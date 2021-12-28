Hacker News new | past | comments | ask | show | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What passive income investments exist to supplement your salary?
140 points by cgb223 1 day ago | hide | past | favorite | 225 comments
I was reading this article (https://themdpreneur.com/purchase-future-cash-stop-buying-more-stuff/) on HN the other day and it talks about a hypothetical person who buys a condo and rents it out, or a vending machine and has it serviced, and a website that brings in income.

I come from a fairly traditional investing background of purchasing equities or ETFs as my primary investments, and am interested in learning what else is out there in a non-traditional sense like the above?

What other kind of passive income or cash flow helping investments are out there?






Publish books on Amazon. I've published 4 and make about $3k in profit per month, after paying for ads on amazon.

Don't write them yourself, that's a lot of work.

Instead, do key word research about what books sell in non-fiction categories (fiction is a whole different ballgame). Look for keywords that 1) auto complete in the amazon search bar, and 2) have less than 4,000 matching books, and 3) have an average Amazon BSR of less than 150k.

The above isn't easy, nor is it particularly difficult.

Once you've found a good keyword, create an outline on the subject. You'll have to do a bit of research here, but this can be done in a few hours to a few days. The more time you spend here, the better your result will be.

Then, hire a ghostwriter to produce a 30k-ish word long book. This will run you around $1000, and produce a book long enough to turn into a 3+ hour audiobook on Audible (audiobooks over 3hrs get significantly better royalties than less than 3 hours).

Get a cover made. This will run from $50ish on fiverr to several hundred on 99designs or upwork. Don't cheap out, good covers are important.

Publish on amazon. Run ads.

There's obviously more too it than this. If interested, look up the Mikkelsen twins or Dane McBeth on youtube.

There's something about this that just makes me really sad. I guess being in my late 30's I hold on to the flawed notion that there is sanctity in something that is 'published'.

Does anyone here want to read a book that wasn't written by an expert on the topic? How upset or sad would you feel if you spend several hours reading a book only to discover it was produced by an opportunist who picked that keyword and asked someone in a developing nation with no expertise about the subject to grok some blogs (which might or might not be factually correct) and pad out to make it a 3hr audiobook read.

I'm sorry, I just think it's a shitty thing to be doing. I'm not against making money (I'm a VC!) but it just undermines the integrity of the medium of books because now you have to sort out 'real' knowledgeable authors from this carpet bagging.

On the one hand, I agree. On the other, Sturgeon's law. Surely you remember how terrible most of the books were in the tech section of B&N or Borders. Why should some publishing house that published a bunch of "X For Dummies" books be the only ones in on the game?

O’Reilly has been publishing good tech books for decades with books often written by a top subject matter expert.

I have lots of those books. They are among the 10% of books that aren't crap.

Agreed. Not that Amazon is where I normally buy books anyway, but it makes me think twice baout doing so. Feels like a bit of a dilution of an otherwise well-regarded art form when someone can just be producing arbitrary books. That said, I suppose this isn't new, and has been happening with textbooks forever.

because now you have to sort out 'real' knowledgeable authors from this carpet bagging

I don't believe that's difficult. You can almost always differentiate real books from the grift-type ebooks by looking at them by publisher. Big difference between serious non-fiction publishers and print on demand titles.

I always want a recommendation I trust or a book chapter preview or an author I trust.

People have got to make a living, by any mean. That's the state of the economy today, no small part by the effort of VC's.

>sanctity in something that is 'published'

I'm not quite in my 30s yet but "published" in general vs "published by a specific publisher" (like O'rielly) seems really odd, especially after some of the absolute garbage we were forced to buy in college.

Sanctity is just another word for exclusivity.

Knowledge used to be reserved for the elite, locked behind closed doors that the majority never knew existed.

Then the printing press came along. Knowledge was commoditized, no longer reserved for those born into families of status. Society changed, and I’d like to think for the better. We began to see innovation like never before.

This evolution was not without burden. Knowledge can be irksome at times—after all, it requires a certain degree of mental exertion to process. Fortunately, the means to publish knowledge remained somewhat exclusive; one need not look further than a book store for an authority on any subject. If it’s in print, it’s trustworthy.

Then the internet came along and commoditized that, too. Now, we’re forced to analyze all information presented to us should we seek the truth. How do we tell what’s trustworthy? Why must we expend such effort to sort fact from fiction?

I see this as a natural progression, given our history as a society. We’ll adapt, and we’ll be better for it.

On the other hand, I’m some random person typing into the digital abyss while lying in bed. Am I a subject matter expert, or am I a 13-year-old who’s presently failing History? You’ll never know, and that’s the beauty of it: you’re stuck judging my statements without the context of authority or a librarian’s recommendation.

Nothing has changed here. You should always be questioning what you read. Open an encyclopedia from a few decades ago; you’re quite likely to find numerous mistakes on each page.

Ah, but you don’t want to waste time reading something that never even tried to be correct, right? Well, that’s a problem we haven’t solved yet: give everyone a voice, and all you hear is noise. Maybe some young, enterprising VC will sort that out for us, but exclusivity isn’t the solution.

It’s time to let go of your naivety.

Who says the ghostwriter is not an expert on the topic? The above is quite similar to a startup incubator, there is a demand in the marketplace that's unmet, one hires people to meet that demand and develop a product after which customers buy it.

reply


$1000 says he isn't.

reply


At 3 cents/word, not only is the ghostwriter not an expert, they probably aren't even a good writer. That's less than what a decent typist would charge for material that's already written (transcribing from audio or handwritten manuscript).

reply


Maybe. Looks like the OP says his books are pretty good with high ratings and a high volume of ratings as well, so they must be enjoyable enough to the people who buy them.

reply


I’m sure we can trust the self publisher of a ghostwritten unedited cost-first keyword-selected book to never employ fake reviews. He’s only here to provide what’s best for his customer.

reply


That's pretty disingenuous to say they employ fake reviews, regardless of whatever your opinions of self publishing are.

Selection bias. People who see OP's books in the search results and conclude it's a shitty book/something is off/etc are not going to leave a review (on a book they didn't buy) to say so. People who spend $10 and 4hrs of their time are inclined to not want to feel like they just wasted that and so will positively review something to reinforce.

reply


You hire ghostwriters through freelance sites so it’s possible but for sure not a given the ghostwriter will be an expert. It’s more likely the author would do a lot of web searches and cobble something together that’s most likely or some value but it’ll likely be a got-what-you paid for situation.

reply


https://www.forbes.com/sites/celinnedacosta/2021/12/28/pushi...

I looked the twins up. Looks like they've figured they can make more selling courses on what you describe.

reply


Maybe I'm being dumb - and there certainly is no rule written in stone about this - but I expect a level of craftsmanship and dedication from published books that only comes from years of research/experience. I would hate to spend my dollars and hours reading a book only to discover it was written by some ghost writer. It's the kind of thing I expect from a Medium article.

I can't exactly point out what, but it feels gross.

Wouldn't the author have to be knowledgeable about the subject? 30k words for $1000 sounds pretty low for an expert.

reply


They do their own research too, but they're not experts. You'll have to get at least mildly informed on the subject to make the outline and make sure the writer stays on track. I tend to read several book on whatever the subject is to make sure my book captures the best information I can find.

reply


Ghost written or quick buck books are super common in Google Unlimited or low priced books. I can now spot them pretty quickly. Tech books are an area where I’d go with a known publishing house that has a good track record.

reply


Seriously, whatever happened to being an expert on a certain domain of knowledge? This sounds like a disgusting startup-esque approach to writing a book.

reply


You are a Ferengi, we get it.

"They're greedy, misogynistic, untrustworthy little trolls, and I wouldn't turn my back on one of them for a second."

reply


Now you have given Instagramers the secret sauce to "How to Launch a book on Amazon without any work and make a killing". Be ready for the Tsunami of these creators who are charging money to teach others how to do it.

reply


Damn, this is one of the more disappointing things I’ve read on HN. Everyone is just trying to exploit the system for a dollar, I get it that’s capitalism. It’s just kind of saddening to me, it’s like the social media infection spreading. Where you can’t really trust what you read because you have a fake author, hiring a maybe expert to write a book. Hell, that ghost writer may have developed a good algorithm for pulling together information for that book, or just copying and pasting from places. I guess I just have issues with the do whatever I can to earn a buck thing.

How much do you have to spend on ads to make the $3K? I I imagine it's a hefty sum?

reply


Around $1000 - $1500. The $3k varies by month too. April and May have been slow, while Jan/Feb were really good.

What kind of topics do you write about? Is it programming/reference material like "Mastering framework X in lang Y"?

reply


I won't say what category I focus on, but I will say that programming books don't sell well, in general. Some do quite well, but most don't.

reply


Dog and bird training, growing plants, etc

reply


Thanks yea that's what I figured, it's all about finding that niche and going for it.

First of all thanks for sharing "inside" secret. Old me would have judged you but not any more. Man got to do what he need to do. All the best :)

reply


reply


They are poor quality and clearly written by ghost writers.

I don't blame people for going for the easy money, but it's like paying "writers" to write thousands of articles about "best pool equipment 2021" to target keywords on Google just so you can soak up Amazon affiliate revenue. Sure you make money, but how many people are reading your "blog" as fact?

reply


Yeah, the review sites that drive affiliate revenue with content marketing SEO tend to hire low cost writers to do web searches and write articles, stopping just short of the plagiarism line, realizing that duplicate content isn’t good for SEO.

reply


I like to think my books are good. One has over 900 reviews with an average of 4.8 stars. Two others have over 100 reviews with about a 4.6. The 4th one has about 20 reviews with 4.4 stars-ish (I didn't follow the formula on this one, my own fault).

I'm not the only one doing this, of course. Most of the books I see my competitors make are of lower quality, but they probably paid a lot less for them. In general, books made by people like me read like really long blog posts - because that's where most of the information comes from.

reply


Where do you go to hire the ghostwriters, or did you find one that you go back to each time?

I tend to use hotghostwriters.com. The output isn't bad, but I still end up paying quite a bit for editing.

reply


This is not passive advice whatsoever. It all requires regular "maintenance".

reply


Is this $3000 for one book or all four?

reply


All 4.

Incredible. Do you publish under a ghost name?

reply


Yes, several. Each pen name has their own "personality" and focuses on different aspects.

I hate everything about this. Every step in this process is about making money and nothing else.

reply


The big reason to get a ghost writer is because writing books is easy, editing them is hard. Amazon's search algorithm dings books for every little grammar, wording, and punctuation error. Unless you were an English major, you will spend 75% of your time getting every sentence perfect. Hiring someone to edit costs about the same as hiring someone to write.

reply


A simple line editor shouldn't run you more than $200 for a 30k book.

reply


reply


Passive income is about "do once, profit passively forever after" and this fits that -> write once, revenue forever.

No income source is truly "free". Either you pay with time or money.

My advice is this: Think about your unique domain knowledge.

Ask yourself:

* What do I know that gives me an advantage over the average joe?

* What other resources do I have that give me an advantage over the average joe?

Generally speaking, if your idea to make money sounds really lame, boring, risky, complicated and/or esoteric to an uneducated layperson - but due to your domain knowledge you know that it's not - you're on the right track. Bonus points if it benefits from obscure, difficult-to-get resources that you already have (for instance, a best friend who owns a niche website you can advertise on, or family connections in the X industry, or you live in a town that has a huge Y industry.)

"What do I know that gives me an advantage over the average joe?

What other resources do I have that give me an advantage over the average joe?"

What if my answers are none and none?

Some of the best advice I've ever heard regarding this is that you don't have to be an expert, you just have to know a little bit more than someone else. So take whatever you've recently learned, write it up, package and sell that. People tend to overestimate the level of knowledge required to sell advice. People pay for beginner level courses all the time.

reply


If you truly think you have nothing to offer, then start acquiring something to offer. Put in the hard work and thought into acquiring specialized skills and relationships with people. It takes time (usually a lot of it), but it is not complicated.

reply


Eh, I've done that in the past and it didn't mean anything. They just outsourced the tech/system that I became an expert at. You need luck in addition to expertise, and that's something I can't control.

reply


Yeah, nobody can control that, so you can either give up or keep working hard at things until you "get lucky". One has the possibility of success and one doesn't.

Not necessarily. You get hit by a Mercedes while crossing the street and you could just luck into money without hard work.

reply


So, about renting, I bought a single family home for $500k in bay area. It now is worth $1M. Gets me rent before expenses of $40000. So far, I have spent about $5k per year on. Repairs etc. So effectively, I make about $20k after taxes, repairs, mortgage interest etc. Overall, I spent $350k by way of downpayment, mortage interest payment, etc. No major tenant issues.

Hence, I would peg my return on investment of 5% if I do not account for increase in price of the house. If I do, it would be around 10% which is what FAANG has been giving me, with much less hassles.

Decide for yourselves if this is passive enough for you.

Over the lifespan of owning the building, say a few decades, you can expect:

1. Rare but highly expensive major expenses like a new roof, new heating system, etc. It's like a tail risk- you don't pay for it most years, but when it comes up, it costs a lot.

2. Required renovations- just to stay at your current level of quality. I.e. let's say you rent to normal middle class tenants now. In 10-15 years, you'll need to install a new kitchen, new bathroom, overall maintenance- just to stay at a middle class level. The building is constantly depreciating! So unless you intend to move economically downscale and rent to lower income folks, to stay 'middle class' you'll need to refresh the building every decade or two. No one wants an ancient kitchen, a decrepit bathroom from three presidents ago, etc.

So you have to factor those two major expenses into your total rate of return over the decades. How much is a new roof, a new heating system, that new kitchen, that new bathroom.... You may not see these expenses every year, so you don't feel like they count, but over the decades they will.

Source, am actually familiar with the true rate of return for properties over a long enough time span to judge. A 1-3 year snapshot isn't sufficient!

Source, am actually familiar with the true rate of return for properties over a long enough time span to judge.

And what is it?

reply


Most folks I know that purchase properties are not in it for cashflow. Breaking even is enough. The goal is to purchase the next one with a downpayment against existing equity. The deck of cards falls apart if the property market corrects significantly but how is that different than everything else happening in this economy.

reply


reply


> Source, am actually familiar with the true rate of return for properties over a long enough time span to judge.

What is it? 7% 11%? Do you factor in financing leverage when you make the tenant pay the principal to your mortgage (if any)?

reply


1-4%? At first you are just paying almost 66% or more interest and mostly not the mortgage principal, here is an amortization calendar https://www.bankrate.com/calculators/mortgages/amortization-...

If you want leverage, you can get vastly more leverage for risky stock market trades (I am not advocating for doing that, I just think it's odd when real estate proponents talk about 'leverage' as if it's unique to buying a building)

reply


FWIW, your returns are likely significantly above the 5% mark you're referencing. You haven't factored in the unrealized gain of 500k, which would significantly change your returns. All in all, you've got a cash flow positive real estate asset who's valuation has doubled. Unless you purchased 15 years ago, you're likely looking at returns in the mid twenties.

My advice; learn how to actually put together a DCF model and get some real insight into your returns.

EDIT: I realized that my last statement might come off a bit condescending, but that wasn't my intention. Fundamentally, evaluating Real Estate returns is significantly more complex than other investments, such as holding stocks, ETFs, or Bonds. A Distributed Cash Flow (DCF) model will help you gain some understanding that will likely help you to make better decisions about your existing investment and make a more educated plan for the future (e.g. upcoming maintenance, when to exit at what price). You don't have to build a complex model, but even a simple one can help. There's plenty of resources out there, and you don't need much more than Excel to build one.

Source: formerly employed at a national REIT

Pretty sure that’s Discounted Cash Flow

reply


reply


And that can quickly disappear for those who end up with tenants that don't pay and can't be evicted.

reply


That's my fear. But can you tell me in what situations I cannot evict my tenants. (Honest question).

reply


Even when you can evict your tenants, it can take a long time, since you have to go to court. Had a friend have a property get absolutely destroyed by tenants that took a while to evict - 10s of thousands of dollars of damages. Of course, you could sue to recover your losses but these sort of tenants are usually an empty bag - you can't collect money they dont have and a small security deposit wont cover much. These situations are uncommon, but hardly unheard of.

https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/the-eviction-process...

reply


Most states have eviction moratoriums until 6/30 right now due to the pandemic.

reply


Got it. Thx

Right now? CA still has an eviction moratorium going. If your tenants stopped paying rent you’d just have to bank roll it until it ends and you evict them.

reply


If he can handle the cash flow, he'll be fine. The government printed enough money to pay him in the end.

reply


reply


What about depreciation and lowering your taxable income?

reply


My tax advisor said that for our income levels, it will not decrease or increase any tax brackets.

reply


Regardless of income, you can defer depreciation to a future tax year.

If you put only 20% down to buy it, that's 100k. So 20k/year is 20% returns, right?

reply


Over the years, I got cold feet and paid off somenof the principal. Thats why I said overall I spent $350k so far

reply


reply


I think that's his point; that 5% returns aren't actually that great.

reply


He stated 5% without accounting for the 100% price appreciation in the actual real estate. So the real rate of return is actually much better!

reply


Diversity is useful though. Stocks have crashed in the past, and they will in the future. As has real estate and every other investment. You thus need a backup plan in case your investment fails. I make no attempt to predict WHEN these crashes will happen, or how big they will be.

A single property is not diversification, if anything it further concentrates your money into a single asset.

reply


That depends on the size of your other investments. If the property is worth $100,000 and your total assets are $1,000,000 with the rest in stocks, that one property is a reasonable level of diversification. If you already have a house worth $500,000 then taking money out of stocks to buy the rental is a bad investment. The above are but two very simplified examples. You need to figure out what is correct for your situation though - there is no one size fits all.

reply


It is a single investment that is government-subsidized with loan-interest subsidies, that you can live in, that also people tend to have great emotional attachment to an unhealthy extent.

Home loans at least in the United States taken out at usually 5x leverage which would never fly for index funds but is ok for some reason for buying a home, even though you could become unable to pay the mortgage in which case the bank has to spend money foreclosing and selling it.

What people tend look at when they consider diversity doesn't work. The standard approach is to look for asset classes with uncorrelated returns. The problem that happens is most asset classes become correlated in a downturn. Look at what happened a year ago. If you had a split between ETFs, REITs and some crypto currency none of those investments would have been doing well.

reply


>The problem that happens is most asset classes become correlated in a downturn.

I tend to think it's not worth it to try to hedge against that unless know you're going to need hard cash for a specific purpose during a recession, like meeting payroll in your own company.

My ide of diversifying is to hedge against industry-specific risks like space launches if Kessler syndrom hits, internal combustion tech if the ICE car ban becomes reality, real estate if the Detroit scenario happens, etc.

reply


reply


Well, 10% is great, and he's diversified. I don't think it's that cut and dry.

reply


reply


Huh? FAANG has give much more than 10% returns...

reply


How did you spend $350k in down payment, mortgage interest on a $500k house?

Do you have a mortgage on it still? I don’t see that in your math. And what about the opportunity cost of your down payment?

reply


No investments are "fully" passive, but some are more passive than others. For equities, the Dividend Aristocrats (those companies that have paid an increasing dividend for 25 years or more) are pretty close, and also are somewhat lower risk than equities in general (lower beta). The traditional passive income investments are bonds, and with as little as $6000 you could create a bond portfolio of US government debt that pays a monthly coupon (each individual bond is $1000 and pays interest every 6 months, so with 6 you get monthly income until the bonds start to mature). Unfortunately, interest rates are so low right now that you probably won't get the sort of income you are looking for even with the longest duration government bonds.

Anything that is not as standardized and well-organized as the stock or bond markets is going to require more work and thus is less passive, or will result in you having to pay others to do the work on your behalf (thus leaving you with less income).

I own a rental property, and I have a property manager who handles the day-to-day operation. The money I've put towards the rental would have performed better if it would have gone towards an index fund instead and would have been lower stress that way, but I like the feeling of having at least some "diversified" assets in real estate.

I've also made a couple games in my free time ("Dodge the Wall!" on Steam and "Cup Pong AR" on iOS/Android). Those games have been a great way to make ~tens of dollars.

The best way that I've made passive income is just through boring Vanguard index funds/target date funds.

Cheeky-and-also-serious response:

Soil, for the food you grow to eat, share, or sell. Much about a green, growing area is passive income for is.

Another option is lobbying your elected officials to regulate in the interest of healthier land, water, and air, which will help you and many others.

Making something useful and giving it away (or charging a nominal amount for hosting costs, or asking others to help with that to keep the use-barriers low) is an investment in other people that may continue paying dividends long after you’re dead.

reply


[0] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydroponics

reply


Buying real estate for short-term or long-term rentals is buying yourself a second job.

If you want something more passive, consider investing in several different real estate syndications. You can find them on CrowdStreet or FundRise although I believe you will get into better deals if you join a local investor group and learn from the experienced members. If there isn't a group near you, I'm enjoying participating in www.506investorgroup.com

This style is probably only practical if you already have a net worth of at least $1m. The best book I've found is Investing in Real Estate Private Equity by Sean Cook.

I think it is reasonable to expect a diversified portfolio of real estate syndications to return 10-15% annually although it will be bumpy and your money will be locked up for years.

I knew a person running one of these in the UK. It was basically a massive con, where the investors took all the risk and he took all the profit.

So buyer beware.

reply


Sincere question: why is this better than going with the vast array of mutual funds and ETFs available? Is it the return rate? Something else?

It seems like your typical ETF or mutual fund is easier to get into and get out of, just a few clicks on your brokerage of choice.

Your answer brought up the obvious general answer: the only way to make passive income from investments is to already have a lot of money. To me there's a point where the method of investment almost seems like an irrelevant detail.

reply


I ultimately bought a house where I could rent rooms out on airbnb or to renters instead of going with a syndication. The main factor was getting leverage: a 30 year mortgage at 2.8% APY is basically free money.

Airbnb is not passive, but I look at it this way: I'm going to live in a house anyways, I might as well get into the business of living.

reply


This is what a lot of folks are missing- real estate investment returns aren’t necessarily higher than other vehicles but the leverage is awesome.

reply


The leverage makes a lot of sense.

I do assume you can’t just take out a loan to join a syndication, but lots of people rent duplex units and vacation homes as you describe. Thanks for the answer!

You are correct that an ETF can provide similar exposure with much better liquidity (ease of getting in and out).

A few possible reasons to go private: a) smaller and more entrepreneurial operators can produce better returns b) capturing the illiquidity premium.

reply


I would point out that renting out a condo is not a passive investment; keeping up with tenants, doing cleaning and maintenance, etc. can be a full-time job (maybe less so for a condo than a house, but still). And as we here probably know, maintaining a website is not necessarily passive either, and I would imagine the same is true of a vending machine. These are projects, and at some point they become businesses; not simply "here's my money, make me more".

reply


reply


Wait until one of them starts a fire.

Source: My family had a tenant that started a fire.

reply


reply


Do you have any tips on vetting property managers, or an appropriate going rate for such work?

reply


I pay mine 7% of rent - you can definitely find lower rates if you're dealing with large buildings, but I'm at 7 units total and I really like the guy.

In terms of vetting them, first thing is to check licenses - most states require them to either be a licensed real estate broker or working under one.

I prefer to work with someone who matches me in scale/style - my guy is a broker and runs his own PM service. I deal directly with him. I'd be hesitant to use a larger PM company (even if it might be a bit cheaper) at my scale, because I'm small enough that I'll be a very low priority and will have the most junior employees dealing with my properties. That can be an issue, since they're not necessarily going to have the expertise to do the long-term stuff like knowing when to get the roof inspected. When my wife moved out of her last apartment before we got married, the rep from the PM company refused to do a move-out inspection, since there was still furniture inside that could have been hiding things. Had they charged my wife for anything, we would've taken them to small claims since PMs are required by CA law to inform the tenant of their right to a move out inspection and then to perform one and provide written feedback on request. That's what happens when you're dealing with someone in their early 20s who just passed the real estate agent exam (which I have passed... it is not hard) and doesn't know what they're doing.

Also, look for companies that serve your kind of property - dealing with a property that has an HOA is different than one that doesn't. Dealing with a single family home is different than dealing with a condo. Dealing with a whole apartment building is different than dealing with a single apartment.

And lastly, references. You should be able to get a bunch of them from the PM. Try to get tenant references in addition to owner references - if the PM is ignoring or mishandling tenant issues, the owner probably doesn't know.

reply


reply


some businesses take care of that work for 15% on rent

reply


It's not a bad way to earn an income, but it really requires a lot of capitol to get started and earn enough to be worth it. Once you have enough units to sustain yourself you'll invest a decent amount of time keeping the whole operation going.

Edit:

Some people are pointing out you can use a property manager as a middle man to keep your involvement to a minimum. This is true but they will cut into your profits, which may or may not work for you depending on your margins. But it might make sense to go this route if you have minimal time or many units to manage.

reply


I'm in the UK and there are quite a few services now that invest your money into property and infrastructure loans as peer to peer loans. I've invested in quite a few and see ~£50 a month as gains across the total set. I usually either reinvest or I pay out and buy into other investments. I could increase my exposure here but I think I'm at a comfortable level for my risk appetite.

For me this is investing in property but without the hassle of long term maintenance. You don't own the property but it's much more hassle free and fairly passive as long as you pick which things you'd like to invest into.

Services I've personally invested in and would vouch for: - https://www.kuflink.com/ - https://www.loanpad.com/ - https://www.lendingworks.co.uk/ - https://www.abundanceinvestment.com/

You might like to try out some peer to peer loan based investments if you're after some fairly passive gains.

Is £50 a sizeable return in the UK?

reply


I opened up a couple of those links and found tax free returns of 3 to 4.5%, so not very enticing.

reply


50 as in fifty? Guessing that’s a typo.

reply


reply


Ive not put money into crypto as I dont see the real value/future while recognising I could be completely wrong and many people smarter than me believe otherwise.

But my logic to this is;

1) People need to consider the government, they make billions from domestic currency plus use it as a key tool to control the economy. Once these 2 facets are being affected do you think the government will not have resistance? Maybe not if its pervaded into society and has political backlash but there has to be political pushback at some point as govt will not want to let these go. For example some people say Libya war was in part over Gadhafi trying to move away from the dollar to a Afro-dollar

2) My understanding is bitcoin is limited by choice and not absolute. Bitcoins protocol can be updated and as time goes on there will likely be pressure to do so, and with this comes rise as if the wrong decisions are made it could be bad.

3) Crime and terrorism will likely take away the anonymity benefit. Like this recent oil pipeline hack, they wanted bitcoin payment. Once it gets linked more to terrorism, fraud and crimes like paedophile rings there is going to be huge pressure to regulate away the anonymity so its likely another benefit will evaporate.

4) Generally I dont see much consumer use or growth in use. There are high transaction fees, capital gains implications, and a great alternative called money. So from a usge (not storage) view there is little incentive to come across to bitcoin type currency day-to-day though I respect this one can quickly change but at the moment its more speculative value for store of wealth backs by the hope of scarcity, but as mentioned that's not absolute.

5) There is a lack of protection. If I get scammed online my credit card deals with it, or if I have shares/property there are legal systems to ensure ownership stays with me but crypto, do the wrong thing, or join the wrong exchange, you may find its all gone one day and that carries huge risk which now offers huge reward but once growth slows do you want to carry that?

Generally, as I said I dont profess to be correct and recognise I may well be telling my grandkids one day when I could have bough bitcoin @$65k and been rich now but I feel when you pull back to macro view it feels more speculative/FOMO that a product of value, to me anyway.

reply


The biggest risk issue to me is it takes a lot of real cash to flow into crypto mining to sustain current prices. I saw $200m a day across all crypto mentioned and I can believe that! So crazy money to sustain prices, making it susceptible to popping. And since people buy because it goes up and vice versa, a crash will have a vicious cycle effect. So mathematically speaking a crash is coming the question is when. After the crash another bubble will build up again of course!

Very long term it could be future money (a lot of issues need to be ironed out!) or looked on as a weird thing of the past or maybe it’ll be around forever and bubble up every now and then.

1) Which government? Germany: Allows exchange traded funds on Bitcoin; tax-free cash-out if you hold longer then a year; US? Tesla is holding BTC on their balance sheet, Goldman Sachs and others are offering it and the ETF might finally be approved by the end of the year.

2) Noone involed in BTC wants to change that. The miners have control over it, but who in their love of mind would vote to increase the supply and basically devalue your savings?

3) There is no anonomity effect on BTC and never was. It is all tracable.

4) User growth? Not even 1% of the population have BTC.

5) There are custodty solutions. Or just store your BTC on a cold wallet, remember the recovery phrases and throw away your Ledger or whatever. It doesn't get more secure than that. If there is no hardware wallet, noone can access your BTC.

The Macro View IS Crypto, or part of it. With 5G and 6G, electrified cars, IoT etc., crypto is basically embedded in the digital world. Bitcoin is not crypto and is basically for Boomers, the space already moved 10x beyond Bitcoin.

One which I'm curious about is buying software businesses with existing user bases and adding new features, kind of the equivalent of buying a fixer upper, but it uses my unique skills.

reply


I have been part of feinternational for sometime and saw their prospectuses. In general, if there is an existing user base, then the price factors it in already. You must have a plan and ability to increase the userbase in order to get a return on investment. Otherwise, some competitor may simply attract your customers and you are doomed.

reply


It works very well if you are already the bigger competitor :-)

Agreed. But I was talking from perspective of being a passive business for a single person

reply


Are there any good sites that do that... seems like they're filled with sites that are hard to verify if they're legit.

reply


reply


Require you to have a linkedin account to continue. Depressing. I gave up.

reply


reply


I'll probably end up doing the same pretty soon: there's quite some money to be made in the sector I work+ no serious SEO work done by any of the main players,so a website with 100-200 blog posts would do nicely.

reply


Interested to know the source of this income. Is it through affiliated links? Selling your product?

reply


reply


In Finland you don't buy apartments/flats, instead you buy a share of the company that owns the block.

The housing-company takes a fee every month which is used for common-repairs, replacing the roof, etc.

If you rent out your flat the tenant pays for their own insurance to protect their possessions, and the housing-company takes care of things like leaks, broken windows, etc.

So being a landlord is mostly hands-off. You have to advertise and pick your tenant. Then once they move in if they have problems with their stuff they take care of it, and if they have a problem with the water, etc, they call the housing company.

So being a landlord of this kind of property is almost entirely painless and hands-off. Of course if there is a big repair, like a new roof, or pipe-works, then the fee paid to the housing company (which the landlord will pay) will go up sharply for a good few years.

reply


I loved our rental apartment when I lived in Finland! For those who had never been there, here's what we had: Studio flat with a kitchen and decent size bathroom. Nothing special so far. There were 2 storey basement: 1 floor for bikes, some bulky stuff, while the second,much colder,for food storage. There was also a laundry room: semi-industrial washing machine, thumble drier, some ironing device and a spacious clothes drying room with a dehumidifier. Even though all the apartments had washing machines, to have a dedicated space for this was super useful. The there was a sauna too for an additional €15/month. The playgrounds for kids outside were really nice and I even saw how they replaced perfectly fine slides and other equipment with brand new stuff. All of this in an area with apartment blocks built in 70-80s on cheap. In London you'd need to pay a fortune to have something similar. Finland always felt like designed for people,not the other way around.

reply


I did come to love the storage for prams, especially in winter-time. That meant we didn't need to take ours inside our flat, when it was dripping snow and ice.

The communal gardens that are shared between buildings are really nice for children. As you say there is often equipment as well as toys, a sandbox, and similar.

We've got something like 11 children aged 1-11 in our buildings, and they're often playing together on weekends and in the early evenings.

> while the second,much colder,for food storage.

That’s definitely unusual.

reply


There are two gotcha's (based on Swedish experience) your house company might change the rules not allowing rentals or simply deny you the right to rent because some renter broke the rules. The second one is the monthly fee, it is included in the rent but it can be changed by the management based on the building's need.

Another problem, at least here in Sweden, is that the law prohibits making an "unreasonable" gain on rentals so you can't compensate on bad periods by raising the rent.

reply


I assume you're talking about being landlord of an apartment in a larger apartment complex where a property manager takes care of many apartments at the same time? I'm asking because my impression is that this scales better and should therefore be significantly cheaper than paying someone to manage a single apartment or house somewhere. (Besides, with a house or I'd imagine a lot more fixes being necessary over time.)

Also, how many tenants has this apartment (have these apartments) that you're managing(?) had in those ten years?

PS: Since I've actually been dabbling with the idea of buying property in Colombia, may I ask in which city you are? :)

Here exist companies and individuals that do it.

In fact is unusual your rent is directly to the owner, is the norm you pay the "Arrendadora" instead.

The case of apartment is a bit different. All complex have "administration" that everyone pay, but this is mostly in "closed complex". If the building is in the open, is more common is a person that take the role.

BTW: I'm close to Medellin in a town called El carmen del Viboral. Right now exist a lot of demand for out-of-city property...

reply


Gracias, parce, por su respuesta! :) (Incidalmente, el lugar donde quería buscarme un apartamento es Medellín.)

> All complex have "administration" that everyone pay, but this is mostly in "closed complex".

Would this administration also take care of fixing things and taking on the role of "arrendador" if I, as the owner, rent out the apartment to someone else? (Provided I pay them, of course.) Or would I have to hire someone else for that?

reply


In the closed ones I lived before they pay for most stuff. I don't remember exactly where is the line (but is part of the agreements and part of the law what they can do. For example, some set a end-time for loud parties)

reply


[0] https://etke.cc

reply


You have yourself a testimonial, that made me chuckle! Being your own customer is fun though.

reply


Yep, I literally my own customer, because my hs managed the same way as other customers :D

Sadly, not every customer wants to post review, because of privacy. I understand them, tho

reply


(2) PROFIT!!!

reply


Several considerations to what other commenters have already said:

* Rental properties, vending machines, etc have poor liquidity. What if you need to get your cash back out in an emergency? This poor liquidity is particularly correlated to poor economic conditions (ie. it takes longer to sell a condo in a bad economy which is also when you might really need cash).

* Many non-traditional investments are not actually passive. Even with a property manager, you still have to manage that person. Also, many investments can have quarters with negative cashflow. What might happen to your cashflows in a given period if a tree falls on your rental property breaking the roof and the tenants move out as a result? What if your property manager also quits on you because that situation isn't worth dealing with?

* There are a variety of ETFs focused on non-debt income (Eg. high dividend equity funds). Vanguard's trades under the ticker VYM. If you come from a background purchasing equities, these kinds of investments might be more comfortable for you.

I use an automatic saving from my bank-account to a investment-robot that my bank provides that automatically buys shares in different funds, I would say it gives 10-20% back and requires zero effort, took less than an hour to setup

reply


Which bank is that? Can you setup a ceiling?

reply


Charles Schwab has these services, fidelity as well. I think most actually provide this but Schwab is the one I use

reply


reply


Truly passive income doesn't really exist (and shouldn't exist, outside of perhaps some type of state sponsored basic income). The exception in recent history is ETF's, which provide a relatively high level of reliable growth due to a questionable tax exception and government monetary policy that favors stock market positions over other economic metrics such as wealth inequality. I believe ETF's are bad for the economy, despite how popular they are on HN, but if you are looking for truly passive income, I think that's about as close as you can get.

Would you mind elaborating on why you dislike ETFs? From my point of view, they provide retail trades the opportunity easily to allocate a portfolio among various sectors. Does your dislike of ETFs extend to "old-school" mutual funds, or is there something about ETFs in particular that turns you off of them?

reply


The criticism is that they do not lead to efficient allocation of capital (the point of the stock market) but rather a feedback loop where the ETF fund has to buy TSLA and AMZN because they are in the top 500, and that makes them worth even more, keeping the in the 500s forever, and not because they produce value and were deemed a good choice by a professional investor that did his due diligence, but simply because of the ETF feedback loops.

reply


If this is true it should be great for traders who are trading on performance/news/economy etc. when they made their profits they have an index fund wanting to buy their stuff so very liquid. But then such trading activity should allow price discovery and if not there is a gap for more traders

reply


Maybe this is just a pedantic terminology thing, but what you're talking about is much narrower than the ETF.

I think the image of an ETF you're seeing is of the S&P 500 index fund or total stock market index fund.

However, an ETF is just a method of exchanging securities. There are thousands of ETFs in all kinds of different categories: https://etfdb.com/etfs/

I personally subscribe to the idea that the fears about passive indexes ruining the market with feedback loop economics are overblown.

What they really did was bring down the cost of actively managed funds by providing competition. Not only that, in the post-Bogle world there are a lot of "hybrid" funds and robofunds that offer index-like expense ratios with more opinionated holdings than VTI.

reply


Ah yes you are absolutely right. I meant „stock index ETF“ when I said „ETF“. But then I believe the parent posters were also referring to index ETFs when they said „ETF“, so it‘s just us normies polluting the name spaces again :-)

reply


To add to the sibling comment, not only do they result in huge amounts of capital being spread evenly across an index instead of efficiently to deserving companies, but they inflate the entire equities market, even when it's overheated or drowning in debt, as a consequence of the "buy and hold forever" mentality. I think we will see result in larger bull runs and larger eventual bear markets (while it will take a bigger dip to get people to sell, there will be a ton of relative household net worth available to sell when there is a strong enough impetus).

Instead of laws enabling ETF's and long term capital gains discounts, I'd rather have a government with a less inflationary monetary policy, where the key to wealth for the average person is saving.

reply


I call it arbitrage as I buy at consumer prices from a store online and sell on eBay for a profit.

I profit even when paying listing fees, shipping and PayPal fees.

reply


how does this work in practice? do people not realize they are paying above the store price?

reply


I think because the item is shipped from overseas not everyone wants to do that and wait the few extra days. Even though it’s ordered from a standard online shop from the brand.

reply


I mean, people also don't go checking around every sale for items. But I would be curious to know what lengths OP goes to to identify items.

reply


Identifying is the problem. It’s usually when I think “wtf why is this more expensive on eBay” when buying something for myself.

Then I check the number sold and think “oh someone is making some money here”

I don’t do anything special and realise I may have got lucky with this one.

I found another item like this in theory but I listed on this week and it hasn’t sold. So we will see.

reply


We do packages ~twice a week and the postal worker just takes them with him. And when i have days where i feel like compulsive shopping i just buy inventory and not shit for myself.

May is harder in countries where Amazon is strong, however Marketing never really was an issue for us as we sell rather specific niche items.

reply


I’ve got a share portfolio that generates a couple bucks a day in short share lending.

Literally just tick a box to give broker permission. Nothing is risky free but looked into it and as best as I can tell it’s a pretty good deal. No inconvenience, not much risk etc

reply


The problem with this though is that you are giving ammunition to those shooting at you. If their gambit succeeds (shorting), the value of your shares diminish. The net effect of doing this might not be entirely visible as a "smaller fish in the pond", but it is there none-the-less.

reply


Yeah aware of that.

Short of a scenario like GME where there is an actual shortage of shares to short it won't move the needle given that available shares generally exceed borrowed shares.

It's a liquid market...so if I don't do this all that happens is the people shorting pay a fraction of a penny more in interest. For someone serious about strategically attacking something as a gambit / strategy that makes zero difference.

You can actually kinda see the effect in your own reports because it's proportional. e.g. If I have 1000 shares and only 200 get lent out then there isn't much short pressure. I've only seen it at 100% a few times and then interest rates soar so compensation for is good.

Ultimately it'll return to the intrinsic value of the company in the long run, so don't particular care about short term shenanigans

reply


The causality here seems kinda confusing. People shorting an equity doesn't make it go down automagically. They don't have control over that.

They might be right that the stock will go down, but more likely, the shares are going to be used by someone riding trends of some sort.

If you're a long term investor, you don't care about short term trends. If you're planning on holding the stock for _years_, regardless of the performance over the next few months, then it's a nice way to generate income, and with less risk than doing something like selling Covered Calls on them.

reply


Not if you are buying for the long term. The shorters need to close their positions eventually so that’s a buy back. The shorters can’t be long term.

reply


reply


Basically all of them will...Interactive Brokers is nice in that they have a clear "we'll give you a 50% cut of actuals on your shares".

Other brokers seem to either keep it or implement a far less transparent process.

Since I'm holding risky shares (and thus higher % interest on borrowings) I definitely that directly linked

reply


Perhaps they do. If they get caught, though, that's big trouble with the regulators.

reply


Its generally one of the forms you sign during application

reply


My philosophy of being a landlord is not to bank on appreciation, but rather find houses where the mortgage is well below what tenants are paying for. How do you find those kinds of houses? You buy dilapidated houses, renovate them and then rent them out. If you don't want to go through that work, there are middlemen called "turnkey providers" that renovate houses and then sell them to investors for a profit.

From there, you can decide whether to manage the property yourself (less passive) or hire a property manager (more passive). If you hire a property manager, they do all of the busy work associated with owning a house like finding tenants, collecting rent, evicting tenants. They do not get paid unless there is a tenant on the property so it's in their best interest to find you a good tenant.

The thing I like most about rental properties is four fold: 1) Positive cash flow (rent minus all operating costs) 2) Depreciation (in the US, you can depreciate the cost of the house--not land--over 27.5 years which usually makes the cash flow stated above tax free) 3) Principal payments (part of the mortgage the tenant pays goes into the principal of the property--usually around 30% of the first payment goes to principal if you put down 20% and it only goes up from there) 4) Appreciation (the house & land usually appreciates at pace with inflation)

Graham Stephan talks about this in his YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8wNUaBgZTk

Also remember, the longer you hold the property, the higher the rent will be while your 30 year loan will stay flat. This makes holding property much more appealing later on but with higher repair bills as well as things start to break.

There's a lot of advantages with owning homes IF you do the math correctly. Here's a video of Brandon Turner, the owner of Bigger Pockets, discussing how to analyze rental properties for the math to make sense. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uogn4qtZ8U

Also, if there's a downturn in the market, usually people that own homes move to rental properties.

If you're interested in rental properties, I'd suggest the bigger pockets forums where you can read about everyone doing this type of stuff: https://www.biggerpockets.com/forums

reply


reply


By passive I'll assume you mean less effort and risk than starting a new business that requires daily attention.

The nice things about the property market are: 1. High leverage - to a very high amount when you put down payments greater than 30-50%. 2. Managed or protected by some governments. Gives a more consistent rate of growth in many fast growth cities. 3. Cashflow and appreciation.

The details matter and there's obviously skill involved in making it work. At some point like other businesses you will need to hire others to manage the day-to-day if you choose to keep growing.

reply


- Max out 401k

- Automated contribution to Roth (up to max), can also use backdoor traditional conversion strategy here

- Automated investment into standard index fund, charles schwab has a robo advisor that will automate all this stuff for you, diversification strategies and keep in line with your goals.

- Crypto (10% risk exposure here, or more depending on your comfort levels)

- Own a home, have used market opportunity to take advantage of cash out refinance, reinvest into our portfolio, simple upgrades to the home and savings.

- Keep debt low or completely gone

- Don't buy expensive stuff

- Take advantage of community supported agriculture if you want to save on food (some places will give you discounts if you order for the whole year)

- For home expenses and major repairs you'll want at the minimum 3% of your loan per year on hand. Try and maximize this so you don't have to dip into credit

- Keep a savings around for other emergencies (if your health insurance plan includes HSA you can take advantage of growth opportunity here, where contributions here will grow against index funds if you can find the right product - health equity is one, fidelity also offers accounts). HSA withdrawals are tax free for medical expenses at any time. When you are over 50 you can withdraw from your HSA for any reason at all you just get taxed for non-health expenses at the income bracket (similar to other retirement accounts).

- save up for goals and things you want like a family vacation

- Minimize your subscription services

- Look into wholesale cell phone plans (Ting, Visible, Google Fi) it uses the same networks and generally can save you money on your existing plan.

- Build simple SaaS projects that can pull in even 3%-5%/year would be a great goal to go for. It's not income replacing levels, but it's enough. Use that to reinvest where appropriate (back into project, or into other areas of portfolio)

The goal is to try and have a portfolio that can beat standard inflation *and* lifestyle inflation.

You would think this is a lot of scrimping and saving but our expenses are quite low just using these strategies. One of the largest expenses we have is food and mortgage payments.

We are considering looking into rental income at some point when the market is in a little bit better buying opportunity. I have friend in Utah that owns a startup called Rentler that does property management as a service. It works quite well so we may end up using something like that to take care of rental investments in the future.

I realize not everyone is at this position in life but it’s basically the same strategy we have used until we could move to the next thing. We started out with minimizing our expenses and putting money away until we could buy a home. Now we have moved onto the standard boring investment strategies that should give a nominal rate of return (not looking for anything massive). After this, as mentioned, rental income might be next.

reply


reply


Staking cryptocurrency in a very conservative way has produced the following incomes:

$4600 - 2017

$23,000 - 2018

$3700 - 2019

$2500 - 2020

2021 is shaping up to look like 2018 again but I haven't run the numbers

reply


In how far are your investments "passive"? What does "conservative" mean?

I mean, with ETFs I'd trust that eventually they will increase in value (again) but given the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, I'd probably be selling and re-investing at a much higher frequency.

EDIT: Never mind, I now see your other comments and read up on "staking"[0] and "decred"[1]. Looks like I've been out of the loop.

[0]: https://staking.com/

[1]: https://staking.com/decred/

"passive" in that I open up my wallet 1-2 times per week and initiate the staking process with my available funds. Takes like 15 minutes / week and I'm usually making coffee while it's happening, but really I should just setup the auto ticket buyer and leave my machine on 24/7. That would bring it down to 0 min/week given my rasp pi doesn't randomly fail

Funds that are locked randomly get called to "vote" (where I earn my reward) and re-enter my wallet so re-entering the lottery immediately would be more advantageous too

Also it feels passive because even though staking nodes need to be online at all times and require legit setups, I use delegated staking so I can select an operator which I pay a fee (0.5% in my case) in exchange for their redundant always-online setup so it's a painless ux

reply


What's your ROI like? Do you have a big initial investment to get this kind of income?

reply


ROI is just under 5% right now

Minimum entry into decred staking is 37,000 USD unless you look into ticket splitting

I have over a few thousand decred which I'm already planning to never sell so staking is a no-brainer. My cost-basis is probably $25 so my initial investment was much lower

reply


I truly don't mean to be snarky, but I think you're doing worse than an incredibly wide array of medium-risk mutual funds and ETFs.

For example: https://investor.vanguard.com/mutual-funds/profile/VSMGX

reply


Which currencies? How much have you had to stake to make these kinds of returns?

reply


I just stake decred. Years ago I was much more ambitious and after losing money in multiple exchange hacks, and then losing nearly everything again in the ethereum DAO exploit, I will never again leave coins around outside of my own custody. Few cryptos let you stake easily while maintaining complete custody of your coins

Last I checked, I averaged just over the current annual roi at about 5%, but back in 2017 roi was higher at like 7% so you can do the math to see how much I have :)

It's all a bit of a blessing and a curse though. The year I made over 20k staking, I actually paid ~35% tax on that without realizing any profit in USD but thankfully I had enough money to handle that

reply


reply


Yeah.. After the 2017 ICO bubble popped I had to take out 6 months salary in credit just to pay the IRS. (The alternative was liquidating every crypto I held at a massive loss)

It felt like I wasted everything butttt never again! I've already sold 12 months+ salary from a few other cryptos this cycle (:

reply


reply


Yes PoS is _part_ of the consensus algo for this coin (Decred) - only 30% of the block reward goes to PoS while PoW miners (60%) and the the treasury (10%) receive the rest of the reward

reply


If you want really passive income, try municipal bonds, most are tax free at Federal and state level.

reply


Use first principles to consider the likelihood of such a thing even existing.

reply


reply


Buy crypto, and lend it at 20-1000% apy using something like harvest.finance

reply


That looks quite risky

https://news.bitcoin.com/defi-protocol-harvest-finance-hacke...

reply


Can't argue against that. I'll read up more on it since I plan to start using DeFi investments in the near future.

What I have:

1. dividend growth portfolio

2. p2p lending

3. lifetime affiliate commissions for referrals

4. SaS website with paid membership

What I plan to have in the future:

1. crypto lending

2. real estate

I've been using Mudrex[0] to rent bots to put my crypto to work. They have been very good and open about everything. Creators are active in discord server answering questions.

[0] https://mudrex.com/

reply


It's hardly fair to judge a crypto fund on the last year. They would have had to be spectacularly incompetent to lose money.

reply


Agreed, and sometimes it would have been better to just HOLD instead. But there's plenty of bots with different approaches and risk management. Some do better on side markets or even downturn markets. Some do better on a bull run. Just need to adjust you portfolio accordingly.

reply


Relationships with people can be considered as an investment. Off late I have noticed that any relationship will start degrading in the absence of communication. It's better to invest some time in people you really value and nurture the relationship over time.

reply


reply


As another poster already said, being a landlord is not 'passive'- you are essentially buying a part time job with no set off hours. The heat could go out on Christmas Eve, while you're on vacation, etc. It is a highly regulated (especially in blue states) field involving, you know, actual human beings!

Anyone advocating for being a landlord as a 'passive' investment vehicle is generally some type of Trump University or 'creative real estate' guru trying to sell you something. By contrast equities average a 9% annual rate of return, and are truly passive

reply


You would be correct if you were managing this property yourself. This would be incorrect if you have a property manager managing this property. You can work with your property manager to auto approve any house related work that is under a certain threshold. Otherwise, they will send you an invoice for you to pay at your convenience.

With that said, depending on the property manager, they will do some of the following: find tenants, place tenants, evict tenants, collect rent, find contractors/repairperson to fix issues, etc.

The property manager makes it mostly passive but probably an hour a month of work if that.

reply


Now it's 'passive', sure, but no longer an 'investment'

reply


> Now it's 'passive', sure, but no longer an 'investment'

...unless the math adds up and you're still making a profit.

reply


Compound will give you a risk-free 6.3% APY (other than the risk of smart contracts) on USDC (digitized dollars) https://compound.finance/markets/USDC

reply


Additionally, BlockFi pays 8.6% APY on stablecoins. If you have any BTC, ETH, or LTC, they'll pay interest on those as well. Normally interest is paid in like-kind (e.g. a BTC balance generates BTC interest), but with the Flex option, you could have interest from all balances paid as one token. I chose to have everything paid in GUSD stablecoin, for instance, primarily to make figuring out taxes easier.

reply


BlockFi's interest is a very attractive offer, but the risks you're exposed to aren't very transparent.

What could happen that would impact the exchange rate of this 'Stable coin'? What risks exactly is one taking on for the 8.6% interest?

reply


With crypto if it’s on an exchange then you can lose it. Not your keys and all that jazz.

Never worth the risk unless there is a legal insurance provided by the government which there isn’t.

reply


reply


Nothing is risk-free. There is political risk (it gets outlawed), technological risk (it gets hacked), theft risk (it gets stolen), a comet hits the earth risk etc etc.

reply


What's the difference between this an Aave?

reply


reply


I still would rather not spend or cut down $20k expenses to $19k or less. Somehow not spending money feels like a better option.

reply


Then do the 5% math on $19k spending (or $15k), it doesn’t have to be $20k.

In the US $20k of credit card expenses is not insane as an adult living by yourself.

After factoring in groceries, gas, insurance, utilities, a few dinners out and a couple flights a year, that’s very reasonable.

I am a relatively frugal person who spends $40k a year in a HCOL area in the US (but get paid 25X that fortunately), and $20k is my credit card spending, I basically put everything on my cards except for rent. Cards are in autopay every month, so no risk of extra fees. I also have enough financial discipline to obviously not spend more than I strictly need to, I am a very aggressive saver actually.

reply


It makes me sad that $20000 is my annual income and I'm a okay (I guess?) developer!

reply


reply


Taiwan. The minimum wage here is about 24000 TWD ≒ 860 USD. I started at 31000 for 2 months, 36000 for 1 year, now 41000 for another half year. Quite a big company though.

reply


Your advantage is cost of living then. You can create a SaaS and live off it much sooner than a SF person spending $100 a week on sourdough bread

reply


Yeah, as long as one is not trying to purchase a real estate he can have a not bad life in Taiwan.

reply


[1]https://app.beefy.finance/

reply




