|Ask HN: Gmail account security
1462 points by caseyf7 23 hours ago | 736 comments
|I have a gmail account that I rarely use, but I know the password. I enter it correctly and get the following message:
You’re trying to sign in on a device Google doesn’t recognize, and we don’t have enough information to verify that it’s you. For your protection, you can’t sign in here right now.
Try again from a device or location where you’ve signed in before.
Even if I get the code from the recovery email account, it won't work. Is this the AI hell Google throws you into if you get a new phone and computer in the same year? Has anyone else on HN run into this and found a solution?
I returned to Austin to visit old friends and took the opportunity to visit the Google office there. The Googlers sitting around me were primarily corporate sales.
They weren't getting any corporate sales calls at all as far as I could tell, but there was one extremely irate user who was locked out of their GMail account and was repeatedly calling them because they were the only human beings at Google the user was able to get in touch with, via something like "Press 3 for Corporate Sales." Of course these poor Google corporate sales people had absolutely no way to help this user even if they wanted to. Google literally did not have any GMail account phone support (at least at the time).
I could hear the poor guy screaming through their headsets about how he paid Google something for some service and was entitled to phone support and he demanded someone help him, but they just kept saying, "This is corporate sales. We do not offer consumer account support. If you want support, please visit the Google Support Forums at www dot..."
After they hung up on him 3 or 4 times, eventually a manager got on the phone and told him (between his screams), "Look, you're not getting any phone support because it doesn't exist. There's nowhere for us to transfer you. There's nobody who can call you back about this. Your only option is to search the forums for an answer to your problem. I am going to terminate this call now. Sir, I'm going to terminate this call. No, we can't help you. Nobody at Google can help you. I am terminating this call now. We asked you to stop calling this number. Do not call us again. <click>"
I'd frequently tell my co-workers, "If you're not paying for it, you're the product." That experience underscored that notion for me.
