Ask HN: Where can I find pornography that is in the public domain?
It seems kind of unlikely, but is there a website where people submit pornography that is in the public domain?





Where the CC-BY (lots on Flickr) or Unsplash license is really not sufficient?

Yeah, I've been using Flickr for my project but I was just curious if something else in the public domain existed. Also, does Unsplash accept pornography? I couldn't really find anything on there.

Sorry, I misread as “photography” in general.

This may be the thing one would build in lockdown..

If you need it for research purposes, there are NSFW datasets out there. Just google it.

If you specifically look for 19th century stuff you can find articles with references and it'll be public domain. But I kind of doubt that's what you're looking for.

https://copyright.cornell.edu/publicdomain

It's complicated.

I would guess that there is an awful lot of vintage porn out there that was published without a proper notice, registration, and/or renewal of the copyright (because people were often put in jail for producing porn back in those days, it was highly unlikely that they would register the copyright).

Modern works don't require notice or registration to be protected, but the rules were different in the past.

This is U.S. law. Laws in other countries differ considerably.

Does it have to be public domain? Maybe you could get in touch with adult entertainment organizations, explain your project, and ask for the data.

Beware a Tres Comas bottle on the delete key.

Aint any amateur porn public domain though?

Not unless it's released. Anything anyone creates is automatically under copyright whether they declare it or not. Of course, most people making amateur porn probably won't defend their copyright in court, which is de facto the same thing.

Most pornography is in the pubic domain.

Is it you, RMS?

To be fair, GPL is not the same as public domain.

still laughing :-).

Guess Rule 34 really is true.

Pleeeease tell us why you want that

It's the only thing that turns him on.

An unencumbered research paper?

If people post their own pictures without a copyright notice, are they by default in the public domain? There are plenty of places people post porn. A friend told me see reddit.com/r/ <there are many nsfw websites there>. Just google it. Unlike many other places, in gone wild at least people are generally posting their own stuff. It's kind of an amazing concept, that there are apparently hundreds of thousands of people over time that are willing to post pics of themselves naked.

> If people post their own pictures without a copyright notice, are they by default in the public domain?

No.

