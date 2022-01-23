Ask HN: Gmail account security

Hacker News new | past | comments | ask | show | jobs | submit login
I have a gmail account that I rarely use, but I know the password. I enter it correctly and get the following message:

You’re trying to sign in on a device Google doesn’t recognize, and we don’t have enough information to verify that it’s you. For your protection, you can’t sign in here right now. Try again from a device or location where you’ve signed in before.

Even if I get the code from the recovery email account, it won't work. Is this the AI hell Google throws you into if you get a new phone and computer in the same year? Has anyone else on HN run into this and found a solution?






Once upon a time I worked at Google.

I returned to Austin to visit old friends and took the opportunity to visit the Google office there. The Googlers sitting around me were primarily corporate sales.

They weren't getting any corporate sales calls at all as far as I could tell, but there was one extremely irate user who was locked out of their GMail account and was repeatedly calling them because they were the only human beings at Google the user was able to get in touch with, via something like "Press 3 for Corporate Sales." Of course these poor Google corporate sales people had absolutely no way to help this user even if they wanted to. Google literally did not have any GMail account phone support (at least at the time).

I could hear the poor guy screaming through their headsets about how he paid Google something for some service and was entitled to phone support and he demanded someone help him, but they just kept saying, "This is corporate sales. We do not offer consumer account support. If you want support, please visit the Google Support Forums at www dot..."

After they hung up on him 3 or 4 times, eventually a manager got on the phone and told him (between his screams), "Look, you're not getting any phone support because it doesn't exist. There's nowhere for us to transfer you. There's nobody who can call you back about this. Your only option is to search the forums for an answer to your problem. I am going to terminate this call now. Sir, I'm going to terminate this call. No, we can't help you. Nobody at Google can help you. I am terminating this call now. We asked you to stop calling this number. Do not call us again. <click>"

I'd frequently tell my co-workers, "If you're not paying for it, you're the product." That experience underscored that notion for me.

Even when you have paid Google products that come with support, it is really awful. They once asked me to submit a business case justifying how answering my support question benefited Google. Just a simple clarification of something in their documentation. I was already under pressure to migrate to Office360, I stopped fighting after that.

My employer is a huge AWS user and Google is constantly chasing us with a treasure chest of free credit to migrate over, their prices are significantly cheaper, but everyone agrees it’s worth the premium to stay with AWS simply because they answer the phone.

(If you have never used AWS’s enterprise support, those guys are worth every penny.)

I've first hand experience with managing a google workspace (50 users) and an Azure AD (30 users). With google workspace, the chat is two click away and the guys now their stuff. With Azure AD, no support, no chat, except "here is a list of consultant in your area that provide support". And I pay twice as much to microsoft ...

I work at a company with >1000 google workspace users.

That's enough that someone at Google will acknowledge what you're reporting is a bug on their end, and that they can reproduce it. But it's not enough to get the bug fixed.

The support may be good if you're asking questions they've heard before - or if you need something like an account lock reset, which the support folks have a button for. But if the problem you're encountering requires a code change? Not so much.

(If you're wondering, the bug is "in Google Drive, users with third-party cookies disabled get stuck in a redirect loop when downloading files or viewing videos, as the cross-origin request to googleusercontent.com attempts to redirect to get an auth cookie that never arrives" )

I’m sure that in the mind of Google they are doing a favor by letting us give them money, wanting support is just ungrateful. Wanting a bug fix is just obscene. They have 150,000 PhDs, aren’t we bold to question them!

This stems from Google not being a service company. Support for products is mostly like this. You can submit a bug report but that does not mean they will help you.

We have a saying here that goes something like "don't buy pizza at a burger joint"... Don't buy services from a advertising / products company.

Turns out, having a PhD is a negative when it comes to closing bugs.

That must have been fixed. I got a message to enable third party cookies for drive.google.com. Even with a link to docs on how to do it iirc.

I just tested, and it's not fixed.

> Even when you have paid Google products that come with support, it is really awful

Once I subscribed to YouTube Music (paid!) family plan, but my wife's account would always say that she is in another country and can not join the plan. I tried everything - the support never even bothered to reply to my emails. I cancelled the plan and since then I keep seeing the same ads for the premium service every time I open the YT mobile app.

FWIW I had the same problem a few months ago, and they did eventually sort me out. This surprised me, given Google's reputation. I was on the 1-month "free trial" membership, and always planned to switch to the single-person membership if they didn't get it sorted out, so I wasn't really out any money during that time.

(And in fact, what actually happened was they hadn't sorted me out by the time the free trial was up, so I cancelled it and switched to the individual membership. They managed to get things sorted out a week or two after that, but I'm still on the individual membership; my wife just shares my account ID.)

I can second that. Lots of G services think I'm in another country (Spain specifically), so the sites load in Spanish by default, along with other minor headaches.

I hesitated to post this comment, another anecdote with zero recourse... Then realised the fact I hesitated is more concerning.

Google hold too much control over the internet and the majority of internet users lives, to the point where it's almost authoritarian: They can screw with your personal life and potentially your business without any recourse, causing the effects such as the one I just experienced. I'm not suggesting some large conspiracy against those who oppose Google's affect on the web, and many of us will continue to complain openly and loudly about them because that is our culture. But the effect their position has on freedom of speech is still present, it's a natural instinct, it increases the chances of a large portion of the population to remain silent out of personal fear - and that is concerning.

> They once asked me to submit a business case justifying how answering my support question benefited Google.

I find that extremely difficult to believe without more context. Google support isn’t that bad. I’ve had a mediocre-to-good experience with it over the years.

With that said, while I agree that aws business and enterprise support is worth the hundreds to thousands of dollars a month, so is the five bucks a month for a google workspace account that includes support.

A few years back I wanted to call then but didn’t find a number. How do you contact Google’s support?

If you have a google workspace account and need google support, you can go in the admin console, help section in the top right, there is a contact form with phone and chat options.

What if you can't log in?

Then there's this magic link: https://support.google.com/a/contact/recovery_form (calling it magic because it's not very obvious how to find it; I had to look it up in the HN comments)

> Google is constantly chasing us with a treasure chest of free credit to migrate

The only item in Google's business playbook...

I work for a small company and we used to use AWS. I think their support sucks. Especially since there is no group accounts and the bills went to another persons account that ended his job at the company.

I had to login to both mine and his account in order to complete my support request or they wouldn't help me. When I called them it was like any crappy indian support team which I barely could understand.

Compare that to DigitalOcean for example, there you can actually group resources for an org and their support is actually knowledgeable about their products and can answer questions even about implementation details. Also, you don't need a PhD in order to understand the UI which is a great plus.

Can confirm. Despite strong reservations about moving from one behemoth to another, the support from Amazon has been light years better (both on the consumer side and AWS). Embarassingly better.

reply


You are actually pointing out a tremendous opportunity that Google has internally and externally. I work at Google and recently tried to file a bug about the calculator embedded in search. It was dastardly difficult to find how to file the ticket. It took me maybe an hour. A better system for filing tickets internally and for filing and triaging tickets from external users would be a tremendous asset for Google.

I guess this is why Amazon is playing the long game with their obsessive focus on customers. I don't know how that really plays out where the rubber meets the road but that's what Jeff bezos always keeps talking about.

It plays out with Amazon absolutely crushing Google when it tried to be a consumer marketplace, and even trouncing Google at providing web infrastructure services.

If, somehow, an antitrust ruling split ads from the rest of Google the non-ads remainder wouldn't last more than a few years.

reply


You are 100% correct in that ads are the ONLY thing propping up google as a business. This is probably a very bold prediction, but I think that when money starts getting more expensive, when rich billionaires are more reluctant to just throw money at inane, borderline speculative bullshit, there will be a massive hemorrhaging of unnecessary business. And maybe this is a little out there but... you know how YouTube doesn't actually make any fucking money?

Interesting things to think about for sure.

The YouTube thing is false as of a few years ago. If you have noticed, they've crammed it full of ads.

https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/27/22596592/google-q2-2021-r...

I think it's projected to earn 20 billion this year.

Not sure about that... It could be a blessing for the tech community if that happens. Let's consider 3 parts: Ads, Cloud and Labs. Alphabet could fund Labs as research arm (basically what it is anyway, with all the exploratory projects) and could like see a revival of the golden days times of Bell Labs, Xerox Park, etc.

reply


I am locked out of my (10+ years old) account for almost two years, due to "security reasons" (I have valid OTP so I call this BS and my credit card has changed in between so the account is useless for anyone), they want me to call some number in states, but I am not giving my phone number away, which is also the reason why I don't create new account.

I have calculations, in last two years I have bought 4378 EUR online. This could be collected by Amazon - but now it isn't.

I am still waiting when they will come to their senses and figure out that locking out users (especially if they made quite a few purchases) longer than few months is counterproductive.

Meanwhile they are losing money they could earn. Good job.

Just use a phone number from a service like temp-number.org. After logging in you will be able to remove it from your account.

I'm not sure how you came to be in this unfortunate situation but this is one of the reasons I purposely memorize my passwords rather than store them in a password locker or Auto filler that I could lose access to. I guess if I lose access to my brain I'm not going to be worrying about what I might owe for those instances that I never killed on that cloud service.

I worked at both Amazon and Google. It was only at Amazon where I was exposed to the Craft of software development. Personally, I feel there is a nuanced difference to the role at Amazon being SDE ( Software Development Engineer ) whereas Google is SWE ( Software Engineer ). It's almost like Google thinks Software Developers are lower tier than Software Engineers, but I'd like to think of myself as doing more than just engineering and tweaking things which already exist.

The team I was on at Amazon every line of code felt purposeful. At Google it's just Java charades. One time we were propping up a new micro service that received data from one data source, transformed it to another data source. That's it. No other API calls, no algorithms, no design patterns, no filtering, just deserialize/serializing/renaming fields between two data formats 1:1. It's literally a few dozen lines of code. I was the project lead and was likely going to be sole person responsible for it, and I proposed it be written in Go. It took to me 2 days to implement it in Go. Our manager wanted it rewritten in Java, because no one on the team knew Go and in his opinion would want to learn Go. The Java rewrite took a month to get to an MVP "Hello World" state, and another month to calibrate the codebase with the rest of our projects. It takes days to learn Go, less than a month to be well-versed in Go's standard library. Its package management is simple but also sane. Years working with Gradle and there is still weird stuff popping up every so often. The microservice depended on some Google "public" client libraries. At least with the Go libraries it's feasible to read the entire source code and flesh out things on the edge of documentation. Go's limitations also means code tends toward being idiomatic and standard. Besides the Maps API and some GCP products that receive attention, most of the APIs/libraries feel half-baked for external consumption. Documentation is a big piece of it. I'm not sure what the state of AWS documentation is nowadays but, on my Amazon team, we were co-developing documentation and code in unison, like how people iterate between test/code.

At Google, documentation feels like an after the fact dread so that a bunch of suits ( dressed in jeans and t-shirt ) can green light the project and sign off on a laundry list of due diligence of "product excellence". The final product is documentation that centers around a Hello World, but after that you're often not sure how to proceed. You're instructed to run a bunch of commands serially without much context, basically the fish, but you didn't really learn how to fish. Beyond this imperative 'Hello World' style documentation is nuanced callouts and notes for some esoteric cases for exhaustive coverage purposes that is just really distracting for 99% of clients. Basically don't sue us, we made sure to mention is in documentation. I've worked extensively with the Google Cloud documentation org, and they are really problematic. Google is usually too nice ( or maybe it's just the game dynamic of everyone having cushy job ) to fire people, whereas Amazon would go in a "different direction". I don't see this documentation problem going away until there is leadership who isn't afraid to fire people, which is also unlikely to happen as the well intentioned engineers will quickly rally to dispose of this style of leadership. One time the documentation org held a session for internal developers to provide feedback because clearly documentation is not serving the customers. They were shutting down every idea and interrupted in mid-sentence, only agreeing with things that confirmed/supported their agenda. Then working 1:1 with members of the documentation team to launch a product, I realized the individuals also succumbed to selective hearing. They're like recruiters who just scan for buzzwords like 'REST', 'HTTP', and so Google documentation has random sentences explaining to technical clients of a specific technical API what REST, HTTP, gRPC is. The intended audience are paying clients, and I'm not talking about hobbyists, not students who are not familiar with cURL yet, but the documentation writers are effectively the latter. I admit, the documentation staff write more fluid English than I do, but what's the point if they introduce a bunch of superfluous, sometimes even semantically meaningless, sentences wherein readers of documentation can't discern the forest from the trees? It became a second job for me to revise the documentation, and my manager wasn't supportive nor appreciative of me doing this non-engineering work. That's when I started planning my resignation. If Google is serious about cloud and developers, the problem can be solved by paying actual engineers to write documentation.

Code Review at Amazon felt constructive with the user in mind. Code Reviews at Google felt reductive to the pet peeves of the reviewer and minimizing conflict. On that team at Amazon, performance was actually a priority. I actually felt like my Computer Science degree was put to use, but not in a pretentious, ivory tower, scratching your own itch/ego kind of way. The latter opportunities are more common at Google. The Amazon team built their own dependency injector and markup language, not because it was something to brag about, but it was solving an unmet need at the time. HackerNews never forgets about the long list of products Google abandons, but there are also the projects that are dead in the water. At Google, I was adjacent to a team reinventing HTML but defined in YAML, with less functionality and composability than HTML but implicitly requires you to already know HTML. Probably 10,000 humanhours were allocated to this project. The team are exclusively from infrastructure backgrounds. No one wants to say this, but there is a belief, at least based on my impression of Google hiring practices, that backend engineers have higher aptitude, therefore you can train them to be frontend engineers. I don't think this is true. Ironically, when I interviewed at Microsoft they actually asked me interviewing questions requiring browser APIs and interacting directly with the DOM. When I was the technical interviewer at Google, asking candidates such practical questions rather than Leetcode-style problems tripped them up way more. On the Amazon team I worked with, everyone's first programming language is JavaScript. We directly fiddled with the DOM which goes against all the modern web framework abstractions, VanillaJS, native browser APIs, minimal transpiling for compatibility. This was code 1-degree removed from the user and, ironically, as we were fiddling with the DOM and exposing ourselves to all the dangerous state, nothing bad happened. Then again, we sent people to the moon with much less. At Google, I felt n-degrees removed from the user, while standing on top of many more abstractions and yet in many product areas besides things like Search, 99.5% felt good enough, whereas at Amazon I truly believed in 99.999%. On the Amazon team we leaned on Prototypical "inheritance" and embraced JavaScript, rather than trying to fight it, shoe-horning in Java style Classes, because Google ultimately is a Java shop. Angular has singletons, factories, and other symptoms of people exercising their extensive knowledge on the design patterns in Gang of Four. Meanwhile at Google, I saw triply nested for-loops that I refactored to linear time. It wasn't really appreciated, because on the grand scheme of things, Google focuses on being planet scale, which might explain why SMB / hobbyist support for GCP is mediocre. Indeed, Google infra and internal tools are the best. Possibly even over-engineered where there is diminishing returns, possibly inflecting down on productivity because the tools handles too much for you that you are now responsible for knowing its extensive features and capability set. There's always someone who knows, but you gotta make sure you've done your research before you come to them without extensive due diligence. At other places I've worked, including Amazon, I think there is less anxiety in knowing that you don't know and ignorantly reaching out for help because we're all fools anyways. Google has publicly mentioned that they found no correlation between academic GPA and job success, but I'd bet there is a high degree of imposter syndrome. In practice, Google still selects for the academically excellent, where from an academic and school setting you are expected to know the "right answer", but software engineering is an art not a science.

Products, however, are different story. I am back in school, and the school decided to use Google Classroom. This thing has a 1.5/5 rating on the Apple app store. I'm curious how many people work on it. I apologize if it's a lone developer. But I wouldn't be surprised if this was a team of 3-4+ engineers, a product manager, a manager, a UX designer, a UX researcher. Google Classroom, at least in my school's usage, is just a feed of posts. A Facebook group would have sufficed and been much better. I'm imagining there's a sales team for Google Classroom. At least Google's improving on the non-search/Ads business front.

I'm a developer and a school admin, so I can comment on the Classroom point, at least: It is so comically clear that Classroom really was someone's clever idea to simply take existing Google Drive APIs and then create an LMS-like environment using that. Taken like that, it's actually brilliant and super clever.

The not-so-brilliant-and-clever part is that by virtue of being free and Google having so many schools captive with free GoogleEDU + Chromebooks, this is something running millions' of kids' schooling, especially now during COVID. But it seems, at every indication, to continue to be someone's pet Google Drive API project, so you see some insane feature omissions because it is clear it would probably require some sort of actual original development work besides the very minimal UI and overhead that Classroom provides. I need to thread lightly, though, 'cause I've made decent money (and had fun) implementing quite a few of these for my own school, but every single time its been clear to me that EVERY OTHER SCHOOL IN THE UNIVERSE would also want/need things like that.

I'm also a developer and an educator using Classroom for a small class. Your insight makes it crystal clear why I always thought that Classroom was completely insane, to the point where I was wondering why nobody else said anything and maybe I just wasn't "getting it" - no, it's because it's basically a clever hack that's a Googler's side project (that maybe now has a small team around it).

As a fun exercise, I'd encourage you to peruse even their apps script APIs and see how quickly you can actually get something like "google classroom" up and running for yourself, minus some of the UI candy. Truth-be-told their documentation and what they expose to you is pretty rich, and along the way you then start seeing exactly why "Google Classroom" things are the way they are hehehe.

reply


reply


reply


It's a bit ironic that you're bashing Google and praising Go in the same paragraph, never mentioning that Go is designed and supported by Google.

reply


I think that was part of the point. Google made Go and then when OP wanted to use Go, their bosses said “use Java” (and took a month to do something that could be done in a few days)

reply


I disagree with OP on this. Their boss in my opinion made the right call. I'd say for a few reasons:

1. Why did OP do this without talking through it first

2. Introducing a new language to a team is not some small decision, and IMO typically not a good idea

3. Why would it take a month in Java to do what takes a few days in Go

4. If it made this one task faster, the burden it will put on the team in the future can be bad in the long run

Perhaps the team would benefit a move to Go (I doubt that), but it should be something that is planned. Otherwise, they'll have "that" one thing that is written in a language that no one on the team really knows.

reply


Since you’ve worked at both, do you have an opinion on why protocol buffers aren’t more widely adopted than json?

reply


> It sounds like you really dislike Google

Google's a great if you want a high standard of living and being pampered. Not the highest pay, but it's more relaxed.

Also if you have a PhD. Google could be a research playground for you.

Everyone at Google is or appears nice. I had a slightly mean team lead at Google once, but he's been always my favorite. Highly technical, no BS, little patience when I wasn't hyper focused. One of my coworkers at Amazon weren't nice, and just confronted me with feedback that I should show up exactly at 9A.M. I appreciate having honest and direct feedback like this, and this is where I grew the most. I don't think I ever received negative feedback at Google, even though I probably should have. Some people prefer environments where everyone is perfectly nice and happy all the time. I think I would like Google more if we didn't sugar-coat things. That would prune products and people who are deadweight, even if that possibly means me. I respect the Finance industry to the degree that they do not mask their profit motive.

> It also sounds like your manager had something to do with it.

Of course. People leave managers, not companies. That said, the managers are part of a system. I did shop around for other teams before I left, but they were all boilerplate CRUD work. CRUD work's also fine, but the value of these projects to users was not clear to me.

> Perhaps it was a lack of promotion?

I'd say that is a symptom, not the cause. It's about being appreciated and having your work understood.

> do you have an opinion on why protocol buffers aren’t more widely adopted than json?

I think some people dwell on the performance difference. I think adoption boils down to ergonomics, ease of use, and tooling. Within Google, there has been significant investment in internal tools/libraries around Protobuf especially Java. For something like Protobuf, it's not broken, why fix it? People at Google are familiar with Protobuf. The outside world is familiar with JSON. When I was at Google, I launched a gRPC/Protobuf API but our clients had significant hardship onboarding. I think this is within the theme of externalized Google tech being inferior to the internal version solely from the aspect of ease-of-use/documentation.

Until TypeScript came around, I think an argument can be made against JSON as lacking type safety. I used TypeScript when it was still in Beta and felt Google was reluctant to this. It doesn't help that TypeScript was pioneered by MicroSoft. To be fair, at the time people didn't trust Microsoft. I mean, people were trusting Chrome more than IE for good reason. Once people actually give TypeScript, I think it's a no brainer

Thanks for the detailed posts. This can be useful for ppl considering applying there.

I work for Elastic for the last 6y or so and I feel I’ve been lucky to have managers who cared (for customers, also for the team), provided actionable feedback, and put me in projects that lined up with my strengths and interests. I feel a lot of that is encouraged by the company culture, but esp two individuals I have in mind—I think they’d behave like that in any other company (or burn out quickly).

Would you mind sharing if this was SV or some other region? Do you know if this would a “general” culture for Google/AWS, or limited to certain teams or offices?

You are actually pointing out a tremendous opportunity that Google has internally and externally.

While there isn't a way to report problems, or get help with problems, and problems aren't tracked or measured, every problem is a singular example that can be hand-waved away with an "it's just that particular user being dumb".

Refusing to support customers is a choice Google has made in order to be able to ignore problems the engineers won't (or can't) solve.

https://issuetracker.google.com/ is supposed to be it, but if it were completely open and easy to use i'm sure they'd need a dedicated moderation team just for filtering the issues. The knowledge and dedication barrier is a frustrating but mostly effective way to weed out those with non-issues or issues that really don't affect them much (however humane you believe that is).

reply


I mean yeah, then they should put up a dedicated moderation team to do so. It's not like they have not enough money to do so.

reply


reply


GUTS is still used for things like desk moves, but buganizer is where eng tickets live. (at least when I left a few years ago)

If it's about search, you could always use go/bad I think?

Maybe they don't want you to file the bug too easily?

I imagine Google would getting 10,000s bugs per day if it was too easy.

reply


But then, I am an engineer, not some marketing drone...

reply


Curious but how would you figure out where the ship is burning if you are receiving a larger number of bug reports, e.g. 1 million bug reports per month?

Loads of duplication will also follow etc. Sounds like you need entire teams to figure out what the real bugs are at that point and maintain the bug list? Though I can't think of a workflow from the top of my head.

reply


Google with it's "Let's never maintain our products, let the bitrot make them gradually worse and eventually EOL them" approach seems to prefer to avoid that kind of cost.

I used to be a Google fanboy in the early 2000s. Maybe it's coming with age, but these days I prefer boring tech that works well as compared than half-baked moonshots, and Google may have burned me once too many. Other software megacorps (and even some NGOs) do this better than the big G.

Rest assured that they fix their AdSense and AdWords bugs very very fast.

The discoverability may not be the best, but its not terrible. There's a "Send Feedback" button on most search result pages (and specific ones per-result if you click the 3-dot menus). The same "Send Feedback" thing is available in Gmail (though its hidden in a (?) menu), Youtube etc.

IME that feedback is generally taken seriously.

reply


If you don't mind sharing, what is the bug?

-

My comment originally read as follows, 2 people downvoted it.

>I work at Google and recently tried to file a bug about the calculator embedded in search. It was dastardly difficult to find how to file the ticket. It took me maybe an hour. A better system for filing tickets internally and for filing and triaging tickets from external users would be a tremendous asset for Google.

I didn't work for Google directly but I did work via another company (Tech Mahindra) so I am saying this as somewhat of an outsider compared with you.

You mention a bug about the calculator embedded in search: could you give me the details, and I can try to get it solved via my Google contacts.

For context, in my personal experience as a user and engineer, the Google embedded calculator is the best product among all of Google's many offerings and works flawlessly for all inputs. I find it breathtaking. For example, here is how many feet times pounds you can turn 3000 Calories into:

https://ibb.co/qJ0Qz0L

it worked on my first attempt. What does this mean? Well here's a foot-pound: https://ibb.co/N3WCxYV

If you weigh 180 pounds you're not climbing Mt. Everest twice (29,032′) without burning 3000 Calories. (Even at 100% efficiency).

Try getting a result like that from any other calculator (though Wolfram Alpha gets close).

What's the bug you tried to report? (What did you enter, what is the correct output and why is it correct, and what is the returned output and why is it incorrect?)

I've never seen it make a mistake so far, and I use it heavily for all sorts of things. (Sometimes I force Google to show me the calculator by typing = at the end of my Google query.) Since the product works so well for me personally, I'd love to understand what problem you have with it.

You just found a bug in Google Calculator. You wrote "calories" but Google is giving you the answer in "kilocalories". If you change "calories" to "kilocalories" the answer doesn't change.

I wonder how many times in the past has it given you the wrong answer without you noticing?

reply


reply


Once we were having trouble with GKE hosted in Asia, it was causing out business a major outage and it wasn't something which I had the power to fix, from memory, half way through a cluster upgrade, Google ran out of compute so the upgrade was stuck half and the control plane ended up in a bad state and some how this impacted the networking (it shouldn't but it happened). I was unable to provision a new cluster due to the lack of capacity so we were stuck.

This wasn't the first problem we'd had either.

There was absolutely no one to call, no one to even alert to warn other customers, the status pages were all green.

Instead of bothering with Google, I just opened an account on AWS and migrated whole stack to AWS in ~ 3 hours, pointed DNS at the new load balancers and we never went back and continued doing business without issue for as long as I can remember.

I'm certainly far from finding excuses for Google, but I have strong doubts when reading stories like this. I wonder how is this possible? If you check their support packages at https://cloud.google.com/support/, they provide different options based on how much you are willing to pay. The premium package gives you 15 minute response time and a personal TAM. What am I missing here? They promise a service, but it doesn't work?

AWS seems to also have support packages: https://aws.amazon.com/premiumsupport/plans/, and their response times are also not supposed to be instant.

reply


Amazon gives great support at an affordable price.

reply


It's pretty crazy to think about the fact that your email is de-facto your online identity, as it is the universal second factor that is used as a fallback if other login mechanisms fail. An email service is two things: a global name user@emailprovider.tld, which is really your online identity, and an email service that hosts the SMTP, IMAP and DNS services required for the identity to function. People are willing to hand over not just the ownership of the service but also their global digital identity (the email address) to a third-party which now assumes total control of it, and which does not have any interest in supporting you. It is a major hassle to move to another provider, even a paid one, because your email address is tied to the service provider.

Because email addresses are practically a requirement to function in society, I think they should be a public service. Everyone should have the right to get an email address controlled by a public service institution which guarantees you that you can move between service providers as you please. There could even be a standardized protocol that service providers could use to easily update DNS entries when the user requests a move, assuming that you can identify yourself via some other means.

I fully agree. Over the years I've been reading about people being locked out of their Gmail accounts, and the YEARS of pain they had to go through to try to regain access to the countless connected services. You don't realise how many hundreds of services require access to your email account until you lose access. The final straw was reading the heartbreaking account of someone who lost decades worth of personal pictures, critical emails, and access to everything that mattered to him. Google's response was worse than "get lost."

So I bought my own domain and have spent the last year slowly migrating everything over. I'm still only ~30% of the way there. My whole life was centered around that Gmail address, and I could have lost it in an instant for any and no reason at all. It's horrifying, and happens to perhaps thousands of people every day. As we continue to SaaSify everything this problem is going to come to the fore sooner rather than later. Our entire lives live in the cloud now and it can be deleted without cause or notice.

At the very least I would like to see governments issue people a free state email address which can be hosted anywhere. Email is now a necessity.

reply


reply


> Because email addresses are practically a requirement to function in society, I think they should be a public service. Everyone should have the right to get an email address controlled by a public service institution which guarantees you that you can move between service providers as you please.

In some countries it has already been for a long time, for example Estonia gives everyone by default an email address that is tied to their national ID and you can forward mail from that address to any provider you want.

Edit: Anybody barely uses it though because usually there is no need. But it's there in case you want to use it.

reply


reply


The service you propose will either have the same problem as google, be vulnerable to social engineering attacks (like phone number providers), or be tied to extremely expensive infrastructure (e.g. enable post office or DMV offices to validate identity for the purposes of managing access to this account).

Even if google had customer support agents, what do you want them to do in cases like this? They can't actually validate anyone as the owner of an account, they'd simply be the targets of people begging to access accounts.

Edit: the implication being, we probably simply need most people to just not depend on email for anything important. Unless you can maintain multiple 2FA methods, your email account isn't reliable enough to be trusted with important things.

reply


In my country (Denmark) every person and legal entity has a government-issued digital identity (NemID) so the authentication process is trivial and cheap.

reply


Did they fix the security flaws mentioned on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NemID yet?

reply


The provider of the system is being replaced, which means that NemID will be replaced with MitID. This solves some security issues, but brings others. Most importantly, MitID, unlike NemID, does not allow the service provider to embed the login form, but always sends you to the identity provider to log in. On the other hand, you no longer need to input both a password and use a second factor (key card, code generator or phone app). In MitID, it is enough to enter your username and approve in the phone app. This is quite bad, and has led to the comical recommendation that you should pick a username that is hard to guess. Comical because the main argument for not requiring a password is to make the system easier to use, because passwords are hard to remember.

reply


reply


Yes, it would be "tied to extremely expensive infrastructure" ... that already exists. So no additional cost.

You’d wonder why they have corporate sales. I’ve worked in enterprise for a long time and we’d laugh at the notion whenever someone suggested we buy any Google service because easy access to phone support when things go wrong is one of the key selling points in enterprise.

It’s why Microsoft has done so well for itself in this area over the decades. Sure Office helps, but the fact that your operations guys can be on the phone with their Seattle based offices, and get hourly updates where Microsoft calls you, when something big goes wrong is pure gold to any IT manager in any enterprise. Not only because it lets you solve issues faster, but also because you can tell the organisation that IT is on the phone with Microsoft’s head offices and you are working on a solution with them.

>about how he paid Google something for some service

>I'd frequently tell my co-workers, "If you're not paying for it, you're the product."

it seems even if he did pay he was the product, which frankly jibes with my experience of paying for things at Google.

If you pay for it, you simply like it like this.

As a normal rule I don't know what customer service is like at a company I'm paying for things at, until I have something go wrong and I realize it sucks.

only tangentially related but that phrase is a pet peeve of mine. You are always the product if you are using software - free or paid. Netflix is sure as hell going to use your data the same way youtube would.

The only exception of course is most but not all FOSS.

I think there’s a difference. “You are the product” means that your usage and data are the primary thing the company develops (with software) so it can be sold to their actual customers, namely, advertisers.

I’ve been involved with many software companies that gather various metrics (analytics, crash logs, user info, etc.) but do not sell that data to anyone. As such, the user is not “the product” but the customer. I think there’s a meaningful difference here.

In those cases the user is an asset for the company. And not "asset" in a good way if you ask me. It's more of an resource than anything noble.

Since it's a pet peeve we share I'll add... I feel it's a bi-directional exchange. A trade. I consume a product (Gmail) and they consume a product (my personal information). At best I'd be "a" product not exclusively "the" product.

Self hosted is the only good future

Is that true for Apple?

You are the product Apple sells to app developers for 30% of their income. Notice that you are not allowed to do things that interfere with this.

reply


That's not at all the same thing as the person I was replying to was claiming, though.

One of the biggest problems with surveillance capitalism is how it subtly guides you to the thing the corporation wants by manipulating search ranking or using ML to influence human behavior.

With Apple there is no subtlety because you just can't have what they don't want you to. Apple wants to have a deal with Hollywood so no iOS BitTorrent clients for you. You don't even know that the things you're being deprived of would have been available -- it's the same problem. It's worse. At least with Google if you notice they're removing things you want to see from search results you can switch to another search engine and still use Android. If you want video game ROMs on your iOS device you have to throw it away and buy something else.

And the privacy thing feels like a Trojan horse when they still have all your data on iCloud and have root on your device. Supposedly they don't do anything with it now (except allow iCloud to be subpoenaed by law enforcement without a warrant), and I tend to believe them.

Now suppose we finally get a free hardware phone that isn't a dog. It runs an Android fork with all the privacy invasive stuff stripped out but can still run Android apps and gets OS updates for 10+ years (i.e. indefinitely) because the drivers are in the kernel tree. That would eat a big chunk of Apple's market -- the people who don't want the central control but do want the privacy are going over there. Or just pick whatever scenario you like where Apple's business starts shrinking rather than growing. Nothing lasts forever.

Their executives are under pressure to keep profits up and they have an enormous trove of everyone's data they weren't previously monetizing. Desperate companies do desperate things. Or get acquired by Oracle or AT&T or Huawei.

Since that can happen with non-trivial probability at some future date, you can't put anything on your iPhone you're not willing to have that happen to. And then how is that any better than the alternative? It's even worse if you don't expect it to happen and then it does.

reply


But it sounds like this "extremely irate user" was paying for it.

reply


Yeah, fair point. It's been several years, so maybe my memory of all the details is a bit hazy by now. I just recall that at one point one of the salespeople was addressing a point about something or other involving the user having paid for something. I have no idea whether the user was telling the complete truth (were they referring to something they used to subscribe to and don't any more?) or whether at the time whatever they had paid Google for would have entitled the user to phone support for GMail account access issues. Whatever was going on, the user wasn't able to find any avenues to get the support they needed for their issue.

Regardless I agree with other comments to the effect that even if you are paying, you are often still the product!

"Regardless I agree with other comments to the effect that even if you are paying, you are often still the product!"

The anaylsis needs to go further than whether one is paying or not. IMHO.

It is not rare to see HN commenters who appear to believe that the act of paying some "user fee" to a "tech" company that willfully caters to advertising, devotes almost all of its resources toward catering to advertisers, and derives almost all its revenue from advertising services, is somehow meaningful.

I've subscribed to Google One for a few years. (When I say "pay", I'm using credit from answering surveys from Google a few times a week). It's only a couple of dollars a month, it gives you more online cloud storage, but it also gives you a chat and call service to Google. I have used it a couple of times - once to help me push LG to release updates on a phone (they kept saying it was Google's responsibility), another to one get my wife properly added to be able to use the Home smart speaker. Both times chat was followed up a call to a real person (that was understandable, and willing to chase up and respond to the issue). I feel if I had an account issue it would similarly work out.

reply


I think the issue is that the form is indeed locked behind being logged in[0], so the phone support won't work for login issues when you have no other device logged in.

0: https://support.google.com/googleone/contact/googleone_c2c?h...

reply


I'm trying to use Google One now to fix an issue and it's been a struggle. Hopefully they'll eventually work it out but frankly without G1 I would probably just throw my Nest cameras out and dispute all future nest charges. Google really need to work on customer service if they're going to offer services that need it.

reply


reply


I'm a bit confused as well.

> he paid Google something for some service and was entitled to phone support and he demanded someone help him

This does not support the conclusion about free users being the product, since the customer was paying based on the statement above.

Disclaimer. I'm a new Google play thing, by giving them money. Just registered a website through them and am about to release a game on the playstore. Fully dependant on zero custom service now.

The one thing I've never understood about google. Some sort of law for a trillion dollar company to have customer service or something.

Google should be employing 10's of thousands of customer service employees to take calls to troubleshoot their customers issues.

On a side note.

Here is my.... the simplest website you have seen since 1989.

https://simplegametime.com

I'm not running a user data farm. I just want to make stupid games, like...

P.S. Zero advertising for anything including my game. Just a 7 line privacy policy. Don't need much more.

More laws aren’t always the answer. Really, we should just be using a company that gives a shit about its users.

reply


reply


And now I'm signed up to the system. It's terrifying.

At any point. You're done.

Hence the nothing clause.

I'm sure any game I submit to the play will be wrapped in googs analytics.

No matter what my privacy police says.

I don't think people are informed well enough to know which company gives a shit about its users. Google had pretty good reputation when I started first using GMail via an invite during the beta.

I agree more laws aren't always the answer but I really do think that companies should take some responsibility as far as customers' data and property is concerned. If I take my car to be serviced, they can't just tow it to a junkyard and tell me to fuck off. Even if they advertised free service. If you can't provide a free service and take responsibility for it, then don't.

IMO, if the service includes "borrowing" property (rent, email server), then they can't just cut the customer off without giving them time and the means to move off. (It would be illegal here for my landlord to step in and lock me out tomorrow)

reply


But that doesn't mean they aren't issues.

reply


The sheer scale of not giving a crap is what is truly impressive. Alphabet has built a monster system meant solely to not have a phone number. That's a scary innovation.

reply


I'd suggest you at the very least transfer the domain to a separate company. If Google mysteriously decides to screw you around it will be impossible to access or transfer your domain.

>I'd frequently tell my co-workers, "If you're not paying for it, you're the product." That experience underscored that notion for me.

But this isn't true for all of us, google provides support through paid programs and sells services to other businesses. This is more of google specific problem.

> "If you're not paying for it, you're the product."

Xoogler here - actually we used to say "if you are not buying advertising from us, Google can't help you at all".

And just recently I am great example of that. I used to have a Gsuite account at $6/per month for 3 years, then decided to give up on it b/c I wasn't using it. But unfortunately the domain expired before I could properly disconnect it and cancel my account. You can probably already imagine at this point what kind of hell I went thru with "google help". Ultimately I had someone from India called me 3 times to explain - the questionnaire they sent me has to be answer in specific format: each question has to have one paragraph space, then tab (9), then my answer. I kid you not! I spent 3 weeks, been transferred over email ticket about 10 times and every time they told me the same thing. Even if I did exactly how they want it - I guess email was automatically eating up the tabulate key and replacing it with spaces. Eventually a buddy of mine who still works there (different dept) told me customer support forwards your email to some account that parses message automatically, and they cannot even change one single letter in your message. Even when explaining them on the phone that I am following up with their stupid protocol of one new line, then tab, then my answer, then next line must be second question, their program must be messing it up.

Eventually I gave up on their customer support. It took me/them six months of chargeback disputes for $6 each month until my account must have popped out on someones screen and Google employee gave me 3.5 seconds of their time to click "close this account".

I submitted security bug to Chrome. It was not very serious or urgent. Somebody looked at it in the first hour, in the first day it was analyzed and in the first week it was resolved. I was kind of surprised, because I was sure that public feedback from nobody is going to be put in a very long queue.

Google makes money on Gmail. That means they can pay for customer support.

> Google office there. The Googlers sitting around

Seriously? You stated that you left the cult.

They also do this thing now where they block [1] smaller browsers (even ones using the latest version of chromium) under the guise of security. According to their docs they're fighting MITMs by generally disallowing any browser they can't identify (so the big few).

If you're not on a whitelisted browser by Google, you can't log in (effectively, use) any of their properties.

This feels very anti-competitive to me. Notably all the whitelisted browsers are either theirs (Chrome) or sell them their search traffic. I'm building a browser for research [2] and have to frequently find workarounds. I'm not quite sure who I'd contact to get on said whitelist either...

[1] https://imgur.com/a/DASVkhl (here is the issue in the Vim browser and Min browser)

[2] https://synth.app

Google sometimes blocks me from searching using Firefox, saying it’s “suspicious activity” and sending me into captcha hell that always rejects my results after several screens for no reason.

It’s incredibly transparent as to what they’re doing. That Google became the most anti-consumer company out there is pretty disgraceful.

I use google constantly— sometimes hundreds of times per day— both logged in and out, almost exclusively in Firefox or Firefox developer edition and I've never encountered this. I'd bank on it being a network thing— VPN, overcrowded proxy, etc.

reply


reply


I'm not saying the browser isn't a factor, or that Google isn't anti-consumer, or anything else. The original comment didn't say they were caught up in some unobservable AI machination. They made a pretty straightforward observation mentioning only two conditions: Google bounces them when using Firefox. From that, they jumped to a pretty straightforward conclusion— Google transparently harasses Firefox users to advance their corporate strategy.

I'm not going to jump through hoops to prove a negative, but correlation does not imply causation.

My empirical observation: For many years I have constantly used Google search on FF with many machines and networks, logged in and not, in private mode and not, with all existing privacy features enabled and no extensions beyond a password manager. Napkin math conservatively estimates I've conducted 200k searches minimum using this combo. I've consistently encountered suspicious activity challenges when using overcrowded proxies, NAT'd networks and VPNs. Removing those factors has never failed to stop the challenges. Ever.

I'm confident the poster's observations are accurate. My observation does not directly contradicts their observation, but it does contradicts their conclusion. I wouldn't be surprised if other factors like JS being enabled, cookie settings, plugins that affected those things, number of other users on their network, or even the public IP range they fall under would affect it.

reply


reply


Which is why it's better to believe people until you have a clear reason not to, in case they are genuine.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Principle_of_charity

reply


reply


Long time Firefox user and HNer here.

I've at least been "captchaed" in Firefox. While being logged in with my Gmail account from 2005.

reply


reply


That's interesting and useful to know and I decide to believe you.

BTW: Yes, I absolutely noticed that you said this above:

> ...and the beauty of the Internet is that there's really no way to be sure people are being genuine...

My point is, unless the claims of the others are outrageous or we have something very specific to point at, I don't think voicing these kind of thoughts do much good.

tbf, that is the beauty of people in general and not the Internet

I have had the same experience the previous commenter had when I'm on my phone. It would happen quite randomly and sometimes the captcha hell would resolve and I could go back to normal search, while other times it would go into infinite loop. Check back in an hour and you're fine. It's a disaster and at times like these I am so glad there's at least some competition I can go to for search.

reply


reply


I get it ln firefox without a VPN with my own IP owner by a reputable ISP. On a pixel phone with google DNS.

On a VPN I do not get it, so the last couple of weeks I have been making heavy use of my mullvad account.

Edit: however. I only store cookies for fastmail and hacker news and do not allow JS on many sites.

reply


That happend to me only when using tor.

Use private mode exclusively. You will start getting into the captcha hell in a day or two.

reply


I configured Firefox to delete all cookies on exit, except few whitelisted sites. So most of the time I have to accept Google privacy policy if I search there. Other than that, I never got into the captcha hell when trying to do a Google Search.

There are some sites I can't login at all unless I change the browser. SoundCloud is one of them.

reply


reply


that happens to me all the time, i have no idea why. i'm using firefox.

We used to have this happen at an office I worked in where the SEO team was scraping google search rankings by running thousands of queries with different search keywords. Google was blocking the IP address rather than our browsers.

reply


Any reason as to why they might be doing that? VPN? "resist fingerprint" setting? School/public wifi network?

Usually when they do that its because you are on the same network that a lot of abuse has come from.

In the same vein, check out what Bing did when I searched for "Firefox" with Edge[1].

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=28517187

reply


Is it possible that your requests are coming from an IP address that google has flagged for previous abuse? I think that the "suspicious activity" captcha hell is triggered by a high request volume from multiple not-logged-in agents on the same IP. At least that's been my experience in the past.

Doesn't have to be not logged-in. Years ago I use Chrome (with myself logged into Google) to search for very specific queries, so I have to use multiple operators (double quotes, "site", "filetype") in one search to narrow the result. I was hit with CAPTCHA as soon as I browse to page 2 of the result. This happens many times, so I have to do this kind of search at different times to make sure it doesn't see me a heavy traffic at any point.

reply


Sounds like your browser (or a plugin) might be blocking some cookie or connection that Google uses for security?

fake your browser header to a chrome variant.

That doesn't get rid of the problem, it only prolongs it.

The header isn't the only thing that identifies a browser.

A faked header might look even more suspicious to their algorithm?

Hanlon's razor applies here, though.

No it doesn't, rockefeller's razor applies - don't attribute to stupidity what could be adequately explained by profit motive.

reply


There is no such razor.

I'd guess that it's because they (incorrectly) think it's an embedded Webview, which get blocked (see https://developers.googleblog.com/2021/06/upcoming-security-... and https://developers.google.com/identity/protocols/oauth2/poli...).

You could try creating an issue in the Cloud Identity issue tracker (Cloud Identity is Google's API for letting websites have a "Login with Google" thing): https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/new?component=522910&...

This is a problem I've encountered too, people are unable to login to a Google account when using insecure Webview browsers... which includes; Messenger, Facebook, Instagram... etc.

But Gmail Webviews allow Google logins though :/

Hey, cool website !, The mailto: hyperlink on your careers button in the footer, has a typo, namely,

"mailto:careers@synth.app&subject=Synth Careers&body=Please attach resume!"

It should be,

"mailto:careers@synth.app?subject=Synth Careers&body=Please attach resume!"

that &subject instead of ?subject is causing that mailto link to not be imported properly by most mail apps, trivial thing, but thought I'd mention it.

Good luck with your app !

And replacing the spaces in the subject with %20 will fix it on more browsers, at least it's at the end :)

And providing no email at all and using form submission with captcha will annoy a bunch people but will save you from a lot of spam ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

reply


You could even power the captcha with Google!

<looks at subject of thread nervously>

Interesting how the brand of security companies like Google keep telling us is in our best interests always seems to secure their corporate revenue streams first, while the security and freedom of users are an afterthought.

years ago I interviewed with a startup that was aiming to put their routers in various locations like airports and coffee shops. They would offer free or cheap internet at those locations. The catch: they were going to swap out ads with their own ads on the fly.

Shortly after that, Google started pushing HTTPS. I never believed that was a coincidence.

The great migration to https, even for read-only self-hosted blogs, has been an amazing disservice to the world. Maybe if we had non-expiring ssl certificates with working OCSP or CRL, I’d have a different opinion.

Yeah, they make almost tens of dollars forcing users to use Safari or Edge instead of lynx.

Well, if they could make tens of dollars per user, that would be pretty good.

Yes but they save a lot not paying Firefox to be the search box.

A browser environment designed for researching is something I've been investigating lately. I want to stay with Chromium for convenience (Chrome for work, ungoogled-chromium for personal). Right now I see two paths that might work for me:

- A standalone browser that I use only for research purposes. Currently evaluating Bonsai [1] and am interested in Synth.

- A suite of tools that makes bookmarking and organizing easier when used alongside Chrome. Currently, I pay for Raindrop [2] to manage bookmarks, most likely will pay for Slapdash [3] for indexing, and am evaluating Heyday [4].

For an end-user like me, I would much rather pay for an extension+SaaS for Chrome or Firefox, rather than deal with workarounds for browser incompatibility.

[1] https://bonsaibrowser.com/ [2] https://raindrop.io/ [3] https://slapdash.com/ [4] https://heyday.xyz/

You might also like promnesia

https://github.com/karlicoss/promnesia#readme

And if you're interested we have a small discord server "awesome knowledge management" come join us!

https://discord.gg/XPNeDSQE2j

What makes your discord server unique among the thousands of other knowledge-management organizations out there?

reply


Although you say "organization"... this isn't centered around a particular tool or anything.

I made it in response to a post about Promnesia on "Who wants to collaborate" https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=29764928

reply


reply


What OSes are compatible?

At work I use Chrome, and I was once using some more obscure features of Google Search to find Microsoft documentation and it (Google) started asking me to verify I wasn't a bot, over and over.

So there's some evidence that this sort of nonsense can be other than malice.

Wow, that's awful. I wonder who's idea it was? Is it doing anything more than checking user agent (trivial to spoof), because if not that seems entirely hostile.

reply


It's not just the user-agent, it is definitely doing non-trivial fingerprinting (both linked projects also had UA mitigations before). We don't have an easy workaround (besides a sketchy cookie hack that took hours to reverse engineer) right now and have been trying to get in touch with them.

> it is definitely doing non-trivial fingerprinting

Can confirm.

To generalize and understand why, big corps have to deal with an insane amount of (often automated) abuse, so they build profiles using data collection to assess your risk level. Being in the wrong cohort (say unusual browser, small country, rare language, use a vpn etc) can affect your score. Basically it's these massive bayesian filters that output how suspicious some activity is. Whether you're signing in to Gmail, returning a product, buying something with a credit card or booking an Uber, some form of score is computed and then used to allow/deny/delay/verify. Obviously this is well established in the insurance and finance industries, but make no mistake, it happens everywhere.

This approach is understandable from a business perspective, but imo deeply troubling for an open society. You don't have to squint much in order to see the similarities to social credit systems, EVEN if there is no grand totalitarian state-coordinated behind it.

As usual, the first step is transparency so we can actually discuss these issues based on accurate data, but that's very difficult today. Usually fraud and abuse prevention is among the most secretive departments, they never share anything.

reply


In my book you’re never supposed to fully block a session because of the score, there needs to be a (potentially burdensome) way to prove the score wrong. Blocking a browser should be out of question.

reply


Even so, we still need to have a debate about what levels of "papieren bitte" we are willing to accept for different functions of society. The currently ubiquitous corporate-centric trend is to "nudge" instead of outright ban, i.e. instead of a bool it's numeric, and I highly doubt that the difference in data type is as significant as people think it is -- "Well you can always create a new account/buy another device/ask your friend to do it/.." and so on.

If these numeric scores are affecting search results, recommendations, when sharing stuff, etc etc, there's no question that it will affect societal discourse. These hidden "algorithms" (as in the popular term) and fraud prevention systems are so far from being understood that it may be too late to reverse it when we realize what's happened.

reply


It seemed somewhat legitimate for a small free to use site mods to try to not get their whole life sunk by dealing with trolls, but if the same behavior is applied to giant entities who have much more incentives to do it at scale, it becomes a different issue altogether. Hidden restrictions on search results or other functionalities would be distopian and something I hope doesn’t get accepted as standard.

reply


"Papiere, bitte." (Just fyi. Mangling the German [sic] doesn't detract from your post.)

Not sure being corporate centric makes this problem any worse? If you had other kinds of organisation, you'd still have to deal with abuse and fraud? Any people doing weird, unusual stuff, look inherently more suspicious. That's a fact of life in meatspace, too.

There might be some utopian, ideal way to organise activity so that non-mainstream stuff ain't suspicious.

But I would count that as a great feature of that ideal way; not as a deficiency in the corporate way. Just because this deficiency of the corporate way seems to be a common deficiency of most means of organisation that have been tried.

(Keep in mind, this isn't all or nothing. Softening the tendency might be enough of a relief, without having to eliminate it completely.)

> "Papiere, bitte." (Just fyi. Mangling the German [sic] doesn't detract from your post.)

Thanks!

> Not sure being corporate centric makes this problem any worse? If you had other kinds of organisation, you'd still have to deal with abuse and fraud?

I think it's definitely not unique to big corps, but an emergent property of a distributed and homogenous system of self interested agents, probably. It feels very game theoretical, at least. What's clear is these systems are becoming ubiquitous rapidly.

Anyway, if my Google account gets locked today, for whatever reason, I am very seriously screwed. Google's human appeal process is best-effort at best, I know people personally who have been locked out for life. Now, I have the luxury to blame myself because I should have bought a domain and so on, but society at large doesn't have that foresight/insight.

reply


Not sure the homogenity is necessary?

To an extent, the market delivers what people are demanding.

For most people, Google's package of cheap or even free services with minimal hassle in the common case, but almost no recourse in bad cases, is compelling.

And for many it's a step up from having everything locally: I'd bet that more people lose their local data than get locked out of Google?

reply


> Not sure the homogenity is necessary?

Oh, nice catch, I actually meant to write heterogeneous.

> I'd bet that more people lose their local data than get locked out of Google?

Probably. There's definitely some low hanging fruit/middle ground though. We desperately need to have ownership of the address itself, so we can transfer to different providers. Either with your own domain, or a domain provided by a truly neutral party, similar to phone numbers.

reply


reply


I know cloudflare uses a trick with canvas element to fingerprint the browser. If you disable it, it can be actually impossible to bypass.

It's not so much a social credit score to fear rather than privacy. Any site using cloudflare or Google knows where you're going and what your doing and if they don't then, access denied.

They know so much more than your innocent mind will want to admit.

reply


Unfortunately google doesn't have the support infrastructure like a bank to do recoveries.

reply


> Obviously this is well established in the insurance and finance industries, but make no mistake, it happens everywhere.

Speaking from someone in the US--in both insurance and finance I can get a person on the phone to resolve my issue.

Specific to finance, there are a number of consumer laws that protect me.

If I'm denied credit based on my credit history, I'm allowed to know why. If my credit score is not accurate, I'm allowed the ability to fix it.

Lousy customer support is not a tech industry issue--Stripe, Amazon, Apple, to name three all have great support.

reply


> Basically it's these massive bayesian filters that output how suspicious some activity is.

It almost feels like the digital equivalent of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and other prejudices; people are suspicious of anything that stands out as being somehow "different." Now computers are suspicious and prejudiced because your digital appearance looks out of norm.

> This approach is understandable from a business perspective, but imo deeply troubling for an open society.

Agreed.

reply


Total coincidence that it's also "you're not being a good little data source", I'm sure.

I use a privacy-oriented browser on my cell phone to load amazon's website to get that stupid whole foods QR code for the checkout, because I'm not installing their fucking app so it can collect more data on me.

Guess what? Every single time, I'm presented with a "we've emailed you a link" error, and that link is difficult to open in my preferred browser because iOS doesn't offer it as a choice for opening links...

reply


100% coincidental, of course :)

> that link is difficult to open in my preferred browser because iOS doesn't offer it as a choice for opening links...

Hmm, wasn't that fixed? Perhaps it's the email app that won't let you? I seem to be able to open many links in Firefox on iOS these days, but in some cases Safari is indeed the only option.

reply


"We don't have an easy workaround (besides a sketchy cookie hack that took hours to reverse engineer) right now and have been trying to get in touch with them."

First thing I do when creating a new Gmail account, using a "supported" browser, is to save the required parameters of the cookie in a text file then convert the file to a simple shell script, powered by netcat and TLS proxy. This only takes me takes seconds. Then I close the supported browser without logging out. The word "sketchy" seems applicable because unlike, e.g., a bank website, companies like Google and Facebook will let users stay "logged in" for some ridiculously long period like one year. Yikes.

Two ways to disable the script are 1. log out of that session (://mail.google.com/mail/logout?ec=ABCDEF, ://accounts.google.com/Logout?service=mail&continue=https://mail.google.com/mail/, ://mail.google.com/accounts/ClearOSID) or 2. change the password.

This tiny script can be transferred to any computer and used to check and send mail from the command line. No browser, Javascript or password required.

Netcat, the browser of the future! :)

What did min browser have?

Likely the goal is to protect users from malicious apps, trying to get user to log in on a hosted browser component in order to scrape their data (or perform activities on behalf of user).

I think HN users often severely downplay the threats large companies are facing and frame every anti abuse measure as a coordinated attempt to shut down their indie browser fork.

People are having their lives ruined when their account gets breached which Google prioritizes over avoiding accidentally blocking a few odd users.

Huh. I'm using a little-known Chromium fork[0] and I haven't had any trouble logging into Google services.

0: https://github.com/blueboxd/chromium-legacy

It might just pass as Chromium to their browser fingerprinting.

reply


reply


I use a proxy service (VPN) and gstatic.com blocks my requests. This breaks reCAPTCHA which defeats its entire purpose. It also breaks every site that uses Firebase. About 50% of sites load their fonts from Google and they appear with all text invisible and finally appear after about 3 seconds. A few sites, even government sites, refuse to display any content at all until they load their JavaScript from Google.

Browsing from this Google-blocked VPN has been an eye-opening experience. Google tech is pervasive and makes the web hostile for everyone practicing online hygiene.

When Google first blocked my proxy, suddenly search in Gmail and Drive stopped working. This was my paid Google business account. I tried to contact Google Support but found I couldn't log in. I carefully wrote down a Google Support PIN several years ago. When I tried to call Google Support, the PIN didn't work. Apparently, Google Support PINs expire after an hour. So I learned that Google provides zero support for login problems, even for paid accounts. That's a massive risk. I switched my business accounts to Zoho. It took about 4 hours to sign up and move over my domain + email + docs + spreadsheets + drive. I've been using Zoho for about 3 weeks now and it's fine. Zoho Email search is good. They let people create support tickets without logging in. And humans respond to the tickets within hours.

Just signed up. Your idea appeals to me. Hope I can take it for a spin soon!

I use qutebrowser[0] which is built on qtwebengine, which is based on Chromium but comes with the caveat that it will likely be blacklisted by Google since it does not follow upstream's release schedule. But it is trivial to get around this by setting the user agent to something not blacklisted.

[0] https://qutebrowser.org/

Its craziness all the way down. I have a google voice number which is my "default" number with my gmail accounts. All my gmail accounts were automatically migrated to use 2FA with this number which means if I lose all my google devices and I try to log into voice, I'll get 2FA I can't see because of the catch-22 situation of not being able to log into voice.

The only reason I caught this is because they send me a notice about 2FA and I thought, wait what 2FA am I using? Instead of them running a tiny check to see "Wait, is this person using a voice number" they did it anyway. Worse, they know this because if you go into the 2FA page manually it says in bold letters to not use a good voice number.

At this point I'm spooked and I'm just going to port my number into our account at work and have my work phone use this number instead of having a dual number phone with voice. Voice SMS is a mess too. 50% of services can't SMS it a code because Google blocks it. Other services won't accept it for SMS codes because its "not a real phone."

If I didn't catch this then there would have been a day where I'm locked out of my accounts with no apparent way back in.

> Voice SMS is a mess too. 50% of services can't SMS it a code because Google blocks it. Other services won't accept it for SMS codes because its "not a real phone."

The first part of that shouldn't be true. I've used mine to receive all kinds of SMS and it always works fine _except_ for the services that just won't accept the number. Only run across maybe one or two of those, over some years.

For SMS from real people it works fine ofc.

reply


reply


What happens is some organizations run a verifying to see if its a VOIP number, and if it is, considers it invalid for SMS based 2FA, and other authentication, presumably to stop hackers. Some big names use these lists, most notably Zelle to transfer money. Discord as well.

Why Google also seems to block incoming SMS from Microsoft Authentication and others is beyond me. Maybe MS isn't sending because it doesn't consider that number real and just fails silently on their end? Maybe Google's own lists are very aggressive. I suspect the latter because this comes up a lot. No one seems to have a good answer to any of this because there's no laws requiring transparency so they hide their rube-goldberg-esque SMS policies behind obscurity and its up to me, the customer, to somehow navigate this mess.

Yes, from regular people things are fine, but my life isn't dictated by regular people but the mega corporations capitalism creates and how I have to cater to their various technological whims. If my phone can't get messages because these big companies are always feuding in some way, then I'm locked out of essential services I need to live, have a job, do banking, etc. Its a small comfort that my friends can text me when I can't get texts from my bank, money transfers, or for work. As of right now in the USA, having a VOIP number be your primary phone number is unfeasible. I have a work cell with a "real" number that I use for at least 4 different services for SMS because of this issue.

reply


That's really weird. Ya the VOIP thing I've experienced. I don't think I've ever found a company that actually tried to send sms my way and it failed though. Maybe just luck, I don't happen to use any of those companies you mentioned.

reply


Just like Microsoft might not want users on cheap VOIP lines because those services tend to be like in the seedy underbelly of the web, Google also doesn't want it to be useful for that purpose, for exactly the same reason.

reply


reply


How do we get our embedded webview driven app verified as a secure browser or has the AI already designated the lucky few and we are cast aside?

Godspeed building any browser. I know it's just for research, but I miss options. Palemoon was great until it imploded.

I wonder if that takes long for gogle to create a premium search account product. Paid one.

> Notably all the whitelisted browsers are either theirs (Chrome) or sell them their search traffic.

OK but that also describes pretty much all the Web browsers the vast majority of Web users actually intend to use, right?

Yes, in part thanks to their efforts to make it harder to use other browsers...

reply


reply


Synth looks cool but why can't it just be an extension?

Well, for one, nonsense like this is why I set out to build a browser in the first place :) More generally, the user experience is, naturally, worlds apart from extensions.

What is a MITM?

Man In The Middle attack

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Man-in-the-middle_attack

Man in the middle

Man in the middle

Please dont post links to programs that arent even publicly available.

AFAIK There's nothing wrong with doing so. The comment was on topic, and the project is interesting.

One of the most discussed projects on HN in the past year or so has been GPT-3 which is (was?) pretty hard to get access to.

GPT-3 is pretty open at this point.

