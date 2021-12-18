Hi everyone. I'm a random guy based in Munich who got accidentally wealthy and thus lost my drive for pretty much everything. After my Bachelor in CS I launched three startup, which all failed. So a year ago I decided to enroll in a Masters program at LMU at the age of 26. Back then I was living quite on the edge and thus was very motivated to ace my studies to get into a FAANG company. Around the same time I also invested all of the ETH I had at the time into an ICO, which turned out quite well for me. In early November I sold everything and after taxes I now own 7.5 million euros. A sum I would have never imagined. I have no idea what to do with the money. And I also have no idea what to do with my life now. I have not talked to anyone about it but I start to feel fatigued, even though I am not doing much. My motivation for my study is gone, I stopped working out, stopped reading books and am basically becoming insanely depressed in the process. The covid situation is not helping much either. I am posting this here because I think there might be founders out there who sold their company and experienced similar issues afterwards. How did you get out of this? What can I do? I am still doing my Master studies and will finish it within the next three semesters but I worry to fall into a void afterwards.