

- radio FranceInfo [almost] all the time (when no other structure learning happening)

- TV5 https://apprendre.tv5monde.com

- french movies streaming, with french subtitles (!)

- online magazines: Le Parisian, Libération, Le Figaro, etc.

- book : "Grammaire progressive du français - Niveau intermédiaire (A2/B1) - Livre + CD + Appli-web - 4ème édition"

- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.leconjugue...

- https://www.larousse.fr/dictionnaires/francais-monolingue

- https://www.reverso.net/orthographe/correcteur-francais/

Last two in browser with strong ad blocking, to avoid distraction.

> with french subtitles (!)

This is crucial. Watching movies in a foreign language can be difficult because of how fast the dialog is, but if you use subtitles in your language, you will always be thinking in your language first, then translating to the target language. Put subtitles on in the target language so that you can catch words that you wouldn't catch from the audio only, but you are still immersing yourself completely in that language.

reply


The problem with french subtitles is that for many popular series/movies subtitles don't match the actual french speech. Looks like they are just translating English subtitles separately or something.

reply


It's necessary to shorten and simplify dialogs. Not everything that is said would fit on the screen.

Often I can understand how they shortened it, sometimes I understand only one variant. And of course sometimes everything is just too fast.

Still, the French subtitles are essential for me to understand French movies.

(studied French in school decades ago and semi-actively trying to stop forgetting)

Especially for French, since, like English, the actual pronunciation can be quite unexpected, compared to the text.

I came out of high school with four years of Latin and three years of German.

Being a language expert, I thought I'd try the beginning French course. The first day in class, the professor began rattling off in French, and the other students seemed to have no problem with that, having apparently had several years of high school French. I couldn't make heads or tails of what what going on and quickly dropped the course.

> the actual pronunciation can be quite unexpected, compared to the text.

Not at all. French is over 95% many to one: From a given spelling it's clear how to pronounce it. Of course you need to know the rules and enough practice. Just writing dictations is really hard, because the same pronunciation can be spelled various ways. And it's not even enough to know how to spell the word. You need to understand the meaning of the sentence, because there are endings that are not pronounced, but depend on the grammar.

English is much more many to many. The same letter combinations can have different pronunciations and the other way round. GHOTI is either pronounced fish or completely silent... GH as in enough or in right. And so on for all remaining letter (groups). You can't do that in French.

reply


reply


You cannot do that instinctively. It requires internalizing the rules which will take a while, a couple of months probably, longer in lower grades at school.

The GHOTI example is rather contrived as it ignores so much context. For instance, you're claiming that "ti" can be pronounced "sh" on the basis of the pronunciation of the Latin-derived suffix "-tion," but in fact "ti" would never, ever be pronounced that way at the end of a word. Same with silent "gh" at the beginning of a word.

reply


Thank you for sharing this list of resources. I have been studying French since September of 2020 (but only got serious about it in May of 2021). There are some resources here that I was not aware of.

I used the same method, in addition to going through all of the Rosetta Stone French lessons and the Defense Language Institute material (thanks to the Army.) I also went to a weekly French language Meetup where only French was spoken and any Alliance Française events in the area. It took me eight months, so you were faster than me.

reply


> Defense Language Institute material (thanks to the Army.)

Is this publicly available, or were you in the service?

reply


https://www.dliflc.edu/elearning/

reply


Without https://leconjugueur.lefigaro.fr/ I could not survive. Mostly for writing, but if there e.g. is a weird passé simple or subjonctif also for reading sometimes.

reply


For several reasons:

- You liked the book originally so you won't mind reading it again

- You know the story so if you get to a part where you don't understand the language, you can infer the meaning based on the your knowledge of the story

- Because it was translated, it's good to see how a phrase you know well in your primary language was converted into the new language. This is particularly helpful for your own "on the fly" translation when you are speaking.

In my particular case, I knew "family" level Italian very well (e.g. how you would speak to your parents, siblings at home etc). What I didn't know was more formal and inter-adult language grammar. Reading books by one of my favorite English authors translated into Italian was a real game changer.

reply


Same with movies. Watch your fav movies in French lang. for example. You’ll know what yippekayeh mother fudger is!

reply


When I did an exchange in Germany, I picked up Der Kleine Hobbit for that reason. My first week it was mentally exhausting just reading a page or two, but things picked up quickly from there.

> [2] www.newsinslowspanish.com

Oh wow I've been after something like this for a long time. It's awesome because it's relevant content (news) but at a pace that beginners can follow. I don't know Spanish but knowing French, I could follow along the super slow mode and not feel lost.

Going to look for this in German and Chinese, I wonder if there's something similar.

reply


Here you go for German: https://m.dw.com/en/slowly-spoken-news-reports-learning-germ...

reply


You can slow down Youtube videos without it distorting the audio. I've found it more helpful to use subtitles in the target language, though.

reply


Anyone know of this for Dutch?

reply


It’s not quite like News In Slow French, but you might like https://www.nedbox.be/. They sometimes refer to the easier to grok content from the Belgian public broadcaster, https://www.vrt.be/vrtnws/nl/rubrieken/klaar/. Perhaps most similar is http://www.wablieft.be/nl/krant with text and audio at two levels of proficiency.

reply


They have free podcasts available on iTunes for a lot of languages, the Spanish content is absolutely amazing.

reply


That's a pretty cool language learning app concept - you haven't overcooked it. A lot of apps want to make themselves the star of the show - if that makes sense - but really it's a vessel to learn vocabulary, and it looks like yours lets a user add arbitrary vocab, which means it will be relevant.

reply


The problem with Spanish is what country’s Spanish you learn. Words can mean different things in different countries, and also pronunciation changes.

reply


If you are a native English speaker, the #1 trick is to learn the vowel sounds exactly correctly.

Vowel sounds in words extremely variable in English, but are very rigid in Spanish, even in different countries. In Spanish consonants may change their sound in some countries, but the differences are fixed, and it is easily learnable. Get your pronunciation corrected as soon as you begin learning, otherwise you teach yourself bad habits that are hard to break.

English speakers tend to really screw up the vowel sounds in Spanish, which makes words unintelligible to Spanish speakers. The one-to-one correspondence between written vowels and spoken vowel sounds actually makes Spanish quite easy to pick up.

One other trick is to speak English words using Spanish vowel sounds, because Spanish speakers with a little English will often hear the word if you do that. It also helps if you can hear English words spoken with Spanish vowel sounds by Spanish speakers.

If you are in a hick area then the Spanish language can change in other ways which can be difficult to understand (for example eating S’s, ma o meno).

The rumour is that the grammar is hard to learn, but if you only need conversational Spanish then there is one future and one past tense that is easy for English speakers to learn to speak: Voy a = I am going to, He = I have.

reply


I’m a native Spanish speaker, that’s why I say words can change meaning amongst countries. Also, some sounds are pronounced different in different countries.

reply


My mother tongue is English, and I originally learnt conversational Spanish in Sevilla using my own techniques (months not years).

I have subsequently had little trouble communicating with people speaking 100% Spanish when I have travelled (mostly Cuba, Mexico, Majorca) or at home (Chilean, Argentinian etc).

I agree that some words change, and I agree that there are pronunciation changes, but my experience is that the changes are not too difficult to pick up.

Perhaps I am exceptional or not widely enough travelled, but I can only share what I have experienced.

In my opinion, another thing to beware of for anyone learning Spanish is to avoid learning the "correct" pronunciation (sounding like a madrileño). A "proper" accent sounds like you are stuck-up to many people from other countries, which hinders friendly communication. For example: I use an s sound (not th) for 'hace', and dja (not lya) for 'ella'. Aside: Spanish people responded fabulously to me when I had unintentionally picked up a Cuban accent! I have responded really well to people who have picked up a random English accent when they learnt English (except US accents which mostly sound bad to me). Also if you are learning Spanish and native Spanish speakers think you have a strong English accent, you have been teaching yourself using the wrong methods: instead use more mimicking and less reading.

That's the least problem I'd say. Spanish is pretty conserved, especially the written language.

Listening comprehension is always the last of the skills to kick in, because it is all-or-nothing. You only understand every word in the sentence or your brain gets overloaded. While reading foreign texts you can easily skip a word you can't understand and still figure out what the rest means. Or at least, more often so, because you don't have to keep everything in short term memory.

reply


> Listening comprehension is always the last of the skills to kick in

Is that actually the case?

I've always found it easier to follow a conversation in a language I am learning than to speak it.

You get an awful lot of context when listening, only need to put a few words in the right place and suddenly what you're hearing makes sense. You can get away without literally translating everything.

Speaking on the other hand, you can't converse properly without being able to find the right word at the right time and in the right place.

> I've always found it easier to follow a conversation in a language I am learning than to speak it

Absolutely not. I have lived abroad half of my life (sometimes with a language reasonably close to my mother tongue and sometimes very far)

Speaking is always easier. I can make my own speed and I never use an unkown word. Sometimes I have to be a bit creative how to explain things if I am lacking a word.

Following discussions is hard. People use words I don't know all the time. Slang, dialects, accents on top of that. And many of them just speak too fast. This can take many many years and might never disappear when certain speakers are involved.

News speakers or documentary movies might be a different story.

Like for instance, in the US there was once a large tex-mex restaurant chain called Chichi's (long since bankrupt). When I told my friend from Spain this, she was horrified.

Oh. Thank you for being up front about the time commitment. That helps. I, too, would like quick results but I don’t feel like I can give it the go that you did so I think I will not do this.

Do you mind sharing your age? Curious if youth played a part here - I'm in my 40s and wondering if I'll have as much success?

reply


I’m in my early thirties and similarly learned French from 0 to a conversational level in a bit over a year. (Though I was already pretty strong in Spanish so that helped significantly)

The age thing is mostly a myth imo. If you put in the time and effort you’ll get a lot back.

The biggest issue is the concept of fluency. A lot of people believe they have to be 100% perfect or they don’t “know” the language. In reality, from the moment you start you will continually become more and more comfortable in an asymptotic manner (no one knows 100% of a language, ie what percentage words in the dictionary do you know).

The biggest piece of advice - get comfortable in dealing with ambiguity, and don’t try to force constructs from your primary language onto the one you are learning. Meaning: don’t say X word means Y word in my native language, therefore I can use it exactly the same (it’s a different word, VERY likely with different connotations).

reply


reply


Exactly.

A corollary to this is that this is the reason why memorizing flash cards/massive lists of words can be counter productive. A degree of that is helpful to start, but you really need to see words in proper context, repeatedly.

“ don’t try to force constructs from your primary language onto the one you are learning.”

That’s super important. This also applies to translated texts. Something somebody in Iran says may sound crazy when translated straight but may just be a normal thing in their language.

As a German it took me a long time to understand that when an American says “we should have a beer someday “ that this means that you most likely will not have a beer with that person.

Older second language learners have a harder time, but I don't think it's because of some kind of "weakening of the brain" with age. I think the real reasons are:

* Older people can't remember the difficulty of learning their first language. They've been using it comfortably for years.

* Older people have bigger vocabularies so the gap between their first and second language is even larger.

* The discomfort of learning new things is less familiar for older peoples

“Studies comparing the rate of second-language acquisition in children versus adults have shown that although children may have an advantage in achieving native-like fluency in the long run, adults actually learn languages more quickly than children in the early stages (Krashen, Long and Scarcella, 1979.)”

“Adults are quite strategic in their learning, compared with children. They are generally self-motivated, use time effectively, and can apply themselves to lengthy tasks.”

My personal opinion is that the #1 block to fluency as an adult is the concentration on written resources and trying to apply rules. Children learn by mimicry, but adults learn by resources, which creates errors. You can tell by listening to people that have learnt English as a second language, and understanding the source of the errors they make.

reply


Strangely missing: older people (40s) usually take care of X pretty small kids + N pretty declining elders while having Y hours of work + Z hours commute daily.

Seriously - I don’t even have 2 hours a day

reply


reply


Learned a few things like violin art and other stuff as a way to spend time with my kids. turns out I learn much faster than they do.

The only difference is I’ve seen is I’m much more focused but they have much more free time. An hour of my focus learning is probably worth a week of their efforts.

I’m in my late 30’s and learning Chinese and Japanese simultaneously. The age thing is almost entirely a myth. There are three factors in which age matters:

1. Older people get set in their ways, and learning a language requires rethinking how you think. This limitation is purely psychological and not biological and you can avoid it merely by giving it an honest attempt. Learning a foreign language can be a great way to to keep your mind fresh.

2. TIME. Learning a language requires thousands of hours of commitment. Young people have time to commit to it. Older people with work and careers do not, and so often don’t make as much progress. But if you chart progress vs. hours studied, age disappears as a factor. (There are studies of this, but I’m on mobile right now and can’t pull them up.)

3. Truly young people (under the age of 12) still have the ability to hear sounds not used in their mother tongue. This is why transplanted kids can speak fluently and pass as natives, but adults and even teens develop heavy accents. Older people still have enough neural flexibility to retrain their ear, but it takes much more time and conscious effort. This is the only truly biological age-related factor, and countering it just requires a bit more time and conscious attention.

If you are learning a languages as a busy adult, the key is to find ways to immerse yourself in the language, even if it is just passively listening to things on a loop while you do your day job, listening to audiobooks during your commute, and always having a study book or flash cards at hand everywhere you go. You need to study not 10 minutes a day, but 5-10 hours a day—but if you’re smart, that time will double dip for other things and you can get away with just 1 hour a day of real committed study, and the rest is various forms of background practice throughout the day.

I am almost out of my 40s. In the past year, I've gotten three AWS certifications and learned new hobbies from scratch (ex: electronics component-level repair).

I haven't seen evidence that my ability to learn things has slowed down yet. I think a lot of "age-related" problems are more related to lifestyle until about 60.

When you're 20, you can eat sugar, fat and salt all day long while sitting on a couch and get along pretty well. When you're 40, you'll get fat and your body will atrophy.

There's a solution though: eat healthful foods, exercise, manage stress, pursue important goals, be active socially.

I'm just dieting down for a second time, and I'll attest to this. Both times what got me to take diet seriously again was recognizing how sluggish I'd gotten, and cleaning my diet up again has a remarkably rapid effect.

reply


The ability to learn things slow down dramatically when you get older, it's probably even more true for languages. It's fairly obvious when you look at kids. They can learn in the 5 first years of their life, without even thinking about it, to speak a language as well (at least accent wise) as any adult would do in 20 years of pretty intense studying.

If people spoke to me using using baby level words, then took great delight when I learned and re-produced sound, and steadily upped the sophistication of what they said, I'm sure I'd learn super quickly as well.

People can be weird with non-native adult speakers.

I tried to learn my wifes family language - mother in law seemed a bit embarrassed with how to deal with a non-native speaker, and mumbles short things very quickly. My father in law is better, he'll just talk and talk, reasonably clearly and slowly, and I've conversed way more with him (even if it's not at all fluent and involves a lot of dictionary pauses and trying to explain things).

reply


Here’s a study that found no link between age and a slow down of ability to learn things:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC4552811/#i...

And here’s Harvard’s thoughts on it:

https://www.health.harvard.edu/mind-and-mood/how-memory-and-...

Scientists used to think that brain connections developed at a rapid pace in the first few years of life, until you reached your mental peak in your early 20s. Your cognitive abilities would level off at around middle age, and then start to gradually decline. We now know this is not true.

While this myth is repeated often, I don’t find it true or obvious at all, I’m not sure where it comes from and I don’t see any actual evidence for it. You need to compare the hours spent learning, not years, in order to compare effort.

What seems “obvious” to me is that the opposite is true - language learning accelerates for people who learn multiple languages; learning a second language takes less time than the first, if you measure the number of hours spent on it. A third one often goes even faster, especially for related languages. The main problem people have is they don’t put in the hours, and that may indeed get harder to find the motivation to do as we age.

Accent is not a metric for proficiency, understanding and communication is. 5 year old native speakers have good accents but have been immersed 100% and often don’t have the vocabulary for adult conversations. The article is someone reaching B2 level from scratch in 1 year, without full immersion. (B2 is the requirement for a foreigner to start a university degree, for example.) It doesn’t take 20 years of intense studying to learn a language, older adults learn them to proficiency in a year or two all the time.

Think of the hours again, a 5 year old has spent 8-16 hours a day (56-112 hours/week) immersed for 5 years, while the author here did like maybe 10-15 hours a week (which is indeed pretty intense and aggressive). Read his notes - ~100 hours of conversation to reach B2, where a 5 year old will have definitely had more than 1,000 hours of conversation and likely closer to ~5,000 hours of conversation. That’s more than 10x, plausibly much more, so it seems clear that in this case the author’s learning is far more efficient than childhood language learning.

It is true that learning extra languages makes it easier and easier, but that just makes the learning capacity of babies even more impressive: they are not even learning a language, they are leaning what is a language, what does it mean to make sound with their mouth, etc etc.

Several comments seem to suggest babies are learning to speak full time, but it's very far from it, they have to learn to walk, eat, read physical expression, draw, etc etc, all kind of things we don't even realize. They are just awesome learning machines, which I find fascinating to watch.

reply


reply


There's more to it than that. Neuroplasticity exists.

reply


Hey i'll even throw in another language and still be able to fight the 5 year old. With one hand.

I’m 34. I don’t think age matters that much. What matters the most is not even the method you use but the time spent with the language.

reply


To put it into perspective, children learn their native language through ~10 years of complete immersion, so of course they speak it incredibly well. Very few adult learners will ever have the opportunity to be immersed in a foreign language that thoroughly over such a long time, but if they did we would expect them to speak that language excellently as well (albeit perhaps with a slight accent).

“I was learning for about 2h a day, 6 times a week. I would read articles, books, websites in Spanish”

If you put in that much time you will learn no matter your age. Same for children. They are supposed to be better at language learning but in the end they spend a lot of time that adults often don’t have or don’t want to invest.

reply


reply


reply


I came across the Michel Thomas Method[0] on some comments here some time ago, and I've been thoroughly enjoying it!

When I first started learning French I took a "school" approach to it, get a dedicated notebook, buy books, buy cards to make my own flash cards, schedule 1 hour a day... needless to day that I failed, not just that but I hated it all!

So I decided to make it fun (the way I learn programming or other things that I enjoy) and the Michel Thomas was super fun for me :-) It my motivation to mow the lawn since mowing the lawn is my french listening time.

The other day I got a random marketing email with some french in it trying to be fancy, and I was so happy when I could understand everything it said before having to read the english translation!

I'm not affiliated with them in any way, I just really enjoy his approach to teaching languages

[0] https://www.michelthomas.com/

I second this. Michel Thomas french CD's are awesome. I don't like the other languages they offer as much, but the french lessons by Michel himself are the BEST language program I've ever heard.

I'm intrigued! This seems super promising.

How's your conversational French after having listened to the program?

reply


I won’t say that I could speak fluently from the start, but It gave me a very strong foundation to build on.

reply


The slight challenge for me was seeing the words, because french words don't sound like one would think!

But after getting a few rules in my mind like "oi" sounds like "wah" in english and the ending of the french words are mostly not pronounced, it was easier for me going from the sound and meaning (concept) of the word to the reading part.

But the most important thing is that it is fun, and it's a lot easier to stick to fun things!

In the first paragraph he says "without any formal programs or immersion" and a couple of lines below says "by spending lots of time talking with fluent French speakers". Isn't this the best type of immersion someone can use?

As a big believer in immersion I don't think there is any other way of learning languages other than immersing yourself in it..

> As a big believer in immersion I don't think there is any way of learning languages other than immersing yourself in it

Immersion outside of a classroom context, as an adult, is a terrible way to learn a language on its own. Your exposure to comprehensible context is lower than in traditional language learning methods.

In a classroom setting it can be highly effective, but is still best paired with traditional approaches. Grammar is difficult to teach through immersion, and there's no obvious benefit in doing so. You can spend hours going through various combinations of "y" and "en" pronouns hoping to make it stick. Or you could take a quick pause and explain that, roughly, "y" replaces "à + noun", "en" replaces "de + noun", and move back to immersion for practice.

People often seem to have done reasoning along the lines of "children learn languages through immersion, children learn languages faster than adults, therefore learning is faster with immersion." But that's obviously flawed logic. It's just that people rarely make their argument explicit.

I wonder if he was talking about this:

   2/19: Started lessons on Italki, roughly once a week
along with doing this:

   1/19: Started occasionally watching Peppa Pig in French (yes, really)

   2/19: Changed my phone language to French
is what he could be considering "immersion"

For those that don't know, iTalki is a platform where you can talk to native language speakers. You can join either as a teacher or learner. You can get actual lessons from people or just join to have discussions to improve/maintain your language

I suspect they spoke on Zoom. I've come across quite a few entrepreneurs basically running sites that pair international people together to converse in different languages.

(As opposed to traveling to a country and living in it.)

Also note that they switched their phone over to French.

The approach that has seemed most effective for me (for Dutch and Spanish), and I can also rationalize it from my logical side, is "comprehensible input" method.

The idea is that you're learning like a kid, but in a more focused and efficient way. E.g., someone tells you a story, and while doing so, they'll motion or point to the things they're talking about, but they do so entirely in the foreign language. However, since they're doing so in a comprehensible way, you can easily figure out what they're saying.

It's meant to trigger the connection in your mind between the objects/actions and the corresponding words in the foreign language, and it's meant to bypass the translation phase which language learners often start with.

This is the YouTube channel that really opened my eyes to the model: https://youtu.be/t4CAdmquJsY

reply


I am a huge fan of comprehensible input as well. I am working on a website that can (in theory) teach Japanese by relying entirely on comprehensible input. I start by defining simple words using Emojis and I build the vocabulary from there through enjoyable stories. The grammar is introduced very slowly in context. You can check it out here if you're interested : https://drdru.github.io/stories/intro.html

reply


Whoa, this channel looks great! Thanks so much for the rec!

That spanish channel is so awesome!

Do you have any resources for something similar in Dutch?

Unfortunately, I haven't come across much.

However, a good option, which is similar in principle, is Lingq (https://www.lingq.com/en/). The designer of it has recently become interested in comprehensible input and I've noticed he's adding more and more similar concepts into the app. He also knows 20+ languages, and much of the app was designed based on the approaches he's applied over the years.

Anyway, the app has stories written and spoken in Dutch (as well as other languages), and you can stop and click individual words if you're not able to figure out their meaning.

Also, a YouTube series that I find useful for Spanish (EasySpanish) has recently added a Dutch channel: https://youtube.com/c/EasyDutch.

Lastly, a free chrome extension that I find quite useful for all languages is Language Reactor, which adds easy playback handling and quick translations when needed. It works for YouTube and Netflix: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/language-reactor/h...

I wish there were more options for Dutch, but once you pick up on the comprehensible input methodology, you'll see how you can adapt apps like Lingq and Language Reactor into a similar method.

Thank you so much for these resources!

Dreaming Spanish is awesome! Totally recommend his YouTube but also his website - few £/$ a month to support him and have access to thousands of videos!

> 2/19: Started lessons on Italki, roughly once a week

For anyone hoping to learn a language I think this step is the key. Probably worth the same as doing everything else on the list put together. 2 hours a week will probably get you from A1 to B1 in 3-6 months

(Italki are 1 on 1 language classes)

It seems unreasonable to me to expect to be B1 in 6 months with 2 hours of class per week.

I've been learning German 2 hours a week + homework for 2 years and I'm not yet B1 in German. We are 4 students with one teacher and, from what I understand, we are not particularly slow.

Maybe German is really harder to learn than other languages, but probably not 2x or 4x as French (I'm French).

reply


I'm probably C2 comprehension, C1 speaking in German. I self-taught to high B2 (based off placement into that level in a Goethe Institut Intesivkurs) in 15 months of 2 hours a day. I studied 1-2 hours per day on average and did not miss a single day.

2 hours a week to B1 in German as an English speak seems totally impossible. I was probably B1 in 6 months at the level of study I described. I studied 5 years of Latin prior to starting so the case system wasn't an additional learning curve. Your pace honestly seems standard.

People talk of "difficult" languages in absolute terms, but there is always the question of where one is coming from.

English shares a significant amounts of structure and words with French, so French ends up being relatively straightforward to learn for a motivated English speaker - the only real difference is the amount of tenses, which OP unsurprisingly still struggles with. I bet you, as a French speaker, would grasp Italian very quickly - much faster than most Chinese likely ever will.

German ended up sharing much less with Romance languages, so it stands to reason that it would take 2x-3x the effort of going from English to French.

I think language classes are in itself slow. Duolingo is a lot faster. After Duolingo you should read texts in the language (B1-B2 maybe) and then you will start being able to listen to arbitrary native speakers (which I don't think is practicable before C1).

French has plenty of difficulty in orthography and some in grammar. Maybe the grammar is slightly less complex than German, but only slightly. But I'd say for someone from another language that is easily overshadowed by prior experience in English or Spanish or similar.

reply


reply


reply


https://youtu.be/mE5XaYXUtPY

why would you say so?

There are many linguists who think it's more important to get comprehensible input, then produce comprehensible output [0]

[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwjkqUBztiM

Paying someone to speak to you is going to provide comprehensible input and output.

reply


reply


Surely yes you need to adjust to the sound of a foreign language, but with no feedback loop of trying to speak and having another person feedback, how do you adjust?

Listening to hours of completely foreign language won't make you understand what the words are or what they mean, so "comprehensible" input includes weasel words that require you to already know the language before you can learn it. It's all over a bit weird.

Don't people say some of the most effective ways to learn are the immersion courses where you go to a retreat and speak only that language for weeks at a time, studying and learning 8 hrs+/day and then there are people who spend years reading or listening but aren't confident to speak anything. But are there people who spend years speaking with fluent speakers who still report they don't know the language?

[1] inb4 "hurr think you know better than professional linguists"

reply


Check out the studies and lectures by Stephen Krashen if you want to hear from an academic that's been studying this for 40 years.

reply


I do wish the class was twice a week for more forced cadence of practice but that's an adult problem.

reply


I also started learning French last February (as a hobby), and i'm now near B1 level.

I used mostly the Tandem app (finding good ambitious people to learn with is the key), a grammar book and the DuoLingo app (free tier). When using DuoLingo, you will find very useful tips for every exercise on their website (but not in the app!). Without these tips, learning things other than vocabulary only on DuoLingo can be quite inefficient.

I've very recently discovered that I downloaded the MosaLingua French app when it was free a while ago and am now using that as well (spaced repetition) but i find DuoLingo provides better motivation.

Buying the french grammar book has been the only money I've spent so far and it's been a very enjoyable experience! Being able to understand texts and videos in a new language is a huge motivator. Being able to have a conversation is awesome, too.

Some other resources that have been useful:

- ThoughtCo language learning resources has some very good texts https://www.thoughtco.com/languages-4133094

- https://deepl.com - the best for translating entire sentences

- https://defr.dict.cc/ - for looking up words and idioms at the PC

- Reverso Konjugator - verb conjugation

I tried Tandem for a couple of months without success. It's basically a dating site. I find it much more efficient to learn by myself. My go-to resources for language learning are: LingQ[0], Youtube, and Wikipedia (in the target language, evidently).

You have to find what works for you, and what type of content you like, you don't want to be fighting the language, the content, and the platform.

Saludos.

[0] https://www.lingq.com/en/

reply


It seems Duolingo goes quite far in terms of French. Not sure if there needs to be anything else to be honest.

Anything else might be a waste of time, including conjugation apps. The exception may be actual grammar references which can sometimes be helpful.

reply


The difficulty with Duolingo (free tier) is that it's so limited in how much you can learn per day. I have a streak of about 600 days and I'm only about a third of the way through the total program. I average about one lesson a day (5-10 min); in the beginning I was able to do a lot more, but now I will not-infrequently fail my first lesson of the day due to difficulty, and have to do a "practice" lesson (which are too-easy review lessons that don't require "hearts") just to keep the streak alive.

I also didn't even realize until relatively recently that you could move on from one lesson after completing the first level, so I have apparently been inefficiently learning each lesson to level five this whole time. My recall of stuff from the beginning of the program is already faded...

Maybe it's better if you pay for it just to be able to do more lessons, or alternatively maybe the desktop application described in the article is still active and doesn't require payment?

The practice lessons give you back hearts, 1 per practice plus another 1 if you watch a short ad afterwards. Starting a new lesson will sometimes also give you an opportunity to watch another ad for a new heart, so after doing 2-5 practice lessons you can go back to progressing the new material you were working on before.

I actually prefer the free version, because it naturally creates spaced repetition by forcing me to review old lessons in-between new content.

reply


Duolingo was more useful to me when you could fail until you got it right instead of losing your hearts and then getting bumped out of the lesson.

I don't use it any more, but when they added the heart feature, I finally bought a subscription. Without it, Duolingo ends the lesson just as you're about to learn from your mistakes which is unfortunate.

I've had great success using the Pimsleur method.

It involves 30 minute audio lessons using spaced repetition where you instinctively and intuitively build fluency over a restricted vocabulary.

https://www.pimsleur.com/

It worked for me, but it's expensive, and requires patience, as it advances somewhat slowly.

> it's expensive

I got Pimsleur for free through my public library. It's even available through various public library apps.

reply


I’ve tried listening to some pimsleur tapes for Japanese and Chinese and it is hopeless even if you now a little bit already

reply


After a month or so on Pimsleur Mandarin as a total beginner, I was feeling pretty good about myself so I posted some voice recordings to get feedback. The feedback I got was along the lines of “uhh yeah we can’t really understand you bud”.

That forced me to actually go learn Pinyin and learn about the j/q/x consonants. It took me about 2 months of obsessive practice to fix all the wrong pronunciations I taught myself from 1 month of Pimsleur.

I think for any non Western European language, it’s much better to learn the basics the old fashioned way, especially the writing system and all the phonetic aspects of the language that don’t exist in English.

The flip side is many people learn bad pronunciation habits because of reading. Things like Chinese tones for native English speakers or L/R for native Japanese speakers are always going to be hard and no single textbook, tape or app will fix that.

I should be clear that I was watching YouTube videos as much as reading over those two months. And I was aware from my experience taking Spanish classes that a letter in English probably sounds different from the same letter in $LANGUAGE2.

To be honest it’s hard for me to understand the “Pinyin teaches you wrong pronunciation” line of thinking. It so commonly repeated by so many people that there must be something to it, but not for me.

reply


I got railroaded on the difference between i and e. My chi and my che sound basically the same. This is little enough that people seem to understand well enough, but it's sometimes a bit awkward.

reply


Yeah. I would’ve saved a lot of time if I got feedback after the very first lesson instead of waiting a month. I might have been productive continuing to use Pimsleur in that case.

Pimsleur Chinese is excellent, but it takes patience to get into it, especially if you know a little bit already. There's a spaced repetition schedule, and you're not aligned when you start. Caveats:

1) You don't see spaced repetition working until a few weeks in, once you're on a schedule.

2) You can't have gaps, so you can't just start in the middle.

3) If you know stuff, you need to keep with it until it gets into new stuff.

From there, it has to be done daily. If you miss 2-3 days, it's a chore to get back onto the schedule. I did it when I had a commute, so investing 30 minutes per day was easy. It added no time to my day, and by the end of 3 months, I knew /a lot/ of Chinese for not a lot of time invested. I was on-par with people who had roughly 2 years of college classes for speaking (but not reading or writing, which Pimsleur doesn't touch on). My accent was better too.

Once I finished, there was nowhere to go. Nothing else was nearly as efficient. I kind of plateaued. There are better tools now; this was many years ago.

I did the library/CDs route, so it was free.

I highly recommend the same path.

I haven't found anything good for writing Chinese. Does anyone have recommendations? Ideally, it'd leverage a pen tablet or iPad pencil or similar.

The best I've found for learning to write Chinese characters has been Skritter (https://skritter.com/) If you are following a textbook, you can probably find pre-made decks of characters for that textbook.

reply


reply


reply


They added another 2 units for Japanese, it is a good method, certainly teach you the basics and how to get by if you are in Japan. You get to learn all the important patterns and many common words, the last 2 units add more casual speaking which is very important since people use it a lot, even in formal situations. My only grief with them is that they try to push Japanese culture and therefore use words that are not that common or useful, like "embroidery". It would be much better if they used the most common words of the language rather than not very useful vocabulary for a beginner.

I learned Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian and Polish, I knew English and Hebrew.

Every day I would usually repeat the previous day's lesson, and do a new lesson.

For languages such as Japanese and Chinese, you'd probably need to repeat it more than that. It's recommended that you know about 80% of the answers before moving on to the next lesson.

How much did it cost you, if you don’t mind me asking?

Pimsleur isn't cheap, but if you have an Audible subscription you can (could? haven't checked in a while) get them at a steep discount compared to list price (through Pimsleur or any other source). When I bought the Spanish lessons a few years ago, buying the whole set via Audible this way (even considering the subscription cost, and combined with their credits) basically cut the cost in half (I actually did price it out because I nerd out with spreadsheets sometimes, but I don't recall the exact figures anymore).

Also, check your local library. They may have access for you for free.

A few hopefully helpful comments from a single white male 38 year old American that's been living in Mexico for the last 8 months. These aren't meant to be all encompassing and are from the perspective of a guy in a supermarket holding up the line while 8 or 10 people behind him want to get on with their day.

Spanish learning material is heavily biased towards the language as spoken in Spain. Don't worry about it. Use what you can and the delighted local will help you with the rest.

Sometimes it's awkward. Smile, laugh, and accept the blessing of the experience and carry on. Don't try to change or fix it. Mexico is this place where your mood is reflected right back at you. This matters when you don't want to deal w/ the language barrier in the moment.

If you're working a day job in English you've got to spend the rest of the day immersed in Spanish. That means don't date expats. Stick to Spanish music and culture as much as you can. Subtitles and what not. Books with English and Spanish are really helpful. Schedule your day based on your priorities.

Get a qualified teacher, a high school English teacher is a good bet or ask around. I was doing 3 days/week with an instructor + plus daily homework, and that was a lot, but now 2 days/week feels slow.

Learning Spanish can be done while learning Salsa, making Spanish friends that scuba dive or sail, hiking groups, or golfing. Facebook groups is a good place.

Digital nomads have their own agendas. Often they're not really there to have their belief system tested or to learn Spanish, and view world as if they're at a cultural theme park or at a petting zoo. This is not always true of course but I standby it.

People that actively go out and see the world for themselves are a very high grade of human and worth getting to know.

Like Hemingway said about Italy: don't look at the women; share your cigarettes.

Like walking into the wind, you must lean into and accept the resistance of learning in order to move forward. Reframe the process as a blessing and an opportunity.

You'll be shocked how foreign your homeland will become to you.

It's the greatest thing I've ever done.

If you feel confident about your Latin/Romance general vocabulary (you already know how they work), I would recommend you to read old teaching/natural method books.

Like these ones, the first has every page written in french and english (1647,but its like Assimil series), and the second is from basic school: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=yWf4czen8jIC

https://archive.org/details/enseignementprim01brunuoft

Old books are free :)

What is it you call natural method ?

Have you heard of 'Le Francais par le methode Nature' ? https://archive.org/details/jensen-arthur-le-francais-par-la...

It is a book that teaches French in French from the ground up.

reply


reply


The Peppa Pig thing is legit.

When I studied Japanese, watching kid shows was really helpful for ear training with a more simplistic vocabulary.

My preferred weird kid's show for that was Anpanman. Hahihuhehooooo~!

I know someone who augmented his English study by spending more time on the bus than necessary and sitting near old ladies who were chatting amongst each other. They tend to speak slower and with more clarity. Tactics like these really helped him master his English accent. This was back in the 1980s.

reply


I don't know what that is but according to wikipedia[1] Anpanman has a higher total revenue than MCU, Harry Potter, Transformers, Spiderman, Barbie, etc

It's insane that the only one I don't recognize is so high up on the list

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_highest-grossing_media...

My Japanese improved significantly by reading the Crayon Shin-chan comics. The advantage of comics aimed at young people is that they have phonetic characters (hiragana) written above the Chinese characters (kanji), so you don't have to deal with the hell of written Japanese (early Christian missionaries described Japanese as being a language "from the devil", and I am sure they were referring to the written version).

reply


When you happen to be around parents interacting with their toddler age children, you almost can't not learn the language. Only on toddler level, but that can't be the worst start.

Same with old pokemon games.

I'm sorry, but the title of the post is completely misleading.

Passing a B2 (=basic) level exam is definitely not equal to "I learned French". It is a realistic goal to get to the B2 level in a year, if you devote sufficient time to it. But a B2 exam is just that - an exam, with certain types of questions that you can prep and pass, without that actually meaning much in terms of your language skill.

How do I know? I am currently attending a C1 course in German. Yes, we do learn new words, phrases and expressions, but actually, the major parts of a C1 exam are: * understanding and summarizing texts (either written or spoken) * doing a 5 minute presentation on a given topic, with very strict rules (the outline structure is given, the expected speech parts are given etc). * knowing grammar rules, which even the native speakers don't really know or care about.

As a matter of fact, C1 is more like a university preparation course, and not so much like a language course. Also, it is so much more dense than the previous levels, that it might take one person the same time to go from A1 to B2 as another person to go from B2 to C1.

In the meantime, the following are not really checked or prepped: * understanding real native speakers (not on radio or giving a speech, but the real everyday speech) * making sure the basics are there, eg. how do you organise your life? How do you make a phone call, talk to the postman, your colleagues during lunch, how do you ask your mechanic what is that creaky noise while you are driving your car...? * speaking and writing without (many) errors. Yes, you can speak, but judging the face of the person who is listening to you.... not very well. Actually, in my case I almost always immediately recognize when I say something stupid, but I still say it...

One can pass the C1 exam, and be almost completely unable to fit in everyday life. This is even more so if the area you live in doesn't speak the "mainstream" of the language, but some weirdo variation of it. For example, if you think you speak German B2, I challenge you to try to speak to a random person on the backstreets of Munich or Vienna... if you are lucky, they speak some English :)

To end on a more positive note, achieving B2 is ABSOLUTELY a worthy goal in any language, and your life will be better for it. Just set your expectations accordingly.

Does anyone have advice for learning a rare language, like Icelandic? A lot of the advice in this and other articles assumes you're learning one of the popular languages that everyone wants to learn. While that's certainly a good thing, I think there's a lot of value in picking up these less common languages that give you more of a niche--but obviously that's something that's very hard to get started on.

I recently learned Hungarian in 24 months. It's a relatively rare language with very little in common with other languages. It takes most English speakers 5 years to learn. My advice: start using the language as soon as possible, use it in every context you can, get comfortable sounding like an idiot. You only need 5-10 words to start using a language, and each time you use it, you build your ability a bit more. Immerse yourself if possible, and if not, you can substitute immersion with apps like DuoLingo and connecting with social media accounts in your target language. A lot of the language I've learned, I've learned via Facebook chats. Use machine translation, and start chatting with people 24/7. Over time your reliance on machine translation will become less and less and you'll find yourself understanding things without it. I also like listening to rock in my target language, but if I'm honest, I don't think that taught me much, it just kept me motivated.

reply


Because Icelandic has a small population of speakers, and less of a global reach compared to languages like French, Mandarin, or English, there will be less easily available resources. It will also be very distinct. I don't believe Icelandic is a part of common language families, like a romance language, or a germanic language.

reply


If icelandic wasn't just an arbitrary example, if you speak English you can already communicate with 98% of Icelanders.

reply


And as you said, Iceland is not the best example, since for all intents and purposes it’s an English speaking country.

I managed to get from A1.2 (started there from having a few holidays in France, having listened to a Michel Thomas audiobook once) to B2.4 in two years before moving to France.

The InnerFrench podcast helped a lot - I had french courses twice a week, 2 hours each, and the podcast kept french in my mind on weekends/days off.

That being said, after moving here it still took 3-4 months to get comfortable with just how bloody fast they speak French in real life.

It’s important to note that it’s not just speed, they also drop/concatenate words in spoken French in ways that are rarely explicitly taught.

reply


The thing that made liaisons much more clear for me was bucketing them by: optional, forbidden, and required.

reply


Whole words get dropped as well “ne ___ pas” simply becomes “pas” as an obvious example.

This phenomenon happens in spoken English as well. “I am going to go to the store” => “imagotada store”

reply


reply


I took 5 years of french in high school and really loved it, so I leaned into it heavily and read novels in French, etc. I felt pretty confident in my vocab and grammar, and I even had a decent time reading some of the Old French stuff from classic novels (I disliked my English teacher and loved French, and since English class at that point is less about the language and more about literary analysis, I asked if I could read the books (where the original was in French) in their native language, and she could hardly refuse such a reasonable and intellectually curious request! So anyway I read Madame Bovary and L'Etranger and a few other older books whose titles escape me).

And on the more modern side, I could read French newspapers quite well too.

But at no point could I ever reliably make out more than the gist of what an actual French speaker, speaking normally, said. We have two Belgian exchange students and I struggled to understand them, and just watching French video content, similar struggles there.

I don't know if it's like this for every language where native speakers just talk really fast and there's a large gulf in comprehension speed for learners to close, or if it's something specific to French, but I know your pain here.

Reading and conversing are really almost like two different skills.

A lot of learning how to speak a language is ear-training. With French, I started much more with speaking so now I can make out a lot of what people say. But, the big challenge with French is that, like in English, native speakers "break" the rules or use subtle turns of phrasing that are very culturally specific, usually they're collocations that don't exactly translate (but luckily for English they actually commonly do thanks to the Norman mixing in English).

It gets even more complicated when French has different formal and casual registers that are much more distinct than in English. So when you're reading Le Monde, or Flaubert, you're getting the literary, fancy, French. Most people speak in a much more argot mixed way.

Now add onto that different regional dialects like Quebecois (really really fast, distinct, french from them), Belgian, Swiss, different parts of France, etc...and it's even more difficult. (Personally I find Parisian French, ou francais standard to be the easiest to understand).

The best solution is just immersion. And constant use. Language is used, and use is the best method for improvement. You can't really think of it like a logical code. It's more like behavior for communicating. You have to learn the right rules in the language game for things to "make sense".

Learning Morse Code it's tempting to start slow. The problem is you get skilled at "slow Morse" and it's hard to speed up, since the sounds and feel change. An alternative is to learn with fast Morse characters or words from the beginning but with long gaps between them for thinking time. Then as you need less thinking time you can shrink the gaps and be fast.

I haven't seen online discussions of this idea for language learning, but I wonder if the same technique could be used? Hear snippets of fast French, words or short phrases, with long gaps for you to think what they said. Then as you understand quicker, need less thinking time, shrink the gaps. ?

Maybe even as simple as a "press space for next sentence when ready, or R to repeat".

[It's also an interesting thing about language comprehension / artificial intelligence. After hearing a thing in English I have awareness of whether or not I understand it, and can correct small misunderstandings without further input, only time and imagination, e.g. "it makes no sense in context, maybe they said this instead" or "I just realised that someword said in their accent would sound like that. It might be someword they said"].

Interesting line of thought! For French I'd say definitely go for gaps between full sentences, because sentences because single words have almost as little to do with spoken French as single letters.

Which is my pet peeve with French: when I feel particularly bad at talking English (I'm German), it feels natural to fall back to a sequence of separate words that isn't a sentence but gets some message to the receiver (while making me sound like the imbecile that I might be, but it does the job and sometimes that's worth this cost). For French, I feel like there's no alternative to trying to form a sentence. And on my level, that works worse than the English "words no sentence" fallback would (and if it does not work it will certainly also fail to make me seem anywhere close to competent in the language)

R to repeat would be an amazing vlc plugin. If an audio file was annotated, having a repeat button that jumps back to the last tag, and double tapping goes back to the previous previous tag.

In my experience with other languages (can't say for French since that's my native language), it's normal. I'd say that for someone at your level who has extensive vocabulary and good reading comprehension, just staying a month or two in France would be enough for you to get to the point where you wouldn't have issues understanding French speakers speaking normally.

Also, once you do understand French speakers, you might not understand other accents. For example, even as a native French speaker, I struggle with Québécois.

reply


reply


Takes time to get used to any accent.

Americans struggle in Ireland for instance. Or people from the northeast once they get to Louisiana.

The innerFrench podcast is fantastic for comprehension if you're not yet at a high level.

Having spent some time in Germany I realised a key aspect of learning the language is to get your brain adapted to hearing people speak it. After a few weeks in Germany, I started to hear the individual words rather than a stream of noise coming from speakers. Since I have a Germanic second language, Afrikaans, I could even recognise the context of some of what they were saying. Hearing first language speakers is so important for language learning.

This is actually a really cool article. I'm fascinated that we can learn languages this way. Immersion is definitely the avenue I'd seek but, often, that is not possible. The time table the author kept was amazing.

One thing caught my eye as it brought back some fun memories: Verlan is equivalent to our Pig Latin. The biggest difference is, many places in France actually use it! Here in the States, we tend to use Pig Latin around small children when we don't want them to understand what we're saying.

reply


Nothing beats living in a native speaking country and not having English speakers. I learned Spanish in 6 months in the Caribbean. Almost fluent at 12 month. It the difference between reading a C# book and building an app in C#. It’s best to do both.

reply


Of course, but it’s also the hardest solution.

I highly recommend Chatterbug, https://chatterbug.com/ for learning French, German, Spanish and English. Same founders at GitHub and they've made a pretty great product which I've been using for many years

reply


What helped me was picking a book in some random subject you're interested in, and translating it into your mother tongue. I'm translating some books by a Zen priest who only writes in German into English. I start by just copying (I mean, manually typing out into Logseq or vim) a sentence in German, then I make a stab at a translation. Then I fire it into deepl, and then I combine my first attempt with the machine translated one.

After the first 50 pages of this (I did a page a day) I stopped needing deepl so much and just now use a dictionary for words. My spoken German was always better than my English, and now the problems I have are pronunciation instead of missing words or poor sentence structure.

YMMV, but this worked for me :}

I'm 2 months into French on Duolingo. I did a small bit of French at school (maybe 30 years ago) and have never used it, aside from translating the odd menu. Now I'd always meant to pick it back up again, but until Duolingo I'm pretty sure I'd have left it to rot. The near-zero commitment you have to make to onboard yourself is great - and so is the hellishly perfect gamification that nudges you to do more. No way I'd have signed up for an evening class, but I reckon if I can keep up Dulingo for another few months, I'll have easily exceeded what I learnt at school. Maybe that's a little unfair, fair amount of vocab was still lodged somewhere my mind, but I'd lost the ability to stitch it together into something meaningful.

I don't for one moment thing interacting with my phone will give me another language, but doing wonders for my confidence. Can just throw yourself into it at great velocity, and if you fuck up, it doesn't judge and just throws up those same hurdles until you clear them.

Time has also cleared another hurdle - I've now got loads of access to French in a format I want. I can watch netflix in english with french subs, and then switch to french with english subs. Previous time I tried this, was watching La Haine on VHS from my local library. A great film - but didn't overlap too much with the french I was taught at school (Somewhere out there, I like to imagine there's the friendlier "Le n'aime pas" version)

What I would be interested in, is the best place for the next step - being forced to talk to a real French speaker.

Maybe my favourite bit of Duolingo, is the mini-forum attached to each question. It's a little bit hidden (as maybe doesn't align to their smooth-app-experience), but found it invaluable when I'd screwed up to be told why. So many times I've clicked full of rage at being told I was wrong, and not only learnt why I was wrong, but got a proper explanation that's stuck with me.

Maybe that's my main Duolingo quibble, the never-ending-pop-quiz is great, but it maybe over-simplifies. I'd like a tables showing all declensions, or a paragraph covering why nobody uses Vous any more.

I’ve been studying German on Lingoda and Chatterbug a lot during the pandemic. Like the author, I took advantage of their marathon plans.

On Chatterbug, it was 400€ for unlimited (!) 1-on-1 lessons with native teachers.

Can’t praise them enough. It was a singular thing that just propelled my speaking to the next level (from B1 to B2-C1).

Lingoda is less fun and more traditional classroom-like. Chatterbug is fun and startuppy.

Both offer structured lessons with natives.

Edit: Chatterbug is no longer unlimited for 400€, it’s only 30 lessons a month. Still cheap. Here’s a referral link for a further 25% discount: https://app.chatterbug.com/r/DerIvan-66

As with any learning, dedication is the key. You won’t believe how much progress one can make in just a couple of weeks of a persistent study.

I recently achieved B2 Hungarian in 24 months. It usually takes English speakers 5+ years to learn. This article is pretty good advice and mostly what I do when learning a language. The main thing I'd emphasize is to use, use, use the language, as soon as possible, and as much as possible. People spend years in a classroom studying languages and making no progress. But if you use a language, your brain will start to soak it up like a sponge. Common barriers to using a new language are that people don't feel they know enough to start using it, and that people are afraid to sound like an idiot. You only need 5-10 words to start using a language. Pick a scenario you do every day (for me, ordering coffee), learn the words for it in your target language, and then start doing that every day. Each time you do it, your language abilities will strengthen. As far as sounding like an idiot, I struggle with that more. First, I'd say, get comfortable with the fact that you're going to make mistakes, and stop giving a fuck. Then, surround yourself with people who are friendly and will encourage you when you make mistakes instead of judging you. If you're using a language daily, I think you can cut time estimates for learning it in school in half.

The author criticizes the way we teach languages in schools but I’m not sure you can do much better when most of the class is only there because they have to be there. Frankly, I think it’s remarkable how well schools do.

reply


This is my experience as well. If you're just there to fulfill your credit hour obligations, you can squeak through managing to shield yourself from truly learning much of the language at all.

I think much of the value, though, is in the opportunity it affords people who find a passion in it. I really loved French in high school, and the combination of the support/resources it offered (a book, a teacher) and the regimen (I think French was either 3 or 5 times per week? I can't recall) was just right to let me learn as much as I wanted to, and also enough regimen to keep me coming back to it even if I wouldn't have otherwise necessarily felt like it if left to my own devices.

Advice for people trying to learn a language:

1. Focus on learning the accent and intonation before you focus on learning vocabulary 2. Speaking to a native speaker daily will bring far more proficiency than studying will

That reminds me of the saying:

Languages are (best) learned in the cradle or in bed

(no idea where I heard it first)

Maybe I missed it but this doesn't state how to find French speakers to converse with. If I, say, live in England, how do I find people who will happily help me practise my French? In my experience speakers that you meet would rather just speak English than help you understand them.

Many years ago I studied French intensively and got to the stage I could read and write quite well and understood some fairly advanced grammar. But I couldn't even make the most spoken basic requests, let alone have a conversation, because I had no exposure to the spoken language. I had done a lot of what the author suggests here in terms of listening (some French films are excellent, by the way), but it's not enough.

One thing I'm quite certain about is techniques that treat you like a baby are really inefficient. That includes Rosetta Stone, Duolingo etc. It's just way more convenient to learn much of the grammar using your existing language skills. Practice with people who can speak your current language and your target language, as the author suggests, is ideal as you can get them to explain what they meant in your language. There are certain fixed phrases and figures of speech which would take a long time to learn like a baby, plus the faux amis will trip you up if you're not careful.

> Maybe I missed it but this doesn't state how to find French speakers to converse with

It's in there, Italki: https://www.italki.com/

Check out https://discord.gg/french/

It is directly related to the subreddit, with a fantastic and kind community!

Try Tandem (the app)

And i have been studying for 3 years by my self and no where near to be able to say i "know" french. Some people just are better at learning stuff than others.

Yeah. I had four years of high school French and was in maybe the top 25% of the class (barely). But I've never spent any appreciable time in France and, even when I was at my best, was maybe "OK" for written French and thoroughly mediocre for spoken French. So the idea that it just takes a bit of dedicated effort to get very good is not true broadly.

I realized on my last trip to Paris with a friend that I know a lot more than someone who has never studied the language at all but it's still pretty bad.

I'd like to point out to OP that most of his/her listed limitations are also limitations most french native speaker have. Cultural differences from one area to another influence the way french people speak a lot (I guess it's true in a lot of countries though). I sometimes don't understand half what my in-laws say, and we were born like 100km away from each other. This goes beyond colloquial speak like argot (which is mostly parisian anyway) or verlan. It's basically words from local dialects (like provençal, basque or breton) that became part of some kind of accepted local french variant which is for everyone involved just french and nothing more. The local variant aspect is not really blatant until someone from outside points out he/she doesn't understand a word that until then sounded very...basic to everyone else. The word for "mop" for example has like its own variant in every region.

My point is: your limitations are a proof that you understand french almost as well as a native speaker that never really left his/her hometown. Which is impressive.

Is that like fountain vs bubbler, soda vs pop, in USA?

I guess yes, for some examples, but sometimes the new words meaning are not even "guessable". Maybe you can see it as what you could experience as an american visiting the UK.

reply


reply


That's closer to mastery of a language than merely having 'learned' it. To me something like B1 is a much more important threshold, since it's the point where you start to be able to use a language in an uncontrolled environment. Obviously becoming more practised and fluent is important but to me that's a less important difference than being able to use the language for more than some predefined scenarios. If only because it allows you to learn unsupervised.

I don't know how the tests are structured and therefore what those levels mean in practice, but simply from the description on Wikipedia[1] I'd consider B2 quite enough of an achievement when it comes to learning a language:

  Can understand the main ideas of complex text on both concrete and abstract topics, including technical discussions in their field of specialisation.
  Can interact with a degree of fluency and spontaneity that makes regular interaction with native speakers quite possible without strain for either party.
  Can produce clear, detailed text on a wide range of subjects and explain a viewpoint on a topical issue giving the advantages and disadvantages of various options.
[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_European_Framework_of_R... (also linked in the article)

It really depends on what your goals are with the language. If your goal is to "be able to communicate basic needs while visiting Paris for five days" then A2 is likely sufficient. If your goal is to "converse on a range of subjects with locals while living in France for a month" you're probably needing closer to a B2.

The French government considers B1/B2 sufficient to become a citizen.

So does Germany

I agree, and people should probably ignore advice from people who haven't reached it, unless they'd be content with being b2, which is a lower level than I think people realize.

This vastly overestimates the ability of many native speakers.

It took me 200 hours of reading and doing some Anki to be fine with reading just about any German text last year, there are words I didn't know yes, but I by the time it felt I have climbed the steeply hill of getting a hang of the language. What's 200 hours? Not much. You can do it. I started with a few mins daily. Increased. Point is, see for yourself.

For building up vocabulary, I've found parallel text very helpful. For French, I've used:

Penguin Parallel Text French Short Stories 1 and 2. New Penguin Parallel Text Short Stories in French. Dover Dual Language Great French Short Stories of the 20th Century. Candide, ou L'optimisme.

These give you enough vocabulary to transition to French-only text or speech without constantly having to refer to a dictionary.

The Penguin series also covers other European languages: Spanish, Italian, German, and Russian. (It also covers Chinese and Japanese, but for them you'd still need to refer to a dictionary for the pronunciation of Hanzi/Kanji, except where furigana are used.)

For spoken French, I've found the Inner French, Hugo Lisoir, and Mamytwink Youtube channels not too difficult to follow.

The poster completely missed an incredible resource: Discord! The Reddit r/French has a fantastic Discord community where you can engage in written and spoken communication.

https://discord.gg/french/

I use Duolingo a lot, about 6 languages in parallel. I think the mobile app is great, I'm a lot faster doing that.

People underestimate the effectiveness of multiple-choice type exercises, and I would count the word-bank among those. It is harder to type in the answers from scratch, but especially in the beginning the speed of the MC formats more than compensates for the "laziness" compromise. Double that for translations to English. Just reading and hearing the foreign sentences is enough to have some repetition benefit.

For latin scripts I use the corresponding phone keyboard to put in the words. It's still quite fast. Overall I'm faster with the phone than with the website.

Je trouve ça comique qu'une discussion qui traite de l'apprentissage du Français ne contienne pas un seul commentaire écrit en Français.

J'avoue que je ne les ai pas _tous_ lus, mais....

> 11/18: Complete beginner (A0) excluding basics like “hello, do you speak English?”

OP: please clarify what the above means. When you say you did "A0", I'm presuming it's a level in the French proficiency measurement system. Is it just the exam that you completed, or was there accompanying course material as well? If the latter, please point me to the actual course material you used.

I've been learning French for a few years now (Michel Thomas method). I'd conjecture that this was the most helpful (considering you weren't in an immersion situation to help you): iTalki

A0 isn't official but it's a reference to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_European_Framework_of_R...

> OP: please clarify what the above means. When you say you did "A0", I'm presuming it's a level in the French proficiency measurement system.

https://www.coe.int/en/web/common-european-framework-referen...

reply


> I'm presuming it's a level in the French proficiency measurement system.

Not quite, no. The system is linked in the first paragraph:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_European_Framework_of_R...

it begins at A1. So "A0" is just word play for "I know nothing", no exam necessary ;-).

Thanks!

I know this sounds flip, but it is a piece of anecdata worth considering. In my thirties I had a very good-looking girlfriend from Poland who spoke no English. I literally ended up speaking Polish conversationally within six weeks using ad hoc methods (mostly carrying around a Polish/English dictionary and a phrasebook at all times). Certain, ah, motivations can impel us more than others…

Soon after I arrived in Japan, I dated a Japanese co-worker who spoke very little English. You can bet that we carried our dictionaries around with us! We later got married (another, less cheerful story).

One drawback was that I mainly learned household Japanese and not business/politics Japanese. Also I apparently spoke like a woman because almost all the people around me were women! (Japanese has very distinct versions for men and women.)

It is well known that having an SO that speaks your learning language is a huge help. Every older french lady has always told me to "get a french gf if I really want to learn." The same is true for programming. Very common to hear of people learning programming later in life with the help of an SO. The quicker and more personalized the feedback you can get when learning anything is always the better.

Some statistics I read long ago:

1. English has about a million words

2. College educated people have about a 30,000 word vocabulary

3. High school graduates about 10,000 words

4. TV uses about 2,000 words

Learning 2,000 words doesn't seem so daunting. I was surprised that the article also brought up the 2,000 word vocabulary.

When my son was learning English, I observed that reading on the appropriate level was tremendously important for his learning. But in his school French, they mostly do conversation and a bit of writing but not much reading. I tried to find some good reading sources in French like the Reading A-Z in English (not only has leveled reading but also audio) but so far not much. Can anyone recommend some good sources (he is 15)? Thanks!

My advice is go to your local library. Here they have a ton of books written for language learners (at different levels, A1-C1). Some old classics like Jules Verne are perfect.

I have a bad memory, I think!

If I spend a year learning French, I fear I'll forget it within 6 months. Any other forgetful people out there with solutions? lol!

No solution but I am similar. I don't retain anything when trying to learn languages.

I got a kick out of the comments about Quebecois, and the Quebec dialect. There's some American movie (name escapes me) filmed where they go across the boarder into Quebec. I found the dialect extremely recognizable, even though I can only understand a few words of spoken French.

Maybe it's because my extended family (who grew up speaking Quebec) sounded very different than my high school French teacher when they switched to French?

You might be thinking of Bon Cop Bad Cop which is all about the differences between Franco-Ontarian and Quebecois French, or Standard French versus Quebecois. Where I live I hear a ton of Quebecois but even with knowing B2 level French I find the accent very hard to parse out.

Here's a funny scene from the movie on Quebecois swearing:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUGW0jszPzo

Secret language learning hack: if you have a Kindle, download books in your target language, and also load a dictionary of that language in. You will be able to read and get translations for unknown words just by hovering over the word.

I pushed through Cien Años and game of thrones in this manner.

I did the same, measuring my progress by taking the exams from A1 to B2 every three months, and most of the text I can agree with. But I must say this must be one of the easiest language pairs in the world (speaker of English learning French), so do not take this as an example in general and do not be discouraged for other language pairs if you're taking longer.

> You absolutely NEED to spend a lot of time talking with people, particularly advanced or native speakers of your language, in order to make significant progress understanding native speakers and speaking yourself.

Right on the money. Almost everyone I know who speaks lots of languages is very sociable. They have no problem talking to anyone about anything.

If you're using Duolingo, make sure to do all the stories! They are much more conversational than the lessons.

I picked up French to a fairly fluent level back when I was a Mormon missionary in about 6 months time. Being completely immersed (living in France, speaking/reading it daily) in the language was definitely a boon to learning it. Nothing I did in high school or college even approached that level.

On ne peut pas lire un livre pour jouer du piano.

Oui, c'est vrai!

Study the lyrics of songs in the language you want to learn. Songs stick to your head so you get repetition automatically.

I learned English by studying Beatles songs. Excellent material for studying

Nice, I've been learning French on Duolingo for the past couple months and feel I have learned quite a lot. Nice to see some recommendations on this article for stuff I can help bolster my learning/progress.

Duolingo is incredibly good if you're receptive to spaced repetition learning.

I was able to get to ~500 day streak in french on duolingo. there was certainly a few freebie days in there for free. I thought I was doing great.

Then I bought a bunch of french books for my daughter and learnt I knew nothing.

reply


Then I bought a bunch of french books for my daughter and learnt I knew nothing.

Was it really the case that you didn't know anything in the books? That would be very surprising. At the very least you'd expect to recognize vocabulary you've encountered before, even if the sentences weren't familiar. I'd have thought after 500 * 15 minutes you'd be able to figure some things out.

As it is though, even if the books were completely unfamiliar, I don't really know how you'd measure or test that Duolingo had had no impact on you. Obviously if a book has vocabulary in it that you've not encountered on Duolingo then you're not going to know what it means, but how could you know that you aren't picking up new things faster because you've worked through Duolingo first?

My experience of it has been very different. I work through Duolingo courses for languages I build software in. I've not spent anywhere close to 500 days on any language yet, but I've found I am able to work with languages better having done a few months of Duolingo courses. When I've been working on German and Spanish websites I've actually understood much more of the text than I could with websites I haven't learnt any of. I mean, I couldn't drop in to Madrid and have a chat with someone, but it definitely has made a difference.

You need to do a certain amount of learning grammar, DuoLingo will teach you very little. Do read the tips for every exercise on the DuoLingo website (they are not in the app). Those are great!

>You need to do a certain amount of learning grammar, DuoLingo will teach you very little. Do read the tips for every exercise on the DuoLingo website (they are not in the app). Those are great!

Honestly, probably not fluent in any language except python. I probably need to put significantly more effort into learning the language than I was doing.

I hate the gendered nature of french. I love quebecois over the french academy crap.

I guess I'm not an ideal student by any means.

I like to say Duolingo is a slow way to learn a language, but it's infinitely faster than not learning it at all.

The main benefit of Duolingo is the streak. Gotta keep the streak going, so I use it every single day.

Is it working? I can read French news articles for the most part, filling in the blanks from context. I have trouble listening at normal talking speeds to French youtube videos. For speaking, I'm sure I could order a croissant and get a hotel room, but beyond that...

Still, it's much better than looking for perfection and learning nothing.

A huge Duolingo fan and I play every day, but I wonder whether it's actually helping me to learn anything. I've been using it to study mandarin characters for the 3rd year now, but when I actually see Chinese text there's barely anything I recognize.

Admittedly, I spend maybe 5-15 minutes per day on average and most of that I do in a rush, but the expectation still sounds fair -- reading would be relatively passive knowledge too.

I spent good year using Duolingo, I made steady progress, but only in Duolingo. It hasn't had any impact on my ability to hear/speak the language.

It can be very hard to perceive the progress you’ve made if you aren’t actually putting it into practice.

Speaking from personal experience, if you’ve actually put in substantial time in the last year, you’ll find that a lot of that practice will demonstrate itself over the course of a few conversation classes with a teacher.

Doing Duolingo every day makes you good at Duolingo.

There aren't any tricks IMO. You have to practise the thing you actually want to be able to do. You wouldn't expect to get good at playing guitar by tapping an app every day, why would it help you learn a language?

I’ve successfully used duolingo to learn multiple languages.

I’ve used it as the way to get started and build a base of vocabulary and grammar, allowing me to comfortably jump into immersion with audio/video/speaking etc.

Duolingo is quite effective at what it advertises, it never claims it will bring you to full fluency.

I’m studying too mostly on my own for about 2.5 years. I can read a most characters I see in the wild, though that still leaves enough that understanding the text is hard or impossible. OverallI find reading much easier to study than listening. I haven’t used DuoLingo and would recommend HelloChinese instead. But that’s only a few months to half a year of material; you have to move on. After that I used an Anki deck of HSK vocab.

Are you reading anything? Find graded readers like from Mandarin Companion and read those (start with ones that seem too easy).

Have you learned to write any of the characters? I don’t think you need to learn to write all of them, but learning at least 50 or so got me to understand and recognize the characters better in my reading as well.

The Pleco app is a nice reader letting you look up words just by tapping on them. Also turn off pinyin in any study apps you’re using, just use characters (except for in answers to verify you’re right).

You’ve certainly learned something, but at the level of commitment it’s going to be less than if you put more time into it (yes I’m captain obvious here).

One thing that you will notice is that even if you can’t utilize it fluidly now, if you were to jump into more immersive methods now, you’ll realize that it’s all there under the surface - you’ll very likely make very rapid progress.

what fraction / count of characters from a dictionary do you recognize?

How many characters has Duolingo showed you (if you can get that metric)?

After a certain point, you need to talk with a human. I can't praise Chatterbug enough.

Yeah, that's reasonable. It's incredibly good, but Duolingo alone isn't enough to become fluent. As a way to introduce yourself to a language it's brilliant though.

I think Duolingo is good for learning vocabulary but should be supplemented with other forms of study.

Maybe the best first words for a dev to learn in French? Someone walked into my office and said Ça marché!

After humbly reminding I was the FNAG (freaking new Anglo guy) he said, it means the new build is working great!

If you pay close attention, about 60% of words in English are either the same in French or share a latin root.

There is some portion of learning new languages that involves natural ability, which is no different than how people learn math at different speeds. But the overwhelmingly critical factor is motivation.

I've been learning French since I was 9 and when I moved where French is dominant, I can barely communicate French to the locals and would usually quickly switch to English.

Highly recommend Duolingo app, especially for first exposure to a language. I used the app as a refresher this past year (for Latin) and it was excellent for that, too.

Learning french coming from another romance language is easier than learning it coming from a completely different language, like chinese or swahili.

i tried for 3 years of self study plus some weekly in person lessons. Heavily grinded anki , did pimsleur, michel thomas , duolingo.

Overall i would say it was a failure, got to where I could read almost anything , but completely failed at being able to have real-time conversations.

I think for me I would need immersion to really get to the next level. Like I would need a french person to live with me for a few months.

I grew up in Ontario, with French at school from grade 4-13. What really made the difference was going to two six-week French immersion courses (https://englishfrench.ca/explore/) in Quebec at the end of grades 12 and 13.

It's a shame that more people don't know about these courses, which are still operating more than 40 years later. The only expense is getting to the location in Quebec; all tuition, housing, meals, books, etc. are paid for by the government. The only requirement is that you have been a Canadian student in the past year.

The Tandem app is very good for finding people to talk to.

