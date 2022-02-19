Hacker News new | past | comments | ask | show | jobs | submit login
Tell HN: YouTube and how my wife lost 7 years of work
1049 points by jdhendrickson 3 days ago | hide | past | favorite | 423 comments
I just wanted to share an experience as a warning to fellow users of hacker news and in the hope that somehow someway 7 years and countless hours can be recovered.

I've never posted anything like this, but this is the only place I have any hope of a human response after youtube deleted 700 videos created for internal training for our company. My wife started a company that helps people transition from colleges in their home country (for instance the IIT system in India) by translating their credit system into the American educational credit system.

She utilized a youtube channel with unlisted videos to explain to internal employees the nuances of difficult evaluation types, for instance how to determine for CEGEPs in Quebec the difference between upper secondary and post secondary. Another example would be how to award credits for MBBS programs from U.K modeled educational system (West Africa, India etc).

Youtube sent her 3 strikes in one week. On videos that were 4 years old, indicating cyber bullying. These videos were unlisted and literally contained only incredibly dense, rather boring videos covering the nooks and crannies of various educational systems and how they relate to each other. When she responded, she received an auto reply that stated you get a reply within 2 business days. No further response despite repeated requests within the system, then tweets, and finally submitting a new appeal form from scratch to which the reply was nothing can be done because too much time had passed.

This content was incredibly time intensive to create and was basically another job on top of her position as CEO. As a small company this was a devastating blow. Her work youtube account is now removed.

Personally the cynic in me speculates that google cleans out low hanging fruit, using metrics, and there was nothing in the content that triggered the bot at all, just a case of over 700 somewhat lengthy videos that were getting almost no traffic, and they get to delete them and hide behind the byzantine garbage fire that is their "support".

If you work for the youtube division and can help, I'm begging you please send me a message or reply to this post, it seems this is the only way to rectify this kind of problem. If there is anyway to download the videos that is all we are asking for.

-jdh






Mea Culpa I'm in the industry. I knew we should have had backups. She is brilliant but not technical and while the backups would have been expensive and difficult due to size, I should have built multiple NAS and distributed them geographically and used Syncthing to keep them updated.

To be clear we were legacy G-suite users and have converted to paying customers, so it was a free service while this happened, and is a paid service (I guess is youtube part of that?) now.

I just assumed if there was a problem we could youtube-dl everything, it didn't occur to me that control of the account would be suspended arbitrarily with no recourse for literally no reason. Despite reading about similar things here for years.

I guess I just thought those were lightning strikes, and I was focusing my time outside of work on the new SPA rollout we were working on for the company. I understand excuses like armpits are something we all have and they all smell, so I'll just say I fucked up and own it.

I appreciate all the advice and I understand why you are all saying what you are saying.

This was spur of the moment post (I didn't think it through) and I hadn't updated my contact information on my profile. I've done so now.

Thanks.

Since you are paid customers you should escalate your issue through Google Workspace support https://support.google.com/a/answer/1047213?hl=en

Insist that your issue be escalated to an internal bug so that it is properly triaged.

Even if the videos were deleted as part of the suspension, it's highly likely that there are still multiple backups and cached versions in Google's systems. They should be able to help you restore them at the very least.

Worth a try but I’ve tried doing this before and they said it’s outside the scope of paid support.

Yet it's not outside of the Law. At least in Europe, they MUST give all your data back.

Assuming you mean the GDPR, it only obligates them to share the data they have. If their response is "we don't have that data any more", then the GDPR won't help you.

It opens them up for a massive claim if it later turns out that they really did have the data somewhere, though.

The "we don't have that data any more" should only apply to "I closed my account" not to the "we unilaterally chose to close you're account and delete all your data just because we can". And if they jumped the gun and can't, they must pay for the prejudice. Period.

They bet on people not suing and they're right most of the time customer don't demand. It does not mean, just because they actually get away with it by play dumb, that there are not legal basis.

It would certainly be interesting to see the limits of that law tested. Does a fragment in a cache count as them still having the data? What about a copy in an unallocated block on some disk? What about traces left after the data was overwritten (no storage medium is just bits at the physical layer) - are they obliged to extract every last bit that is technically possible?

You did the best you could with the information you were given. I don't think anyone should have to resort to building multiple NAS and distributing them geographically. It's 2022 and this an extremely esoteric thing to do.

Going forward though, Vimeo feels like a better fit for you guys. Caveat emptor, never rely on free services for critical parts of your operation.

> Caveat emptor, never rely on free services for critical parts of your operation.

Don't rely on a single service. Having the same data at two free services is probably more safe than relying on a single paid service. At least for data loss.

If data is sensitive don't rely on any service, just encrypt it with your own key.

>I don't think anyone should have to resort to building multiple NAS and distributing them geographically. It's 2022 and this an extremely esoteric thing to do.

Given how giant companies (especially Google) behave, I do not feel it is an esoteric thing to do. Anyone with even a modicum of technical skill can roll their DIY NAS. For the non-tech savvy, buying off the shelf is fine.

Should not be needed in real life but this is the world we live in where robots have way too powerful ban hammers and the only way to get any support is to make sound in public forums or have a large social following.

I have technical skill but have never done this. Where do you start?

Buy commodity computer parts and build a PC. If it's strictly storage, then a cheap pentium/i3/Ryzen 3 would suffice. If you want to do more, then spec for a higher CPU. PCPartPicker should be able to give you the list of compatible parts.

Then depending on what you want out of the device, do one of the following -

1. If it's strictly storage and you want the niceties of ZFS, install TrueNAS 2. If you want expandable storage without ZFS + VMs + Docker with a nice GUI and are willing to pay for a license, install Unraid. 3. If you want ZFS-backed storage + VMs and no docker, and maybe some datacenter-style capabilities, install Proxmox 4. If you want all of the above and are willing to manually configure everything, then install Ubuntu Server + Cockpit for managing the machine headless + Portainer for managing a large number of docker containers.

If you can afford it, the easiest way to start might be to buy a popular NAS. I would recommend Synology. The setup and interface are fairly intuitive, especially if you're technical. Then as part of your workflow, just make sure the completed videos are stored on the NAS as they are uploaded to YouTube.

Takeout + store encrypted in AWS S3 or even Glacier? Preety cheap storage and supposedly high redundancy. I guess it's better to not use Gmail email address to create that AWS account.

reply


NAS + automated backups to BackBlaze (Amazon S3 compatible storage, but much cheaper).

The important thing for your business going forward is to ensure that you have good contracts. Your contract with YouTube was their terms of service. Those terms basically give you no guarantees yet give Google immense freedom.

I think Vimeo is a good choice for hosting new videos. For archival I would consider just using a single NAS of your own and then have that replicate to Amazon Glacier in at least 1 other region (unless you already have the rack space and someone to physically manage the NAS box in another region).

I wouldn't rely on a contract for archival services. Legal action can take several years to wind through the courts.

For gawd's sake, buy some terabyte drives and make a backup that you control. Mail a copy to your mom just in case.

Hence why I didn't say to use Glacier as the only archival copy. In the setup I'm proposing, they would have a copy on Vimeo, at least 1 copy on Glacier, and a copy on their NAS. An offline backup mailed to his mom isn't a bad idea either though.

The point I'm making about contracts here is not solely about having the option to sue if the other party doesn't uphold their end of the contract. It's about even having the option to agree to conditions that aren't ridiculously one-sided in the first place.

Back up everything in G-Suite outside of Google. If your Youtube account is connected to your G-Suite services they are at risk as well.

Geo dispersed NAS is probably the most cost effective long term but for now the important thing is getting data off Google services before you lose it forever. So take a look at other cloud providers in the short term. The more you interact with Google and ask questions the more likely it is they shut down more access.

If you have your domains registered with them move it somewhere else, preferably a dedicated registrar so you can at least re-host email and website.

This cross-connection of services scares me as well. I once happily ordered a Pixel phone using my gmail account. The phone was stolen before delivery (the delivery guy handed me an empty box with a hole in it!).

I reported the situation to Google and they could confirm with the parcel company the delivery was not completed successfully (plus some additional background checks they did after requesting access to my account) and they refunded the order.

The thing is I was not brave enough to place a second order of a Pixel because of fear of risking closure of my gmail account if the phone in the second order was also stolen before delivery, so I ended up ordering a Nokia instead.

You can buy 16 terabyte drives for $300 or so. Cost shouldn't be a problem to back up your videos.

reply


I second this. I can't fathom that on HN of all sites people recommend renting backup space from the same big tech companies that continuously fuck over people. Setting up a NAS is not magic. Setting up two isn't either. Put one in you parents basement and check on it once every year when you visit for Christmas. If you don't need 16TB go with an SSD (although with the current contamination situation not the best timing to buy flash).

Don't even need to be NAS, couple external HDDs work as well. Add the new videos every month or something. Keep one at work and one at home. Or in some other place. Anyone not Gen Z should be entirely familiar with process of moving files between disks.

reply


Yup. I just buy bare drives, and have a SATA-to-USB adapter, and away we go. Although I did write my own rsync clone program to do the work (it only copies changed files).

Aren't you making it sound a bit too easy and straightforward than it actually is? It might be that simple for you but buying a NAS device like from synology can be pricey too, setting it all up so it is secure but network accessible, and then also handling possible drive failures down the line (and the chances of that are much higher than google fucking you over IMHO) is much more than an average non-tech-savvy user would be interested in.

reply


How expensive was losing 7 years of work?

People look at the cost of properly storing the data without thinking of the cost of not doing it.

A team I was helping with was in charge of making a lot of training videos which were then used in paid classes. Several employees working at least 4 days a week shooting and editing videos. They had been keeping all their master copies on the same memory cards they used in their cameras, "backups are too expensive!". Then one of their memory cards corrupted, and I asked them to calculate the amount of salary went in to making the data on that flash card.

That afternoon a NAS was delivered with authorization to backup that to separate cloud services. Suddenly when they bothered to have that perspective the cost of a NAS was dirt cheap despite being way too expensive days before.

reply


If youtube deletes your account, you take the drives out of the closet and re-upload. If a drive fails, you use youtube-dl to repopulate it.

The only way this fails is if a drive dies / house fire on the same day that youtube deletes your account. If you are really that paranoid about it, keep a second copy of each drive at work / home. But you really, really don't need to.

Maybe not really easy but it is really just due-diligence and getting a solution that is worth the money you are making by providing the service.

If you weren't a mechanic, you wouldn't avoid maintaining a car and then get upset that it broke down eventually, you would pay a specialist to maintain it for you.

Youtube is cool because it's "free" but you also get almost zero support from Google and they are pretty the worst in my opinion. I have got decent support from AWS and Microsoft (never tried with FB).

reply


Yes, I wouldn't recommend my mom do it. This was with the average HNer in mind, but even an average tech enthusiast could do it. I think the OP commented here too saying he is a techie.

But tbh I think even getting and external drive and backing up to it should at least be done in parallel to any cloud service you choose.

First, IANAL.

This is really dependent on where you live, but as you are paid customers I would suggest to file a lawsuit in a small claims court. Seriously! Google is not playing its part on a legally binding contract, and money exchanging hands is enough to make it valid for the courts. The amount of work poured into these videos, compared with the equivalent compensation that you would have to pay for an employee to make the same work would also qualify for damages. This can also protect you against retaliation from google. But again, IANAL and check our local legislation carefully before.

Where I live it's a thing a person can do in an afternoon (usually takes less time than fighting big companies' support online), do not require lawyers, and the other part also can not bring a lawyer to conciliatory session (for big companies this is usually a sham: even if their representative does not have a lawyer present at court, be sure that s/he was heavily counseled by company legal staff before and everything presented was proofread by them too).

reply


Even reading this post, many readers are will also just assume the same as you did, that it was a lightning strike and will never happen to them... Not sure i have a solution myself.

reply


> multiple NAS and distributed them geographically and used Syncthing to keep them updated

I decided to look at using AWS S3 to archive my media library. If you use the `DEEP_ARCHIVE` storage class, I believe costs are ~$1 per month per TB. The downside of such a storage class is that it takes ~48 hours for files to be "defrosted" and ready to download.

Before I push any of my media (that I have legally purchased), I also encrypt it to hedge the risk that AWS suddenly decides to start doing automated scans/fingerprinting for copyrighted content. I assume that's overkill but w/e.

Here is a CLI I wrote to make the above a bit easier: https://gitlab.com/tlonny/dfrost

Probably not that expensive. Vimeo cheapest plan is $7/month (w/ limits) and $50 for unlimited plan and cloud storage (for backup) is cost competitive. Even having it on a local disk would probably be enough. But... it's not your fault. It's just that despite the propaganda these companies don't give a fuck about their users.

reply


cost competitive against free? lol

reply


Evidently "free" has other costs, like "we're going to delete your stuff and there's nothing you can do about it".

So on balance I'd say paying for something is a pretty good deal.

Free is perfect for content that is free to make. If your content has clear monetary value in workhourse, why not pay at least fraction of that for actual service?

reply


Free as in serfdom, you don't own a thing, you have no right, your content can be deleted for any reason at any time without recourse.

> multiple NAS and distributed them geographically and used Syncthing to keep them updated

As some one working in storage, please do not get tons of NAS they are pain to manage eventually. Example: linus-tech-tips could not do it properly.

If you use youtube-dl how large is one video? Lets say 2 GB. I presume, every week you create have 2 videos? Then 4GB per week.

Google gives you $20 for 100 GB. Every year create a new account - like - company name.2022 dump everything there. Hire an clerk to make sure the credit card is payed every year.

That way you do not lose all videos at a time.

Heck you can even create free Google drive account every few months and segment them.

Linus tech tips are not exactly professionals though they have learnt a bit over the years, but it is why they mess up all the time. It makes it amusing for me, but their advice is often worst practice.

NAS is fine if you know what you are doing, cloud storage (S3, GCS, B2) is probably best though.

Recommending Google as a backup in case Google decides to delete your videos sounds a bit suboptimal. Go with hosted backup; sure, for this use case that makes sense. But do so with a different company.

reply


reply


Please note that Google are perfectly happy to ban all of your accounts simultaneously. And your neighbors' accounts, apparently.

https://www.reddit.com/r/androiddev/comments/ckoej1/googles_...

reply


reply


Why do you need to hire extra people to manage a cloud storage account with two file uploads per week?

reply


The difficulty in managing a NAS is completely different if you buy two off-the-shelf Synology boxes and log in and point-and-click turn on snapshot sync between the two and create an Amazon Glacier backup task.

reply


Perhaps you need to look at average human trying to setup a router/DSL modem in a house hold. Then you may note that all your second sentence is a large task for any CEO. (No offence they are good in their field but anything more than dropbox or email or drive is a no go!)

reply


reply


That's unnecessarily complicated and expensive.

Object storage like Wasabi and BackBlaze B2 are $6/year for 100GB, and much easier to upload, maintain and retrieve from in the future.

reply


Wouldnt this be against the TOS and then get another strike?

reply


reply


In my experience, paid GSuite "support" are just underpaid contractors in developing countries who don't have much power to do anything outside of a few common actions in response to customers' requests.

reply


strange, every time Ive contacted gsuite support I've gotten timely professional support

reply


Yep, even if you pay Gsuite you get some guy in the middle of nowhere earth just feeding you macros for support. They don't care at all big gov contracts is their business

AWS Glacier or some similar service on Azure. Super cheap. Cloudflare will store and stream 1000 minutes for $6 a month.

reply


For write and store content would m-disc work better?

It's not cheap but passive.

If the account can still login in any capacity, please attempt a takeout of the the youtube account.

https://takeout.google.com/settings/takeout/custom/youtube?p...

This will generate a link that could possibly have an archive of every video uploaded by that account.

You don't have have any contact information listed on your account page. Please do so.

I have added contact information, sorry about that, take out reports less than one megabyte.

"Unable to access a Google product If you've been redirected to this page from a particular product, it means that your access to this product has been suspended."

This is so incredibly frustrating. I wish I had asked on hacker news before trying for so long to get a response from google.

reply


Just thinking out loud, I wonder if this falls afoul of the GDPR for users in the EU in any way. This "access is blocked" position kind of leaves hanging whether data has explicitly been retained or deleted; so in scenarios where a user could demonstrate incontrovertible proof that they uploaded some information to a service and did not delete it, it would be interesting to see if the user could leverage freedom-of-information or similar to regain access to their data. My naive guess is that the only legitimate scenario where the service could deny this is where the content is illegal - and I (loosely) understand that the GDPR has stipulations requiring humans to be able to review and revert automated/AI actions applied to user data, so issuing a FOIA-type request could make for a fairly intuitive way to kick the tires in these sorts of situations - worst case scenario the service hands the user their data and tells them to leave, best case scenario (sigh) there's no explanation and everything goes back to normal :( (hmph)

*If* this is possible, of course, it only works where the GDPR holds ground - so the EU, sadly. But again, *if* this is actually possible, that's a pretty big win for the GDPR and all the more reason to make noises about it.

Which was why I was wondering out loud - I'm curious how far detached my mental model is from reality.

I think GDPR rules would be cleared with Google effectively deleting all the data, which could be their laziest solution to a legal request…

reply


Deleting data in response to a GDPR request is explicitly illegal under the GDPR.

reply


Oooooh, I wonder what happens if I signed up for a service and then requested "all current and future data on, about and related to me"... that would mean it couldn't be deleted until I'd been sent a copy.

Forward-acting, perpetual motion FOIA machine go brrrt? Yes please lol

reply


I don't think the GDPR gives you any right to request future data (you can make another request in the future but that will only cover the data stored at the time of that request) so they can always delete the data after providing it to you - which I think is fair.

reply


reply


No, they actually have to keep the data safe for their users. Deleting the data is a GDPR violation.

reply


To be clearer : they're free to delete the data in normal times. But once you request it, they can't delete it between receiving your request and answering it. They're free to delete it again after answering.

reply


*Headdesk*

D:

Is there an effort to build a solution to problems like this that don't rely on a friend of a friend from Google 'fixing' things.

At some point the FDA didn't exist and we decided to create it to regulate an industry. At some point, fair credit reporting didn't exist and we decided to create that to regulate a different industry.

Is there a real and lasting solution to this problem that the firm hand of democracy can address?

reply


FDA, youtube edition: alphabet is the only company approved to host videos for public consumption, because they're the only one that has an approved copyright/hate speech filter (regulated for safety, efficacy, ADA compliance, and to be non-discriminatory). All other sites are prohibited from operating unless they spend $5B to get their systems approved.

reply


You raise a very important point, that I have seen at work in the Finance industry.

It goes like this: Large consulting companies are structurally incompetent and keep running to the ground financial and government IT projects. After starting to see their lunch taken by small specialized and competent small operations, a underground operation starts to require the regulator to force companies working in the space to get certified as "Financial Services Provider". Regulations will make sure the number of required certified professionals, minimum capital etc...Are of a nature to drive out the competent small boutiques.

Projects are of course still done, by forcing the small companies to subcontract on a 2nd and 3nd level via the now certified ( but still incompetent) large consulting companies.

reply


We were told explicitly that this was because council needed someone big enough to sue. To this day it makes no sense to me. But that’s how it was.

reply


Have heard the "big enough to sue" which is also "big enough to afford the indemnity insurance in case they're sued" is a common problem in Australian government contracting.

reply


Sure it does; your 15 person company can go out of existence just by a fight between founders. Lead engineer gets run over by a bus and didn't document his work? You're done. Lose your other customer out of the 2 that were keeping you alive? You have to fire half of your staff.

Whether the reason was made to justify the existence of some parasites doesn't change the fact that it's a real reason. A company that's been in business for over a century isn't going to go out in a year, and worst case someone will have the knowledge and certs to keep the ship running.

reply


It’s fair to say that working with smaller companies has different risks, but that doesn’t mean that working with large companies reduces project risk. It’s just trading one set of risks for another.

I have personally seen one of the big consultants change entire project methodologies twice - at the customer’s expense - within 6 months, in the same project.

This is leaning more into the big business revolving door problem - but in any case, I don’t think it’s widely accepted that the big consultants reduce project risks in any meaningful way.

And quite frankly, if your strategy is to sue a company if things go pear shaped, why in gods name would you choose IBM as your partner?

reply


Lawsuits by government agencies against suppliers are rare, and likely to result in a loss if attempted against large corporations. Companies like Microsoft or Oracle have armies of the best lawyers on retainer. Government agencies can only afford the ones that have sensible shoes and patches on their jacket elbows.

A recent case in point: The NSW Transport department had a legal spat with a huge contracting company Acciona, and ended up losing the court case to the tune of over half a billion dollars!

That specific case made me laugh out loud because the company I worked for had signed a very similar contract with the same department. I remember looking at it and thinking it was some sort of joke that nobody in their right mind would sign (on the government side). It included none of the "hard but essential" bits, and all of the easy fluffy bits. They signed it. They argued with us over non-delivery. We pointed at the contract and made them pay us 5x more than the original amount to do the actual, hard work.

The real reason that government agencies like big contractors is because they are reassuringly expensive. They're the "big name" that looks good in reports. They're chosen by people with unlimited funding, no profit motive, and the power to choose a vendor with the sole motivation of covering their ass. That's it. No need to be "efficient", or "fit for purpose", or any such thing.

These decisions are all made by a small number of people acting in individual self-interest. Optimising for their own continued employment. They're trading your taxes so that in the event of a failure they can point at the name on the report memo and say: "See! Not even Big Name Vendor could implement this! It's not my fault!"

I once got "fired" from a consulting gigs where things went wrong and I took it very hard. A salesman explained that our purpose is to be easily fire-able so that the manager at the customer can keep his job. That's why he paid us triple rates compared to a direct contractor. I was back on that site 12 months later, once everybody forgot who I was.

TL;DR: Organisations that mis-allocate punishment and reward force their internal middle-managers to protect themselves at the expense of the organisation. Big consulting firms exist to milk these inefficient organisations, and this has nothing to do with lawsuits.

reply


I spent some time at a large .gov entity. Our terms were pretty brutal, to the point that big companies would only contract via third parties.

Acquainted with a few pretty terminations for cause, some of which put resellers out of business.

I have extensive experience in the outsourcing and contracting business for large institutions, and none of what you're saying is a refutation.

Of course lawsuits against suppliers are rare, because conflicts between suppliers and clients are resolved through contract law. When I was managing customers' servers we had specific SLAs and service metrics that if not attended to resulted in the supplier reimbursing the customer by a _nice_ amount. A Sev1 incident on mainframes that was attended to later than expected could cost tens of thousands to the supplier.

You point to government agencies, but you forget that the consumers of these services are also large Fortune500 companies with very explicit profit motives, cost-saving policies, and relatively effective IT departments. Large companies are as leery as governments of small suppliers for the same reasons. Is the argument valid considering that there are very competent organizations that hold the same reservations?

reply


> company that's been in business for over a century isn't going to go out in a year

Lehman Brothers was around for 158 years and it imploded in much less than a year.

This is exactly why Facebook has so many video ads promoting new regulations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kur94OyXf3U

reply


The video has no information about what they want the government to regulate. It links to this page:

https://about.fb.com/regulations/

Which then links to this page:

https://about.fb.com/news/2019/03/four-ideas-regulate-intern...

Basically, what I gathered is that they want to create a high barrier to entry for their potential competitors, as one would expect. There is nothing useful to people in those regulations.

I don't think regulating access to online accounts has to include anything about video hosting specifically. We need more of an "online bill of rights", which includes a right to download any data you've created before an account is closed. We could also throw in a right to privacy.

The bill of rights in the Constitution doesn't prohibit people from opening businesses - I don't see why an online bill of rights would do so

reply


He’d spent years adding photos and reviews and his photo views were in the millions, then Google flagged him as doing something that violated their terms.

Within a week his whole account had been taken down and there’s no way to speak to a human about what happened.

Never even received confirmation of which post was in violation and what the issue was.

How did we get to a situation where the people that spend the most time using the platforms end up losing the most and having no way of getting support.

reply


reply


perhaps someone having setup the automated system should think, hmm, false positives are rare, but they happen on single items, meaning that people who have lots of items increase their chance of having a single false positive in their collection and thus we will have situations that will seem unfair and idiotic to people outside Google if we remove access to collections of data for a positive hit for violating content unless we put a process in to handle these false positives on large collections of data.

But of course this would require the creators of the automated systems for detecting violating content to have a healthy measure of self-doubt regarding the perfection of what they build, which is the kind of thing Google's hiring process seems likely to weed out from what I've read.

Thus my conclusion Google is unlikely to ever build an automated system that will take as a central precept that automation is imperfect.

reply


The flip side of this, is where YouTube/Google is finding excuses to conduct "purges" of data and older accounts. They know what they're doing is wrong, but it has plausible deniability to it.

So easy to pull, "Don't blame us, blame the algorithm." As if it isn't people programming and supervising it, and there isn't loads of user complaints as to what's going on.

reply


Well, the person who posted this nice-sounding comment https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=30402432 has an email in their profile.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Worth giving a go at least...

My anecdotal experience (just poking around) is that Google never deletes publicly-facing data, because it's cheaper to just keep it. So there may be a reasonable chance the photos are tucked away somewhere, along with the metadata pointing them to the account in question.

Why would he work for free for Google in the first place?

reply


I submit edits to Google Maps occasionally (less often recently, as I mostly use OpenStreetMap these days). It's easy to do, helps others, and Google sure isn't gonna fix info on small businesses halfway across the world from their HQ.

reply


Google makes it seem like you are doing charity and uses gamification to keep you hooked.

The gamification was a factor but also the person really enjoyed having their photos viewed by a lot of people.

They’d go out and photograph places that had poor photos on maps to improve them.

reply


This is similar to leaving your personal property contents in a storage locker / unit / container that you don't own.

Except it being digital, and given the storage isn't / never was being paid for, you're going to get that much less sympathy from the judicial system - entirely appropriately.

No, there's no legislative solution to something like this. The content owner has no standing and it's difficult to find an argument in favor of why they should.

Use services of companies you can trust, and or host your own content. If the content is important, pay for its hosting, because that's the rational thing to do, buy the service level to match the value of your content. That's the correct solution to this problem. You can't trust YouTube in that sort of use case and we don't need a giant new federal agency to make YouTube host videos long-term against their will, it's absurd. Hosting those videos on Hetzner or DigitalOcean or similar would be inexpensive for a small business (or use a paid video hosting service, I'm sure there are several of those around).

The content owner likely wanted to use YouTube because it's free. That turned out as one might expect.

I don’t think this analogy is correct. Instead, I’d say the analogous case is more like loaning your art to a gallery. The gallery makes a profit from the thousands of people who pay to view the art that you provided at your own expense.

Then, one day someone at the gallery decides that the art contains something that doesn’t look right. Maybe it’s a peach, in the background, that looks like a butt.

So, to resolve the problem, they burn all of your art to the ground.

reply


Bad analogy. Better would be that you have taken nice picture. You give this to art-gallery to show. As it is all digital they get a copy. And then you think oh art-gallery has it I can destroy my original. And then art-gallery thinks that it is not needed anymore and copy really has no extra value and destroys it.

The fault is not with gallery destroying copy, but with destruction of the original.

reply


It should be treated like an easement.

reply


reply


YouTube is a free service built by a company that is harvesting people's data to make a profit off it.

The real & lasting solution is to not try and build a business on something that unreliable. It is up there with storing emergency supplies for a flood in the low point of a floodplane. Any level of thoughtful contingency planning will reveal that storing all your videos on a YouTube channel with no personal backups is going to be a disaster if anything goes wrong, ever. As has been revealed, this woman had no control over her (very valuable) data. Y'know, whoopse. Lots of sympathy but this is a potential ending to giving all your data to Google.

reply


Yes. Congress can pass a law saying that companies of a certain size that host user-generated multimedia media content (not text) must offer a reasonable opportunity for users to retrieve that content before it is deleted.

reply


The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) includes a "right to data portability" in art. 20. Its central part states: "The data subject shall have the right to receive the personal data concerning him or her, which he or she has provided to a controller, in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and have the right to transmit those data to another controller without hindrance from the controller to which the personal data have been provided ..."

Of course there is room for interpretation here what is included in "personal data". Nevertheless, I would recommend to any EU citizen who finds her/himself in a similar situation as the OP to inform the data protection authority with jurisdiction over her/his place of residence.

[1] https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CEL...

Why exclude text? Why shouldn't some spammer or like be able to get the textual content they have produced on that platform?

reply


>Is there an effort to build a solution to problems like this that don't rely on a friend of a friend from Google 'fixing' things.

I know It is easy to say to own your own things / Video. In reality a reliable storage system is not easy nor cheap. A BTRFS / ZFS system that is Turn Key solution with drive redundancy and error correction by default. And that is ignoring other things like security.

My dream solution would be something like an Apple TimeCapsule that also works for iOS. And may be a bundled subscription that give you offsite backup and snapshots.

reply


I would describe an off-the-shelf NAS as easy and cheap. A 2-bay model with drives costs <€500 and protects against drive failure. You need a bit of technical knowledge, but all the big manufacturers have relatively user-friendly GUIs.

It's not a highly redundant enterprise solution, but it's decent for home and small business users, especially since the alternative is usually 'nothing'.

reply


Only Qnap offers ZFS and Synology offer BTRFS. And none of these file system are default option. ( I dont think they do scheduled scrubbing by default either ) They are also only available on mid range model. Qnap had third or forth security issues with Bitcoin ransomeware. Synology requires lot of work to turn off All internet facing features. To the point they dont want you to do it because all Internet facing features are their product differentiation. I think most user want more like a DAS ( Direct Attached Storage ), or NAS that is only accessible via Intranet.

Once you have that setup, a DS220+ with two 4TB NAS Drive and a usable 4TB storage cost $500. ( Or $400 if you use non NAS / Long Warranty Drive )

I am not sure if $500 / $400 for 4TB is cheap or affordable to average consumers.

reply


Seems to me a DVD burner would work wonder here. Make a vid, upload it to Youtub, burn a copy, put it in a sleeve, and you have a very reliable backup system. I've got DVD's that I made over 15 years ago, that are still watchable.. I've got a CD that I burned 21 years ago (wedding music). It's in my car right now.

reply


Yes. But just want to mention self burnt DVD and CD degrade in quality over time. You may want something like M-Disk [1]. ( Someone on HN introduced it to me )

Unfortunately there aren't much R&D into optical disc technology. Would have been nice if we get 1TB per disc.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M-DISC

reply


Right? And if you want redundancy, burn multiple copies on discs made by different manufacturers.

That said as said in the other comment M-DISC is really the way to go. Burn a couple of these, store them separately. They're rated for 1,000 years of storage if stored even somewhat properly. You can get them in 100GB sizes, so perfect for this kind of job. Burners aren't crazy expensive, 100GB discs were around $10/disc last time I bought.

reply


TrueNAS uses ZFS by default and they have small SOHO solutions [0], too.

reply


Yes it was pointed out many times on HN, but TrueNAS Mini E starts diskless at $800. Not consumer range or are they consumer friendly. I was originally hoping Kobol [1] will get traction and once they gain economy of scale both in terms of hardware and software. It even has a Built-In UPS! And Things will improve. But the market and supply chain is simply too tough.

[1] https://kobol.io

reply


An s3 account in this case would work too.. Or a github account. There are dozens of services that one could use to backup videos.

A stack of DVD's in a book shelf.

reply


It’s a little late now. But the answer was for her to backup her videos on $60 USB hard drive and pay a service like Backblaze.

Comparing an agency that is there to make sure people don’t die from bad food and drugs to wanting a government agency to regulate third party content storage that can easily be backed up is nonsensical.

reply


Lots of commenters rushing to chastise the user for not taking pro-active steps to preserve content, since your Google account (or any cloud account once a provider decides you've violated their Terms of Service) may go "poof".

Wouldn't it be nice if the platforms themselves helped out with this, instead of luring their users into a false sense of security?

reply


Both of those things are true simultaneously. YouTube and other Google products are advised against for long term storage because Google's acting this way is entirely unacceptable. Until the latter can be fixed, the only real hedge a person has is to simply not rely entirely on Google for anything. That's just the reality of it.

Blame never rests on the user, either way. Google will always have far more power than the user.

reply


It would. I hope people here work towards their companies regularly warning their customers that any content stored on their services can be gone any day without any warning.

reply


"Your account may be terminated at any time"

No business owner wants to print that in large letters above every upload form: "Thanks for uploading, your content may be deleted at any time, keep a copy."

What we need though is some accountability especially from large companies and for real users.

How long can we go before we start treating online stuff like real stuff? Why is my car protected from theft but my data isn't?

reply


Clearly many users here want it. Maybe even with these pop-on level forced notification boxes. And thus I recommend they fully start pushing such big red warning letters in the services they work with.

And size should have nothing to do with it. I believe treating most SaaS providers the same.

reply


reply


So the issue is Google often takes down accounts with illegal content using the same process as here. Imagine the very real scenario that Google found CSAM on an account: They aren't going to let you access it or download it again for any amount of money.

And that's the problem here: With no humans in the process, YouTube treats ordinary users and predators exactly the same way, because ultimately, algorithms are stupid and don't make good moderators.

reply


> YouTube treats ordinary users and predators exactly the same way

Does it have to be that way? There are various reasons for banning an account.

If the content is actually CSAM, then I imagine a provider's hands are tied under US law at least. But algorithmically flagged CSAM has a confidence percentage associated with it. A provider is not legally obligated to deny you archival access to video of a kid's pool party given a false positive flag by a scanning algo.

Then there are lots of other reasons that an account may end up banned where archival access doesn't necessarily have to be problematic. For example, there's no reason to take away access to completely original COVID denialist videos, even if the platform decides that it's not going to allow them to be shared.

reply


reply


Good idea. Not sure why YouTube/Google doesn't do it. As you would think there is good money in it and better user relations. Possibly they like the authoritarian algorithm approach, and feel they are making enough money, so don't need to bother with alternatives or "lowly user" issues.

reply


YouTube can undelete accounts. All of their old videos are still there.

reply


I wonder how that would work, after certain amount of data or time period. For reasonable cost ship a tape archive or similar to customer?

reply


For most services (certainly for Google) the cost of long-term storage isn't the main issue — it's the cost of supporting an appeals process when you have to deal with bad actors and legal complexities. We have to overcome the economics and legalities and make it feasible to provide download of the archived materials even after an account gets banned.

Brainstorming an interface, I can imaging "archive your original source materials" as an upsell alongside the YouTube upload, with an option to archive the actual video file as well. This would actually be enabled if you were to subscribe to the archival service, which would be paid in advance. Perhaps we can argue that such files should be considered private materials rather than redistributed works, so not subject to copyright takedowns.

reply


reply


It kind of is. If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, then we can effectively treat it like a duck, even if it denies it in the legalese.

reply


Heyo,

First off, sorry to hear that this has happened to you. It's never the for tools to be abused like this and for support be to be so unreachable.

I've gone ahead and sent you an email so I can get some details and we can work to recover at least some of the content.

Q.

Disc: Googler, but I don't work in YouTube.

:)

I hope OP got in touch. Thanks for doing the thing.

Reading the thread made me think of a curious idea. It's got a couple layers of nuance, but could ultimately be really cool.

In short: have a proactively-updated list somewhere that shows the presentation and content of every single email that will be sent before someone is due to lose access to a given service or their whole account.

For example this could look like a (perhaps loosely-interconnected) web of support.google URLs with content like "you might receive an email like the following" <insert HTML extract/embed or screenshot of exactly what the email looks like here> "and you can do" <insert brick wall here :)>.

If this were a reliable resource that stuck around, I could totally see a community-maintained tool emerging that would monitor for these sorts of emails then eg send emergency SMS/notifications/etc so that carefully-coordinated action could be undertaken immediately by competent users. These notifications could be sent to a tech-savvy family member or associate/colleague, who likely would not otherwise have access to the account in question. This person could then gain impromptu access (perhaps via remote access) and take immediate action such as generating takeouts (and perhaps sharding them to raise the chances they complete in time), individully downloading or screenshotting critical info, and firing out bulk alerts reminding of alternate contact info. Basically disaster-handling to try to end-cap workflow disruption while the mess (hOpEfUlLy) gets fixed.

I can't help but think there's probably a disconcertingly large proportion of grandmas and effectively-illiterate users being caught in situations where they have very literally no idea how to proceed (eg, none of their Facebook friends are going to have a clue).

It would seem there is enough awareness and reactivity localized around HN to make a difference to that 99th percentile, if harnessed in a constructive and non-disruptive way.

It's a nuanced idea, but I'm reminded of the old YouTube story where optimizing the homepage made the site seem to load slower because it became viewable by a large demographic of people using sub-2G connections. Here, I can certainly see a temporary uptick in apparent legitimate account closures as the true false positive gap is surfaced, and that might translate to a bit of a suboptimal reputation hit. But in the ideal case, the new feedback would be integrated quickly, that transient spike would soon be forgotten, and in the long term, integrating the new data would help to further micro-optimize the performance of the 99th percentiles involved with the ML analytics processes in ways that exceed expectations.

I'm thinking of the bigger-bigger picture; I understand it's simply impossible for Google to provide tier-one support to every single one of their four billion+ free users. This approach could implement an unorthodox workaround that lets motivated individuals contribute toward closing the loop of false positives. Currently it is effectively impossible for Google's userbase to take charge of this particular edge case. I am sure the number of people who would be very happy to take preventative action against false positives completely outweighs (perhaps by an order of magnitude) those who posture and rage and make themselves look stupid in the forums when things don't go their way.

Knowing what all (or almost all) warning emails look like ahead of time is the only way a significant dent could be made in the false positive statistics; there's nothing stopping a detection project from getting off the ground today, but the lists of what content patterns to look for would have to be forged in blood by users who've had their accounts shut down, with this status quo compounded every time the wording of the warning emails changes.

The one caveat emptor I can think of is that there is of course no way to prevent malicious users from taking advantage of a community initiative that enables a heightened baseline of proactivity, especially if it goes viral and is easy to use. But I'm honestly curious... how might this be the end of the world? The worst the malicious users can do is download their data, which a) they probably have a copy of anyway, and if they don't, b) wouldn't be a great look in legal cases where a defense can say "here is evidence ABC used XYZ software to monitor their account for shutdown, which is why shortly after *point* this email was sent they *point* submitted a takeout request 5 minutes later."

I can definitely see some legal/regulatory/policy hesitancy (sigh), but (from my position as a relatively naive random internet user) I'm hopeful that hesitancy would mostly be without precedential substance, and this could actually viably happen with a bit of gruntwork and convincing.

It's not a terrible idea, and personally, I believe we should be doing more proactive reach-out when events like this are happening. Thing like text messages, push notifications, and big red scary banners on the home pages of unrelated products.

I'll file a Feature Request internally, but given the scope I can't imagine things will be too quick.

Disc: Googler, not in YouTube

reply


If making changes to Google-side reach-out is actually possible, that's absolutely the far more realistic scenario here. My previous post is more of a Rube-Goldberg overengineered attempt at making the hockey puck meet the stick rather than the other way around.

Side-channeling "here's what our emails look like" kinda feels like kicking the info out a side door or something, which I can totally see internal clearances and perhaps legal just not liking the look of... and even if that approach did succeed, the less-straightforward internal handling associated with such an indirect strategy may well incur delays in updates and perhaps even occasional accidental article deletion (where the replacement articles wind up at different URLs and people have to take ages to find them... yep, Rube-Goldberg machine).

I can imagine a new broad scope in myaccount.google for "enhanced notifications" "if there is any suspicious activity with my account", with an associated stronger connection between account flagging events being classified in with suspicious activity in general.

Perhaps I'd first add other users' information under People & Sharing, allow them access to the relevant info in Data & privacy, then opt them in to security notifications in Security. (Where do I send my PM application again? ;) )

I'd probably want to be able to add direct SMS numbers (handled "magically" or "hands-off", like one-time verification codes etc, with the exception of being stored long-term) so that in worst-case situations if an entire group of accounts gets super-nuked or whatever (which presumably blacklists the contact methods associated with those accounts, including phone numbers - hence the idea of magical handling) I still receive last-resort notifications in case of edge-case mistakes. Obviously third-party email addresses would be ideal to add too (with the requisite amount of confirmation bustlework - I'm reminded of the absolute tantrum Gmail very appropriately pulls when you enable forwarding, maybe that would be too strong here but I imagine it might make for good inspiration). Adding Google accounts to send FCM push notifications to multiple stakeholders could also be a good idea (and, FWIW, may also create a helpful source of high-signal data to contribute to cross-account security analyses processes).

Generally I'm trying to cover 2-3 of broad bases here: that of having last-resort notifications still function in scenarios where the AI mistakenly decides everything about an account (or worse, set of accounts) is worst-case-scenario not-ham; making it possible to send those notifications to multiple users/contacts, including contacts that do not typically have access to a particular account; and making sure the notifications and pings actually get through even when the system really doesn't like someone.

Big scary banners on unrelated products is a great idea! I would never have thought of trying to vie for something like that, would have thought it would be possible.

Hmm, could you modify the user account avatar service so that if the user is requesting their own avatar they get served a giant exclamation instead? That could help serve as a perpetual reminder that would show up *everywhere* - Google homepage, account icons across the web and in random Android apps, etc etc. (Potential blocking issue: things might cache the avatar and get stuck.)

I've also occasionally seen how the homepage occasionally shows a very small infobox with a bit of text in it toward the lower quarter of the page. Perhaps this could be hijacked to prioritize showing the scary warning as well.

Totally understand that this'll move at "eventual consistency" pace :)

Feel free to copy the text of this and my parent (dumpster-fire...) comment into the feature request if that's helpful.

My motivation here is mostly a reaction to low-grade obsessive paranoia about AI glitching out on my or my family's accounts, and a strong interest in doing whatever I can to mitigate the fallout in the worst case scenario.

Thanks very much for replying!

FYI, before you chastise the OP for not backing up, please take a minute and think about the fact that this can happen with Gmail too. Have you backed up your email?

I think Google has the responsibility to make it VERY clear that you can lose access to your content without notice. I don't think users truly understand that now.

reply


Seriously, we've been in this for a decade at least. There was enough time to learn this single lesson: data stored in someone's cloud is not your data.

In 2022 it's plain stupid to keep your email in Gmail or rely on Google Photos as the only storage for your family archive. People pay $15/mo for Netflix, but can't pay $50/year for a email address? Nobody will lend a random person $1000, but people still happily give their work, worth orders of magnitude more, to a company that has literally zero obligations to them.

I sincerely sympathize with this couple and wish they will eventually recover their stuff, but c'mon, let's be proactive and prevent such incidents (and educate/help others)

reply


I honestly think there are less than 1 in 100 people who have a working system of backups that would bring them back all their photos taken from their mobile phones.

Since Google turned off syncing of photos to Google Drive, my system broke for instance. Like OP, I haven't had time to set a new backup process up since then.

reply


> Since Google turned off syncing of photos to Google Drive, my system broke for instance. Like OP, I haven't had time to set a new backup process up since then.

Do it now[1].

Assuming what you already have setup for Google Drive is using rclone, it's probably not going to take you longer than what it took to write that comment.

[1] https://wiki.emilburzo.com/backing-up-your-google-digital-li...

reply


OP stated that they were paying customers, this is very troubling. But in any case, at least as a paying customer you might have some legal recourse. As a non paying customer I don't think you can do anything. Also as you've mentioned you must have backups at all times. no matter if you're paying or not.

reply


Sure, you still need to deal with backups, but at least you won't lose your email address if google decides to block your account. Also, if your email provider blocks your account, you just switch MX record to another one.

reply


reply


I use fastmail + my own domain (so I'm still the owner of my own email address)

reply


I agree. People quickly jump to "you're not paying for it so what did you expect" but without a warning in big red letters saying "we could fuck you over any day" this has the same vibe as a drug dealer giving you you first hit for free.

I lost access to my Yahoo mail address from teenage days and consecutively the YouTube account associated with it. The videos are still up and it's just random shenanigans, but still. Learned my lesson with big tech companies.

reply


reply


I don't see how users don't understand this by now.

I will not put anything on a cloud service (let alone a free cloud service) that I rely on in any way. Including E-mail. If my only copy of some content is in the cloud, that means I have deliberately made the decision that that content is expendable and my life would not be affected if my account disappeared tomorrow.

It's really sad that we have to read these stories weekly, but somehow the word just isn't getting out there. Don't rely on someone else's computer to host the only copy of irreplaceable content! This does not absolve cloud providers from being better stewards of people's data--it's just a cry to be careful with things that are valuable. I know this sounds like blaming the victim, but how many more of these stories have to be posted to overcome everyone's "It won't happen to me" attitude?

reply


reply


There's a big difference between free and paid cloud services.

reply


Why do you think that? Most people actually need to pay Google at least for the data storage subscription.

reply


reply


> It's really sad that we have to read these stories weekly, but somehow the word just isn't getting out there

It's because companies - sometimes purposefully - continue to make it difficult to maintain an off-line backup of cloud data in a reasonable way, and people can't be arsed to figure out how each service allows users to backup their data (if at all). The most accommodating cloud service on this front, google with their google takeout service, offer scheduled multi-GB zipped archives for download.

Backups should be automatic and standard. Offer a standard incremental syncing api (not downloads) and integrate it as an opt-out (not opt-in) step for signing up. Then have an industry-standard app (like how google authenticator is standard for otp) handle backups.

Anything more complicated than that and will continue reading stories like this.

reply


These days, I grab my Google Takeout every year or so and also have a Fastmail account that pulls in every other email I receive.

reply


>>Have you backed up your email?

Yes...

Every piece of data I have that I care about is backed up following a 3-2-1 model

I am also in the process of moving off Gmail due to the Legacy termination.

>I don't think users truly understand that now.

In my experience user don't truly understanding anything, given that I work in data storage I take is seriously, I am also called on my people on a semi regular basis to recover from data loss because their drive crashed, or something like that. every time I attempt to educate them on low cost backup solutions to prevent it in the future, less than 1% even after suffering data loss will learn the lesson and start doing backups

That is for onPrem hardware failure. For a service like Google, facebook, Microsoft, etc they just simply do not believe they will ever lose that data.

Hell just the other say in a sysadmin forum people were debating is business even need to backup data in Office 365 because "that would be a waste of money"

People have taken the meme of "internet never forgets" far to literally

reply


My digital footprint is only something like 2 TB, but none of my devices can store this kind amount of data at once without external HDDs. So doing a backup is a step by step manual and time consuming process of downloading and juggling data, rotating individual backups, etc. I rarely could think of doing it more than once per year.

reply


In this day there is very limited reasons to not have backups,

Even if your devices can not store that kinda of data, and 2TB is nothing IMO... (My home has raw storage online capacity of over 100TB right now, and probably triple that in offline / non-powered on storage)

There are countless economical cloud backup services, and of you are creative ways to put import things into multiple "free" services

For example one person was really concerned about their photos, but they did not want to pay for a proper backup. My suggestion then was at a minimum to use 2 or more of the free photo services, They had a Amazon Prime Subscription, used an iPhone, and had a google account so Prime Photos, Google Photos, and iCloud where all options, picking at least 2 of them would be better than nothing. It would not be a proper 3-2-1 backup, but it would protect against something like random account deletion from one of the providers

The point is, there are creative ways to ensure access to data with out having to have a massive storage array in your home like I do. I value privacy and control more than most, this is also why all my home automation non-cloud based, I dont use Google Home, Siri, Homekit, Alexa etc. and I will never buy a device that requires cloud service to use. But I recognize I am not like most people sadly....

reply


Yes, I have been backing up my email regularly for the past 25+ years, just like any other important data. I have 3-2-1 copies of everything I have ever done on a computer during that time.

I cannot understand why anyone would tolerate the risk of losing important information.

reply


How many disks does this require?

reply


Eventually, I just switched to fastmail and gave up Google altogether.

reply


I use protonmail for email I care about.

reply


reply


Over a year ago Google Music sent out notices that users can download or migrate their uploaded media to YouTube Music via https://music.youtube.com/transfer. There really wasn't a shortage of notices and blog posts across a wide variety of media outlets instructing people to migrate and warning when Google Music was shutting down.

reply


I got those notices and in my case it was "only" dozens of CDs I backed up. I was so frustrated and disgusted that I had taken time to back them up to Google Music that I just let them go. I still have the CDs, hopefully they are still in good enough condition to be backed up again.

reply


YouTube Music was really rough in the beginning, and while I still have some UI nitpicks, I've come to find its radio algorithm to be much superior than Google Music's ever was for finding enjoyably obscure tracks. The tracks I uploaded to Google Music and transferred to YouTube Music are still playable through YouTube Music and downloadable from Google Takeout. If you migrated your library to YouTube Music, you may yet be able to download them from https://takeout.google.com (YouTube and YouTube Music).

In 2021, there was an effort to archive older unlisted videos uploaded before 2017 before they were automatically made private [1]. It's fairly unlikely your videos were archived by this effort unless they were publicly linked somewhere, but you can still try to find them using a tool like: https://filmot.com/unlistedSearch or https://unlistedvideos.com/. If you do find any of them on the list, you can try pull them up from the Web Archive [2] and save them from there.

[1]: https://wiki.archiveteam.org/index.php/YouTube#Older_unliste...

[2]: https://web.archive.org/

reply


If you do find any of them on the list, you can try pull them up from the Web Archive [2] and save them from there.

It's been over a decade since YT would simply allow you to download the video file directly (does anyone still remember the "s/watch?v=/get_video?video_id=/" trick?), probably for DRM reasons. Even if it did, I doubt the Internet Archive would have bothered to try archiving due to the immense volume that video takes.

reply


From what I understand, the Internet Archive does store some YouTube videos using a special setup, for an example archived video with working playback see: http://web.archive.org/web/20210716000952/https://www.youtub.... The files can be downloaded from the archive using https://web.archive.org/web/2oe_/http://wayback-fakeurl.arch....

reply


Have your own personal backups of all your valuable data, emails, videos, pictures, etc.

As I learned from expensive experience, if you use a cloud payment processor, have it set up with at least two distinct companies. Yeah, I got turned off by an algorithm on one. Their support sent me pathetically worthless AI generated emails. After a couple months, I got it turned back on finally because I personally knew someone at the company. Obviously, this is not a general solution.

Always have a backup service plan at another company.

reply


> "indicating cyber bullying"

Oh the irony. Just like deleting user videos for no good reason without warning and not offering any means of appeal.

reply


I'm currently in a conundrum: I'm completely degoogled except a YT account that I can lose without problem. I have built a website a few weeks ago and I don't think I can get good SEO rankings if I don't use Google console tools.

I'm just procrastinating because it was so hard to degoogle then falling back is a hard pill to swallow. You example is yet another reminder how evil Google is.

reply


This is the reason why Google stopped demoting sites in a lot of cases. SEO hackers do not only promote results. They try to demote the competition.

reply


I'm also evaluating e-mail for a small business and we might be going with Microsoft, even though I would never choose them for my personal e-mail (I left some comments on that topic recently).

Taking back our privacy is a noble quest, but I think it's bad to deal in absolutes.

reply


I hear you, but if I surrender my site to Google, I will always have the risk of being banned for no reason.

If I understand correctly the recent news I can't use Google analytics anyway (both my site and I live in France).

reply


reply


Fastmail looks great from a UX perspective, but the problem is that they store your e-mail in the US, which I don't want.

I'm currently with Soverin, but I'm not completely satisfied with them. If anybody has recommendations for good email providers in the EU, I'm interested to hear them!

reply


Technically not the EU but Protonmail is in Switzerland.

reply


I think this is the most likely scenario

YouTube deleted my account a few months ago. The reason was totally unfounded and I had no recourse. I’m pretty certain some AI flagged my account and instead of a sensible approach like 1) notify the user that something they did was flagged. 2) point to the instance where the supposed bad behavior happened and allow review/context by humans 3) see that my YouTube account was 12-13 years old and had only a handful of personal videos and 1-2 public videos and that I have a long history of not behaving badly

Instead I got a flippant response to my query as to why it was deleted and I quote: “Yeah I’m going to go ahead and deny your claim”.

As far as I’m concerned the less Google I have in my life from now on the better. While I don’t think that the other options are much better, this incident has changed me from having not much of an opinion on Google to having a pretty seething dislike for them.

reply


Infuriating. I know it’s a private company but the internet feels much less free recently.

The reason I’m using YT is for private video backup and slideshows. So basically stuff that is backed up elsewhere.

I want more decentralized solutions. The problem is that they are costly.

reply


I hope this thread has really shown you why this isn't a good idea. YouTube is video distribution not archive.

reply


The arrogance and abusiveness of Google/YouTube is that they don't see any competition nor have fear of legal actions against them by "lowly" "nobody" users. More people have to choose alternatives to the point that Google/YouTube management will notice and be concerned about.

reply


Best of luck to you and your family.

That said I feel like going forward y'all need to share work videos internally, rather than depending on YouTube.

As an ultra longshot you might find the videos on archive.org

This is a thread of someone who was trying to find his old videos .

https://archive.org/post/1102732/many-youtube-videos-which-u...

reply


reply


If I had to speculate based off my experience at other FANG companies, the videos still exist in the Youtube infrastructure somewhere to allow for the possibility of a human intervention to restore them (For example, to allow for recovering from a system gone haywire or just to give time for manually reversed decisions).

That said, I'd also guess there's a countdown timer before they get deleted permanently.

I hope you can get a human from YouTube to talk to you.

It may benefit you to post a link to the youtube channel so someone can proactively investigate. Lots of google employees read this forum.

reply


This was my thinking as well, it's safer to never delete data and simply null route requests to it. It's what I've done in the past when I was on their side of the ethernet cable.

The youtube channel in question.

https://www.youtube.com/user/tranresearchtraining/

reply


I'm sure the 'why' this happened doesn't matter much to you now, but noticed in just searching for channel name "tranresearchtraining" google would auto-correct and search for "trans research training". Maybe that flagged the review algo to be extra sensitive to certain phrases, etc. Also, where you're dealing with multiple nationalities, wouldn't be surprised if it included non-native english speakers and/or words outside the standard english dicts... so their auto speech-to-txt may have taken creative liberties, and a mistranslation triggered other flags. So, basic edge case nightmare. Their automated support is the worst too. Probably worth trying to spread this story on twitter and linkedin as well to increase the chances of it reaching someone who might be able to help or create enough negative PR to get on the radar. good luck.

reply


Is this situation really that bad? D:

reply


Do you know what the channel ID (UCID) was?

reply


Unfortunately no, and attempting to go to https://www.youtube.com/account_advanced redirects the suspended account page.

reply


You may be able to find it in your browser history. For example: youtube.com/channel/UC* or studio.youtube.com/channel/UC*

reply


If this seems interesting, the immediate priority would be to backup your cache folder immediately (%AppData%\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\Cache), then extract and search it at your leisure.

(This is all for Windows, but IIUC there are alternatives for Linux and macOS.)

reply


I was thinking that if OP's wife or the video subjects are European then a GDPR request# might surface the data. Strikes me the videos would probably only have a delete flag set if this is recent and even after deletion from live data may exist in backups?

(# AIUI companies are obliged to share with you any PII they hold that identifies you.)

reply


I hate to be deceptive, but I was thinking that even if they are not EU residents (or residents of another entity that has similar laws, e.g. UK), then they might be able to fake residency for the purposes of using data laws to exfiltrate the videos. They might have to take the dishonesty further and say that they appear in all the videos.

reply


This is extremely concerning, frightening and downright alarming behavior by Google.

This was the final straw for me to move off of Gmail, and anything google related. Currently in the process of migrating over 500,000 emails, a small-ish YouTube channel locally backed up, and anything else I can think of.

I hope you get your items back. This is absurd. Simply absurd.

I am confused. Don't you have to create your own videos first and then upload them to YouTube? Or is that a common practice that for people to delete their local copy of videos after they upload to YouTube?

I am defenitely not blaming the person in any way. I just don't understand this behavior after have seen this for several times. Why wouldn't you keep your local copy? It just doesn't make any sense to me.

reply


Some (big) creators store all related material and the videos themselves. Others get rid of everything once the video is finished and uploaded.

Edit: Of all my YT videos I wouldn't know where I have the sources stored although I never deliberately deleted them.

reply


Is this because video files are very large and store them will be very expensive? I honestly have no idea how large they are, but I would be surprised if it will become a significant portion of the cost of a serious business.

reply


They can be pretty large. I see point of not storing raw footage, but finished videos after encoding is surely something to keep. Just for in future to upload to other services.. At least if you run actually profitable business.

reply


No backup and ‘all the eggs in one basket’. Seems to me like a high risk to take. ‘Backup being too expensive’ surely there can’t be that many videos (a $business$ should be able to afford a few ~10TB usb disks for a few hundred $/€).

I have no trust in services like YT (where I am the product) so I host my own data on my own server and roll my own backups - on/off-site - (thus have only myself to blame if it goes bad).

I have actually been thinking if I should yt-dl the good videos I have found on YT for exactly the incident you have been exposed to!

I really feel for your loss - and really hope that a human contact will be made so the content can be retrieved. Hopefully HN attention might help!

It’s a sad world where so-called AI makes the decisions and it’s almost impossible to get in touch with a real live human being. I fear for the future (your experience being a good example of how bad it can go). Just think about when those methodologies get applied to the legal-system or health-system. ‘Appeal - not possible the AI knows better and have decided…’ Hmm - I think I read it already started in the police-domain with face-detection…

I wasn't aware that unlisted videos could even receive copyright/bullying strikes, but it seems obvious now.

You could easily ruin someone's YouTube channel by finding unlisted videos through the rest of the Web and reporting them, like this poor couple have found out....

reply


yeah, I've had unlisted/private videos that are a couple years old (with the links shared with no one) get retroactive age-restriction flags or copyright flagging. I'd have to assume YT updates their algo and retroactively skims over some older back-catalog videos.

reply


reply


Well they could at least give you a chance to download your own content first.

reply


“ It's odd that otherwise smart businesspeople think that companies will store their files forever, without being paid for it.”

But that’s Google’s business model. The service is free.

reply


To serve them to public with adds showing. Now make it private and take the view count down... Yeah, should be obvious to anyone.

reply


reply


I don't see how this is a solution.

Either you host it on a public instance and the admin can delete your videos as well, or you host it yourself, but it requires technical abilities and lots of money.

reply


Presumably these videos were originally created on your own equipment, before they were uploaded? Are there no copies of the originals anywhere on your local computers?

Do you use Macs? Do you have Time Machine?

How many more pleas like this will we see on HN? Or, hear from friends, colleagues, and relatives who have been locked out or denied access to an important service, either through no fault of their own or by an innocent action?

No warning.

No explanation other than "suspicious activity" or "violation of [vaguely worded] policy."

No human to call who can help troubleshoot, other than a tech-savvy friend or relative.

No recourse.

There needs to be a technology bill of rights, not just for people dealing with Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, but also the myriad other technology operators which can disrupt our lives in an instant with some poorly programmed process or unanticipated edge case. Ultimately, the OP or my non-tech savvy employee or my mother should be able to get real answers and/or help from a human being when wronged by Google, a telco, or the local bank.

(Repost #1)

It's really disheartening that these support channels are so poor. I had my bank account terminated recently for a valid support request the bank didn't want to deal with as it would require a change to their concrete support script.

My girlfriend had her Tumblr account terminated by some automated process and Tumblr won't respond to her. And this was devasting to her, because not only was it content she had spent a long time curating, but there were many friends of hers that she only had contact with through Tumblr due to her wish to protect her offline identity. To suddenly lose dozens of good friends overnight due to a software error was insanely depressing for her.

The effects of these account terminations can be far-reaching. After watching the effect on my SO, I have to wonder how many suicides have been precipitated by an unfair account termination?

reply


I wonder what the right rule is. I think if I were running a Web 2.0 site, a deactivated account would still allow log-in for, say, 60 days, but present only an account admin panel with four options:

- Appeal the deactivation, with guaranteed human review of the account if above the, say, 20th %ile of account age

- Download your text and media assets

- Send a message to social connections with an e-mail where to reach you

- Truly delete everything within the next 24 hours (right to be forgotten, etc.)

reply


I think you present some excellent ideas. And I would guess some of them depend on the reason for termination (although often the reason selected by some automated processes makes no sense).

In the OP's scenario, for instance, YouTube could have at least allowed his partner to export all the videos.

There are some definite easy wins to be made by players in this space that don't even involve them having to hire more humans.

reply


It actually might be a potential business opportunity. Gig economy social media moderation. Pay $50 and YouTube contracts out with a company for $40 to pay a subcontractor $30 to spend an hour reviewing your appeal and account history and making a recommendation.

It has an icky protection racket feel to it and would incentivize YouTube to be more aggressive in deactivating accounts. But... maybe it's less icky than advertising, selling your privacy for pennies, and permanently deleting your stuff?

reply


I am very curious to get a tad more context about the bank issue, if that's straightforward.

Also, I have no idea if this will work, but: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=19418165 - a bit of quote-googling (recommended to verify) suggests this person may use gmail. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

reply


It's worth a try, thanks :)

The bank (Square) issue is that I ordered something online, FedEx screwed up the delivery, it got returned to merchant, but merchant does not respond. I asked bank for chargeback, but they can't do one as the package got delivered (back to the merchant). Their support script only allows chargebacks when there is no delivery at all. They tried to get me to persuade FedEx to change the package status to nondelivered, but I refused, so they gave me the money back anyway and closed my account because it was easier than changing their immutable support script to allow for an edge case where a package was delivered, but not delivered to customer.

reply


That comment was from a few years ago so the poster may be relatively distant to Tumblr nowadays and it might take a few additional people-hops (if it doesn't fall through) to get anywhere. I also wonder if old/deactivated non-public account data is held indefinitely (eg, private messages)... it probably is...

Regarding Stripe, wow, I admittedly didn't quite read the name the first time through the paragraph, and was very surprised when I actually noticed ("...that Stripe?"). I guess it makes sense; they're similar in scale and incumbance to the big-N stuffy local banks now. A good reminder that class-leading web design isn't necessarily a function of broad-spectrum competence across the board, just a very well-paid design team lol

I take it you can't reopen an account? :/

(Uh, if you'd even want to...)

reply


It'd be interesting what a technology bill of rights looks like, but one form I could easily support would be saying any account that acts as an identity provider (i.e. oauth) requires a judge ruling to be deleted. It'd require additional identification measures to prevent spam upon creation, but the tradeoffs might be worth it. One of the larger impacts of having your gmail deleted is how many other services likely rely on it - it doesnt just remove Google services, it often nukes an entire digital identity requiring months to fix.

reply


Also a key right must be that when an account is deleted, you have 60 days to download all your data.

It'd their platform and a free service, so maybe it is fine to deactivate you and remove your content from the world.

But to simultaneously remove your access so you lose everything is just a demonstration that they have zero care about your work or compassion that their customers are human beings. In other words, they are straight-up psychopaths

If you care about anything, do NOT use these services for that. Great for junk accounts, but otherwise...

reply


If we permit immediate removal, what are the reasonable boundaries? Legal/illegal is a court decision but you can't run all such decisions through the courts. So now we're back to Google just deciding what they will remove and it's on you to back things up. Sucks but that's probably reality we'll have to live with.

reply


Or just copy-righted or copy-right disputed content. Share the access to download option and you will soon find groups repeatedly exploiting this. Pirated content being accessible for 60 days for free is already pretty good.

reply


Good points, and all easily manageable via a few adjustments to the rule.

If it's cporn or other felony content, then fine, shut it all off.

For anything else, allow download only from the last three IP addresses the owner personally logged in from, plus two (if they've moved or are nomadic), plus maybe the same two or three last logged-in-from MAC addresses. Limit to three successful copies downloaded, then shut off.

Alternatively, if you still think that zero future sharing through their site must be the rule, then at least provide the content on a media copy at a nominal fee such as [cost of media]+ [50% service charge] + postage.

Finding fault is the easiest thing in the world. But if you apply your brain to finding a solution instead of merely a problem, things work better.

reply


reply


Yes, tho it seems that as soon as they are not publishing it, i.e., only holding it for private storage by the single posting party, the only problem is with strict liability content like cpron, which mere possession is a crime?

Additionally, the hosts like Google/YouTube, etc. can say that they have found that the material has potential legal issues, and they will hold it for release when the courts sort it out.

Again, the key here is to have some kind of recourse. Anything less is psycopathic - they make a fair exchange by providing a "free" service in exchange for the users' attention, and then when someone puts in 2/3 of a decade of attention and content-building, to simply cut it off with no recourse is just massive theft or vandalism, at best.

And, if they are not going to provide that, they need to provide at least constant prompts that Damocles' sword is hanging over their heads and they need to make local backups.

reply


Yep, effectively Gmail is your internet driver license.

reply


I would say Gmail is your auto pilot. If you have an internet driver license, you know how to operate your own mailserver ;-)

Note: Yes it ain't easy and it ain't fun, just like driving a car during rush hour.

reply


https://i.imgur.com/tqlQeTW.png

reply


I'd say shadow bans would work better. We did this at a company I worked for (back in the day) When a user posted things we didn't like, we stopped showing it. The only person who could read the post was the poster.

This works in the content creation sphere.

reply


The current alternative to me is a form of digital Epicureanism or digital Stoicism in the sense of intentionally not putting any effort into any kind of online digital presence or content creation.

I don't remember anyone being upset if they changed emails and started posting on usenet from a different email address. The discussion at hand was what was important.

People are ultimately causing themselves all this stress and worry over absolutely nothing. All these make believe missed opportunities if you don't put in all this effort to get one of the lottery tickets.

reply


It's not about your posting identity, but missing important communications that was sent to an old address. Now your email is your authentication second factor in many cases, it's also lockout prevention.

reply


There are alternative paid options (vimeo, dropbox, S3) that should work fine.

This is also a big problem with gmail, hotmail, and a thousand other email providers. Most people assume their data is permanent and safe in a free email account. That's probably true 99.99% of the time, but it's not guaranteed. If your data is important, you should really pay someone to host it, or back it up yourself.

reply


Even if it's paid, you should back them up really.

reply


We need education. Education to regular people that unless you have a contract with clear clauses and payments involved your data is worth what you pay.

Your expectations from free service should be zero. It can go out of business at any time. Or they can stop offering it at anytime.

reply


So it's ok if someone takes your car the next time you park on a free parking lot?

It doesn't work that way in the physical world. I don't see why it should work that way in the digital world. Offering to hold your property for free isn't a license to steal or destroy it.

reply


Cities already move your vehicle away if you leave it in free parking spot for years, even faster if it is unregistered for example. I don't see how that is any different from this case for example. There are similar analogies.

reply


I think the difference is that the extent to which a city can do things with your property is governed by law. And it is not in any way similar analogy; this wasn't cleaning up an abandoned account taking up public space, this was a sudden takedown of an active account that did not violate any rules or laws.

reply


And why shouldn't they have right to remove such content? Clearly it wasn't following intent of the site. And the user didn't really lose anything, as they still have the originals. Which in no way have been affected.

reply


> And why shouldn't they have right to remove such content?

They should, but they should also clearly communicate what content they consider acceptable and I think they should also notify the user and give them time to move their things out if G decides the content is deemed unacceptable. Especially if the content is not obviously and egregiously violating the terms of service and hasn't been considered a problem for the past seven years. Pulling the rug like that all of a sudden isn't cool.

If I offer to hold your grocery bag while you go to the restroom, do you think it's OK for me to throw it all away because after digging aronud a bit, I notice you have bought apples I don't like? What if I've been repeatedly extending the same courtesy for the past ten years and never had a problem with these apples until today? What if I advertise myself as a free bag holding service by the entrance to the restroom?

I think people should have the expectation that if a company (or individual) offers a service and holds on to your property (be it digital or physical), they should treat it responsibly and not just trash it all out of the blue.

> Clearly it wasn't following intent of the site.

That does not seem clear at all based on a reading of youtube's policies.

> And the user didn't really lose anything, as they still have the originals.

That's not something Google can decide or verify. Instead, they could help the user move their stuff out and that would ensure they still have everything.

But I like this line of arguing; I think copyright infringement is ok because the copyright holder still has their original copy which has in no way been affected.

reply


reply


That's on them though. I mean a DVD burner and a shoe box would remove all backup issues here.

reply


You haven’t bothered to carefully read the post.

reply


I did read it. And I consider value of data lost to be exactly zero as originals were not deemed worth saving. So I see no issues with Youtube's actions here. The user did not value their data so neither should Youtube.

reply


Not the best analogy since the parking lot is just an empty physical space. Taking it away wouldn’t also “delete” your car. The car is actually a separate physical object. But in a cloud drive, the file and the space are the same. Taking away the space is obviously going to take away the file.

On top of all that, the file still exists elsewhere for most people.

reply


> Offering to hold your property for free isn't a license to steal or destroy it.

Unless explicitly stated. And we all know that: 1) most of the internet users don’t read the Terms of Service, and 2) YouTube probably states in their Terms of Service doc that they can do whatever they want with your data (I don’t know this for sure because of point 1)

reply


The closest analogy is; if you park without paying, your car might get impounded.

reply


> impounded

Not a bad analogy. Getting an impounded car back is often described as being abusively expensive beyond real costs.

That would be a improvement for the OP.

Though I don't think any of the giants have an incentive to offer this since might draw more attention than just telling them to fuck off.

reply


So you are saying uploading to YouTube without paying is illegal? Nowhere on YouTube does it say that I have to pay anything.

reply


I find it ironic that rather than avoid these pernicious companies people instead want to enshrine them as permanent fixtures into our society by legislating universal access to them. It would be analogous to passing a law that would guarantee free doses of heroin during the opioid crisis. We need to break the addiction, not exacerbate it.

reply


It seems to be human nature, and also nature of the market. It's the digital equivalent of race to the bottom. The shortsighted, uninformed, apathetic, and irrational people outnumber those who care, by a huge margin. "Just educate people" isn't happening any more than we can just tell people to "git gud." And that is why, in the physical space, we have laws that offer people some protection against terrible products that are unfit for purpose, unsafe, broken, etcetra. We wouldn't need those laws if we could just fix people and make them informed & rational; in that case, the market would truly sort out itself. It's just not happening, and it's also not happening in the digital space, so it's very possible we're going to see the same laws in the digital space.

reply


This is completely wrong. We should expect more from business. You should always be able to extract your data, period. Let’s not defend customer-hostile business models.

reply


So let's say some startup runs a back up service with unlimited data. How many exabytes should a user be able to upload random data to them? And how long should it be available?

reply


Always jumping to the extreme is tiresome. Plenty of disclosure laws have facility for covering reasonable or excessive costs.

reply


Till the cost of bad press exceeds the cost of providing a usable support service.

reply


Not necessarily.

The existing managers get their bonuses from the cost savings and move on to other things. 3 years later, a new generation of managers take over, realize the goodwill is already gone, and it would take an unrealistic herculean effort to reverse public sentiment. And it would take years. They take the easy route and try to squeeze even more money from the services by cutting more costs (yay AI!).

That's how giant companies fail.

reply


And that's how they like it, extreme "techno-authoritarianism". Making as hard as possible to appeal decisions or access higher management, and the facade of customer service is usually into ignoring or gaslighting customers to the point of sadism.

Ban or shadow-ban whenever

Raise prices whenever

Sell your private info to whomever

Violate your privacy however

reply


Your suggestion might increase the costs so much that we will simply not have such free services. It’s best to limit expert support to actual purchases (like ebooks, apps, etc.) and services that have explicit guarantees.

reply


reply


I am wondering if some people could share that used the usually venues of recourse which are going through the legal system:

1.) Letting a lawyer contact Google and then suing them.

2.) Using regulations such as GDPR to ask for correction of data about yourself and/or challenging the automated decision about yourself.

reply


This seems to happen a lot - it might not even be your fault, just someone decided they didn't like your videos and filed a bunch of complaints, or an algorithm misinterpreted some speech. Once the automation sides against you your only recourse is to hope to generate enough social outrage that a human takes notice. The lesson learned is always that YouTube should never be your primary data store, you need to keep the best quality copy of your video in S3 (or similar) so you can rebuild when needed.

reply


I used to work for a cloud backup company. People thought it was strange to backup services like Google Drive and Gmail. Posts like this make me second think that

reply


