The nightmare that is selling on eBay

Few weeks ago, I decided to sell my unused Macbook Pro as I upgraded to the new model. The laptop was sold within hours of the listing and done! or so I thought ... Just yesterday .. which is more than a week of selling my laptop, I receive a notification from eBay that the buyer wants to return the item because it does not match the description! Despite clearly stating a no return policy on the item, it seems that eBay just doesn't care as long as the seller selects the reason "item does not match the description" .. very nice right! However, the reason for the return was _drum roll_ "On the original listing it stated that the laptop had an estimate of 10+ hours battery life, however when I’ve used it, it’s not lasted longer than 3 hours. I would say it had around 2 hours on average of battery life, which is far from the estimate stated in the listing which is therefore inadequate." The nerve on this lad, to issue a return because a brand new battery (with a cycle count of 4, which he asked about on messages and I have screenshots as a proof) does not last for 10 hours .. and the ad clearly said "and a integrated battery that provides an Apple estimated 10 hours of runtime" I am completely shocked by this request and my sane mind tells me, no way this will fly with eBay .. but to be sure I call their customer support After waiting for 45 mins, and 10 minutes explaining the situation, the agent calmly tells me that as eBay does not check the fit for description, they always go with the buyer on this and that I have to issue a refund for the item! unless of course, I need to make an appeal bla bla bla! Clearly, am not letting this go, but come on eBay! seriously! a buyer with zero karma .. does not reply to the messages I am sending to the claim, who comes up with an audacious reason and just click "does not match description" and you just take his side! I have never had such an experience selling on any platform and eBay, you can do better