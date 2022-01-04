Ask HN: How to build a light weight personal blog?

I've been running my personal blog for a while using WordPress, but I find it too buggy and loads slow.
I was thinking of redesigning and redeveloping my blog into a light static website. What are some alternatives to Wordpress that are fast and small? I don't really need a CMS as I write all my blog posts in markdown. I'm currently thinking of using Hugo or use some framework like Skeleton. Any other suggestions?
You might want to evaluate if posting from multiple devices is important to you, and if you're willing to setup some process to do it with a static website. I'm not saying that it can be done, I'm just highlighting that it is not something you can automatically take for granted.
An option that you might want to consider is GravCMS[1] which is PHP based. It has an interactive app for admin and posting, but once you post it generates static files. So from the point of view of the server and your readers, your website is static. You can still post from anywhere though.
I'm sure there are other similar solutions, and that someone has a SaaS to solve this which they think it will be the next unicorn. Anyway, just another thing for you to consider.
[1]: https://getgrav.org/
