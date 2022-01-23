Ask HN: Gmail account security

I have a gmail account that I rarely use, but I know the password. I enter it correctly and get the following message: You’re trying to sign in on a device Google doesn’t recognize, and we don’t have enough information to verify that it’s you. For your protection, you can’t sign in here right now. Try again from a device or location where you’ve signed in before. Even if I get the code from the recovery email account, it won't work. Is this the AI hell Google throws you into if you get a new phone and computer in the same year? Has anyone else on HN run into this and found a solution?