Ask HN: Is the Great Resignation in tech real? If so, why?
According to the media and from watching my professional circle, it seems that many are indeed changing jobs with significant pay raises--the so-called Great Resignation.

I'd like to hear from HN about job changes and raises. Anecdotes are welcome, but ideally one of us works in HR and has systematic data.

But more importantly, I'd like to think through the reasons driving the Great Resignation. Below are several explanations with my own assessments.

1. People die from Covid, reducing the labor force. -> Irrelevant for tech workers

2. People get large checks from the gov and are not pressured to find job. -> Irrelevant for tech workers

3. People avoided changing jobs during the pandemic. So the high turnover now is simply making up for low turnover in 2020. -> This does explain the high turnover, but not the significant raises. Indeed, the number of workers and jobs remains the same--people are shuffling between places. To be convinced of this theory, I'd like to see that raises are flat.

3. Senior workers are retiring early due to pandemic-related revelation. Mid-level workers are thus getting more promos than usual. -> Seems plausible. To be convinced, I need to see mid-level workers getting raises, and entry-level workers NOT getting raises.

4. [My theory] Remote work allows better matching of people and jobs. Imagine that person A can deliver lots of value to company B, but is hitherto prevented to do so due to location. With remote work, Person A can now work for Company B and get paid higher accordingly. -> To be convinced, I need to see that remote job offers have higher comp vs comparable non-remote job offers. If this theory is true, then the Great Resignation/Remote Work makes the job market more efficient, creates value for society, and should be celebrated by employees and employers alike.

5. [My theory] The pandemic pushes society forward in terms of tech adoption, making tech workers even more valuable than before. -> Seems plausible, since tech has become more valuable as a whole (e.g. stock price), not just salary. If this theory is true, then it is again a good thing for both tech workers and the broader society.






Pre-Covid much of my job satisfaction came from the sense of comradery of working on a team. Even as an introvert I enjoy interacting with coworkers, and being intune with the needs of the group and generally helping other people succeed.

When we transitioned to full remote, all of this was stripped away and I was left to focus purely on a product that on its own I was not passionate about (think ad-like product). I was met with a sudden loss in motivation, burnout, and decided to take 9 months off to pursue a tech unrelated hobby.

9 months after leaving, I have accepted a position with a 50% raise over to my previous job.

I think covid was a splash of cold water that's caused many of the people in my circle to re-evaluate how they spend their time. Tech workers are so in demand that we can freely change jobs so it follows that many people would availing that option.

I feel like im reading my own thoughts. The thing that got me into work was the people not the product. I also worked in ads.

In June 2021 I left Google after 6 years. I outlined my motivations here [1]. Long story short it's a conscious bet that time and energy are scarcer commodities for me than money. I'm not sure I'll last a full year but I think I have a few months left in me.

[1] https://kayce.basqu.es/sabbatical/prologue

It's completely to do with work from home. Everyone is fed up after what they had to deal with in 2020, and tech workers (almost 100% of them) got to work from home, many for the first time ever. After everything they've been through in 2020, it makes zero sense to willingly go back to work in an office where you put yourself at risk and have to deal with all those horrible things you had to deal with before 2020. So it's simple -- companies that try to make their employees go back to the office are losing tech workers to companies that embrace remote work. This creates the perception of a mass exodus, which increases the value of everyone's labor, which results in even more people switching jobs so they can cash in on their increased value, but I assure you, the root cause of this is the sudden realization that work from home is possible, and/or that non-shitty working conditions with a higher salary is indeed possible and easily attainable in this industry.

I think, quite simply, remote work in the tech sector has redefined work-life balance. Rather than work 9-5 and go home and disconnect, you can mix and match personal and work tasks throughout the day. This reduction in sole focus on "work time" has led a lot of us to realize that work isn't everything. As such, for those who have significant savings, resigning and taking a sabbatical or an early retirement is an attractive option as it allows us to maximize our life balance.

For others, the taste of flexible remote work is preferred and so they'll resign and find a job that better suits their desired work-life balance.

Consequently, because companies are more flexible on location since they're remote, competition to hire talent has become a national game and not just a localized one. Therefore, salaries _must_ go up across the board to pay the risk premium of folks going to a FAANG. As such, companies that want top-talent in the midwest are going to have to pay significantly closer to Bay Area/FAANG rates, or settle for less than top talent (which is likely). For those who fall into the upper echelons of talent, though, the compensation and location are no longer mutually exclusive ventures. Again, this expansion of the game makes finding new work more attractive and with significant, and sufficient, savings, resignation is suitable while they lackadaisically find their next opportunity.

For me, being stuck inside with COVID made me stay at a job longer than I would have, because I'm stuck inside, might as well make money. Taking a sabbatical during covid lockdowns feels pretty sucky and even more isolating.

I think the american paradigm of "going out on your own" at 18 and not starting a family until you have had a career is what fuels this psychological damage. Immigrant types with big families seemed to not have this problem and are ok with whatever allows them full wfh. Myself, I never once lamented the lack of physical interaction in the office; it was a burden precisely because my full religious/family support group was always accessible even under maximum lockdown conditions.

I think there a variety of factors at play in the tech sector driving hiring trends:

1. There are, in fact, tech companies that still demand employees come into a physical office. There comes a tipping point in a laborer's market (tech being one of them) where this becomes sufficient reason to leave when there are plenty of reasonable alternatives that don't require employees be physically present.

2. Mental health is often overlooked in these discussions. The pandemic has been a huge source of stress, uncertainty, and general chaos. Many people (myself included) lost their usual outlets of stress (going out, meeting with friends, catching up with family, etc). From personal experience, this lead me to having a spat of time where I was burned out and had to lay off working at all for several months before joining a new organization. From what I hear, I'm far from the only one who's gone through such an experience.

3. In light of COVID, many people are facing the realities of mortality much earlier and more frequently than they would prior to a pandemic. Many of us have lost friends or loved ones if not to COVID, than to COVID caused problems (mental health, substance abuse, health problems that became critical due to lack of ER capacity). Having a brush with death is a strong incentive for people to reevaluate their situations and reexamine how they spend their time. For many people, work is not fulfilling and they may be more willing to adjust their lifestyle to prioritize things important to them that don't require as much money; or things that take them to other careers; OR give folks a kick in the pants to demand more from their current employers.

I suspect there's more to this trend; more nuance than is being captured by the current news cycles. The US has a diverse population of people in a variety of situations and the driving factors for hiring trends for bay area companies are likely not indicative of what employees are seeing from their side of the table.

In my case, and some other people I know (though not all in tech) it was a lot of things that existed for a while, and covid was just the last drop. Not sure I can generalize it, but it's my experience.

My theory is a combination of (3a) (you have two 3's :) and an additional hypothesis that you didn't mention: people have a pandemic-induced sense of pent up angst and unease with their life, and so they are making life changes in an attempt to find happiness again. Obviously, changing jobs won't relieve the pain the pandemic has caused, but I'd argue there's a subliminal desire to try to change something.

Anecdotally, my personal experience supports (3a), since I tried to find a new job in mid 2020 and found the job market incredibly challenging, but then looked again in mid 2021 and ended up finding a job I was excited about.

I think inflation is a part of it. There is more money around but always the same internal reluctance to give raises that match the market. So higher inflation implies that more people have to switch jobs in order to take advantage.

> There is more money around but always the same internal reluctance to give raises that match the market.

This is exactly why i switched jobs. My employer refused to adjust my pay for inflation.

sure we are seeing inflation now, but the last many years, we have seen none to deflation, its a natural correction.

My theory is that covid imparted a large amount of mental and emotional strain on the population at large, leading workers to contemplate big life changes, i.e. grass is greener effect.

However, not all workers share the same lateral mobility. In tech it’s easy to reinvent yourself, to work remotely, and to change your industry. It’s also a high paying industry, so many people are financially situated to quit.

So you have two catalysts, 1) covid imparts the equivalent of a mass mid life crisis, and 2) employees in tech wield a lot of power. I hypothesize that these events combined and formed a feedback loop of employees quitting, driven by big raises granted precisely by the staffing issues caused by the quitting. The more turnover, the more desperate companies became to not be left without butts in seats when the music stops.

The second (3) is quite valid as “I’m tired of this sh*t” affected all those close to retirement who didn’t need short term cash flow. Folks with no kids, the kids out of the house and the house paid for.

The first (3j also strikes me as valid as the possibility of f2f interviews was basically zero. Between social distancing and the collapse of border crossing and air travel “sitting tight” was prudent. Remote interviews lead into (4).

Edit: the loss of external child care forced some workers home. It’s possible the positives of at home care shifted the balance vs the expense of external care. And now, perhaps due to the difficulty of securing it.

Some follow up questions I think are helpful,

1. Why is it more pronounced in tech specifically? 2. Is there a significant fraction of people who’ve quit and still haven’t gone back or is it overwhelmingly job changes?

anecdote: This year, I was on a team of 2 and my coworker left for Google for a little under $300k. I told my boss I was going to quit to do interview prep and said I was making onsites for companies offering $200k, and they offered me $200k to stay. That was a 90% raise for my teammate who left and a 60% raise for me.

> I was on a team of 2 and my coworker left for Google for a little under $300k

I had a coworker leave to be an L4 SWE at Google earning the same in 2017. I don't know if the anecdote is relevant to the 2021 Great Resignation if people were doing the same thing 4 years ago (unless your colleague got an L3 offer for that amount).

This was the only reason I considered resigning. I know I have to do interview prep, even for non-faang, and it’s hard to do it after a days work.

With that said, given how this is my plan no matter what, it has actually freed me from whatever circumstances can arise at work.

Anecdotally, it's the opposite for me and my friends. We are new graduates who joined the workforce in 2020, and the value of our initial stock grants has atleast doubled. That's made it very attractive to stay for atleast 4 years rather than jump interview hoops for another company who'd probably pay less in stock/sign-on bonuses.

Switching employers, especially in tech, to get more money is not a new thing due to COVID. For whatever reason, employers are more likely to hire new talent at a higher pay grade than give equivalent raises to current employees. I know lots of folks in tech who would switch jobs every 2-3 years and get a much more significant raise each time than by staying with their current employer.

THIS --> "For whatever reason, employers are more likely to hire new talent at a higher pay grade than give equivalent raises to current employees."

Gets even worse around promotions.

Also, since there are less in office perks now due to WFH, it’s easier to focus on salary as the determining factor and not have judgement clouded by all the “glitzy stuff”

True. Catered lunch and snacks in an office with people I like to work with were legitimately good perks that I personally valued more than some dollar amount.

I did value these things as well, and still miss going into the office, but since it’s not a choice anymore, might as get something else in exchange

Yes, it's real. IMO it's the following - 1. tech has flourished during the pandemic, and that plus money printing means there is a ton of demand and money floating around to attract talent. 2. after 18 months of working from home and being miserable during covid, people are ready for a change. that's why we see a lot of new home purchases, job changes, moves, etc. It seems liek covid has basically accelerated people's timelines by several years because they realized life is short, things can change in a flash, and they reassess whatever it is they're doing and whether it's something they want to keep doing, and a lot of the time the answer is no. Increased demand/$$ plus increased supply = ton of movement between jobs

More than anything… being remote gave everyone a wide playing field. Both for employers and employees. Employers started to look out all over the country ( sometimes world ) to find talent and employees jobs. If it’s remote, you don’t need change your settlement and still make more money and further your career at convenience and from same office room.

I worked for a university, lifestyle job with bad pay but plenty of time off. But when a plan to fix pay schedules was shelved and replaced with furloughs due to the pandemic, I took the first thing I could find, which was with a local company that's a total cultural mismatch and where my skill are underutilized.

Which is to say I'm applying like mad to find remote work since I like owning a house and having room to breath instead of paying multiples of my mortgage to share an apartment in a tech hub city.

But I also need to make up for the long-term damage the university job did to my earnings/early retirement potential.

“Having money isn't everything, not having it is.” - Kanye West

I hope you can find a middle ground of decent pay and culture similar to academia.

Anecdote: Number of departures around me has increased but not significantly. At least half of the people who departed was because companies they wanted to work for no longer required them to move to new state (ahm.. California). Number of recruiters cold emailing me has gone up at least 2X. Open positions are harder to fill these days.

Low interest rates -> cheap capital -> lots of tech funding -> lots of jobs.

This was the case before the pandemic.

This is the only correct answer here.

Interest rates have been low for long time though. Seems you need another explanation to explain the recent increase in resignations.

> People get large checks from the gov and are not pressured to find job. -> Irrelevant for tech workers

Want to mention here, even though it may be "Irrelevant for tech workers", employment did not rise again when these checks ended. This line of reasoning is false.

reply


Yup.

Also, I bristle when people suggest the govnerment was just "handing out checks" willy-nilly. That seems to be the perception every time I hear someone complaining about "the government giving people checks."

If you were unemployed before the pandemic, you got nothing. So for example if you did seasonal work, and the pandemic hit during the off season, forget it. If you weren't employed for a fair bit of time before you lost your job during the pandemic, you got nothing.

If you were self-employed, you got nothing (at least at first. It took a while but they eventually came through.)

Getting any sort of welfare or government assistance usually involves a lot of paperwork and time and hassle. For example, WIC - Women with Infants or Children - a program for mothers who can't afford to feed an infant or child - requires them to come into an office in person during business hours, every 6 months, to "re-certify" their children.

Most states require regular paperwork and record-keeping to "prove" you were "actively searching" for work, and a signed statement that you did so, etc.

Many state unemployment offices were completely overwhelmed and I remember during the early months people who lost their jobs were getting really desperate because paperwork wasn't getting approved, payments weren't showing up, phones weren't being answered. Lots of redditors in my city were talking about not knowing how they were going to buy groceries because they'd been waiting for so long. I knew a fair number of people who ended up moving back with parents because they couldn't afford rent or groceries.

At least in my state the unemployment office that was so overwhelmed? Now they have lots of extra time on their hands, it seems, and are chasing down people they claim they overpaid.

also if $6000 in a year is that much to someone, then who are we to judge.

reply


When you can get a 30% raise at a new job and there is too much psychological resistance for companies to give those raises internally, high turnover is inevitable.

Almost everyone thinks about their jobs in terms of the people they work with, what that get paid for and sometimes the bigger purpose of their endeavor. Purpose was up until now not the biggest reason. But somehow in the pandemic it's importance in the average employee's mind has grown. Don't know why but I have seen people make career changes. Perhaps it is due to lack of working with people you liked (since everyone is remote).

I moved jobs to secure a full remote position. The pandemic just highlighted what was important for me in life, and gave me less patience to put up with other aspects I would have tolerated earlier.

I feel my company has had a greater number of departures this year than in past years. But I don’t know if it’s because a competitor is offering higher wages, or if I’m noticing a higher number because everyone decided to stay out last year.

Higher wages. I worked for a Fortune 500 company and got a 85% raise by leaving.

I can see many incompetent/below average tech workers being replaced with offshore workers (e.g. India and Phillipines) once international travel is permitted again.

COVID in countries that supply most of the offshoring has been devastating. Many people from India and Philippines resigning from their roles to move to Western nations to live a better life.

One word: Work Visas and Residency Permits.

That's at least 4 words.

I just quit my job to find something more interesting to do.

From my experience, this is the first time since the virus-drama started that I felt safe enough to take the step.

But I was unemployed when it hit the fan, and the first year was really tough since it was pretty much impossible to find jobs around here.

If you are a big employer but lack quality applicants due to labour market shortage. Could it be worth risking some churn, with the possibility of increasing new applicants by seeding the ' great resignation ' in the media?

This would explain a really strange news segment I heard on the radio yesterday. They were interviewing an alleged “HR expert” who talked about the “great resignation”. It seemed to me that this segment was tailored towards convincing people to worry less about leaving their jobs, but I could not discern any motive that made sense.

I noticed that many news sources were pushing the "great resignation" message.

At first it seemed logical due to covid/wfh movement so I didn't think much about it.. but then the articles kept appearing. It struck me as paid placement especially when mixed in with unrelated news sections. I should have taken screenshots.

Mostly no - if you look back more than a year, you'd see that quit rates are modestly higher than normal, but balanced out by the very low quit rates in 2020. If you do 2 year averages, the past two years looks the same as 2018-2019 or 2016-2017.

For which country?

Source on these quit rates?

My friends in the last 4 years got 2x/3x salary increments without COVIDs help.

Tech inflation has been happening for a while now for the small minority.

I think COVID just caused more people to tap into it because of some of the reasons you listed. So inflation isn’t COVID caused, but the excess market movement is.

Can you clarify what "2x/3x salary increments" means? Are you saying people are tripling their salary? Or do you mean, like, 3x a normal (~3%) raise, or whatever?

reply


reply


reply


reply


Yes, there are some companies who have changed to fully remote and now hiring people from anywhere. There isn't enough of these companies to make even a small blip in the global job market.

The vast, vast majority of companies are still hiring people locally.

I think only recently have we seen companies adopt actual long term remote policies since initially the intent was to come back into the office. Also, I think it’s probably closer to a regional or national market at most. Most companies won’t just let any employee work from anywhere due to tax laws. For example, I can currently live in any state but that state has to have my company incorporated in it(which is about 25 states).

This would drive wages down.

1.Inflation. Money is worth less now that we printed so much more. Same reason why you see companies raising a lot at crazy high valuations. Nobody wants to keep cash because at some point the price of everything will catch up. Stock, house, crypto going up can be explained as that. 40% of dollars have been printed in the last 12 months. People trust businesses, houses and even crazy cryptocurrency with no real basis more than their government not printing infinite money.

2. People had a taste of remote work freedom. That's an extra bargaining cheap when negotiating.

People mental health went to the bin after being locked up for so long and they either: - had enough of their company - had enough of their job at all

Hopefully it will translate to more small business entrepreneurship. We definitely need those given that the pandemic favoured incredibly big businesses (unsurprisingly)

There is more money chasing fewer workers.

as a layer1 technician, I've noticed a roll out of certain tech that couldn't or wouldn't have been implemented without pandemic.

-Wireless infrastructure and APs companies that perhaps didn't have wireless infrastructure in place were now forced to. [AP for tablets due to take out increases] -suddenly end users were forced to grant remote access to their home lan and pcs -crypto has really taken off

Also, the building of the new Amazon HQ is having an effect on the DC Metro area labor pool.

6. Inflation is pushing everything up but pay rises in your current jobs and not following that price curve. Jumping to the next job generally gives you a pay bump but if you include inflation, the current bump looks higher than normal.

I've seen this from friends who have moved in the past few months where the pay increases are not insignificant.

A lot of younger people out of college still live at home. They are free of financial burdens so they can easily switch jobs or take time off. There’s a lot less risk, and one of the better side effects of the overpriced housing/rental fiasco.

I also think the Pandemic has acclimated some families to the notion that one person may need to re-skill or look longer for a job (say your typical double income couple). One may need to stay home to watch the kids, whoever is out of work at the moment. It’s a shift in sentiment, one which once upon of time may have felt horrible. During the Pandemic, tons of families were going through this, so it didn’t feel weird or abnormal that one person was on the bench for a bit, as everyone in America was going through it. I think families are no longer pressuring themselves and actually opting out of not taking that crappy 6-month contract job, or that job at Wendys, and giving each other the latitude to prep for better jobs.

These changes are giving a little power back to the people. We expected the pandemic to be over in 2020 and it never happened, so we all had to learn patience and it spilled over to a lot of other things in life, including evaluating jobs.

Last but not least, many Americans have not gone to the theater, or ate in at a restaurant at the rate they were doing pre-pandemic. I haven’t stepped foot in a movie theater in two years, and have only eaten inside of a Diner twice in two years. The chip shortage made it so you can’t even buy expensive toys like a PS5 or that new graphics card. We were forced to learn consumption-reduction, and I think many people realized it’s not so bad. Expenses go down, and suddenly you are not so desperate to hop onto any job that comes your way.

My personal experience with ex co-workers who have taken other positions is that the main reason for them going elsewhere is because market compensation is highly competitive and most jobs require fewer responsibilities. For one of them, his kid's school location was also a factor: his mother wanted him in a Montessori school and it was a 20 minute drive out of the way every morning.

A simpler way of putting it is this: employers are set on giving employees cost of living increases, but a 3% COL increase can't match the 8% annual increase of the local market. Jobs that were going at 95K a couple years ago are at 115K+ today.

Crypto riches

Generally it's kicking out foreign workers and banning/discouraging people from expensive things/ideas like international travel, living in cities is 'cool', leaving the house to see friends rather than watching Popcorn Time.

For IT I'd be wanting to hear what the Indian part of HN says.

Generally for the West it's been at the expense of the developing countries.

How is IT in India and other non Western countries doing? They should rule out 4 (Are they being matched better in the USA?) but could confirm 5.

