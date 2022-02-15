Tell HN: Reddit accounts cancellation/suspension caused by VPN usage

Posted earlier about an account of mine having been suspended with no apparent reason (at least of posting rules breaking), then other two which I had in the past, for testing. As I was/am traveling at present, I used VPN in a few places, and I tested the theory of this being the source: created a new account yesterday, used it fine with no posting or submissions, then used it again today with two different VPN exit points, and sure enough: "Your account has been permanently suspended from Reddit." If the Redit bozos do not comprehend the need for VPN, if *content* provided is of not harmful in any way, then I sure wish them good luck in keeping this service going ... Edit: PIA as VPN, with three major exit points, used interchangeably: France (local when there, public place), UK (local when there, public place) and US (employer specific requirement). Original account was 10K+ submissions and almost same for comments, with never close to questionable content - got suspended during my travel, with no apparent (at time) cause. Two older/test accounts I dug up in the immediate aftermath of first closed, with no submissions, got also suspended within the span of a few days of use (reading/access only). One "control" test account got banned today, after having been opened yesterday - this purposely used while "flipping" between VPN exit points. HTH