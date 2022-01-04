Ask HN: How to build a light weight personal blog?

I've been running my personal blog for a while using WordPress, but I find it too buggy and loads slow. I was thinking of redesigning and redeveloping my blog into a light static website. What are some alternatives to Wordpress that are fast and small? I don't really need a CMS as I write all my blog posts in markdown. I'm currently thinking of using Hugo or use some framework like Skeleton. Any other suggestions? My current site: https://rishikeshs.com/